All the bling for Ellen van Dijk’s chrome-and-rainbow Trek Speed Concept

Ellen van Dijk got a very special bike to commemorate a very special season.

The triple world time trial champion and Hour Record holder unwrapped a bright and bling Trek Speed Concept this week.

The chrome and rainbow-streaked speed machine nods toward another standout season for Van Dijk after she successfully defended her TT rainbow jersey and blazed into the UCI’s record books in the Grenchen velodrome.

Built out with a SRAM Red eTap AXS groupset, custom time trial extensions, and a Bontrager – Zipp wheel combination, the 35-year-old’s bike is as speedy as it is shiny.

“Excited to race this in 2023 is an understatement,” Van Dijk wrote on Twitter.

Here’s a closer look at a very bling TT-buster: