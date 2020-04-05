Watch Mathieu van der Poel race on Zwift — but set an early alarm

Mathieu van der Poel is racing the Ronde van Zwift on Sunday morning. You can watch it here:

Mathieu van der Poel is riding the “Ronde van Zwift” on Sunday, and you can watch him do it.

But set an early alarm — van der Poel is riding at 11 a.m. CET (5 a.m. EST)

Van der Poel will complete a 27.6-kilometer course on the Richmond worlds course. According to a release from van der Poel’s Alpecin-Fenix team, van der Poel and his teammates will be challenged by several squads that specialize in Zwift racing.

Fans shouldn’t get their hopes up for a thrilling battle, however. According to the release, this is more of an exhibition event.

“Winning is not the ultimate purpose of the team. With our participation in the Ronde van Zwift, we want to stay connected with cycling fans, we want to put pleasure centre stage in this period without competitions and we aim to discover the world of E-sports.:

You can watch the event below: