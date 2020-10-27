Vuelta a España stage 7: Michael Woods wins from the remains of fractured break
Richard Carapaz retains the overall lead thanks to the work of Ineos Grenadiers who lead the chase for the entire stage.
Riding away from the front of a sizable breakaway group, Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) took the win on stage 7 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.
Recovering from a crash on stage 1, Woods rode a tactically smart stage, chasing down attacks when he needed to, and otherwise conserving his legs for the final push to the line.
After a selection on the first of two categorized climbs, a 36-man break was formed when 14 men were joined by 18 more who rode off the front of the peloton.
From this break Woods, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team), Omar Fraile (Astana), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), and Nans Peters (AG2R-La Mondiale) escaped on the final climb.
Woods did little work in the final 10km, and in the final 5km, the Canadian set himself into a position to make his winning attack at 1.2km to go.
Ineos Grenadiers led by — Chris Froome and Cameron Wurf — did most of the work to keep Richard Carapaz in the leader’s jersey.
How stage 7 unfolded
Just outside of 100 kilometers to go a 16-man break which included Woods, Sepp Kuss and George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma), and Martin had 1:46 advantage on the peloton containing race-leader Carapaz.
Peters lead the break, while Kuss and Bennett lead the chase group, with Martin, as they went through the summit and feed zone to get nutrition and warm clothes for the descent.
Kuss went on the attack, to try to snatch up KOM points, and this move brought the group in the middle up to the group in front.
The chase was caught forming a group of 36 at the top of the first of two climbs.
The best-placed rider in this break was Valverde, just three minutes down on Carapaz.
With the gap to the peloton over 2:30, Ineos Grenadiers ramped up the pursuit.
Valverde attacked the sizable break with 37km to go, taking Dorian Godon (AG2R – La Mondiale) and Stan Dewulf (Lotto-Soudal) with him.
Bennet and Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) in KOM jersey, along with Magnus Cort Neilsen (EF Pro Cycling) countered, but this group was brought back after 5km.
Godon attacked on the descent of this climb and was able to stay clear for most of the flat road leading to the final climb, getting as much as 20 seconds on Valverde and Dewulf.
As the front of the race came into the base of the final climb for the stage, the two Jumbo-Visma riders animated the bunch.
Godon, facing an uphill headwind was brought back by his pursuers midway into the final climb when Kuss went on the attack, shadowed by Woods, and Valverde.
The attacks were now being launched at a furious pace, with Woods having a dig over the crest of the climb.
The EF Pro Cycling rider managed to get 10 seconds on the descent, but this gap was limited by Valverde.
Valverde, Martin, Peters, and Fraile bring back Woods at 17km to go.
With Martin’s persistence and aggression on this climb, he took the maximum KOM points on offer, and will now wear the KOM leader’s jersey.
These five escapees managed to force a 23-second separation to the pursuing group with just 12km remaining of racing.
The break of five were attacking one another, on the flat, straight stretch to the finish.
At the urging of the veteran Valverde, the break organized enough to hold the pursuers by 20 seconds through 5km to go, despite several doomed attacks by Martin and Peters.
The former world champion wearing Movistar colors was seen having a chat with Woods who was coasting on the back for most of the stretch from 10km to 5km to go.
Frustrated with the cat-and-mouse in the small bunch, Valverde went on the attack, but this was quickly neutralized, at which point Peters countered, but this too did not stick.
With 3km to go, it was Fraile who attacked, and Woods was quick to go with him, while Valverde reacted to try to bring them back.
Patiently watching and waiting from the back of the group while recovering from chasing down attacks, Woods launched an attack just outside of 1.2km to go, quickly opening a gap.
Woods rode away from his chasers for the stage win, with the peloton back by just under a minute.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 7 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:48:16
|2
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04
|3
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:04
|4
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08
|5
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:08
|6
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:13
|7
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|0:13
|8
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:13
|9
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:13
|10
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:13
|11
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13
|12
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|0:13
|13
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|0:13
|14
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13
|15
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:21
|16
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:56
|17
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:56
|18
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:56
|19
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:56
|20
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:56
|21
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:56
|22
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|0:56
|23
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:56
|24
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|0:56
|25
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:56
|26
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:56
|27
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:56
|28
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56
|29
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:56
|30
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:56
|31
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|0:56
|32
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56
|33
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:56
|34
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:56
|35
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:56
|36
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:56
|37
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:56
|38
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:56
|39
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|0:56
|40
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|0:56
|41
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:56
|42
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:56
|43
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:56
|44
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:56
|45
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:56
|46
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:56
|47
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|0:56
|48
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:56
|49
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:56
|50
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:56
|51
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|0:56
|52
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:56
|53
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:56
|54
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:56
|55
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:56
|56
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:56
|57
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:08
|58
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7:31
|59
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:31
|60
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:31
|61
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:54
|62
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:54
|63
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|7:54
|64
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:54
|65
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:54
|66
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:54
|67
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|8:50
|68
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|8:50
|69
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|8:50
|70
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|8:50
|71
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8:50
|72
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|9:34
|73
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:34
|74
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:34
|75
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|9:34
|76
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|9:34
|77
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|9:34
|78
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|9:34
|79
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|10:21
|80
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|11:16
|81
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:16
|82
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|11:16
|83
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|11:16
|84
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|11:16
|85
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|11:16
|86
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|11:16
|87
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:16
|88
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|11:16
|89
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:16
|90
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|11:16
|91
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|11:16
|92
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:16
|93
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:16
|94
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|11:16
|95
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:16
|96
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|11:16
|97
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11:16
|98
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11:16
|99
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:16
|100
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|11:16
|101
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|11:16
|102
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:16
|103
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:16
|104
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|11:16
|105
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|11:16
|106
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11:16
|107
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|11:16
|108
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:16
|109
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:16
|110
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:16
|111
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:16
|112
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:16
|113
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:16
|114
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|11:16
|115
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Pro Team
|11:16
|116
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Pro Cycling
|11:16
|117
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|11:16
|118
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|11:16
|119
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11:16
|120
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11:16
|121
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11:16
|122
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:58
|123
|WURF Cameron
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:58
|124
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|16:58
|125
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|16:58
|126
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:58
|127
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|16:58
|128
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|16:58
|129
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16:58
|130
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:58
|131
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16:58
|132
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|16:58
|133
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|16:58
|134
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:58
|135
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:58
|136
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|16:58
|137
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|16:58
|138
|DYBALL Benjamin
|NTT Pro Cycling
|16:58
|139
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|16:58
|140
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|16:58
|141
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|16:58
|142
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:58
|143
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:58
|144
|FROOME Chris
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:58
|145
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|16:58
|146
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|16:58
|147
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:58
|148
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:58
|149
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:58
|150
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:58
|151
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|16:58
|152
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|16:58
|153
|BARBERO Carlos
|NTT Pro Cycling
|16:58
|154
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:58
|155
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:58
|156
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:58
|157
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:58
|158
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16:58
|159
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|29:06
|160
|DELAGE Mickaël
|Groupama - FDJ
|29:06
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28:23:51
|2
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:18
|3
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:20
|4
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:30
|5
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:07
|6
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:30
|7
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:42
|8
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:02
|9
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2:03
|10
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:39
|11
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:45
|12
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:46
|13
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:19
|14
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|3:19
|15
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:46
|16
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:47
|17
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:48
|18
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4:04
|19
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:28
|20
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:27
|21
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|6:34
|22
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:13
|23
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:19
|24
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|10:21
|25
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|13:43
|26
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|14:01
|27
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:26
|28
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19:01
|29
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:36
|30
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|23:15
|31
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|23:23
|32
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23:41
|33
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:44
|34
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|25:33
|35
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:22
|36
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|26:40
|37
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|28:04
|38
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:23
|39
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28:53
|40
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|29:18
|41
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|31:38
|42
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|34:08
|43
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|35:33
|44
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|36:19
|45
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|37:25
|46
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|39:16
|47
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|39:16
|48
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|39:23
|49
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|39:27
|50
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|40:38
|51
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|41:46
|52
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|42:16
|53
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|42:25
|54
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|43:15
|55
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|43:15
|56
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|44:34
|57
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|45:11
|58
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|45:35
|59
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|46:30
|60
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|46:48
|61
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|47:20
|62
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|49:01
|63
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|49:55
|64
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|49:55
|65
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|50:29
|66
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|52:47
|67
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|55:33
|68
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|56:38
|69
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|57:04
|70
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|57:18
|71
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|57:39
|72
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|57:44
|73
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|59:35
|74
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|59:36
|75
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|59:39
|76
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|1:00:01
|77
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:01:02
|78
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:02:22
|79
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:02:46
|80
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:03:04
|81
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:03:36
|82
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:05:32
|83
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:06:59
|84
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:07:35
|85
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:08:24
|86
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:08:46
|87
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:09:02
|88
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09:28
|89
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1:10:00
|90
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:10:14
|91
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:10:21
|92
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:12:51
|93
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Pro Team
|1:13:46
|94
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|1:13:54
|95
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|1:13:56
|96
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|1:14:05
|97
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:14:29
|98
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:14:45
|99
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|1:15:44
|100
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:15:44
|101
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:16:27
|102
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:16:44
|103
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:17:12
|104
|BARBERO Carlos
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:17:26
|105
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:17:36
|106
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:17:46
|107
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|1:18:10
|108
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|1:18:14
|109
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:18:47
|110
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:19:07
|111
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:19:44
|112
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|1:20:23
|113
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|1:20:24
|114
|FROOME Chris
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:20:26
|115
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:20:42
|116
|WURF Cameron
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:21:20
|117
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:21:58
|118
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|1:22:02
|119
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:22:16
|120
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|1:22:20
|121
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:22:25
|122
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:22:42
|123
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:24:39
|124
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:24:40
|125
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:24:41
|126
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:25:15
|127
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:25:26
|128
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:25:33
|129
|DYBALL Benjamin
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:25:36
|130
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|1:25:44
|131
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:25:47
|132
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|1:25:57
|133
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:26:24
|134
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:26:36
|135
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:26:50
|136
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:28:16
|137
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|1:28:28
|138
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:28:30
|139
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:29:22
|140
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|1:29:40
|141
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:30:37
|142
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:32:42
|143
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:34:57
|144
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:36:14
|145
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:36:15
|146
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:36:22
|147
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:36:56
|148
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:37:06
|149
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:37:09
|150
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:37:14
|151
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:39:19
|152
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:41:01
|153
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:41:35
|154
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:43:41
|155
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|1:48:01
|156
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:49:22
|157
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:50:32
|158
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:51:07
|159
|DELAGE Mickaël
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:07:16
|160
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|2:16:32
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|79
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|61
|3
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|57
|4
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|48
|5
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|45
|6
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|35
|7
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|33
|8
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|33
|9
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|33
|10
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|29
|11
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29
|12
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|13
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|26
|14
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|25
|15
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25
|16
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|17
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|18
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|21
|19
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|20
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|20
|21
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|20
|22
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20
|23
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|16
|24
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|25
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|26
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|14
|27
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14
|28
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|29
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|12
|30
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|31
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|32
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|33
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|34
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|10
|35
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|9
|36
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|37
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|8
|38
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|39
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|40
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|41
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|42
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|43
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|44
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|45
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|46
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|6
|47
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|48
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|49
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|50
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|51
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|52
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|53
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|54
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|4
|55
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|56
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|57
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|58
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|2
|59
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|60
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|2
|61
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|62
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|2
|63
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2
|64
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|65
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|66
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|67
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|68
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|1
|69
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|70
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|-5
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|28:24:58
|2
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:40
|3
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:57
|4
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|5:27
|5
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|12:36
|6
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|12:54
|7
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:54
|8
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|22:34
|9
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|24:26
|10
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|26:57
|11
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:16
|12
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|27:46
|13
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|30:31
|14
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|33:01
|15
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|36:18
|16
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|44:04
|17
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|44:28
|18
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|47:54
|19
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|48:48
|20
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|48:48
|21
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|55:31
|22
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|59:55
|23
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:01:39
|24
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:01:57
|25
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:02:29
|26
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:04:25
|27
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:07:17
|28
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:07:39
|29
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|1:08:21
|30
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:09:14
|31
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|1:12:49
|32
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|1:12:58
|33
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|1:14:37
|34
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:15:20
|35
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:16:39
|36
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:18:37
|37
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|1:19:17
|38
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:19:35
|39
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:21:09
|40
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:21:35
|41
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:23:32
|42
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:23:33
|43
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:24:08
|44
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:24:19
|45
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|1:24:37
|46
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|1:27:21
|47
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|1:28:33
|48
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:31:35
|49
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:33:50
|50
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:35:07
|51
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:35:08
|52
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:35:49
|53
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:38:12
|54
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:42:34
|55
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|1:46:54
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27
|2
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|3
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|19
|4
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18
|5
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16
|6
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|16
|7
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|8
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|11
|9
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|10
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|6
|12
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|6
|13
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|14
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|15
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|4
|16
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|4
|17
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|18
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|19
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|3
|20
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2
|21
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|22
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|2
|23
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|24
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|2
|25
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|26
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|27
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|28
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|29
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1
|30
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|31
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|32
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1
|33
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|1
|34
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|35
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|36
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|-2
|37
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|-2
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|85:16:40
|2
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:03
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:43
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|9:23
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|24:27
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|39:25
|7
|INEOS Grenadiers
|43:03
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|55:34
|9
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:01:20
|10
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:05:58
|11
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:11:01
|12
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:17:57
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:21:26
|14
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:26:05
|15
|CCC Team
|1:26:12
|16
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:30:21
|17
|Team Sunweb
|1:39:38
|18
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:55:38
|19
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:56:24
|20
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:58:51
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|2:04:37
|22
|Burgos-BH
|2:25:16
