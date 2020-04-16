VN Podcast: Inside Zwift racing with Leah Thorvilson and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio

Professional Zwift racing has arrived, with the start of the Zwift Classics pro/am series. These six races feature $5,000 in prize cash, short and challenging courses, and fields comprised of pro and top amateur riders.

So, what do you look for in a virtual race?

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we take a deep dive into pro Zwift racing with two experts: Leah Thorvilson and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio.

Leah Thorvilson was the first winner of the Zwift Academy talent search back in 2016, which earned her a pro contract to race with the Canyon-SRAM road squad. Thorvilson breaks down the similarities and differences between Zwift and IRL (in real life) bike racing, and discusses her own experiences in WorldTour-level road events.

Then, WorldTour veteran Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio explains why she’s embraced Zwift riding during the coronavirus shutdown. Moolman-Pasio won the most recent Zwift Classics event, and it came after she dedicated herself to a month of training on the online platform. Why is she racing indoors, and how has it changed her riding style? We find out.

