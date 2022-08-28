Become a Member

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Events Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a Espana

Wout Poels latest COVID exit from Vuelta a España

Dutch climber leaves Vuelta with mild symptoms, rest of Bahrain Victorious bubble gets green light to continue.

Bahrain Victorious climber Wout Poels saw the finishline of his Vuelta a España on Sunday morning.

“Wout Poels will not start stage 9 of La Vuelta a España due to a positive COVID-19 test with mild symptoms,” the team confirmed.

“All other riders and staff have returned negative tests. The team will start the race today with seven riders.”

The news comes hot off the back of a clutch of COVID withdrawals Saturday. Nikias Arndt, Mark Donovan (both Team DSM) and Anthony Delaplace (Arkéa-Samsic) all tested positive and left the race ahead of stage 8.

Compulsory coronavirus testing of the remaining peloton will take place on the rest day Monday.

Poels’ exit leaves Bahrain Victorious one rider down in its bid to revive a stuttering Vuelta a España.

GC hope Mikel Landa dropped out of the classification scrap early in the first week and reverted to stage-hunting. He and teammate Gino Mäder are 23rd and 24th respectively, three minutes off the pace.

Fred Wright made himself busy keeping Bahrain Victorious in the headlines with two trips to the podium after narrowly missing stage victory.

