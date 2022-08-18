Vuelta a España: Starting times for team time trial

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Primož Roglič and Jumbo-Visma will be last off the start ramp in Friday’s team time trial to open the 2022 Vuelta a España.

As the three-time defending champion, Roglič will also have the honor of racing in the No. 1 start bib as the Slovenian attempts what would be a record fourth consecutive Vuelta crown.

“It’s a nice challenge, something different to start with,” Roglič said of the 23.3km test. “We have everything [in this team], so we’re going there tomorrow and putting it all on the roads.”

Burgos-BH is first off the ramp at 18h30 (CET), with teams starting in four-minute intervals. Jumbo-Visma is last at 19h58 (CET).

The 23.3km course starts and ends in Utrecht, and is pancake flat, with a few technical corners to present challenges for the pure power course.

Jumbo-Visma, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, Ineos Grenadiers, and BikeExchange-Jayco will be among the favorites in the precise and challenging discipline.

Team time trials also present a unique challenge, with the time taken at the fifth rider across the line, so a team can often only go as fast as their designated GC captains.

The team time trial returns to the Vuelta for the first time since 2019, when Astana won to put Miguel Ángel López into the first red jersey on a 13.4km course in Torrevieja.

Vuelta a Espana 2022 stage 1 profile (Photo: ASO)

Starting order for stage 1 team time trial