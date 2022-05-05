Argonaut Cycles: Built by hand in Bend, Oregon

Every year, about 200 bikes are conceived, grown, and born in a cluster of small warehouse spaces in Bend, Oregon. The offspring belong to Argonaut Cycles.

For just over a decade, Ben Farver and his team at Argonaut have been producing high-end carbon fiber road bikes in Bend. While most custom frame builders work with steel or titanium, Farver wanted to make a carbon road bike with a vertically integrated process.

VeloNews visited Argonaut’s headquarters for a tour of the brand’s patented process.