Watch the 2020 Zwift Men’s Tour of the Gila stage 3 live
Watch live men's racing Sunday at 12 p.m. EST
- What: Project Echelon’s three-day virtual Tour of the Gila, held on Zwift
- Who: A smattering of international elite teams, domestic elite and pro teams, and Zwift pro/am squads, including L3gion of Los Angeles, Hincapie-Leomo-BMC, Team Skyline, and Saris-The Pros Closet.
- The race: One lap (45.1 miles) of Medio Fondo, Watopia
- When: 11 am CST (12 pm EST)
- Controls: Every rider must use a cadence sensor and heart rate monitor in addition to a power source, otherwise they will be disqualified. Zwift’s ZADA group (Zwift Accuracy & Data Assessment) will verify the data of the top three finishers as well as a few other riders selected at random by looking at their past performances and power data.
Related: Commentary: Pro Zwift racing has arrived. Here’s why I intend to watch