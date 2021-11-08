British national hill climb championships: Robert Borek’s Cannondale

Fixed gear bikes have historically been favored for British hill climbs, thanks to their simplicity, direct drivetrain, and low weight.

Selecting the right gear can be a challenge on hills with multiple gradient changes or gusting winds. And when riding a fixed gear, you soon learn to resist the urge to stop pedaling the instant you cross the finish line.

As modern geared bikes have become lighter and more efficient, the use of fixed gear bikes has drastically reduced. Robert Borek’s special Cannondale is a study in obsessive weight-shedding, resulting in a bike that weighs under 4.5kg (9.9lbs), and is completely dedicated to climbing hills fast.