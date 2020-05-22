Watch the 2020 Zwift Women’s Tour of the Gila stage 2 live
Watch live women's racing Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
- What: Project Echelon’s three-day virtual Tour of the Gila, held on Zwift
- Who: U.S. National Team, Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, TWENTY20 Pro Cycling, domestic pro and elite teams, and Zwift pro/am squads
- The race: One lap (41.9miles) of Big Foot Hills, Watopia
- When: 1 pm CST (2 pm EST)
- Controls: Every rider must use a cadence sensor and heart rate monitor in addition to a power source, otherwise they will be disqualified. Zwift’s ZADA group (Zwift Accuracy & Data Assessment) will verify the data of the top three finishers as well as a few other riders selected at random by looking at their past performances and power data.
