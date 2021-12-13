Gallery: Elite women smile, grimace, and even take hand-ups at 2021 USAC ‘cross champs

The 2021 USA Cycling national cyclocross championships were staged in Cantigny Park, next to a golf course, some 30 miles west of Chicago.

While storms brought rain and then wind a day before the start of elite racing, it was the mud that proved challenging for some, while others thrived in the technical conditions.

Clara Honsinger showed up at the start in her two-year-old national champion’s jersey and proved her win in 2019 was no fluke.