Vuelta a España to award special leaders jerseys for Dutch stages

The race leaders of the opening stages of the 2022 Vuelta a España will wear special jerseys with Dutch-inspired motifs for the first three days in the Netherlands.

The 77th Vuelta opens with three stages in Utrecht, ‘s-Hertogenbosch, and Breda. The jerseys will see red and white motifs, lines, and blocks that are combined with the blue of the Dutch flag to create a grid on the jersey.

Once La Vuelta returns to Spanish territory, the overall leader will swap back to the traditional red jersey sponsored by Carrefour, while the points leader will sport the Škoda-logoed green jersey. The Plenitude-branded white jersey will go to the best young rider and the polka dot jersey sponsored by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado will be donned by the King of the Mountains.

🇳🇱 La Roja edición especial ❤️ 🥇 Un maillot para las tres primeras etapas que homenajea a las ciudades anfitrionas 🥇 A special jersey for the first three stages in Holland in homage to the host cities@SANTINI_SMS | #SantiniCyclingWear pic.twitter.com/k2XnZxmfOE — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) June 14, 2022

The 2022 Vuelta runs from August 19 to September 11.

The race starts with three stages in The Netherlands, before returning to Spain in the Basque Country. The route pushes west across Cantabria and Asturias before transferring down to the Mediterranean coast.

The route swings west along the coast into Andalucía before turning north across Extremadura and the final stages in and around Madrid.