Dispatch des Femmes: The wheels on the bus

OBERNAI, France (VN) — The team buses are an important affair at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, whether you’re a racer, rider or staff.

They’re a place to recover, shower, eat, and maybe — hide from journalists.

Every morning, we make our rounds of the team zone, grabbing interviews with riders before the stress of the day begins. Mornings are a much less chaotic affair than after the stage when riders are trying eat, drink, and spin out their legs on the trainers. We still pursue them then, for the post-race takes.

With the increasingly professionalization of women’s cycling, team budgets and thus their resources, are growing.

The majority of teams at the Tour de France Femmes have full-sized buses and multiple cars, some with refrigerated trucks for their chefs and mechanic’s vans. Nevertheless, some teams still try and make it work for less than a million euros, which is nothing when providing support to a dozen riders and as many staff.

Here are a few snapshots of my moderately successful attempt to get on team buses one morning. It was a crapshoot which staff would let me in.