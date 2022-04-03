Custom Venerate shoes with heat-moldable carbon for Jonas Rutsch

Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-EasyPost) is racing the Tour of Flanders in custom Road One shoes by the small brand Venerate. Venerate makes the Road One with a carbon sole that wraps up on the sides of the foot, and which Venerate claims to be more than three times stiffer than a normal carbon shoe.

“These shoes are made by my best friend, who has his own brand. He’s an ice skater, actually, and he’s producing cycling shoes,” Rutsch said.

Rutsch has been racing in Venerate for two years now.

