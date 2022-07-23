Dispatch des Femmes: Riding around Paris, one day before the race

PARIS, France (VN) – I’m pretty sure I looked pretty silly, walking down the Rue Semaine at 7:30 a.m. with a bounce in my step and a tiny pink cycling cap on my head.

One women, staggering toward me in a way that implied she’d had more than a coffee to drink, saw the words on the brim of my hat — ‘Watch the Femmes’ — and demanded to know, Femmes, quelles femmes?

What women? Fair question. Although the Tour de France Femmes is huge in my world, the world of a woman in cycling media, this was Paris, at 7:30 in the morning on a Saturday. So, what women?

On Sunday, the Tour de France Femmez Avec Zwift kicks off in Paris to great intrigue. After over 30 years without an analog to the Tour de France, the ASO is putting on a women’s race. 144 women from 24 teams will start in the historic event, finishing eight days later on the legendary Super Planche des Belles Filles summit.

On Saturday in Paris, I went on a group ride to check out the energy surrounding the inaugural race.