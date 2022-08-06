Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Events Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España: Will Ineos Grenadiers back experience or youth with Rodríguez, Hayter and Plapp in contention?

An attacking line up could include a number of race debutants.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In
Lock Icon

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Already have an Outside Account? Sign in

Outside+ Logo

All-Access
Intro Offer
$3.99 / month*

  • A $500 value with everything in the Digital Plan plus 25+ benefits including:
  • Member-only content on all 17 publications in the Outside network like Beta MTB, Peloton, Clean Eating, Yoga Journal, and more
  • Download your personal race photos from FinisherPix* for one race (up to a $100 value).
  • Get up to $30 off your next race and $30 off race fees every year you are a member through AthleteReg*.
  • Expert gear guides and reviews for cycling equipment, performance apparel and tech
  • Discounted race entries to local sportives and centuries
  • Outside Watch Shows, Films, and documentaries
  • Outside Learn, our new online education hub loaded with more than 2,000 videos across 450 lessons including 10 Weeks to Your Best 70.3 and the 60 Day Metabolic Reset
Join O+
VeloNews.com

Digital
Intro Offer
$2.99 / month*

  • Access to all member-exclusive content and gear reviews on VeloNews.com
  • Ad-free access to VeloNews.com
Join VeloNews

*Outside memberships are billed annually. You may cancel your membership at anytime, but no refunds will be issued for payments already made. Upon cancellation, you will have access to your membership through the end of your paid year. More Details

The 2022 Vuelta a España starts in just under a fortnight and Ineos Grenadiers is busy putting the finishing touches to its eight-rider roster. The team has yet to be confirmed but VeloNews understands that the long list currently includes 11 riders with a mix of grand tour veterans and possible debutants in the mix. Egan Bernal, as expected, is not in contention to make the team.

Richard Carapaz, second in 2020, and the runner-up in this year’s Giro d’Italia is expected to start in what will be his final grand tour before moving to EF-Education EasyPost. It’s unclear if Carapaz will be the sole leader or if the team will aim to fight on several fronts.

Also read: Egan Bernal not racing Burgos and the Vuelta a España remains uncertain

Tao Geoghegan Hart is also in the mix for a place on the team, although it not certain whether the former Giro d’Italia winner will be given a leadership role. The British rider missed out on selection for both the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France earlier this year but has put in some solid displays in weeklong races this year, including a top-ten in the Criterium du Dauphine.

Ethan Hayter is certain to make the team after his Tour of Poland win, while Pavel Sivakov’s recent form has put him into contention. The Frenchman wasn’t initially down for the race but with Michal Kwiatkowski set to miss the race through injury the 25-year-old has moved himself into the minds of the team management.

Carlos Rodríguez, 21, is likely to make his grand tour debut and will mix stage hunting with team support and gaining valuable three-week experience.

Luke Plapp, who only turned pro this year, is also on the long-list for the race and could make his grand tour debut. The Australian has finished inside the top-ten in both of his last two stage races, and picked up a solid fifth in the Commonwealth Games time trial last week.

Dylan Van Baarle might be on his way to Jumbo-Visma next year but the Dutch rider is on the long-list and could make the team. Laurens De Plus hasn’t started a grand tour since the 2019 Tour de France, but the Belgian is a maybe too. He would almost certainly ride as a solid mountain domestique if selected.

Ben Turner, Salvatore Puccoio, and Omar Fraile are the other names in contention.

Stay On Topic

promo logo