2020 La Vuelta

Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España Stage 9: Pascal Ackermann declared winner as Sam Bennett relegated in bunch sprint

Richard Carapaz wears the leader's jersey for another day, with no changes at the top of the general classification.

Under sunny skies and in warm weather, Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was declared the winner of stage 9 of the 2020 Vuelta a España, when Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) was relegated after shouldering Emils Liepins (Trek-Segafred) to get into position before the final push.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) celebrated his 31st birthday in the green jersey and stayed safely in front of the peloton despite a bike change in the final 10km.

Overall leader Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) stayed out of harm’s way near the front of the group until the final few hundred meters.

The race leader said that, “In the end, it was a pretty calm day. We thought it could be nervous but there was no wind. We moved to the front to avoid any problems, overall it was a good day.”

How stage 9 unfolded

Aritz Bagües (Caja Rural) and Juan Felipe Osorio (Burgos-BH) had escaped off the front and built a lead of 2:25 at 110km to go.

While moving through a small town at 105km to go, Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Héctor Sáez (Caja Rural) touched wheels and went down.

Sáez shattered his helmet and remained on the ground while Ackermann got up and got back into the race. Sáez followed just a few moments later, wearing new headgear.

Both riders were attended to by the medical car over the following 5km, as they made their way into the back of the peloton.

Another crash at 93km brought down Harry Tanfield and Dorian Godon (AG2R-La Mondiale), and James Piccoli (Israel Start-Up Nation) in a small town, but all got on quickly with only Tanfield needing a bike change.

Stage 9 of the 2020 Vuelta a España
At 60km the two-man break had extended their lead to a maximum advantage of 3:15, but this was all they would get. Over the successive 30km, this advantage was chipped away by a motivated peloton, and by 30km to go, less than half a minute separated the two men from the main group.

The two men in the break refused to abandon their break and pushed out by an additional 15 seconds to a 45-second advantage at 25km to go.

This triggered the peloton to ratchet up the speed, quickly bringing the two men back into the group over the next 3km, as the sprinters’ teams wanted to get control on the front at 22km to go.

With just 13km remaining, Movistar and Bora-Hansgrohe patrolled the front of the race while Roglič got a new bike when he suffered a front flat, but teammate Robert Gesink quickly brought Roglič back into the peloton.

Bora-Hansgrohe brought Ackermann to the front with 7km to go, while Lotto-Soudal, Groupama-FDJ tailed them. On this cue, Ineos Grenadiers brought Carapaz to the front to keep him safe.

While Bora-Hansgrohe controlled the race from 1.5km to the red kite, they towed Liepins along.

Bennett twice bumped shoulders with the Trek-Segafredo rider with less than 400m to go to keep his position near the front and stay away from the barriers, and this was cause for some post-race review by the race commissaires.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s Michael Morkov brought Bennett to the front, in perfect position to launch a well-timed sprint.

While the big Irishman was clearly the first across the line, with Ackermann just on his wheel, this was not the final result for the day.

“It was a big fight, and we had some guys nearly put us into barriers trying to take the wheel which was a bit sketchy, but we stayed upright.”

After a prolonged review of the final kilometer, the race jury relegated Bennett, which promoted Ackermann into first place.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 9 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe3:39:55
2THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal0:00
3KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb0:00
4PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates0:00
5MARECZKO JakubCCC Team0:00
6RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
7ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
8MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
9STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott0:00
10JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling0:00
11MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
12CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling0:00
13LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo0:00
14JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale0:00
15BOL JetseBurgos-BH0:00
16TANFIELD HarryAG2R La Mondiale0:00
17MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
18MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH0:00
19SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb0:00
20WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team0:00
21GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:00
22SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe0:00
23CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
24SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb0:00
25CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott0:00
26GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:00
27POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren0:00
28ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team0:00
29EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH0:00
30SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott0:00
31MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
32SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
33WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren0:00
34BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
35OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:00
36VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team0:00
37CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
38RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
39ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:00
40HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
41IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team0:00
42SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:00
43ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
44ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
45DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates0:00
46PALUTA MichałCCC Team0:00
47ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:00
48MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling0:00
49HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
50MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
51MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
52HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates0:00
53GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal0:00
54AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers0:00
55VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal0:00
56SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team0:00
57DEWULF StanLotto Soudal0:00
58OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:00
59GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
60CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling0:00
61KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
62LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ0:00
63VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:00
64PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
65ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ0:00
66LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe0:00
67LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
68CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
69SMIT WillieBurgos-BH0:00
70GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott0:00
71SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott0:00
72MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH0:00
73NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott0:00
74LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ0:00
75OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
76STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
77KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team0:00
78EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo0:00
79VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH0:00
80BARTA WillCCC Team0:00
81VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal0:00
82HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
83MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
84SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers0:00
85GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
86DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb0:00
87BARBERO CarlosNTT Pro Cycling0:00
88STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb0:00
89LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:00
90PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale0:00
91ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team0:00
92GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
93WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:00
94FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:00
95BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
96GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
97POWER RobertTeam Sunweb0:00
98VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling0:00
99DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling0:00
100BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren0:00
101GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale0:00
102VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling0:00
103FROOME ChrisINEOS Grenadiers0:00
104MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
105DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo0:00
106GASPAROTTO EnricoNTT Pro Cycling0:00
107DOCKER MitchellEF Pro Cycling0:00
108VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
109SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe0:00
110BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
111SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie0:34
112ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb0:35
113AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:35
114EDMONDSON AlexMitchelton-Scott0:41
115MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal0:41
116LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie0:44
117SÁEZ HéctorCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:56
118SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe0:56
119IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team1:04
120OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling1:04
121SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:08
122TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie1:08
123OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH1:08
124SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott1:08
125RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo1:50
126WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling1:50
127DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling1:50
128DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren1:50
129DELAGE MickaëlGroupama - FDJ1:50
130OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie1:50
131COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:50
132MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal1:50
133RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates1:50
134WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - McLaren1:50
135WURF CameronINEOS Grenadiers1:50
136INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren1:50
137VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:50
138BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation1:50
139KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo1:50
140SUTHERLAND RoryIsrael Start-Up Nation1:50
141ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team1:50
142FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team1:50
143DYBALL BenjaminNTT Pro Cycling1:50
144CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH1:50
145FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie1:50
146CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:50
147BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:50
148GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Pro Team1:50
149HIRT JanCCC Team1:50
150CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale1:50
151LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:50
152HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie1:50
153VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling1:50
154VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:50
155PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation1:50
156ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team0:00
157SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe2:16
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers 36:11:01
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:13
3MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:28
4CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling0:44
5MAS EnricMovistar Team1:54
6GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe3:28
7CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott3:28
8VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team3:35
9SOLER MarcMovistar Team3:40
10POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren3:47
11NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott4:17
12BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma4:21
13DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates4:44
14GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ6:15
15VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team6:52
16IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team7:00
17HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates7:17
18CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step7:27
19MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:25
20KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma10:06
21MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling11:19
22FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates18:13
23GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal18:56
24HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:32
25ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team22:51
26ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ23:17
27SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team24:08
28CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale27:01
29MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits31:28
30BARTA WillCCC Team34:06
31SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers34:52
32VERONA CarlosMovistar Team35:42
33ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team35:50
34BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step39:19
35SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott41:45
36LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo43:06
37COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates43:08
38SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie43:12
39IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team44:01
40WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling44:29
41GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott46:33
42GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA47:10
43GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma47:12
44PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale49:23
45EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo50:06
46AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers50:06
47POWER RobertTeam Sunweb50:44
48SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie51:54
49VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers54:04
50GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale56:31
51OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team57:01
52VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling58:14
53LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA58:49
54AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA59:50
55RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo1:00:35
56FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team1:01:37
57MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH1:01:39
58KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team1:02:10
59SMIT WillieBurgos-BH1:02:55
60ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:02:56
61SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:03:23
62ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb1:06:21
63HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma1:07:53
64HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation1:08:00
65HIRT JanCCC Team1:08:24
66SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe1:08:47
67STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb1:09:01
68BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren1:09:05
69ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team1:12:03
70WELLENS TimLotto Soudal1:13:55
71CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH1:14:18
72DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo1:15:33
73VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:17:31
74LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ1:18:10
75STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott1:20:16
76BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation1:20:35
77LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ1:21:28
78CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling1:23:08
79RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation1:23:22
80DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling1:24:00
81SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb1:24:54
82ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ1:25:00
83BOL JetseBurgos-BH1:25:15
84OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie1:25:23
85RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates1:25:44
86SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott1:27:07
87STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step1:27:52
88DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb1:28:03
89DEWULF StanLotto Soudal1:29:56
90MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal1:30:14
91ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1:30:18
92SÁEZ HéctorCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:32:53
93VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH1:33:19
94EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH1:34:29
95JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale1:34:34
96PALUTA MichałCCC Team1:34:58
97GASPAROTTO EnricoNTT Pro Cycling1:35:03
98CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:35:28
99VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:35:33
100GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Pro Team1:35:54
101PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:36:10
102VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling1:36:40
103CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:36:55
104LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo1:37:02
105BARBERO CarlosNTT Pro Cycling1:37:44
106LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:38:52
107WURF CameronINEOS Grenadiers1:39:08
108GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation1:39:48
109VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal1:39:57
110FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie1:40:04
111FROOME ChrisINEOS Grenadiers1:40:44
112BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:40:52
113GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step1:41:01
114WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team1:41:26
115DYBALL BenjaminNTT Pro Cycling1:41:43
116PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates1:43:00
117OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates1:43:32
118WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren1:43:46
119MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1:43:53
120ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:44:02
121PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation1:44:06
122ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step1:45:48
123DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren1:46:22
124MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal1:46:35
125OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH1:46:42
126TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie1:47:43
127JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling1:48:48
128MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH1:49:11
129DOCKER MitchellEF Pro Cycling1:49:40
130MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie1:51:22
131KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb1:51:43
132DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling1:51:56
133MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step1:52:28
134THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal1:52:47
135OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling1:52:52
136LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie1:52:58
137BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step1:53:05
138SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe1:53:47
139SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott1:54:16
140HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie1:55:07
141OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:55:08
142KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo1:55:21
143SUTHERLAND RoryIsrael Start-Up Nation1:55:52
144SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe1:58:05
145TANFIELD HarryAG2R La Mondiale2:02:18
146ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe2:02:34
147MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:02:55
148INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren2:03:58
149VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling2:03:59
150EDMONDSON AlexMitchelton-Scott2:04:23
151SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb2:10:08
152WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - McLaren2:11:17
153RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation2:11:25
154SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe2:16:03
155LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe2:17:13
156DELAGE MickaëlGroupama - FDJ2:35:47
157MARECZKO JakubCCC Team2:45:48
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma104
2CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers81
3MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation73
4MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits50
5WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling45
6CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling45
7MAS EnricMovistar Team42
8VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team40
9ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe39
10KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma35
11PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates34
12GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe33
13THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal32
14CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott30
15POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren30
16COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates30
17SOLER MarcMovistar Team29
18BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma27
19WELLENS TimLotto Soudal26
20VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team26
21IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team25
22BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step25
23KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb25
24MARECZKO JakubCCC Team23
25ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb21
26ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team21
27FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team20
28IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team14
29PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale14
30POWER RobertTeam Sunweb14
31ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA14
32CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale12
33VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling12
34MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits12
35NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott11
36BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step11
37GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale10
38GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ10
39CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step10
40CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling10
41RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation10
42JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling10
43MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie10
44STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott9
45SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie8
46SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe8
47RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation8
48DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates7
49DEWULF StanLotto Soudal6
50HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates6
51FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates6
52ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ4
53LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ4
54SÁEZ HéctorCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4
55BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4
56TANFIELD HarryAG2R La Mondiale4
57MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling4
58GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma4
59STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb4
60VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers3
61SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott3
62LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo3
63MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH2
64SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb2
65EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH2
66JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale2
67CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step2
68OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH2
69MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
70RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo1
71BOL JetseBurgos-BH1
72LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
73FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie1
74MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH1
75HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1MAS EnricMovistar Team 36:12:55
2GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ4:21
3VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team4:58
4MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling9:25
5GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal17:02
6ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team20:57
7CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale25:07
8BARTA WillCCC Team32:12
9SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers32:58
10BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step37:25
11LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo41:12
12GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA45:16
13EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo48:12
14POWER RobertTeam Sunweb48:50
15GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale54:37
16RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo58:41
17ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb1:04:27
18SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe1:06:53
19STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb1:07:07
20BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren1:07:11
21ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team1:10:09
22VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:15:37
23STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott1:18:22
24RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation1:21:28
25DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling1:22:06
26RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates1:23:50
27STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step1:25:58
28DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb1:26:09
29DEWULF StanLotto Soudal1:28:02
30MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal1:28:20
31PALUTA MichałCCC Team1:33:04
32CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:33:34
33VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:33:39
34CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:35:01
35LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:36:58
36GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation1:37:54
37FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie1:38:10
38GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step1:39:07
39PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates1:41:06
40OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates1:41:38
41WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren1:41:52
42DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren1:44:28
43OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH1:44:48
44MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH1:47:17
45KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb1:49:49
46DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling1:50:02
47THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal1:50:53
48OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling1:50:58
49SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott1:52:22
50OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:53:14
51MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:01:01
52INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren2:02:04
53VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling2:02:05
54SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb2:08:14
55WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - McLaren2:09:23
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits27
2KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma24
3CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers24
4MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation20
5WELLENS TimLotto Soudal19
6ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma17
7WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling16
8IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team11
9VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team11
10CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step6
11JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale6
12MAS EnricMovistar Team6
13POWER RobertTeam Sunweb6
14COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates4
15PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale4
16ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb4
17BOL JetseBurgos-BH4
18BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation3
19VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal3
20VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team3
21SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie3
22STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb3
23POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren2
24ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ2
25SMIT WillieBurgos-BH2
26PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
27VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling2
28CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling1
29CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1
30AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers1
31VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling1
32AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1
33FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team1
34SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1
35STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott1
36SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb1
37ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1
38BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1
39HIRT JanCCC Team-2
40MARECZKO JakubCCC Team-2
Teams
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team8:42:27
2Team Jumbo-Visma5:48
3Astana Pro Team12:46
4UAE-Team Emirates14:33
5Mitchelton-Scott28:34
6Cofidis, Solutions Crédits47:18
7INEOS Grenadiers55:41
8Groupama - FDJ1:19:10
9Trek - Segafredo1:31:42
10EF Pro Cycling1:33:31
11Deceuninck - Quick Step1:47:15
12Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:48:48
13CCC Team1:53:05
14Israel Start-Up Nation1:55:36
15AG2R La Mondiale1:57:50
16NTT Pro Cycling1:59:18
17Team Sunweb2:19:34
18Bahrain - McLaren2:24:08
19BORA - hansgrohe2:29:52
20Lotto Soudal2:38:18
21Team Total Direct Energie2:39:31
22Burgos-BH2:43:34

