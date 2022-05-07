Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Go Paywall-free

Read any article starting at $2.99./mo*

Join today

Alpecin-Fenix unleashes pink Canyon Speedmax TT bike for Mathieu van der Poel at Giro d’Italia

Van der Poel gets a pink Canyon TT bike to match his maglia rosa for stage 2 on Saturday. Here's how it looks.

Text by: Photos by: Alpecin-Fenix / Mr Pinko, Getty

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Mathieu van der Poel won’t be riding any ordinary Canyon bike on stage 2 of the Giro d’Italia .

Alpecin-Fenix unveiled an all-pink edition of Canyon’s Speedmax CFR time trial bike for Giro GC leader Van der Poel to blast around Budapest upon Saturday.

“Probably the post you all have been waiting for. The Alpecin-Fenix and Canyon version of the Pink Panther,” Alpecin Fenix wrote on its Instagram post on Saturday morning.

Also read:

The special-edition rig features a full frame and fork painted a pink to match the maglia rosa skinsuit which van der Poel will be shouldering for the stage 2 time trial. The iconic rosa of the bodywork is contrasted by all-black components, including a Shimano Dura-Ace groupset, Vittoria Corsa Speed tires, and a Selle Italia saddle.

Van der Poel defied the odds by retaining his yellow jersey in the stage 5 time trial of the Tour de France.

The Duchman made a stir by riding non-sponsor compliant wheels from Princeton Carbonworks rather than team sponsor Shimano. The unbranded wheels on MvdP’s Giro machine again look to be non-Shimano.

Van der Poel starts Saturday’s ITT with a four-second GC lead and a strong chance at defending his pink jersey in a tight, technical course through Budapest. Check out an all-pink Van der Poel when he rolls down the start ramp at 16:55 CET.

Check back later this weekend for galleries of some of the TT machines being used the world’s best in Budapest.

 

 

Alpecin-Fenix runs Vittoria Corsa Speed tires for its TT rig.

Canyon keeps the logos a subtle pink rather than killing the vibe with black or white branding.

Canyon’s fully integrated bars stay stealthy black.

Selle Italia provides the perch for Van der Poel.

“MvdP” was looking forward to his TT bike already when he pulled on the pink jersey Friday.