2020 La Vuelta

Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 8: Primož Roglič wins atop Alto de Moncalvillo

Richard Carapaz rides another day at the top of the general classification, but behind him, a big shuffle redistributes the race standings.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo Visma) launched the winning attack with 800 meters to go — dropping Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and the other GC favorites — on the brutally steep final climb on stage 8 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

“I always like to win, if there is a small opportunity I take it. It was super hard today and luckily I had to legs. It’s nice to get some time back but most of it it’s nice to win the race,” Roglič said.

This is Roglič’s 44th professional career win since 2016.

Ineos Grenadiers expended a lot of effort — and riders — in the first half of the stage to keep Richard Carapaz protected.

Roglič had not previously ridden the final climb, and raced by feel, distancing his rivals.

“I did the climb for the first time, I didn’t know it, just what I saw on profile. It was a good opportunity if you want to win, it was more going with the feeling than saying I would go.”

Movistar did the pace-setting through the first 4km on the second climb up to Alto de Moncalvillo. This proved to be disastrous to the teams’s GC hopeful Enric Mas, as he could not hold the wheels of Roglič and Carapaz on the stage finale.

Carapaz was respectful of his biggest challenger saying, “There was a lot of movement today, and Roglič was very strong today, but we are still in the fight. It was a mano-a-mano very beautiful, and that only motivates me, because it makes it even more interesting for the fans and even for us. We have a few days pretty quiet, but you never know what surprises the race can throw up.”

With the stage win and time bonus, Roglič is just 13 seconds back of Carapaz, slotting into second place overall. Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) moves into third, while Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) is now in fourth, and Mas is in fifth. Mas now wears the white jersey of best young rider.

How stage 8 unfolded

A seven-man break of Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates), Stan Dewulf (Lotto-Soudal), Julien Simon (Total Direct Énergie), Angel Madrazo (Burgos BH), Robert Stannard (Mitchelton-Scott), Remi Cavagna (EF Pro Cycling), Benjamin Dyball (NTT Pro Cycling) escaped, and got a maximum advantage of nearly 5:00 with 90 kilometers remaining of racing.

Costa was the best-placed and most experienced rider in this group and took leadership duties. This is Dewulf’s second consecutive day in the break.

Ineos Grenadiers — again lead by Chris Froome and Cam Wurf — lead the main group, taking Movistar and EF Pro Cycling along to bring back the bunch ahead.

At 60km, Jhojan García (Caja Rural) went off the front of the peloton and got nearly two minutes away, but was caught in no-mans-land three minutes back of the group with Costa in it.

With 45km to go, Ineos ceded the lead and Movistar aggressively took over at the front of the peloton.

The final ascent in stage 8 of the 2020 Vuelta a España
The final ascent in stage 8 of the 2020 Vuelta a España. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

The Spanish team brought the gap to just under a minute with 30km remaining.

As the race moved toward the decisive climb, the gap was further cut to just 30 seconds over the next 10km.

Five of seven men were absorbed just after the start of the final climb, with only Dewulf and Dyball fighting to stay out until 7.6km to go.

Movistar continued to push hard into the final 8km, and it was Valverde to attack first, with 6.5km to go.

His move was quickly neutralized — with effort — by Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma) and Andrey Amador (Ineos Grenadiers). Gesink’s day was done, and he was shed at 5km to go.

Michael Woods brought Hugh Carthy (both EF Pro Cycling) to front, with Carapaz and Kuss along for the ride.

GC favorites Marc Soler (Movistar) and Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) could not sustain the pace at 4km to go and were dropped.

Into the steepest pitches, the attacks came fast, and furiously.

Carthy attacked at 3.5km to go but was marked by Kuss. They were able to get some distance on Carapaz, Martin, and Roglič, while Esteban Chaves fell off this group.

Kuss countered one kilometer later, with Carapaz and Roglič in tow. This move distanced Enric Mas (Movistar) on the steepest part of the climb.

Carthy, Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana), Roglič, Carapaz, and Martin attacked as a group at 1.8km to go but it was Vlasov who got out and looked to be getting away.

Kuss and Mas clawed back into the group with Carthy, as Vlasov extended his lead.

Roglič attacked at 1.1km to go and connected with Vlasov, while Martin and Carapaz fought back on, marking the Jumbo-Visma captain.

But it was Roglič who went at 600m to go, dropping Carapaz, and the Canadian Carthy, as he nearly rode out of sight on the steepest slants of the final twisting route.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 8 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma4:07:08
2CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:13
3MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:19
4VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team0:25
5CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling0:33
6POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren0:35
7MAS EnricMovistar Team0:54
8KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:54
9CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1:33
10CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale1:37
11VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:39
12NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott1:39
13BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:49
14MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:05
15DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates2:05
16SOLER MarcMovistar Team2:05
17GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe2:05
18GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ2:35
19HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates2:56
20WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling3:23
21IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team3:48
22IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team3:48
23CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step3:48
24ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ3:48
25BOL JetseBurgos-BH4:59
26KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team4:59
27HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:13
28MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:13
29GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal5:20
30SMIT WillieBurgos-BH5:23
31GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma5:33
32SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott5:33
33SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers6:06
34MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling7:22
35BARTA WillCCC Team8:40
36ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team8:57
37RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo9:51
38HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma10:16
39VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma10:16
40VERONA CarlosMovistar Team10:44
41VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers10:57
42AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers10:57
43SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb11:07
44FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates11:07
45GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott11:07
46ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team12:34
47ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team12:34
48EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH12:34
49FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team12:34
50AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA12:34
51SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie12:34
52HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation12:34
53CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH12:34
54OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team12:34
55BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren12:34
56SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team13:54
57HIRT JanCCC Team13:54
58DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb14:14
59DYBALL BenjaminNTT Pro Cycling14:24
60LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo14:50
61MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH15:16
62VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH15:16
63LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA15:41
64SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe15:44
65MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma15:44
66DEWULF StanLotto Soudal16:01
67DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo16:05
68TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie16:05
69SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie16:05
70WURF CameronINEOS Grenadiers16:05
71FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie16:05
72ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ16:05
73EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo16:05
74VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling16:05
75OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie16:05
76CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling16:16
77WELLENS TimLotto Soudal16:58
78SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott17:00
79SUTHERLAND RoryIsrael Start-Up Nation17:00
80STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott17:37
81COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates17:42
82CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step17:51
83SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott18:18
84PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:41
85LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ18:41
86MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal18:55
87OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates19:00
88OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates19:00
89WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team19:13
90STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step19:13
91DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren19:13
92WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren19:13
93GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation19:13
94SÁEZ HéctorCaja Rural - Seguros RGA19:13
95GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA19:13
96OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling19:13
97VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling19:13
98VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal19:13
99GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale19:13
100STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb19:13
101BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation19:13
102POWER RobertTeam Sunweb19:13
103LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ19:13
104PALUTA MichałCCC Team19:21
105MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal20:12
106JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale20:12
107PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale20:12
108RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation20:25
109GASPAROTTO EnricoNTT Pro Cycling20:25
110BARBERO CarlosNTT Pro Cycling20:25
111RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation20:25
112LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo20:25
113PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates20:25
114BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step20:25
115ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team20:25
116RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates20:25
117FROOME ChrisINEOS Grenadiers20:25
118ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team20:25
119BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA20:25
120PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation20:25
121VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling20:25
122DOCKER MitchellEF Pro Cycling20:25
123GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Pro Team20:25
124JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling20:25
125ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb20:42
126SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe21:03
127DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling21:15
128GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step21:24
129SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA21:44
130ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA21:44
131VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal21:50
132ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe21:50
133SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe21:50
134SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb22:14
135KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb22:14
136EDMONDSON AlexMitchelton-Scott22:14
137MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH23:34
138THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal24:32
139OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH25:19
140INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren25:19
141TANFIELD HarryAG2R La Mondiale25:19
142ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step26:48
143MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step26:48
144BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step26:48
145LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:48
146MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:48
147CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA26:48
148MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie26:48
149DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling26:48
150DELAGE MickaëlGroupama - FDJ26:48
151SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe26:48
152KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo26:48
153HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie26:48
154LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie26:48
155LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe26:48
156MARECZKO JakubCCC Team29:13
157WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - McLaren30:15
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers 32:31:06
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:13
3MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:28
4CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling0:44
5MAS EnricMovistar Team1:54
6GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe3:28
7CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott3:28
8VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team3:35
9SOLER MarcMovistar Team3:40
10POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren3:47
11NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott4:17
12BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma4:21
13DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates4:44
14GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ6:15
15VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team6:52
16IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team7:00
17HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates7:17
18CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step7:27
19MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:25
20KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma10:06
21MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling11:19
22FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates18:13
23GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal18:56
24HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:32
25ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team22:51
26ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ23:17
27SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team24:08
28CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale25:11
29MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits31:28
30VERONA CarlosMovistar Team33:52
31BARTA WillCCC Team34:06
32SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers34:52
33ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team35:50
34BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step39:19
35COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates41:18
36SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott41:45
37SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie42:38
38WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling42:39
39IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team42:57
40LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo43:06
41GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott46:33
42GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA47:10
43GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma47:12
44PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale49:23
45EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo50:06
46AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers50:06
47POWER RobertTeam Sunweb50:44
48SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie51:54
49VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers54:05
50GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale56:31
51OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team57:01
52VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling58:14
53RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo58:45
54LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA58:49
55AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA59:15
56FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team59:47
57MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH1:01:39
58KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team1:02:10
59SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:02:15
60SMIT WillieBurgos-BH1:02:55
61ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:02:56
62ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb1:05:46
63SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe1:06:31
64HIRT JanCCC Team1:06:34
65HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma1:07:53
66HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation1:08:00
67STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb1:09:01
68BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren1:09:05
69ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team1:10:13
70CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH1:12:28
71WELLENS TimLotto Soudal1:13:55
72DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo1:15:33
73VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:15:41
74LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ1:18:10
75BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation1:18:45
76STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott1:20:16
77LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ1:21:28
78DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling1:22:10
79CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling1:23:08
80RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation1:23:22
81OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie1:23:33
82RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates1:23:54
83SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb1:24:54
84ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ1:25:00
85BOL JetseBurgos-BH1:25:15
86SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott1:27:07
87STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step1:27:52
88DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb1:28:03
89MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal1:29:33
90DEWULF StanLotto Soudal1:29:56
91ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1:30:18
92SÁEZ HéctorCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:31:57
93VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH1:33:19
94GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Pro Team1:34:04
95EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH1:34:29
96JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale1:34:34
97VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling1:34:50
98PALUTA MichałCCC Team1:34:58
99GASPAROTTO EnricoNTT Pro Cycling1:35:03
100CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:35:05
101CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:35:28
102VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:35:33
103PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:36:10
104LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:37:02
105LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo1:37:02
106WURF CameronINEOS Grenadiers1:37:18
107BARBERO CarlosNTT Pro Cycling1:37:44
108FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie1:38:14
109BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:39:05
110GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation1:39:48
111DYBALL BenjaminNTT Pro Cycling1:39:53
112VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal1:39:57
113FROOME ChrisINEOS Grenadiers1:40:44
114GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step1:41:01
115WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team1:41:26
116PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation1:42:16
117PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates1:43:00
118OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates1:43:32
119WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren1:43:46
120MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1:43:53
121ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:44:02
122DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren1:44:32
123MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal1:44:45
124OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH1:45:36
125ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step1:45:48
126TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie1:46:35
127JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling1:48:48
128MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH1:49:11
129DOCKER MitchellEF Pro Cycling1:49:40
130MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie1:51:22
131KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb1:51:47
132OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling1:51:48
133DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling1:51:56
134LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie1:52:14
135MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step1:52:28
136SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe1:52:51
137THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal1:52:53
138BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step1:53:05
139SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott1:53:08
140HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie1:53:17
141KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo1:53:31
142SUTHERLAND RoryIsrael Start-Up Nation1:54:02
143OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:55:08
144SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe1:58:05
145INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren2:02:08
146TANFIELD HarryAG2R La Mondiale2:02:18
147ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe2:02:44
148MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:02:55
149EDMONDSON AlexMitchelton-Scott2:03:42
150VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling2:03:59
151WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - McLaren2:09:27
152SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb2:10:08
153RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation2:11:25
154SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe2:16:03
155LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe2:17:13
156DELAGE MickaëlGroupama - FDJ2:33:57
157MARECZKO JakubCCC Team2:45:48
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma104
2CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers81
3MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation73
4MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits50
5WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling45
6CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling45
7MAS EnricMovistar Team42
8VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team40
9KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma35
10GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe33
11CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott30
12POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren30
13COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates30
14SOLER MarcMovistar Team29
15BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma27
16WELLENS TimLotto Soudal26
17VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team26
18IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team25
19BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step25
20ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb21
21ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team21
22FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team20
23PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates20
24IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team14
25PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale14
26POWER RobertTeam Sunweb14
27ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe14
28CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale12
29VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling12
30THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal12
31NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott11
32BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step11
33MARECZKO JakubCCC Team11
34GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale10
35GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ10
36CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step10
37KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb9
38SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie8
39SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe8
40RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation8
41DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates7
42MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits7
43DEWULF StanLotto Soudal6
44HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates6
45FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates6
46CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling6
47ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA5
48ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ4
49LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ4
50SÁEZ HéctorCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4
51TANFIELD HarryAG2R La Mondiale4
52MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling4
53GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma4
54STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb4
55JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling4
56SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott3
57VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers2
58MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH2
59STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott2
60SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb2
61EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH2
62CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step2
63MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie2
64MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
65RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo1
66LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
67FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie1
68MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH1
69HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie1
70HIRT JanCCC Team-5
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1MAS EnricMovistar Team 32:33:00
2GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ4:21
3VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team4:58
4MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling9:25
5GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal17:02
6ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team20:57
7CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale23:17
8BARTA WillCCC Team32:12
9SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers32:58
10BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step37:25
11LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo41:12
12GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA45:16
13EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo48:12
14POWER RobertTeam Sunweb48:50
15GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale54:37
16RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo56:51
17ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb1:03:52
18SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe1:04:37
19STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb1:07:07
20BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren1:07:11
21ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team1:08:19
22VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:13:47
23STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott1:18:22
24DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling1:20:16
25RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation1:21:28
26RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates1:22:00
27STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step1:25:58
28DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb1:26:09
29MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal1:27:39
30DEWULF StanLotto Soudal1:28:02
31PALUTA MichałCCC Team1:33:04
32CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:33:11
33CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:33:34
34VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:33:39
35LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:35:08
36FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie1:36:20
37GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation1:37:54
38GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step1:39:07
39PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates1:41:06
40OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates1:41:38
41WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren1:41:52
42DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren1:42:38
43OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH1:43:42
44MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH1:47:17
45KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb1:49:53
46OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling1:49:54
47DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling1:50:02
48THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal1:50:59
49SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott1:51:14
50OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:53:14
51INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren2:00:14
52MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:01:01
53VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling2:02:05
54WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - McLaren2:07:33
55SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb2:08:14
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits27
2KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma24
3CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers24
4MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation20
5WELLENS TimLotto Soudal19
6ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma17
7WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling16
8IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team11
9VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team11
10CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step6
11JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale6
12MAS EnricMovistar Team6
13POWER RobertTeam Sunweb6
14COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates4
15PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale4
16ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb4
17BOL JetseBurgos-BH4
18BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation3
19VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal3
20VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team3
21SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie3
22STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb3
23POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren2
24ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ2
25SMIT WillieBurgos-BH2
26PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
27VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling2
28CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling1
29CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1
30AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers1
31VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling1
32AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1
33FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team1
34SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1
35STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott1
36SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb1
37ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1
38BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1
39HIRT JanCCC Team-2
40MARECZKO JakubCCC Team-2
Teams
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 97:42:42
2Team Jumbo-Visma5:48
3Astana Pro Team12:46
4UAE-Team Emirates14:33
5Mitchelton-Scott28:34
6Cofidis, Solutions Crédits47:18
7INEOS Grenadiers55:41
8Groupama - FDJ1:19:10
9Trek - Segafredo1:31:42
10EF Pro Cycling1:33:31
11Deceuninck - Quick Step1:47:15
12Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:48:48
13CCC Team1:53:05
14Israel Start-Up Nation1:55:36
15AG2R La Mondiale1:57:50
16NTT Pro Cycling1:59:18
17Team Sunweb2:19:34
18Bahrain - McLaren2:24:08
19BORA - hansgrohe2:29:52
20Lotto Soudal2:38:18
21Team Total Direct Energie2:38:57
22Burgos-BH2:43:34

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

