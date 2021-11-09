British hill climbing bike: A sub-11-pound Focus Izalco Max

With the British national hill climb championships ahead of them, riders were testing their modified bikes at Claverton Down, on the edge of Bath in the United Kingdom.

This special bike — built on a Focus Izalco Max — ignores all conventional road components in the pursuit of weight savings for the super-short and super-intense effort of British hill climbs.

Also read: British hill climbing bike — Robert Borek’s Cannondale

This bike tips the scales at less than 5kg/11lb.