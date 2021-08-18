Vuelta a España triumph for Fabio Jakobsen gives Deceuninck-Quick-Step dilemma in dealings with Mark Cavendish

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

For Deceuninck-Quick-Step, grand tour sprinters are like busses.

You think there’s none coming and then you get two arrive at once.

Fabio Jakobsen sealed his remarkable return from injury at the Vuelta a España on Tuesday. It puts Deceuninck-Quick-Step in the enviable position of having two of the fastest sprinters in the WorldTour after Mark Cavendish charted his own fairytale return to the winner’s circle at the Tour de France last month.

Jakobsen is here to stay, and Cavendish is unlikely to want to go anywhere – giving team boss Patrick Lefevere the most bittersweet of dilemmas as he balances the two top speedsters.

“We can all say this is the end of my comeback,” Jakobsen said after powering to victory at the Vuelta on Tuesday.

“I started winning at grand tours at the Vuelta two years ago and to be here again winning bunch sprints… While the accident will always be part of my life, now I can put it behind me and go again for the sprint finishes, because that’s what I’m good at.”

Also read:

Jakobsen’s incredible journey back to the winner’s circle

Rebuilding Cav: How Quick-Step returned Cavendish to Tour de France glory

Jakobsen is just 24-years-old and has a contract through 2023, while Cavendish is yet to seal a deal for 2022. So what is the Manxman’s future alongside Jakobsen at Lefevere’s “wolfpack?”

Sam Bennett and rising fastman Alvaro Hodeg will both be racing elsewhere in 2022, but Quick-Step’s potential bounty of sprint riches could give Lefevere a headache as he mulls Cavendish’s contract and future race itineraries.

Despite being 36 years old, Cavendish was relishing every victory like a budding neo-pro this summer. The grand tour great guarantees Lefevere and co. bucketloads of PR presence, and if he can hold his form, a host more marquee victories.

But prestige comes at a price. Even though Cavendish seems to race for love rather than money, his four-stage Tour haul hands him a bargaining chip to push for another zero at the end of his contract for next year.

Lefevere has pinned down his team’s future through a six-year deal with Quick-Step and co-brand AlphaVinyl and so has money available to him. But Lefevere is known to keep a very careful eye on his bank balance, and negotiations will prove considerably tougher than when the veteran manager threw Cavendish a career-saving lifeline 12 months ago.

Although Cavendish will have had a host of offers landing in his inbox through the summer’s “silly season,” it’s likely he’ll want to stay in the “wolfpack” environment that has seen him flourish.

It’s hard to see Lefevere wanting to let Cavendish go, but Jakobsen offers him a tantalizing alternative Plan A – particularly given Quick-Step could manage without two marquee sprinters giving the team’s growing grand tour ambitions with Remco Evenepoel. Cavendish is likely to have to lean even more heavily on Specialized Bikes and his other personal associations in order to book a stay in the Quick-Step “pack” in 2022.

To be a fly on Lefevere’s boardroom wall in the coming negotiations would make for a fascinating listen.

Jakobsen the future, Cavendish the present – or the past?

Fabio Jakobsen and Mark Cavendish: Best of buddies – for now. Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

In the strong likelihood that Cavendish stays with Deceuninck-Quick-Step, who will prove top “wolf” when the marquee races are distributed next year?

Jakobsen represents the future for Lefevere, and the Dutchman has become a part of the squad’s soul after the events of the past 12 months. That Jakobsen was handed a two-year contract extension in July – some two weeks before the pair of stage wins at the Tour of Wallonie that marked the first steps in his return to greatness – speaks volumes.

“To see where Fabio comes from, it’s just a miracle. Step by step he’s making progress and we’re super happy to have him with us for two more years,” Lefevere said when he extended Jakobsen’s contract last month.

“He’s been through a lot, but he always had the team behind him and that will never change. In the past, he beat some of the fastest sprinters in the world in some of the biggest races, and we are confident that one day he’ll be able to raise his hands again.”

With a few exceptions, Lefevere is growing his future around youth.

Evenepoel is signed through 2026. Along with Evenepoel and Jakobsen, the sub-25-year-old Vuelta riders Mauri Vansevenant, Andrea Bagioli, and James Knox represent Lefevere’s next generation of stage racers. And the 26- and 29-year-olds Kasper Asgreen and Julian Alaphilippe have multi-year deals that guarantee success across all sorts of terrain for several years.

Cavendish is almost a generation apart from the team’s young cubs and his ongoing form can’t be guaranteed.

Meanwhile, Jakobsen is looking every inch the sprinter he was before his horror crash in Poland, and he can only keep improving. Some 24 months ago, victories at the Tours of the Algarve, Turkey, California, and twice at the 2019 Vuelta saw Jakobsen mentioned in the same breath as Bennett, Caleb Ewan, and Dylan Groenewegen as one of the fastest in the world. After Tuesday’s Vuelta win, many would say Jakobsen is back alongside such illustrious company.

The young Dutchman offers Lefevere a pipeline of future success.

Whether he wins again or not at this year’s Vuelta, Jakobsen will want to make his Tour de France debut next summer. And although he may not admit to it, Cavendish is also going to want to return to France in a bid to snatch the 35th Tour win that will see him go one better than Eddy Merckx.

Only one sprinter will get a seat in Michael Mørkøv’s leadout limousine next season.

Jakobsen is the youngster with a comeback story to share. Cavendish is the present – or maybe that past – with history at his fingertips and his own tale of tragedy to triumph.

Lefevere will have the tough luxury of making sure he keeps both Cavendish and Jakobsen happy next summer. It’s a dilemma the rest of the peloton will be watching with jealousy.