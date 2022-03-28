A world champ’s Gent-Wevelgem-winning aero bike: Elisa Balsamo’s Trek Madone

Elisa Balsamo is on a tear, winning the last three races she has started. At Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday, the world champion bested a bunch sprint on her Trek Madone with a big top gear.

Her Bontrager wheels and saddle are branded Aeolus — the Greek god of the winds — an appropriate invocation for a world champion sprinter.

Here’s a close look at Balsamo’s bike after the finish in the evening light in Wevelgem.