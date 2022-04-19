Blood, sweat, and gears: A look at Olympic champion Jennifer Valente’s Boulder Roubaix winning bike

Boulder Roubaix is a dirt-road race that celebrated its 30th anniversary this past Saturday, and a number of high-profile athletes came out to race with about 1,000 locals on the 60 percent dirt, 40 percent pavement course in Boulder County, Colorado. Among them was Jennifer Valente (Team Twenty24), who won Olympic gold in the omnium at the 2020 Games.
Despite getting tangled in a crash on the first lap, Valente handily won the women’s pro/1/2 race, distancing the rest of the front group by opening up her sprint from 800m out.
While many amateurs were racing on the latest and greatest technology, Valente was on an older Felt FR with a rim-brake SRAM group and Continental’s commuter-grade Gatorskin clincher tires.
Take a look at her machine below.
Jennifer Valente’s Team Twenty20 Felt FR at the 2022 Boulder Roubaix. The team now called Virginia’s Blue Ridge-Twenty24 has been a top-to-bottom women’s Olympic development program since it was created to channel athletes into the 2012 Olympics. Since then, team members have won multiple Olympic medals at the 2012, 2016, and 2020 Olympics.
Valente riding up the feed zone hill.
SRAM launched its 12-speed groups in February of 2019. Valente raced just fine on this older 11-speed SRAM group, with blood and dust spattering the chainrings.
Team Twenty20 is now Team Twenty24, and Valente will soon resume training for the track.
Kelly Catlin was a member of Team USA’s team pursuit squad. In 2016, Catlin, Valente, Sarah Hammer and Chloe Dygert won the team pursuit world championship, and then captured silver in the discipline at the Rio Olympics.
Continental Gatorskins are robust and durable all-weather training tires. Valente had 25mm clinchers on her Zipp 302s.
A Quarq power meter provides data for Valente and her coach Benjamin Sharp.
Nicola Cranmer is the driving energy behind Team Twenty24.
Arundel cages hold bottles tight, even across dirt washboards.
Specialized’s Romin EVO with Mimic women’s saddle.
Brown on Red.
Half an aero cockpit? No, just the result of laying over the bike on a dirt course that saw a number of crashes throughout the day.
Win a race, get a rock.
And to the victor go the spoils. Er, the rock. Jennifer Valente with her 2022 Boulder Roubaix trophy.