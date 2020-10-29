Vuelta a España Stage 9: Pascal Ackermann declared winner as Sam Bennett relegated in bunch sprint
Richard Carapaz wears the leader's jersey for another day, with no changes at the top of the general classification.
Under sunny skies and in warm weather, Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was declared the winner of stage 9 of the 2020 Vuelta a España, when Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) was relegated after shouldering Emils Liepins (Trek-Segafred) to get into position before the final push.
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) celebrated his 31st birthday in the green jersey and stayed safely in front of the peloton despite a bike change in the final 10km.
Overall leader Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) stayed out of harm’s way near the front of the group until the final few hundred meters.
The race leader said that, “In the end, it was a pretty calm day. We thought it could be nervous but there was no wind. We moved to the front to avoid any problems, overall it was a good day.”
How stage 9 unfolded
Aritz Bagües (Caja Rural) and Juan Felipe Osorio (Burgos-BH) had escaped off the front and built a lead of 2:25 at 110km to go.
While moving through a small town at 105km to go, Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Héctor Sáez (Caja Rural) touched wheels and went down.
Sáez shattered his helmet and remained on the ground while Ackermann got up and got back into the race. Sáez followed just a few moments later, wearing new headgear.
Both riders were attended to by the medical car over the following 5km, as they made their way into the back of the peloton.
Another crash at 93km brought down Harry Tanfield and Dorian Godon (AG2R-La Mondiale), and James Piccoli (Israel Start-Up Nation) in a small town, but all got on quickly with only Tanfield needing a bike change.
At 60km the two-man break had extended their lead to a maximum advantage of 3:15, but this was all they would get. Over the successive 30km, this advantage was chipped away by a motivated peloton, and by 30km to go, less than half a minute separated the two men from the main group.
The two men in the break refused to abandon their break and pushed out by an additional 15 seconds to a 45-second advantage at 25km to go.
This triggered the peloton to ratchet up the speed, quickly bringing the two men back into the group over the next 3km, as the sprinters’ teams wanted to get control on the front at 22km to go.
With just 13km remaining, Movistar and Bora-Hansgrohe patrolled the front of the race while Roglič got a new bike when he suffered a front flat, but teammate Robert Gesink quickly brought Roglič back into the peloton.
Bora-Hansgrohe brought Ackermann to the front with 7km to go, while Lotto-Soudal, Groupama-FDJ tailed them. On this cue, Ineos Grenadiers brought Carapaz to the front to keep him safe.
While Bora-Hansgrohe controlled the race from 1.5km to the red kite, they towed Liepins along.
Bennett twice bumped shoulders with the Trek-Segafredo rider with less than 400m to go to keep his position near the front and stay away from the barriers, and this was cause for some post-race review by the race commissaires.
Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s Michael Morkov brought Bennett to the front, in perfect position to launch a well-timed sprint.
While the big Irishman was clearly the first across the line, with Ackermann just on his wheel, this was not the final result for the day.
“It was a big fight, and we had some guys nearly put us into barriers trying to take the wheel which was a bit sketchy, but we stayed upright.”
After a prolonged review of the final kilometer, the race jury relegated Bennett, which promoted Ackermann into first place.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 9 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:39:55
|2
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|3
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|4
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|5
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|0:00
|6
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|7
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|8
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|9
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|10
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|11
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|12
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|13
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|14
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|15
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|16
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|17
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|18
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|19
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|20
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|0:00
|21
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|22
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|23
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|24
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|25
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|26
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|27
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|28
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|29
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|30
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|31
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|32
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|33
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|34
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|35
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|36
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|37
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|38
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|39
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|40
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|41
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|42
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|43
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|44
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|45
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|46
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|0:00
|47
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|48
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|49
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|50
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|51
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|52
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|53
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|54
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|55
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|56
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|57
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|58
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|59
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|60
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|61
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|62
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|63
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|64
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|65
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|66
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|67
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|68
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|69
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|70
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|71
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|72
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|73
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|74
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|75
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|76
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|77
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|78
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|79
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|80
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|0:00
|81
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|82
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|83
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|84
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|85
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|86
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|87
|BARBERO Carlos
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|88
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|89
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|90
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|91
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|92
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|93
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|94
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|95
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|96
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|97
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|98
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|99
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|100
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|101
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|102
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|103
|FROOME Chris
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|104
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|105
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|106
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|107
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|108
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|109
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|110
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|111
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:34
|112
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|0:35
|113
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:35
|114
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:41
|115
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|0:41
|116
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:44
|117
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:56
|118
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:56
|119
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|1:04
|120
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:04
|121
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:08
|122
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:08
|123
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|1:08
|124
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:08
|125
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:50
|126
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:50
|127
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:50
|128
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:50
|129
|DELAGE Mickaël
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:50
|130
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:50
|131
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:50
|132
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|1:50
|133
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:50
|134
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:50
|135
|WURF Cameron
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:50
|136
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:50
|137
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:50
|138
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:50
|139
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:50
|140
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:50
|141
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|1:50
|142
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|1:50
|143
|DYBALL Benjamin
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:50
|144
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|1:50
|145
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:50
|146
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:50
|147
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:50
|148
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Pro Team
|1:50
|149
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|1:50
|150
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:50
|151
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:50
|152
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:50
|153
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:50
|154
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:50
|155
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:50
|156
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|0:00
|157
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:16
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|36:11:01
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13
|3
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:28
|4
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:44
|5
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:54
|6
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:28
|7
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:28
|8
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|3:35
|9
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|3:40
|10
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:47
|11
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:17
|12
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:21
|13
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:44
|14
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:15
|15
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|6:52
|16
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|7:00
|17
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:17
|18
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:27
|19
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:25
|20
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:06
|21
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|11:19
|22
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:13
|23
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|18:56
|24
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:32
|25
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|22:51
|26
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:17
|27
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|24:08
|28
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|27:01
|29
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:28
|30
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|34:06
|31
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34:52
|32
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|35:42
|33
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|35:50
|34
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|39:19
|35
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|41:45
|36
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|43:06
|37
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|43:08
|38
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|43:12
|39
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|44:01
|40
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|44:29
|41
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|46:33
|42
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|47:10
|43
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|47:12
|44
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|49:23
|45
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|50:06
|46
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|50:06
|47
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|50:44
|48
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|51:54
|49
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|54:04
|50
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|56:31
|51
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|57:01
|52
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|58:14
|53
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|58:49
|54
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|59:50
|55
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:00:35
|56
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|1:01:37
|57
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|1:01:39
|58
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|1:02:10
|59
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|1:02:55
|60
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|1:02:56
|61
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:03:23
|62
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|1:06:21
|63
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:07:53
|64
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:08:00
|65
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|1:08:24
|66
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:08:47
|67
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|1:09:01
|68
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:09:05
|69
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|1:12:03
|70
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:13:55
|71
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|1:14:18
|72
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:15:33
|73
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:17:31
|74
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:18:10
|75
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:20:16
|76
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:20:35
|77
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:21:28
|78
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:23:08
|79
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:23:22
|80
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:24:00
|81
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|1:24:54
|82
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:25:00
|83
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|1:25:15
|84
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:25:23
|85
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:25:44
|86
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:27:07
|87
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:27:52
|88
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|1:28:03
|89
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|1:29:56
|90
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|1:30:14
|91
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1:30:18
|92
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:32:53
|93
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|1:33:19
|94
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|1:34:29
|95
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:34:34
|96
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|1:34:58
|97
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:35:03
|98
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:35:28
|99
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:35:33
|100
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Pro Team
|1:35:54
|101
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:36:10
|102
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:36:40
|103
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:36:55
|104
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:37:02
|105
|BARBERO Carlos
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:37:44
|106
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:38:52
|107
|WURF Cameron
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:39:08
|108
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:39:48
|109
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|1:39:57
|110
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:40:04
|111
|FROOME Chris
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:40:44
|112
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:40:52
|113
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:41:01
|114
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|1:41:26
|115
|DYBALL Benjamin
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:41:43
|116
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:43:00
|117
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:43:32
|118
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:43:46
|119
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:43:53
|120
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:44:02
|121
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:44:06
|122
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:45:48
|123
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:46:22
|124
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|1:46:35
|125
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|1:46:42
|126
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:47:43
|127
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:48:48
|128
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|1:49:11
|129
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:49:40
|130
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:51:22
|131
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|1:51:43
|132
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:51:56
|133
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:52:28
|134
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|1:52:47
|135
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:52:52
|136
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:52:58
|137
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:53:05
|138
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:53:47
|139
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:54:16
|140
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:55:07
|141
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:55:08
|142
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:55:21
|143
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:55:52
|144
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:58:05
|145
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:02:18
|146
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:02:34
|147
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:02:55
|148
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:03:58
|149
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:03:59
|150
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:04:23
|151
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|2:10:08
|152
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:11:17
|153
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:11:25
|154
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:16:03
|155
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:17:13
|156
|DELAGE Mickaël
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:35:47
|157
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|2:45:48
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|104
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|81
|3
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|73
|4
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|50
|5
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|45
|6
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|45
|7
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|42
|8
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|40
|9
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|39
|10
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|35
|11
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|34
|12
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|33
|13
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|32
|14
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|15
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|30
|16
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|30
|17
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|29
|18
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|19
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|26
|20
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|26
|21
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|25
|22
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25
|23
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|25
|24
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|23
|25
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|21
|26
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|27
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|20
|28
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|29
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|30
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|14
|31
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14
|32
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|33
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|12
|34
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12
|35
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|36
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|37
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|38
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|10
|39
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|40
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|10
|41
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|42
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|10
|43
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|10
|44
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|45
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|8
|46
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|47
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|48
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7
|49
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|50
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|51
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|52
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|53
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|54
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|55
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|56
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|57
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|58
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|59
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|4
|60
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|61
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|62
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|63
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|2
|64
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|2
|65
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|2
|66
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|67
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|68
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|2
|69
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|70
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|71
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|1
|72
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|73
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|74
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|1
|75
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|36:12:55
|2
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:21
|3
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|4:58
|4
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|9:25
|5
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|17:02
|6
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|20:57
|7
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|25:07
|8
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|32:12
|9
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|32:58
|10
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|37:25
|11
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|41:12
|12
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|45:16
|13
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|48:12
|14
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|48:50
|15
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|54:37
|16
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|58:41
|17
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|1:04:27
|18
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:06:53
|19
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|1:07:07
|20
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:07:11
|21
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|1:10:09
|22
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:15:37
|23
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:18:22
|24
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:21:28
|25
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:22:06
|26
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:23:50
|27
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:25:58
|28
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|1:26:09
|29
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|1:28:02
|30
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|1:28:20
|31
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|1:33:04
|32
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:33:34
|33
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:33:39
|34
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:35:01
|35
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:36:58
|36
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:37:54
|37
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:38:10
|38
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:39:07
|39
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:41:06
|40
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:41:38
|41
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:41:52
|42
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:44:28
|43
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|1:44:48
|44
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|1:47:17
|45
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|1:49:49
|46
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:50:02
|47
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|1:50:53
|48
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:50:58
|49
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:52:22
|50
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:53:14
|51
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:01:01
|52
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:02:04
|53
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:02:05
|54
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|2:08:14
|55
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:09:23
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27
|2
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|3
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24
|4
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20
|5
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|19
|6
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|7
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|16
|8
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|9
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|11
|10
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|11
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|12
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|6
|13
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|6
|14
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|15
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|16
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|4
|17
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|4
|18
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|19
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|20
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|21
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3
|22
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|3
|23
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2
|24
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|25
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|2
|26
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|27
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|2
|28
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|1
|29
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|30
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|31
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1
|32
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|33
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|34
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|35
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|36
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|1
|37
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1
|38
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|39
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|-2
|40
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|-2
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|8:42:27
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:48
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|12:46
|4
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:33
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|28:34
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|47:18
|7
|INEOS Grenadiers
|55:41
|8
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:19:10
|9
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:31:42
|10
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:33:31
|11
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:47:15
|12
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:48:48
|13
|CCC Team
|1:53:05
|14
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:55:36
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:57:50
|16
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:59:18
|17
|Team Sunweb
|2:19:34
|18
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:24:08
|19
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:29:52
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|2:38:18
|21
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:39:31
|22
|Burgos-BH
|2:43:34
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.