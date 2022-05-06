CeramicSpeed OSPW Aero is being raced this week, will sell for $800

High-end performance company CeramicSpeed is known in pro cycling for its ceramic bearings and its Oversized Pulley Wheel system that replaces the jockey wheels on a derailleur with larger, lower-friction models. Later this summer, the company will launch the OSPW Aero, which, as the name implies, is an aerodynamic version of the OSPW component with a built-in fairing.

At the Ironman world championship in Utah, Ineos Grenadiers rider Cam Wurth has an OSPW Aero on his Pinarello Bolide.

Our colleagues at Triathlete including executive editor Chris Foster said there are five athletes at Ironman with this product.

At the Giro d’Italia in Hungary right now, there is at least one rider with an OSPW Aero on his time trial bike for stage 2 on Saturday.

Foster reported from Ironman that this OSPW Aero that this design was a collaboration between “the friction masters at CeramicSpeed and the aeroweenies at U.K.-based Drag2Zero.”

CeramicSpeed is expected to officially launch the OSPW Aero at the start of the Tour de France with a Danish flag graphic on the unit. The Tour starts this year in Copenhagen with four stages in Denmark — home to CeramicSpeed.