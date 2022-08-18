Become a Member

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España: Starting times for team time trial

Burgos-BH starts first and Jumbo-Visma is last off the ramp to open the 2022 Vuelta.

Primož Roglič and Jumbo-Visma will be last off the start ramp in Friday’s team time trial to open the 2022 Vuelta a España.

As the three-time defending champion, Roglič will also have the honor of racing in the No. 1 start bib as the Slovenian attempts what would be a record fourth consecutive Vuelta crown.

“It’s a nice challenge, something different to start with,” Roglič said of the 23.3km test. “We have everything [in this team], so we’re going there tomorrow and putting it all on the roads.”

Burgos-BH is first off the ramp at 18h30 (CET), with teams starting in four-minute intervals. Jumbo-Visma is last at 19h58 (CET).

Also read:

The 23.3km course starts and ends in Utrecht, and is pancake flat, with a few technical corners to present challenges for the pure power course.

Jumbo-Visma, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, Ineos Grenadiers, and BikeExchange-Jayco will be among the favorites in the precise and challenging discipline.

Team time trials also present a unique challenge, with the time taken at the fifth rider across the line, so a team can often only go as fast as their designated GC captains.

The team time trial returns to the Vuelta for the first time since 2019, when Astana won to put Miguel Ángel López into the first red jersey on a 13.4km course in Torrevieja.

Be sure to follow VeloNews.com for in-depth Vuelta a España coverage across the entire race.

Vuelta a Espana 2022 stage 1 profile
Vuelta a Espana 2022 stage 1 profile (Photo: ASO)

Starting order for stage 1 team time trial

Order Time CEST Team
1 18:30:00 BURGOS-BH
2 18:34:00 INTERMARCHE-WANTY-GOBERT MATER.
3 18:38:00 ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH
4 18:42:00 GROUPAMA-FDJ
5 18:46:00 TEAM ARKEA – SAMSIC
6 18:50:00 COFIDIS
7 18:54:00 EUSKALTEL-EUSKADI
8 18:58:00 EF EDUCATION – EASYPOST
9 19:02:00 TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
10 19:06:00 AG2R CITROEN TEAM
11 19:10:00 BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
12 19:14:00 LOTTO SOUDAL
13 19:18:00 ALPECIN-DECEUNINCK
14 19:22:00 EQUIPO KERN PHARMA
15 19:26:00 TEAM DSM
16 19:30:00 BORA-HANSGROHE
17 19:34:00 UAE TEAM EMIRATES
18 19:38:00 ASTANA QAZAQSTAN TEAM
19 19:42:00 TREK-SEGAFREDO
20 19:46:00 INEOS GRENADIERS
21 19:50:00 QUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
22 19:54:00 MOVISTAR TEAM
23 19:58:00 JUMBO-VISMA

