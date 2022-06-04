Alex Howes’s Cannondale SuperSix EVO SE for Unbound Gravel

Ever since EF Education–EasyPost started its alternative calendar in 2019, sending riders to events outside of WorldTour racing, Alex Howes has been taking advantage of the opportunities to race something other than road.

He placed third in his debut at Unbound Gravel that year and is lining up once again this year in Emporia, Kansas.

The former US national road champion is tackling the 200-mile race aboard a Cannondale SuperSix EVO SE complete with Vision wheels and cockpit, Vittoria tires, and a healthy dose of spare parts strapped on in case anything should go awry in the unsupported race.