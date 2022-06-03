Alison Tetrick’s retro 1984 Team Stumpjumper themed Specialized Diverge for Unbound Gravel

Winner of the 2017 Unbound Gravel, Alison Tetrick is no stranger to the pointy end of the action in Kansas.

This year, however, she’ll be shaking it up further back, supporting a group of riders in an initiative called “Race the Sun” as they try to roll across the finish before sunset to raise money for Outride and Emporia’s NICA high school cycling team, Coyote Collective.

She’ll be riding in style aboard this custom pink Specialized S-Works Diverge, which draws inspiration from Specialized’s own classic mountain bike, the Team Stumpjumper, originally launched in 1984.

This isn’t the first time Specialized has looked inward for gravel frame designs. Just last year Tetrick and other athletes rode Unbound on a 1989 Rockcombo themed Diverge.

Specialized athletes Ian Boswell and Laurens ten Dam, who last year took the top two spots in the 200, will also be on similarly painted Diverges.

Take a closer look at the throwback bike, kitted out with a SRAM AXS 1x group, Roval wheels, and Lezyne components.