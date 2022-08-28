Become a Member

Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a Espana stage 9: Louis Meintjes wins from the break, Remco Evenepoel makes gains

South African takes first grand tour stage win, race leader tightens grip on red.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Louis Meintjes blazed to the first grand tour stage win of his career on Sunday, infiltrating the day’s breakaway on stage 9 of the Vuelta a España and then dropping his rivals on the wall-like final climb of Les Praeres.

The South African Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert rider showed the same sort of form which earned him eighth in the Tour de France, hitting the line 1:01 ahead of his nearest rival Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan Team). Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain-Victorious) was third, 1:14 back.

Behind, race-leader race leader Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) had a superb stage, dropping the other GC contenders and opening up large time gaps inside the final three kilometers. He gobbled up all of the breakaway riders bar the first three, crossing the line 1:34 behind Meintjes in fourth place.

GC challengers Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), Enric Mas (Movistar Team), Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) finished sixth, eight, ninth and tenth, and gave up between 34 and 52 seconds to Evenepoel.

The Belgian now heads into Monday’s rest day with what appears to be a vice-like grip on the red jersey. He is 1:12 in front of Mas, 1:53 up on Roglič, 2:33 ahead of Rodríguez and 2:36 up on Ayuso.

Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) was 12th on the stage and is now over three minutes back. João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), Miguel Ángel López (Astana Qasaqstan), Jai Hindley (Bora-hansgrohe) and Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) are at least four and a half minutes adrift.

The stage featured five climbs, including the first category climbs of the Mirador del Fito and the summit finish of Les Praeres Nava. An aggressive start was followed by the establishment of a 10-man breakaway, which soon shrank to nine riders and opened a maximum lead of more than five minutes.

Janssens and Battistella attacked prior to the final climb but were caught by Meintjes, who immediately dropped him and began his successful push for home.

Race leader Evenepoel ramped up the pace on the climb and had dropped all of his rivals by the 3km to go banner, driving on from there to open up the gaps and extend his grip on the red jersey.

“I think we really did want the breakaway to go for the stage,” Evenepoel said at the finish. “It is always better that the bonification seconds are gone. I think it was perfect that the guys from the breakaway took the stage. And then it was up to me to try to take time.

“I had the legs to go all out for taking time and I am really happy with what we showed today as a team.”

Meintjes visibly had a weight off, the introverted climber showing relief in the post-race interview.

“It is something special, I guess. I think I still need some time [for it] to set in,” he said. “Actually I have never been on the podium of a WorldTour race, except for team classification, so one of my main goals before stopping my career is to get onto the podium of a World Tour race.”

Meintjes was second on a stage of the Tour in July and took that top ten finish overall. He was also sixth overall in this year’s Critérium du Dauphiné and was, on paper, by far the best climber in the break. Was he confident in his abilities heading toward the finish?

“Not really,” he said. “It was quite a hard day and also they made me do a bit more work, always closing the gap and accelerating. I knew I was also spending more energy than a lot of guys, I was not sure I would still have the best legs.

“I knew it [the climb] was really hard. Actually it didn’t matter if you followed the breakaway or not, it was just a time trial to the finish.”

Another stage for the break

Stage nine of the Vuelta a España was yet another mountain day and the third summit finish thus far in the race. It began with the second-ever stage from Villaviciosa, and the riders faced five climbs over the course of 171.4 kilometers.

These were the category two Alto del Torno (55.6km), the category one Mirador del Fito (93km), the category three pairing of the Alto de la Llama (118.1km) and La Campa (148.6km) and then the big showdown on the brutal category one ramp to Les Praeres Nava.

Although this was just 3.9 kilometers long, it averaged 12.9 percent and included sections of 23 and 24 percent respectively.

There were three non-starters, with Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) and Pieter Serry (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) becoming the eight and ninth riders to retire from the Vuelta a España with positive COVID-19 tests, and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) leaving with what his team described as a fever.

The attacks went immediately from the start with various groups getting clear and coming back. Ten riders then made a move after 44km of racing, with Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan), Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious), Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers), Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Filippo Conca (Lotto Soudal), Thymen Arensman (Team DSM), Jimmy Janssens, Robert Stannard (both Alpecin Deceuninck), José Manuel Diaz Gallego (Burgos-BH) and Simon Guglielmi (Arkea Samsic) opening a strong lead.

Meintjes was best placed overall of the group, starting the day 8:28 back in 29th place. That gap meant they were no immediate threat to Evenepoel’s race lead, giving them greater flexibility.

Saturday’s stage winner and king of the mountains Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and stage 8 runner-up Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) tried to close the gap but were caught by the bunch, as was Arensman. He dropped back from the break, with the remaining nine riders going over the summit of the first climb 3:25 ahead of the peloton.

Stannard and Janssens were first and second there, defending teammate’ Vine’s KOM lead by mopping up points.

The gap continued to grow, reaching 5:18 on the way up the day’s second climb, but decreasing to 4:45 by the time Stannard and Janssens—again—led over the summit. However it once again breached the five minute mark on the third climb, the Alto de la Llama, inching upwards to 5:20. There was a case of déjà vu there when Stannard and Janssens again mopped up the points.

The contenders whittle down

The nine leaders were working to build a big enough buffer to dispute the stage win and things looked encouraging heading into the final 50km. They had 5:05 there and still held 4:18 of that on the La Campa climb with 25km left. Evenepoel’s Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl was setting the pace but seemed increasingly resigned to the break staying away.

Conca had won the earlier intermediate sprint at Villaviciosa, leading Van Baarle and Stannard over the line. The latter was—again—first to the summit of La Campa and the break then raced down the descent and towards the start of the concluding climb.

Janssens was active before slopes began, going away with Conca with 12km remaining and then, following their recapture, clipping away again with Battistella. They had a lead of several seconds going into the final 8km, but Janssens stopped collaborating due to team instructions.

Meintjes tried to get across on the undulating roads and when he was unable to do so, Van Baarle played his hand but had the same result.

Behind, world champion Julian Alaphilippe was driving the bunch along for team leader Evenepoel. Ineos Grenadier’s co-leader Tao Geoghegan Hart crashed on a bend with Chris Harper, with Geoghegan Hart able to get going again much more quickly than the injured Jumbo-Visma rider.

Ahead, the riders were on the final climb and Meintjes was flying. He caught and dropped Van Baarle, then Battistella, then Janssens, going clear alone with 2.6km left.

Behind, Evenepoel was replicating his tactic of stages 6 and 8, turning the screw from the front and dragging Mas, Roglič and Ayuso clear. The race leader then dug in again going under the 3km to go banner, dropping each of them.

Meintjes was riding impressively and extended his lead all the way to the line. Evenepoel was on a complete charge behind, building his own advantage with each pedal stroke. It was an impressive display, and will leave the other big names demoralized and doubtful heading into Monday’s rest day.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 9 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:32:39
2BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team1:01
3ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious1:14
4EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:34
5CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1:58
6AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates2:08
7GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic2:08
8MAS EnricMovistar Team2:18
9RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers2:20
10ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma2:26
11JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck2:37
12YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:37
13LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team2:58
14VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team3:06
15PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost3:15
16VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers3:17
17CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost3:20
18ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates3:22
19TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:42
20DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team3:42
21SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers3:42
22ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM4:01
23POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates4:01
24HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe4:19
25PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma4:23
26O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team4:28
27NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH5:01
28POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:07
29URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost5:08
30DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH5:20
31HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech5:23
32GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers5:31
33MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious6:06
34OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma6:18
35KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe6:24
36STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck6:25
37BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi6:27
38BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:32
39ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma6:32
40PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ6:37
41ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo7:17
42SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious7:38
43VERONA CarlosMovistar Team7:38
44FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe7:38
45PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team7:38
46HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe7:38
47FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis7:50
48GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma7:59
49ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team8:02
50REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ8:02
51MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck8:02
52PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ8:02
53BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi8:02
54VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team8:28
55CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH8:30
56CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers9:22
57MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team9:24
58MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi9:24
59BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech9:31
60PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team9:31
61CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team9:43
62HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9:57
63OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team10:01
64MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ10:05
65CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10:09
66HERRADA JoséCofidis10:19
67LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious10:24
68EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH10:24
69ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team10:45
70BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious10:54
71GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech10:58
72HERRADA JesúsCofidis11:22
73HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers11:42
74ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma11:42
75CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost12:05
76VILLELLA DavideCofidis12:05
77DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma12:20
78SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco12:34
79JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team12:36
80TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team12:54
81MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team13:34
82DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal13:49
83NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team13:49
84WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious13:49
85CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi14:04
86HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma14:19
87SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates14:25
88MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates14:25
89PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team14:28
90VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck14:47
91VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck15:17
92CHAMPION ThomasCofidis15:17
93CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15:17
94SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious15:17
95DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15:23
96GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma15:33
97TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers15:46
98VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15:46
99MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi15:56
100MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma15:56
101FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech16:11
102DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM16:16
103KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe16:16
104CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo16:51
105ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates17:00
106KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost17:00
107BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma17:05
108AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi17:14
109AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma17:23
110LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo17:34
111OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic17:36
112SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost17:47
113KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo18:37
114BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo18:37
115PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo18:37
116PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers18:37
117DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech18:44
118IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech18:44
119SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ18:44
120SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal18:48
121DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal18:48
122GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco19:26
123VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal20:25
124BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal20:25
125OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH21:21
126MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal22:03
127ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ22:03
128BOL JetseBurgos-BH22:30
129GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma22:35
130COQUARD BryanCofidis22:55
131LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ23:23
132HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco23:30
133CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost23:33
134CARRETERO HéctorEquipo Kern Pharma23:37
135GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic23:42
136MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic24:05
137O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco24:18
138DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team24:29
139RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team24:29
140GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic24:50
141HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM25:05
142CIMOLAI DavideCofidis25:37
143NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM25:40
144AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi26:14
145BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM26:39
146RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic26:58
147FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team27:11
148ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi27:11
149VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost27:17
150VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe27:48
151MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe27:48
152BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe27:48
153MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck27:51
154TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck27:57
155MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates28:05
156MAS LluísMovistar Team28:24
157DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Deceuninck28:24
158OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates28:33
159JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30:26
160TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo30:26
161VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30:47
162LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team31:08
163NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team32:40
164TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma33:20
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 34:02:32
2MAS EnricMovistar Team1:12
3ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma1:53
4RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers2:33
5AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates2:36
6YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:08
7ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates4:32
8LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team5:03
9HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe5:36
10SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers5:39
11ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM5:45
12GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers5:51
13O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team5:53
14VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team5:53
15CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost5:58
16MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:44
17PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost7:47
18DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team7:57
19MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious8:15
20URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost8:42
21HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe9:45
22POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:49
23KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe10:18
24SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious11:25
25POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates12:55
26CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers14:34
27CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH16:28
28LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious17:00
29MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ17:58
30VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck19:46
31BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19:56
32PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma20:07
33PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ20:51
34REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ21:12
35OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma23:34
36HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma24:38
37TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:49
38VERONA CarlosMovistar Team27:08
39OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team27:55
40PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ28:14
41BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi30:18
42VILLELLA DavideCofidis30:23
43ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo33:07
44CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team34:12
45BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious34:48
46FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis34:51
47SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates34:59
48VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team36:29
49SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco36:50
50ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious37:13
51CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost37:45
52ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team40:33
53NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team40:42
54ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team41:59
55HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco42:34
56MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck42:56
57HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech44:14
58FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe44:54
59CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco45:10
60GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma46:40
61PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team46:50
62EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH47:06
63HERRADA JesúsCofidis49:15
64VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers49:38
65MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi52:42
66STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck53:52
67MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team54:25
68NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH55:52
69GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic56:08
70MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team56:11
71GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech56:21
72GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic56:52
73DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH57:57
74BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team59:22
75WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:00:02
76DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma1:00:29
77MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1:00:38
78JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team1:01:11
79HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers1:02:23
80PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team1:03:03
81ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma1:03:16
82HERRADA JoséCofidis1:03:24
83LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo1:04:09
84PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:04:33
85VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:04:40
86ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1:04:59
87BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:06:46
88CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost1:07:07
89SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:08:20
90VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:09:34
91ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma1:09:53
92BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma1:11:40
93MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma1:13:05
94PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:13:44
95BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi1:14:05
96GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma1:16:34
97CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1:17:39
98KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost1:19:00
99AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:19:47
100CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi1:20:42
101LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:20:51
102DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:21:35
103DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:22:00
104BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech1:22:35
105DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:22:58
106IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech1:23:14
107BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM1:23:32
108MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi1:23:58
109BOL JetseBurgos-BH1:24:53
110TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:24:56
111TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers1:25:40
112PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo1:26:20
113JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck1:26:40
114VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck1:26:51
115AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma1:27:59
116OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic1:28:28
117KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe1:28:49
118CARRETERO HéctorEquipo Kern Pharma1:32:08
119GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma1:34:21
120GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:34:29
121CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:34:34
122SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ1:35:03
123CHAMPION ThomasCofidis1:35:15
124OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH1:36:15
125SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious1:39:08
126DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech1:40:36
127CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo1:41:48
128GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic1:41:56
129HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:46:10
130FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech1:46:22
131RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team1:46:27
132KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo1:46:38
133SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost1:47:24
134MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic1:47:55
135TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:47:56
136NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM1:48:25
137BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal1:48:54
138ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates1:51:29
139HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM1:52:55
140COQUARD BryanCofidis1:54:36
141FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:55:26
142DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM1:57:04
143ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:58:40
144VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe1:58:45
145RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic1:59:25
146DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal1:59:41
147BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe2:01:51
148AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi2:02:28
149LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ2:02:46
150MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates2:02:51
151TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma2:03:52
152O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:06:20
153MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal2:07:38
154NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team2:10:46
155VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost2:13:39
156OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates2:14:07
157TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck2:15:18
158MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck2:18:51
159CIMOLAI DavideCofidis2:19:07
160MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe2:21:23
161JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:22:51
162MAS LluísMovistar Team2:23:06
163VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:30:38
164DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Deceuninck2:37:07
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo147
2BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe142
3SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates81
4BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team67
5EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team65
6WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious64
7ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma56
8MAS EnricMovistar Team55
9MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic41
10VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck40
11HERRADA JesúsCofidis40
12JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck37
13MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team36
14HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers35
15SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal34
16ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates34
17MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck34
18CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal31
19LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team30
20GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco30
21SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers27
22AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates26
23IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech25
24YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco22
25PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost21
26RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers21
27PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team21
28MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20
29DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal20
30SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost20
31GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers20
32MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ19
33BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19
34PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ19
35O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team18
36COQUARD BryanCofidis18
37TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma18
38FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis17
39CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco17
40VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers17
41MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma17
42DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech17
43LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ16
44HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe15
45TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15
46ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious15
47STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck15
48BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal15
49PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ13
50ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team13
51HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13
52DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH13
53OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH13
54KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe12
55VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe11
56ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ10
57VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost10
58ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates9
59MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team9
60GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic9
61DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM8
62ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma7
63REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ6
64CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi6
65VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck6
66TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck6
67MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious4
68LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team3
69ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team3
70HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech3
71GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma3
72ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2
73VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2
74HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma2
75MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck2
76EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH2
77MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi2
78CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 34:02:32
2RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers2:33
3AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates2:36
4ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates4:32
5SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers5:39
6ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM5:45
7MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious8:15
8HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe9:45
9PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma20:07
10CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team34:12
11BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious34:48
12VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team36:29
13ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious37:13
14PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team46:50
15STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck53:52
16GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic56:52
17BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team59:22
18WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:00:02
19MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1:00:38
20HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers1:02:23
21ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma1:03:16
22LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo1:04:09
23PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:04:33
24SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:08:20
25VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:09:34
26ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma1:09:53
27BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma1:11:40
28MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma1:13:05
29PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:13:44
30BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi1:14:05
31GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma1:16:34
32CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1:17:39
33AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:19:47
34CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi1:20:42
35BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM1:23:32
36TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:24:56
37TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers1:25:40
38GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma1:34:21
39GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:34:29
40CHAMPION ThomasCofidis1:35:15
41GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic1:41:56
42RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team1:46:27
43TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:47:56
44BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal1:48:54
45HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM1:52:55
46FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:55:26
47DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal1:59:41
48O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:06:20
49NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team2:10:46
50JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:22:51
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck40
2STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck21
3JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck17
4SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates16
5PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ12
6FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis11
7MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10
8PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost10
9HERRADA JesúsCofidis10
10EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team9
11ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious8
12BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team8
13WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious6
14ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma6
15CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5
16BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi5
17TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
18MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5
19ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma4
20MAS EnricMovistar Team4
21MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ4
22VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost3
23VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers3
24CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo3
25DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal3
26DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2
27AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates2
28OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2
29ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
30DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH2
31SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal2
32BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
33CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1
34AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1
35LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team1
36IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech1
37OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH1
38GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic1
39AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi1
Teams
RankNameTime
1UAE Team Emirates 101:27:48
2INEOS Grenadiers1:44
3Bahrain - Victorious9:34
4EF Education-EasyPost10:07
5Movistar Team11:00
6Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:42
7Astana Qazaqstan Team13:14
8BORA - hansgrohe14:45
9Jumbo-Visma18:58
10Groupama - FDJ37:56
11Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team45:18
12Team BikeExchange - Jayco50:06
13Burgos-BH50:49
14Equipo Kern Pharma1:12:43
15AG2R Citroën Team1:15:00
16Alpecin-Deceuninck1:20:15
17Euskaltel - Euskadi1:24:49
18Cofidis1:25:24
19Team DSM1:38:24
20Trek - Segafredo2:08:23
21Israel - Premier Tech2:18:02
22Team Arkéa Samsic2:36:31
23Lotto Soudal2:47:23

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

