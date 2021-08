Vuelta a España stage 8: Fabio Jakobsen punches to second sprint win after hectic final

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) emerged from the melee to take his second sprint win of the Vuelta a España on Saturday.

Jakobsen outmuscled Alberto Dainese (DSM) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) after a hectic final kilometer saw leadout trains disintegrate through a series of sweeping high-speed bends. Jakobsen now takes the lead in the points competition after Philipsen wore green for the past three stages.

Jakobsen had twice been edged out by Philipsen earlier this week, but made a perfect move Saturday.

“The team did a perfect job, they kept the speed high,” Jakobsen said after the stage. “Even though I lost them a bit I was still in a good position, I launched my sprint in the corner at 200 meters to go and I was the fastest.

“It was about being strong, fast and timing. I’ve been twice too late and this time I was perfectly right from the corner and could do a full sprint to the line.”

The victory had a special significance for the 24-year-old Jakobsen. He won two stages of the Vuelta in 2019 when he was stamping himself as one of the fastest sprinters in the bunch. In the two years since, he has suffered a life-threatening crash and traumatic recovery before returning to the top of the sprint stable with his two wins in Spain.

“Two years ago I won twice – I’m extremely happy and grateful to be here again. (Team manager) Partick Lefevere is here today, I’m sure he’s happy, and this is what we’ll keep on doing – trying to win sprints,” Jakobsen said.

All the GC favorites stayed safe and upright in what was a relatively straightforward stage. There were no changes in the classification, with Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) retaining the red jersey ahead of a monster mountain stage Sunday.

The final 10km of Saturday’s stage made for a flat-out drag-race down a highway into the Mediterranean Sea. Deceuninck-Quick-Step had controlled the approach to the finish line before the bunch descended into chaos at around four kilometers remaining. Groupama-FDJ, Bora-Hansgrohe and BikeExchange all moved up late and swamped out top favorites Deceuninck-Quick-Step and Alpecin-Fenix.

Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) tried a flyer at 2km to go but lasted just seconds before Alpecin-Fenix was finally able to take control, only to see Philipsen lose the wheels.

Florian Senechal (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) led the race through the final bends in a bid to lead out Jakobsen, but the front of the bunch again became a mess through the speedy slaloming final 400 meters.

Jakobsen opened up the sprint at around 200 meters to go and Dainese made a strong challenge. Philipsen also came up late after losing the wheels of his teammates in the final kilometer, but it was his archrival Jakobsen that proved the strongest. He muscled to the line first to take his second stage win of the race and take the lead in the points classification.

By-the-numbers sprint stage

The first three hours of racing made for a by-the-numbers sprint stage until winds wound up the tension in the final 40km.

Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH), Aritz Bagües (Caja Rural-Seguros) and Mikel Iturria (Euskaltel-Euskadi) went away in the opening kilometers of racing and stayed out front for the first 130km.

The coastal course failed to deliver the hoped-for winds through the start of the stage, making for a snoozy day in the peloton as the all-Spanish escape group dangled around two minutes ahead.

🏁 – 37 km | Etapa 8 – Stage 8 | #LaVuelta21 🔥 ¡@AstanaPremTech pone al pelotón en fila de uno! 🚴Astana increases the peloton rhythm! 👉https://t.co/zqaO4Bw62K pic.twitter.com/xOolozu5D6 — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) August 21, 2021

The race only kicked into life when winds picked up with around 40km to go. Astana-Premier Tech drilled the pace when the racecourse hit a hard bend. The acceleration caused splits in the bunch and saw the breakaway caught.

The peloton was scattered for around five kilometers, with EF Education-Nippo, Ag2r-Citroën and Trek-Segafredo among the the teams missing the move. The pace soon eased however and the race came back together, leaving the packed peloton to roar through the wide highways leading toward the La Manga coastal straight.

High mountains and special category climb to come Sunday

There will be no such easy day Sunday. The Vuelta returns to the mountains for stage 9 with a day packing nearly 4,500 meters ascent into just shy of 190km. The stage will be decided by the 13km haul to the Alto de Velefique, the first special category climb of the race. Expect a major GC reshuffle.