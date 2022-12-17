All the bling for Ellen van Dijk’s chrome-and-rainbow Trek Speed Concept

Ellen van Dijk got a very special bike to commemorate a very special season.
The triple world time trial champion and Hour Record holder unwrapped a bright and bling Trek Speed Concept this week.
The chrome and rainbow-streaked speed machine nods toward another standout season for Van Dijk after she successfully defended her TT rainbow jersey and blazed into the UCI’s record books in the Grenchen velodrome.
Built out with a SRAM Red eTap AXS groupset, custom time trial extensions, and a Bontrager – Zipp wheel combination, the 35-year-old’s bike is as speedy as it is shiny.
“Excited to race this in 2023 is an understatement,” Van Dijk wrote on Twitter.
Here’s a closer look at a very bling TT-buster:
Here come the rainbows …
… and here are some more.
Van Dijk won her third time trial world title in Wollongong this summer.
“I am actually a bit surprised to win,” she said afterward. “For sure, I prepared as well as possible but also for me I never thought it would be the perfect course.”
The Dutchwoman went on to win the Chrono des Nations in her first race in her new rainbow jersey.
Chrome finish? Why not.
Van Dijk’s bike is rigged out with a 56-43 chainset and 11-33T cassette for some monster gear ratios.
The front wheel is by Trek’s partner brand Bontrager, while the rear is what appears to be a blacked-out Zipp. Both are paired up with Pirelli P Zero Race tires.
“No matter what” is front of view on the basebar / stem.
Nice, huh?
Van Dijk rode a track-adapted Speed Concept when she set a new Hour Record of 49.254km this May.