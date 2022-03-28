Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Limitless Learning

Explore our new expert-led online courses

Get Started

A world champ’s Gent-Wevelgem-winning aero bike: Elisa Balsamo’s Trek Madone

The Greek god of the winds invoked at three points on the sprinter's bike.

Text by: Photos by: Ben Delaney

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get the Full Story for Free

To continue reading this story, and discover more like it, create your free account.

Already have a login?

Sign In

Elisa Balsamo is on a tear, winning the last three races she has started. At Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday, the world champion bested a bunch sprint on her Trek Madone with a big top gear.

Her Bontrager wheels and saddle are branded Aeolus — the Greek god of the winds — an appropriate invocation for a world champion sprinter.

Here’s a close look at Balsamo’s bike after the finish in the evening light in Wevelgem.

Trek-Segafredo riders can pick between the lightweight Emonda and the aero Domane. Balsamo bolts for finishlines on the Domane.

The women raced 159km at Gent-Wevelgem, including two trips up the cobbled Kemmelberg.

SRAM’s new Wireless Blip shifters look quite similar to Shimano’s sprint shifters — at least when wrapped under bar tape.

K-Edge is the Idaho company started by Kristin Armstrong and her husband Joe Savola in 2009. Armstrong and Savola are no longer involved, but co-founder Eric Jensen remains on board.

K-Edge started with chain catchers — Kristin Armstrong wanted to be sure her chain stayed on during her Olympic time trial — but the company is probably better known now for its precision computer mounts.

A 52t big ring doesn’t seem too big until you consider that it’s paired with a 10t small cog. (A 52-10 is bigger than a 57-11.)

A team sticker marks Balsamo’s saddle height.

Tagged and bagged: The UCI marked the Italian world champ’s bike after the finish.

Trek’s Bontrager Aeolus RSL 51 tubeless wheels are dressed in Pirelli’s P Zero TLR tires.

Same name – another part of the bike: The Aeolus Pro saddle is a short-nose option.

#Agreed