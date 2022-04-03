Custom Venerate shoes with heat-moldable carbon for Jonas Rutsch

Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-EasyPost) is racing the Tour of Flanders in custom Road One shoes by the small brand Venerate. Venerate makes the Road One with a carbon sole that wraps up on the sides of the foot, and which Venerate claims to be more than three times stiffer than a normal carbon shoe.
“These shoes are made by my best friend, who has his own brand. He’s an ice skater, actually, and he’s producing cycling shoes,” Rutsch said.
Rutsch has been racing in Venerate for two years now.
The Road One sells for €319 ($350), and Rutsch also has custom graphics on his shoes in the EF Education colors.
Venerate’s sole wraps up around the foot for a locked-in feel and added stiffness, the company claims.
The carbon sole wraps up around the sides similar to Bont’s ‘bathtub’ design. Arch support is also built into the carbon sole.
A size 41 shoe weighs a claimed 249g.
Venerate uses the Atop lacing system, which is similar to Boa, with Kevlar lacing.
Rutsch in action in Belgium on his 58cm Cannondale SuperSix EVO with a 170mm stem.
While the shoes are built with a stock last, riders can shape the sides of the carbon sole a bit to their feet by putting the shoe in an oven, then using their hands to mold it slightly once it’s been heated.
Venerate also claims that its shoes have a low stack height.