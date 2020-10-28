Vuelta a España stage 8: Primož Roglič wins atop Alto de Moncalvillo
Richard Carapaz rides another day at the top of the general classification, but behind him, a big shuffle redistributes the race standings.
Primož Roglič (Jumbo Visma) launched the winning attack with 800 meters to go — dropping Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and the other GC favorites — on the brutally steep final climb on stage 8 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.
“I always like to win, if there is a small opportunity I take it. It was super hard today and luckily I had to legs. It’s nice to get some time back but most of it it’s nice to win the race,” Roglič said.
This is Roglič’s 44th professional career win since 2016.
Ineos Grenadiers expended a lot of effort — and riders — in the first half of the stage to keep Richard Carapaz protected.
Roglič had not previously ridden the final climb, and raced by feel, distancing his rivals.
“I did the climb for the first time, I didn’t know it, just what I saw on profile. It was a good opportunity if you want to win, it was more going with the feeling than saying I would go.”
Movistar did the pace-setting through the first 4km on the second climb up to Alto de Moncalvillo. This proved to be disastrous to the teams’s GC hopeful Enric Mas, as he could not hold the wheels of Roglič and Carapaz on the stage finale.
Carapaz was respectful of his biggest challenger saying, “There was a lot of movement today, and Roglič was very strong today, but we are still in the fight. It was a mano-a-mano very beautiful, and that only motivates me, because it makes it even more interesting for the fans and even for us. We have a few days pretty quiet, but you never know what surprises the race can throw up.”
With the stage win and time bonus, Roglič is just 13 seconds back of Carapaz, slotting into second place overall. Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) moves into third, while Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) is now in fourth, and Mas is in fifth. Mas now wears the white jersey of best young rider.
How stage 8 unfolded
A seven-man break of Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates), Stan Dewulf (Lotto-Soudal), Julien Simon (Total Direct Énergie), Angel Madrazo (Burgos BH), Robert Stannard (Mitchelton-Scott), Remi Cavagna (EF Pro Cycling), Benjamin Dyball (NTT Pro Cycling) escaped, and got a maximum advantage of nearly 5:00 with 90 kilometers remaining of racing.
Costa was the best-placed and most experienced rider in this group and took leadership duties. This is Dewulf’s second consecutive day in the break.
Ineos Grenadiers — again lead by Chris Froome and Cam Wurf — lead the main group, taking Movistar and EF Pro Cycling along to bring back the bunch ahead.
At 60km, Jhojan García (Caja Rural) went off the front of the peloton and got nearly two minutes away, but was caught in no-mans-land three minutes back of the group with Costa in it.
With 45km to go, Ineos ceded the lead and Movistar aggressively took over at the front of the peloton.
The Spanish team brought the gap to just under a minute with 30km remaining.
As the race moved toward the decisive climb, the gap was further cut to just 30 seconds over the next 10km.
Five of seven men were absorbed just after the start of the final climb, with only Dewulf and Dyball fighting to stay out until 7.6km to go.
Movistar continued to push hard into the final 8km, and it was Valverde to attack first, with 6.5km to go.
His move was quickly neutralized — with effort — by Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma) and Andrey Amador (Ineos Grenadiers). Gesink’s day was done, and he was shed at 5km to go.
Michael Woods brought Hugh Carthy (both EF Pro Cycling) to front, with Carapaz and Kuss along for the ride.
GC favorites Marc Soler (Movistar) and Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) could not sustain the pace at 4km to go and were dropped.
Into the steepest pitches, the attacks came fast, and furiously.
Carthy attacked at 3.5km to go but was marked by Kuss. They were able to get some distance on Carapaz, Martin, and Roglič, while Esteban Chaves fell off this group.
Kuss countered one kilometer later, with Carapaz and Roglič in tow. This move distanced Enric Mas (Movistar) on the steepest part of the climb.
Carthy, Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana), Roglič, Carapaz, and Martin attacked as a group at 1.8km to go but it was Vlasov who got out and looked to be getting away.
Kuss and Mas clawed back into the group with Carthy, as Vlasov extended his lead.
Roglič attacked at 1.1km to go and connected with Vlasov, while Martin and Carapaz fought back on, marking the Jumbo-Visma captain.
But it was Roglič who went at 600m to go, dropping Carapaz, and the Canadian Carthy, as he nearly rode out of sight on the steepest slants of the final twisting route.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 8 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:07:08
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|3
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:19
|4
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|0:25
|5
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:33
|6
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:35
|7
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:54
|8
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:54
|9
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:33
|10
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:37
|11
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:39
|12
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:39
|13
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:49
|14
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:05
|15
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:05
|16
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|2:05
|17
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:05
|18
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:35
|19
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:56
|20
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:23
|21
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|3:48
|22
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|3:48
|23
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:48
|24
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:48
|25
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|4:59
|26
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|4:59
|27
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:13
|28
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:13
|29
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|5:20
|30
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|5:23
|31
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:33
|32
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:33
|33
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:06
|34
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|7:22
|35
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|8:40
|36
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|8:57
|37
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:51
|38
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:16
|39
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:16
|40
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|10:44
|41
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:57
|42
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:57
|43
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|11:07
|44
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:07
|45
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11:07
|46
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|12:34
|47
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|12:34
|48
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|12:34
|49
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|12:34
|50
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12:34
|51
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|12:34
|52
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12:34
|53
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|12:34
|54
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|12:34
|55
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|12:34
|56
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|13:54
|57
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|13:54
|58
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|14:14
|59
|DYBALL Benjamin
|NTT Pro Cycling
|14:24
|60
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:50
|61
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|15:16
|62
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|15:16
|63
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15:41
|64
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:44
|65
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:44
|66
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|16:01
|67
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:05
|68
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|16:05
|69
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|16:05
|70
|WURF Cameron
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:05
|71
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|16:05
|72
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:05
|73
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:05
|74
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|16:05
|75
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|16:05
|76
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|16:16
|77
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|16:58
|78
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|17:00
|79
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:00
|80
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|17:37
|81
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:42
|82
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:51
|83
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|18:18
|84
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:41
|85
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:41
|86
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|18:55
|87
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:00
|88
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:00
|89
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|19:13
|90
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19:13
|91
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|19:13
|92
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|19:13
|93
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|19:13
|94
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19:13
|95
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19:13
|96
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|19:13
|97
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|19:13
|98
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|19:13
|99
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19:13
|100
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|19:13
|101
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|19:13
|102
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|19:13
|103
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:13
|104
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|19:21
|105
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|20:12
|106
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20:12
|107
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20:12
|108
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:25
|109
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|20:25
|110
|BARBERO Carlos
|NTT Pro Cycling
|20:25
|111
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:25
|112
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:25
|113
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:25
|114
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:25
|115
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|20:25
|116
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:25
|117
|FROOME Chris
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:25
|118
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|20:25
|119
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20:25
|120
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:25
|121
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|20:25
|122
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Pro Cycling
|20:25
|123
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Pro Team
|20:25
|124
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|20:25
|125
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|20:42
|126
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:03
|127
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|21:15
|128
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21:24
|129
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|21:44
|130
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|21:44
|131
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|21:50
|132
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:50
|133
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:50
|134
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|22:14
|135
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|22:14
|136
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Mitchelton-Scott
|22:14
|137
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|23:34
|138
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|24:32
|139
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|25:19
|140
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|25:19
|141
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|25:19
|142
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:48
|143
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:48
|144
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:48
|145
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:48
|146
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:48
|147
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|26:48
|148
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|26:48
|149
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|26:48
|150
|DELAGE Mickaël
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:48
|151
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:48
|152
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:48
|153
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|26:48
|154
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|26:48
|155
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:48
|156
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|29:13
|157
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|30:15
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|32:31:06
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13
|3
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:28
|4
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:44
|5
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:54
|6
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:28
|7
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:28
|8
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|3:35
|9
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|3:40
|10
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:47
|11
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:17
|12
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:21
|13
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:44
|14
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:15
|15
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|6:52
|16
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|7:00
|17
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:17
|18
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:27
|19
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:25
|20
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:06
|21
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|11:19
|22
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:13
|23
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|18:56
|24
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:32
|25
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|22:51
|26
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:17
|27
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|24:08
|28
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|25:11
|29
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:28
|30
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|33:52
|31
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|34:06
|32
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34:52
|33
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|35:50
|34
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|39:19
|35
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|41:18
|36
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|41:45
|37
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|42:38
|38
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|42:39
|39
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|42:57
|40
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|43:06
|41
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|46:33
|42
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|47:10
|43
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|47:12
|44
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|49:23
|45
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|50:06
|46
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|50:06
|47
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|50:44
|48
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|51:54
|49
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|54:05
|50
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|56:31
|51
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|57:01
|52
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|58:14
|53
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|58:45
|54
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|58:49
|55
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|59:15
|56
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|59:47
|57
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|1:01:39
|58
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|1:02:10
|59
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:02:15
|60
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|1:02:55
|61
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|1:02:56
|62
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|1:05:46
|63
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:06:31
|64
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|1:06:34
|65
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:07:53
|66
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:08:00
|67
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|1:09:01
|68
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:09:05
|69
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|1:10:13
|70
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|1:12:28
|71
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:13:55
|72
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:15:33
|73
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:15:41
|74
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:18:10
|75
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:18:45
|76
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:20:16
|77
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:21:28
|78
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:22:10
|79
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:23:08
|80
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:23:22
|81
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:23:33
|82
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:23:54
|83
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|1:24:54
|84
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:25:00
|85
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|1:25:15
|86
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:27:07
|87
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:27:52
|88
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|1:28:03
|89
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|1:29:33
|90
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|1:29:56
|91
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1:30:18
|92
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:31:57
|93
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|1:33:19
|94
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Pro Team
|1:34:04
|95
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|1:34:29
|96
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:34:34
|97
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:34:50
|98
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|1:34:58
|99
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:35:03
|100
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:35:05
|101
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:35:28
|102
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:35:33
|103
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:36:10
|104
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:37:02
|105
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:37:02
|106
|WURF Cameron
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:37:18
|107
|BARBERO Carlos
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:37:44
|108
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:38:14
|109
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:39:05
|110
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:39:48
|111
|DYBALL Benjamin
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:39:53
|112
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|1:39:57
|113
|FROOME Chris
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:40:44
|114
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:41:01
|115
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|1:41:26
|116
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:42:16
|117
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:43:00
|118
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:43:32
|119
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:43:46
|120
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:43:53
|121
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:44:02
|122
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:44:32
|123
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|1:44:45
|124
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|1:45:36
|125
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:45:48
|126
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:46:35
|127
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:48:48
|128
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|1:49:11
|129
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:49:40
|130
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:51:22
|131
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|1:51:47
|132
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:51:48
|133
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:51:56
|134
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:52:14
|135
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:52:28
|136
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:52:51
|137
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|1:52:53
|138
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:53:05
|139
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:53:08
|140
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:53:17
|141
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:53:31
|142
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:54:02
|143
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:55:08
|144
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:58:05
|145
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:02:08
|146
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:02:18
|147
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:02:44
|148
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:02:55
|149
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:03:42
|150
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:03:59
|151
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:09:27
|152
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|2:10:08
|153
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:11:25
|154
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:16:03
|155
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:17:13
|156
|DELAGE Mickaël
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:33:57
|157
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|2:45:48
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|104
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|81
|3
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|73
|4
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|50
|5
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|45
|6
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|45
|7
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|42
|8
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|40
|9
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|35
|10
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|33
|11
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|12
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|30
|13
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|30
|14
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|29
|15
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|16
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|26
|17
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|26
|18
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|25
|19
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25
|20
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|21
|21
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|22
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|20
|23
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20
|24
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|25
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|26
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|14
|27
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14
|28
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|29
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|12
|30
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|31
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|32
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|33
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|11
|34
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|35
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|10
|36
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|37
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|9
|38
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|8
|39
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|40
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|41
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7
|42
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|43
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|44
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|45
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|46
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|6
|47
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|48
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|49
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|50
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|51
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|52
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|53
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|54
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|4
|55
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|56
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|57
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|58
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|2
|59
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|60
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|2
|61
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|2
|62
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|63
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2
|64
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|65
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|66
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|67
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|68
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|1
|69
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|70
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|-5
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|32:33:00
|2
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:21
|3
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|4:58
|4
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|9:25
|5
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|17:02
|6
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|20:57
|7
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23:17
|8
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|32:12
|9
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|32:58
|10
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|37:25
|11
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|41:12
|12
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|45:16
|13
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|48:12
|14
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|48:50
|15
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|54:37
|16
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|56:51
|17
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|1:03:52
|18
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04:37
|19
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|1:07:07
|20
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:07:11
|21
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|1:08:19
|22
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:13:47
|23
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:18:22
|24
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:20:16
|25
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:21:28
|26
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:22:00
|27
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:25:58
|28
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|1:26:09
|29
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|1:27:39
|30
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|1:28:02
|31
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|1:33:04
|32
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:33:11
|33
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:33:34
|34
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:33:39
|35
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:35:08
|36
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:36:20
|37
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:37:54
|38
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:39:07
|39
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:41:06
|40
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:41:38
|41
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:41:52
|42
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:42:38
|43
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|1:43:42
|44
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|1:47:17
|45
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|1:49:53
|46
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:49:54
|47
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:50:02
|48
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|1:50:59
|49
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:51:14
|50
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:53:14
|51
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:00:14
|52
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:01:01
|53
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:02:05
|54
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:07:33
|55
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|2:08:14
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27
|2
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|3
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24
|4
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20
|5
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|19
|6
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|7
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|16
|8
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|9
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|11
|10
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|11
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|12
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|6
|13
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|6
|14
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|15
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|16
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|4
|17
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|4
|18
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|19
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|20
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|21
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3
|22
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|3
|23
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2
|24
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|25
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|2
|26
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|27
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|2
|28
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|1
|29
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|30
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|31
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1
|32
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|33
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|34
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|35
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|36
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|1
|37
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1
|38
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|39
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|-2
|40
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|-2
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|97:42:42
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:48
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|12:46
|4
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:33
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|28:34
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|47:18
|7
|INEOS Grenadiers
|55:41
|8
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:19:10
|9
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:31:42
|10
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:33:31
|11
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:47:15
|12
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:48:48
|13
|CCC Team
|1:53:05
|14
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:55:36
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:57:50
|16
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:59:18
|17
|Team Sunweb
|2:19:34
|18
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:24:08
|19
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:29:52
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|2:38:18
|21
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:38:57
|22
|Burgos-BH
|2:43:34
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.