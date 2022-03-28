A world champ’s Gent-Wevelgem-winning aero bike: Elisa Balsamo’s Trek Madone

Elisa Balsamo is on a tear, winning the last three races she has started. At Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday, the world champion bested a bunch sprint on her Trek Madone with a big top gear.
Her Bontrager wheels and saddle are branded Aeolus — the Greek god of the winds — an appropriate invocation for a world champion sprinter.
Here’s a close look at Balsamo’s bike after the finish in the evening light in Wevelgem.
Trek-Segafredo riders can pick between the lightweight Emonda and the aero Domane. Balsamo bolts for finishlines on the Domane.
The women raced 159km at Gent-Wevelgem, including two trips up the cobbled Kemmelberg.
SRAM’s new Wireless Blip shifters look quite similar to Shimano’s sprint shifters — at least when wrapped under bar tape.
K-Edge is the Idaho company started by Kristin Armstrong and her husband Joe Savola in 2009. Armstrong and Savola are no longer involved, but co-founder Eric Jensen remains on board.
K-Edge started with chain catchers — Kristin Armstrong wanted to be sure her chain stayed on during her Olympic time trial — but the company is probably better known now for its precision computer mounts.
A 52t big ring doesn’t seem too big until you consider that it’s paired with a 10t small cog. (A 52-10 is bigger than a 57-11.)
A team sticker marks Balsamo’s saddle height.
Tagged and bagged: The UCI marked the Italian world champ’s bike after the finish.
Trek’s Bontrager Aeolus RSL 51 tubeless wheels are dressed in Pirelli’s P Zero TLR tires.
Same name – another part of the bike: The Aeolus Pro saddle is a short-nose option.
