Alpecin-Fenix unleashes pink Canyon Speedmax TT bike for Mathieu van der Poel at Giro d’Italia

Mathieu van der Poel won’t be riding any ordinary Canyon bike on stage 2 of the Giro d’Italia .

Alpecin-Fenix unveiled an all-pink edition of Canyon’s Speedmax CFR time trial bike for Giro GC leader Van der Poel to blast around Budapest upon Saturday.

“Probably the post you all have been waiting for. The Alpecin-Fenix and Canyon version of the Pink Panther,” Alpecin Fenix wrote on its Instagram post on Saturday morning.

The special-edition rig features a full frame and fork painted a pink to match the maglia rosa skinsuit which van der Poel will be shouldering for the stage 2 time trial. The iconic rosa of the bodywork is contrasted by all-black components, including a Shimano Dura-Ace groupset, Vittoria Corsa Speed tires, and a Selle Italia saddle.

Van der Poel defied the odds by retaining his yellow jersey in the stage 5 time trial of the Tour de France.

The Duchman made a stir by riding non-sponsor compliant wheels from Princeton Carbonworks rather than team sponsor Shimano. The unbranded wheels on MvdP’s Giro machine again look to be non-Shimano.

Van der Poel starts Saturday’s ITT with a four-second GC lead and a strong chance at defending his pink jersey in a tight, technical course through Budapest. Check out an all-pink Van der Poel when he rolls down the start ramp at 16:55 CET.

Check back later this weekend for galleries of some of the TT machines being used the world’s best in Budapest.