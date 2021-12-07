21 photos from 2021: The women’s road season in pictures

A picture is worth a thousand words.

Not only did the 2021 season deliver us plenty of brilliant racing action, but it also gave us some great pictures to remember it by.

From the images of muddy riders slogging it out on the Paris-Roubaix cobbles to Marion Rousse on stage for the unveiling of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes route, the pictures tell a story of a historic season.

Anna van der Breggen ended an illustrious career with some dominant performances while her compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten showed she’s still a huge force, despite closing in on 40, and finished the season at the top of the world rankings.

Meanwhile, Elisa Balsamo came of age to win the rainbow stripes at the world championships, and Anna Kiesenhofer beat the odds and became the Olympic champion.

Let us take you down memory lane with these 21 pictures from 2021.