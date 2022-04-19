Blood, sweat, and gears: A look at Olympic champion Jennifer Valente’s Boulder Roubaix winning bike

Boulder Roubaix is a dirt-road race that celebrated its 30th anniversary this past Saturday, and a number of high-profile athletes came out to race with about 1,000 locals on the 60 percent dirt, 40 percent pavement course in Boulder County, Colorado. Among them was Jennifer Valente (Team Twenty24), who won Olympic gold in the omnium at the 2020 Games.

Despite getting tangled in a crash on the first lap, Valente handily won the women’s pro/1/2 race, distancing the rest of the front group by opening up her sprint from 800m out.

Related: Portrait of a champion – Jennifer Valente’s Olympic gold is the product of physical and intellectual strengths

Valente comes across the line well ahead of the rest of the bunch sprinting for the win. (Photo: Guillermo Rojas)

While many amateurs were racing on the latest and greatest technology, Valente was on an older Felt FR with a rim-brake SRAM group and Continental’s commuter-grade Gatorskin clincher tires.

Take a look at her machine below.