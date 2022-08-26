Bike Gallery: Team USA at Tour de l’Avenir

The 10-stage Tour de l’Avenir is one of the biggest showcases for U23 riders, where the stars of tomorrow often emerge. Egan Bernal and Tadej Pogačar are just two of the most recent examples of high profile talents to win the race, and a certain American named Greg LeMond also makes an entry on the star-studded list of winners.

This year, a US national team featuring six of the most promising American riders has been competing in the French race. The squad has seen more than its fair share of bad luck so far, with Finn Gullickson and Jared Scott heading home early with a broken collarbone and fractured wrist.

But despite the setbacks, the remaining four riders on the squad have put up an admirable fight, pulling together a gutsy team time trial where they had no riders to spare, and a pair of top-10 finishes for sprinter Luke Lamperti.

We got a look at the bikes each rider is competing on, including Lamperti’s Specialized Tarmac, Gabriel Shipley and Cooper Johnson’s Cannondale SuperSix Evos, and Matthew Riccitello‘s Factor Ostro Vam.

