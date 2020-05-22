Events

Watch the 2020 Zwift Men’s Tour of the Gila stage 2 live

Watch live men's racing Saturday at 12 p.m. EST

  • What: Project Echelon’s three-day virtual Tour of the Gila, held on Zwift
  • Who: A smattering of international elite teams, domestic elite and pro teams, and Zwift pro/am squads, including L3gion of Los Angeles, Hincapie-Leomo-BMC, Team Skyline, and Saris-The Pros Closet.
  • The race: One lap (41.9miles) of Big Foot Hills, Watopia
  • When: 11 am CST (12 pm EST)
  • Controls: Every rider must use a cadence sensor and heart rate monitor in addition to a power source, otherwise they will be disqualified. Zwift’s ZADA group (Zwift Accuracy & Data Assessment) will verify the data of the top three finishers as well as a few other riders selected at random by looking at their past performances and power data.

