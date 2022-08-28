Vuelta a Espana stage 9: Louis Meintjes wins from the break, Remco Evenepoel makes gains
South African takes first grand tour stage win, race leader tightens grip on red.
Louis Meintjes blazed to the first grand tour stage win of his career on Sunday, infiltrating the day’s breakaway on stage 9 of the Vuelta a España and then dropping his rivals on the wall-like final climb of Les Praeres.
The South African Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert rider showed the same sort of form which earned him eighth in the Tour de France, hitting the line 1:01 ahead of his nearest rival Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan Team). Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain-Victorious) was third, 1:14 back.
Behind, race-leader race leader Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) had a superb stage, dropping the other GC contenders and opening up large time gaps inside the final three kilometers. He gobbled up all of the breakaway riders bar the first three, crossing the line 1:34 behind Meintjes in fourth place.
GC challengers Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), Enric Mas (Movistar Team), Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) finished sixth, eight, ninth and tenth, and gave up between 34 and 52 seconds to Evenepoel.
The Belgian now heads into Monday’s rest day with what appears to be a vice-like grip on the red jersey. He is 1:12 in front of Mas, 1:53 up on Roglič, 2:33 ahead of Rodríguez and 2:36 up on Ayuso.
Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) was 12th on the stage and is now over three minutes back. João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), Miguel Ángel López (Astana Qasaqstan), Jai Hindley (Bora-hansgrohe) and Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) are at least four and a half minutes adrift.
The stage featured five climbs, including the first category climbs of the Mirador del Fito and the summit finish of Les Praeres Nava. An aggressive start was followed by the establishment of a 10-man breakaway, which soon shrank to nine riders and opened a maximum lead of more than five minutes.
Janssens and Battistella attacked prior to the final climb but were caught by Meintjes, who immediately dropped him and began his successful push for home.
Race leader Evenepoel ramped up the pace on the climb and had dropped all of his rivals by the 3km to go banner, driving on from there to open up the gaps and extend his grip on the red jersey.
“I think we really did want the breakaway to go for the stage,” Evenepoel said at the finish. “It is always better that the bonification seconds are gone. I think it was perfect that the guys from the breakaway took the stage. And then it was up to me to try to take time.
“I had the legs to go all out for taking time and I am really happy with what we showed today as a team.”
Meintjes visibly had a weight off, the introverted climber showing relief in the post-race interview.
“It is something special, I guess. I think I still need some time [for it] to set in,” he said. “Actually I have never been on the podium of a WorldTour race, except for team classification, so one of my main goals before stopping my career is to get onto the podium of a World Tour race.”
Meintjes was second on a stage of the Tour in July and took that top ten finish overall. He was also sixth overall in this year’s Critérium du Dauphiné and was, on paper, by far the best climber in the break. Was he confident in his abilities heading toward the finish?
“Not really,” he said. “It was quite a hard day and also they made me do a bit more work, always closing the gap and accelerating. I knew I was also spending more energy than a lot of guys, I was not sure I would still have the best legs.
“I knew it [the climb] was really hard. Actually it didn’t matter if you followed the breakaway or not, it was just a time trial to the finish.”
Another stage for the break
Stage nine of the Vuelta a España was yet another mountain day and the third summit finish thus far in the race. It began with the second-ever stage from Villaviciosa, and the riders faced five climbs over the course of 171.4 kilometers.
These were the category two Alto del Torno (55.6km), the category one Mirador del Fito (93km), the category three pairing of the Alto de la Llama (118.1km) and La Campa (148.6km) and then the big showdown on the brutal category one ramp to Les Praeres Nava.
Although this was just 3.9 kilometers long, it averaged 12.9 percent and included sections of 23 and 24 percent respectively.
There were three non-starters, with Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) and Pieter Serry (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) becoming the eight and ninth riders to retire from the Vuelta a España with positive COVID-19 tests, and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) leaving with what his team described as a fever.
The attacks went immediately from the start with various groups getting clear and coming back. Ten riders then made a move after 44km of racing, with Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan), Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious), Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers), Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Filippo Conca (Lotto Soudal), Thymen Arensman (Team DSM), Jimmy Janssens, Robert Stannard (both Alpecin Deceuninck), José Manuel Diaz Gallego (Burgos-BH) and Simon Guglielmi (Arkea Samsic) opening a strong lead.
Meintjes was best placed overall of the group, starting the day 8:28 back in 29th place. That gap meant they were no immediate threat to Evenepoel’s race lead, giving them greater flexibility.
Saturday’s stage winner and king of the mountains Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and stage 8 runner-up Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) tried to close the gap but were caught by the bunch, as was Arensman. He dropped back from the break, with the remaining nine riders going over the summit of the first climb 3:25 ahead of the peloton.
Stannard and Janssens were first and second there, defending teammate’ Vine’s KOM lead by mopping up points.
The gap continued to grow, reaching 5:18 on the way up the day’s second climb, but decreasing to 4:45 by the time Stannard and Janssens—again—led over the summit. However it once again breached the five minute mark on the third climb, the Alto de la Llama, inching upwards to 5:20. There was a case of déjà vu there when Stannard and Janssens again mopped up the points.
The contenders whittle down
The nine leaders were working to build a big enough buffer to dispute the stage win and things looked encouraging heading into the final 50km. They had 5:05 there and still held 4:18 of that on the La Campa climb with 25km left. Evenepoel’s Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl was setting the pace but seemed increasingly resigned to the break staying away.
Conca had won the earlier intermediate sprint at Villaviciosa, leading Van Baarle and Stannard over the line. The latter was—again—first to the summit of La Campa and the break then raced down the descent and towards the start of the concluding climb.
Janssens was active before slopes began, going away with Conca with 12km remaining and then, following their recapture, clipping away again with Battistella. They had a lead of several seconds going into the final 8km, but Janssens stopped collaborating due to team instructions.
Meintjes tried to get across on the undulating roads and when he was unable to do so, Van Baarle played his hand but had the same result.
Behind, world champion Julian Alaphilippe was driving the bunch along for team leader Evenepoel. Ineos Grenadier’s co-leader Tao Geoghegan Hart crashed on a bend with Chris Harper, with Geoghegan Hart able to get going again much more quickly than the injured Jumbo-Visma rider.
Ahead, the riders were on the final climb and Meintjes was flying. He caught and dropped Van Baarle, then Battistella, then Janssens, going clear alone with 2.6km left.
Behind, Evenepoel was replicating his tactic of stages 6 and 8, turning the screw from the front and dragging Mas, Roglič and Ayuso clear. The race leader then dug in again going under the 3km to go banner, dropping each of them.
Meintjes was riding impressively and extended his lead all the way to the line. Evenepoel was on a complete charge behind, building his own advantage with each pedal stroke. It was an impressive display, and will leave the other big names demoralized and doubtful heading into Monday’s rest day.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 9 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:32:39
|2
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:01
|3
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:14
|4
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:34
|5
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1:58
|6
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:08
|7
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:08
|8
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2:18
|9
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:20
|10
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:26
|11
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:37
|12
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:37
|13
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:58
|14
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|3:06
|15
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:15
|16
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:17
|17
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:20
|18
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:22
|19
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:42
|20
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:42
|21
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:42
|22
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|4:01
|23
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:01
|24
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:19
|25
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4:23
|26
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:28
|27
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|5:01
|28
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:07
|29
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5:08
|30
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|5:20
|31
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:23
|32
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:31
|33
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:06
|34
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|6:18
|35
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:24
|36
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|6:25
|37
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6:27
|38
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:32
|39
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|6:32
|40
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:37
|41
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:17
|42
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:38
|43
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|7:38
|44
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:38
|45
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:38
|46
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:38
|47
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|7:50
|48
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|7:59
|49
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|8:02
|50
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:02
|51
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|8:02
|52
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:02
|53
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8:02
|54
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8:28
|55
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|8:30
|56
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:22
|57
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|9:24
|58
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9:24
|59
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|9:31
|60
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:31
|61
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:43
|62
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9:57
|63
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|10:01
|64
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:05
|65
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10:09
|66
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|10:19
|67
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:24
|68
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|10:24
|69
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|10:45
|70
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:54
|71
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|10:58
|72
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|11:22
|73
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:42
|74
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|11:42
|75
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|12:05
|76
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|12:05
|77
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|12:20
|78
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|12:34
|79
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:36
|80
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|12:54
|81
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13:34
|82
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|13:49
|83
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|13:49
|84
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:49
|85
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14:04
|86
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|14:19
|87
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:25
|88
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:25
|89
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:28
|90
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:47
|91
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:17
|92
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|15:17
|93
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:17
|94
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:17
|95
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15:23
|96
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|15:33
|97
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:46
|98
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:46
|99
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15:56
|100
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|15:56
|101
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|16:11
|102
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|16:16
|103
|KOCH Jonas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:16
|104
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:51
|105
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|17:00
|106
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|17:00
|107
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|17:05
|108
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17:14
|109
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|17:23
|110
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:34
|111
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17:36
|112
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|17:47
|113
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:37
|114
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:37
|115
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:37
|116
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:37
|117
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|18:44
|118
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|18:44
|119
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:44
|120
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|18:48
|121
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|18:48
|122
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|19:26
|123
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|20:25
|124
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|20:25
|125
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|21:21
|126
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|22:03
|127
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|22:03
|128
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|22:30
|129
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|22:35
|130
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|22:55
|131
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:23
|132
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|23:30
|133
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|23:33
|134
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|23:37
|135
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|23:42
|136
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|24:05
|137
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|24:18
|138
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|24:29
|139
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24:29
|140
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|24:50
|141
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|25:05
|142
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|25:37
|143
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|25:40
|144
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26:14
|145
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|26:39
|146
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|26:58
|147
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|27:11
|148
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|27:11
|149
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|27:17
|150
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27:48
|151
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27:48
|152
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27:48
|153
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|27:51
|154
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|27:57
|155
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|28:05
|156
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|28:24
|157
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|28:24
|158
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|28:33
|159
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30:26
|160
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:26
|161
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30:47
|162
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|31:08
|163
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|32:40
|164
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|33:20
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|34:02:32
|2
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:12
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:53
|4
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:33
|5
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:36
|6
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:08
|7
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:32
|8
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:03
|9
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:36
|10
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:39
|11
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|5:45
|12
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:51
|13
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:53
|14
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|5:53
|15
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5:58
|16
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:44
|17
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|7:47
|18
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:57
|19
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:15
|20
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8:42
|21
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:45
|22
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:49
|23
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:18
|24
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:25
|25
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|12:55
|26
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:34
|27
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|16:28
|28
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:00
|29
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:58
|30
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|19:46
|31
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|19:56
|32
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|20:07
|33
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:51
|34
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:12
|35
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|23:34
|36
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|24:38
|37
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:49
|38
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|27:08
|39
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|27:55
|40
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|28:14
|41
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|30:18
|42
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|30:23
|43
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|33:07
|44
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|34:12
|45
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|34:48
|46
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|34:51
|47
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|34:59
|48
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|36:29
|49
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|36:50
|50
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|37:13
|51
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|37:45
|52
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|40:33
|53
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|40:42
|54
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|41:59
|55
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|42:34
|56
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|42:56
|57
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|44:14
|58
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|44:54
|59
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|45:10
|60
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|46:40
|61
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|46:50
|62
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|47:06
|63
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|49:15
|64
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|49:38
|65
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|52:42
|66
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|53:52
|67
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|54:25
|68
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|55:52
|69
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|56:08
|70
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|56:11
|71
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|56:21
|72
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|56:52
|73
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|57:57
|74
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|59:22
|75
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:00:02
|76
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:00:29
|77
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:00:38
|78
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:01:11
|79
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:02:23
|80
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:03:03
|81
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:03:16
|82
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|1:03:24
|83
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04:09
|84
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:04:33
|85
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:04:40
|86
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:04:59
|87
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:06:46
|88
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:07:07
|89
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:08:20
|90
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09:34
|91
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:09:53
|92
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:11:40
|93
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:13:05
|94
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:13:44
|95
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:14:05
|96
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:16:34
|97
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1:17:39
|98
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:19:00
|99
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:19:47
|100
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:20:42
|101
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:20:51
|102
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:21:35
|103
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:22:00
|104
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:22:35
|105
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:22:58
|106
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:23:14
|107
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|1:23:32
|108
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:23:58
|109
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|1:24:53
|110
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:24:56
|111
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:25:40
|112
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:26:20
|113
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:26:40
|114
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:26:51
|115
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:27:59
|116
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:28:28
|117
|KOCH Jonas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:28:49
|118
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:32:08
|119
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:34:21
|120
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:34:29
|121
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:34:34
|122
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:35:03
|123
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|1:35:15
|124
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|1:36:15
|125
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:39:08
|126
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:40:36
|127
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:41:48
|128
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:41:56
|129
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:46:10
|130
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:46:22
|131
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:46:27
|132
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:46:38
|133
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:47:24
|134
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:47:55
|135
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:47:56
|136
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|1:48:25
|137
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|1:48:54
|138
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:51:29
|139
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|1:52:55
|140
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|1:54:36
|141
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:55:26
|142
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|1:57:04
|143
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:58:40
|144
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:58:45
|145
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:59:25
|146
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|1:59:41
|147
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:01:51
|148
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:02:28
|149
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:02:46
|150
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:02:51
|151
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:03:52
|152
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:06:20
|153
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|2:07:38
|154
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|2:10:46
|155
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:13:39
|156
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:14:07
|157
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:15:18
|158
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:18:51
|159
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|2:19:07
|160
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:21:23
|161
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:22:51
|162
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|2:23:06
|163
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:30:38
|164
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:37:07
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|147
|2
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|142
|3
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|81
|4
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|67
|5
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|65
|6
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|64
|7
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|56
|8
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|55
|9
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|41
|10
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|40
|11
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|40
|12
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|37
|13
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|36
|14
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|35
|15
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|34
|16
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|34
|17
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|34
|18
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|31
|19
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|30
|20
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|30
|21
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|27
|22
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|26
|23
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|25
|24
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|22
|25
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|21
|26
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21
|27
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|21
|28
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20
|29
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|30
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|20
|31
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20
|32
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|19
|33
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|19
|34
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|19
|35
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18
|36
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|18
|37
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|18
|38
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|17
|39
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|17
|40
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17
|41
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|17
|42
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|17
|43
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|16
|44
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|45
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15
|46
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15
|47
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15
|48
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|15
|49
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|13
|50
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13
|51
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|13
|52
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|13
|53
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|13
|54
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|55
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11
|56
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|10
|57
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|10
|58
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|9
|59
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|9
|60
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9
|61
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|8
|62
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|7
|63
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|64
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|65
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|6
|66
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|6
|67
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|68
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3
|69
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|3
|70
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3
|71
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|72
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2
|73
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2
|74
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|75
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2
|76
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|2
|77
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|78
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|34:02:32
|2
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:33
|3
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:36
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:32
|5
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:39
|6
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|5:45
|7
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:15
|8
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:45
|9
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|20:07
|10
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|34:12
|11
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|34:48
|12
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|36:29
|13
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|37:13
|14
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|46:50
|15
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|53:52
|16
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|56:52
|17
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|59:22
|18
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:00:02
|19
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:00:38
|20
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:02:23
|21
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:03:16
|22
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04:09
|23
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:04:33
|24
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:08:20
|25
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09:34
|26
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:09:53
|27
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:11:40
|28
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:13:05
|29
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:13:44
|30
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:14:05
|31
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:16:34
|32
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1:17:39
|33
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:19:47
|34
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:20:42
|35
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|1:23:32
|36
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:24:56
|37
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:25:40
|38
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:34:21
|39
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:34:29
|40
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|1:35:15
|41
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:41:56
|42
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:46:27
|43
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:47:56
|44
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|1:48:54
|45
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|1:52:55
|46
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:55:26
|47
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|1:59:41
|48
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:06:20
|49
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|2:10:46
|50
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:22:51
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|40
|2
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|21
|3
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|17
|4
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|16
|5
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|6
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|11
|7
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10
|8
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|10
|9
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|10
|10
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|9
|11
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8
|12
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8
|13
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|14
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|6
|15
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5
|16
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|17
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|18
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5
|19
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|4
|20
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|4
|21
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|22
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|23
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|24
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|25
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|26
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|27
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|28
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2
|29
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|30
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|2
|31
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|32
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|33
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|34
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|35
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|36
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1
|37
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|1
|38
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1
|39
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|101:27:48
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:44
|3
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:34
|4
|EF Education-EasyPost
|10:07
|5
|Movistar Team
|11:00
|6
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:42
|7
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|13:14
|8
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:45
|9
|Jumbo-Visma
|18:58
|10
|Groupama - FDJ
|37:56
|11
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|45:18
|12
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|50:06
|13
|Burgos-BH
|50:49
|14
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:12:43
|15
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:15:00
|16
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:20:15
|17
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:24:49
|18
|Cofidis
|1:25:24
|19
|Team DSM
|1:38:24
|20
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:08:23
|21
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:18:02
|22
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:36:31
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|2:47:23
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.