2020 La Vuelta

Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 7: Michael Woods wins from the remains of fractured break

Richard Carapaz retains the overall lead thanks to the work of Ineos Grenadiers who lead the chase for the entire stage.

Riding away from the front of a sizable breakaway group, Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) took the win on stage 7 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

Recovering from a crash on stage 1, Woods rode a tactically smart stage, chasing down attacks when he needed to, and otherwise conserving his legs for the final push to the line.

After a selection on the first of two categorized climbs, a 36-man break was formed when 14 men were joined by 18 more who rode off the front of the peloton.

From this break Woods, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team), Omar Fraile (Astana), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), and Nans Peters (AG2R-La Mondiale) escaped on the final climb.

Woods did little work in the final 10km, and in the final 5km, the Canadian set himself into a position to make his winning attack at 1.2km to go.

Ineos Grenadiers led by — Chris Froome and Cameron Wurf — did most of the work to keep Richard Carapaz in the leader’s jersey.

How stage 7 unfolded

Just outside of 100 kilometers to go a 16-man break which included Woods, Sepp Kuss and George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma), and Martin had 1:46 advantage on the peloton containing race-leader Carapaz.

Peters lead the break, while Kuss and Bennett lead the chase group, with Martin, as they went through the summit and feed zone to get nutrition and warm clothes for the descent.

Kuss went on the attack, to try to snatch up KOM points, and this move brought the group in the middle up to the group in front.

The chase was caught forming a group of 36 at the top of the first of two climbs.

The best-placed rider in this break was Valverde, just three minutes down on Carapaz.

With the gap to the peloton over 2:30, Ineos Grenadiers ramped up the pursuit.

Valverde attacked the sizable break with 37km to go, taking Dorian Godon (AG2R – La Mondiale) and Stan Dewulf (Lotto-Soudal) with him.

Bennet and Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) in KOM jersey, along with Magnus Cort Neilsen (EF Pro Cycling) countered, but this group was brought back after 5km.

Godon attacked on the descent of this climb and was able to stay clear for most of the flat road leading to the final climb, getting as much as 20 seconds on Valverde and Dewulf.

As the front of the race came into the base of the final climb for the stage, the two Jumbo-Visma riders animated the bunch.

Godon, facing an uphill headwind was brought back by his pursuers midway into the final climb when Kuss went on the attack, shadowed by Woods, and Valverde.

The attacks were now being launched at a furious pace, with Woods having a dig over the crest of the climb.

Michael Woods.
Michael Woods raced a tactically smart stage 7. Photo: Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The EF Pro Cycling rider managed to get 10 seconds on the descent, but this gap was limited by Valverde.

Valverde, Martin, Peters, and Fraile bring back Woods at 17km to go.

With Martin’s persistence and aggression on this climb, he took the maximum KOM points on offer, and will now wear the KOM leader’s jersey.

These five escapees managed to force a 23-second separation to the pursuing group with just 12km remaining of racing.

The break of five were attacking one another, on the flat, straight stretch to the finish.

At the urging of the veteran Valverde, the break organized enough to hold the pursuers by 20 seconds through 5km to go, despite several doomed attacks by Martin and Peters.

The former world champion wearing Movistar colors was seen having a chat with Woods who was coasting on the back for most of the stretch from 10km to 5km to go.

Frustrated with the cat-and-mouse in the small bunch, Valverde went on the attack, but this was quickly neutralized, at which point Peters countered, but this too did not stick.

With 3km to go, it was Fraile who attacked, and Woods was quick to go with him, while Valverde reacted to try to bring them back.

Patiently watching and waiting from the back of the group while recovering from chasing down attacks, Woods launched an attack just outside of 1.2km to go, quickly opening a gap.

Woods rode away from his chasers for the stage win, with the peloton back by just under a minute.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 7 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling3:48:16
2FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team0:04
3VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:04
4PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale0:08
5MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:08
6COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:13
7ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team0:13
8SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe0:13
9ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:13
10FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:13
11NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott0:13
12STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb0:13
13ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb0:13
14BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:13
15KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:21
16CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling0:56
17SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:56
18RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates0:56
19ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:56
20MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:56
21CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:56
22ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:56
23GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:56
24ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team0:56
25ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:56
26POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren0:56
27GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott0:56
28CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale0:56
29DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling0:56
30CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott0:56
31VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team0:56
32GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale0:56
33MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling0:56
34MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:56
35BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:56
36GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:56
37MAS EnricMovistar Team0:56
38DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates0:56
39IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team0:56
40SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team0:56
41CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling0:56
42GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:56
43OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:56
44GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal0:56
45SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie0:56
46SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:56
47POWER RobertTeam Sunweb0:56
48HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates0:56
49HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:56
50CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:56
51CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH0:56
52LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:56
53AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers0:56
54VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:56
55VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:56
56HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma0:56
57SÁEZ HéctorCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:08
58JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale7:31
59LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo7:31
60BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation7:31
61LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ7:54
62VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers7:54
63SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb7:54
64EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo7:54
65LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:54
66OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates7:54
67MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH8:50
68EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH8:50
69SMIT WillieBurgos-BH8:50
70WELLENS TimLotto Soudal8:50
71SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott8:50
72VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal9:34
73LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ9:34
74STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step9:34
75DEWULF StanLotto Soudal9:34
76VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling9:34
77ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team9:34
78IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team9:34
79OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH10:21
80MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal11:16
81RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo11:16
82VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal11:16
83THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal11:16
84WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team11:16
85TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie11:16
86BOL JetseBurgos-BH11:16
87DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo11:16
88PALUTA MichałCCC Team11:16
89ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ11:16
90VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH11:16
91LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie11:16
92GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma11:16
93SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe11:16
94KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team11:16
95DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma11:16
96JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling11:16
97ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA11:16
98BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA11:16
99SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers11:16
100BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren11:16
101BARTA WillCCC Team11:16
102GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step11:16
103ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step11:16
104HIRT JanCCC Team11:16
105ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team11:16
106TANFIELD HarryAG2R La Mondiale11:16
107OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie11:16
108HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation11:16
109PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates11:16
110OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates11:16
111PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:16
112RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation11:16
113MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma11:16
114SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie11:16
115GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Pro Team11:16
116DOCKER MitchellEF Pro Cycling11:16
117VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling11:16
118OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling11:16
119STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott11:16
120SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott11:16
121AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA11:16
122SUTHERLAND RoryIsrael Start-Up Nation16:58
123WURF CameronINEOS Grenadiers16:58
124WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren16:58
125DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren16:58
126GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers16:58
127MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal16:58
128MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH16:58
129CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA16:58
130MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits16:58
131SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott16:58
132DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling16:58
133FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie16:58
134PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation16:58
135GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation16:58
136INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren16:58
137GASPAROTTO EnricoNTT Pro Cycling16:58
138DYBALL BenjaminNTT Pro Cycling16:58
139DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb16:58
140MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie16:58
141HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie16:58
142LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo16:58
143KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo16:58
144FROOME ChrisINEOS Grenadiers16:58
145VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling16:58
146WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - McLaren16:58
147SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe16:58
148SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe16:58
149RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation16:58
150LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe16:58
151SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb16:58
152KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb16:58
153BARBERO CarlosNTT Pro Cycling16:58
154MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step16:58
155CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step16:58
156ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe16:58
157BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step16:58
158EDMONDSON AlexMitchelton-Scott16:58
159MARECZKO JakubCCC Team29:06
160DELAGE MickaëlGroupama - FDJ29:06
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers 28:23:51
2CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling0:18
3MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:20
4ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:30
5MAS EnricMovistar Team1:07
6GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:30
7SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:42
8CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott2:02
9VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2:03
10BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma2:39
11NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott2:45
12DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates2:46
13POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren3:19
14IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team3:19
15CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step3:46
16GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ3:47
17ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo3:48
18MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling4:04
19HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates4:28
20MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:27
21VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team6:34
22FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates7:13
23KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma9:19
24SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team10:21
25GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal13:43
26ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team14:01
27HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:26
28BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step19:01
29ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ19:36
30VERONA CarlosMovistar Team23:15
31ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team23:23
32CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale23:41
33COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates23:44
34BARTA WillCCC Team25:33
35MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:22
36SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie26:40
37GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA28:04
38LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo28:23
39SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers28:53
40PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale29:18
41POWER RobertTeam Sunweb31:38
42EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo34:08
43GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott35:33
44SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott36:19
45GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale37:25
46AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers39:16
47IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team39:16
48WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling39:23
49SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie39:27
50SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA40:38
51GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma41:46
52VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling42:16
53DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma42:25
54VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers43:15
55LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA43:15
56OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team44:34
57ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb45:11
58SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe45:35
59MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH46:30
60AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA46:48
61FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team47:20
62RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo49:01
63ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team49:55
64STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb49:55
65ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team50:29
66HIRT JanCCC Team52:47
67HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation55:33
68BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren56:38
69WELLENS TimLotto Soudal57:04
70KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team57:18
71SMIT WillieBurgos-BH57:39
72HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma57:44
73DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo59:35
74LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ59:36
75BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation59:39
76CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH1:00:01
77DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling1:01:02
78LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ1:02:22
79STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott1:02:46
80RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation1:03:04
81RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates1:03:36
82VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:05:32
83CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling1:06:59
84OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie1:07:35
85CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:08:24
86STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step1:08:46
87ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ1:09:02
88MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal1:09:28
89ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1:10:00
90SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott1:10:14
91LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:10:21
92SÁEZ HéctorCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:12:51
93GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Pro Team1:13:46
94SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb1:13:54
95DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb1:13:56
96DEWULF StanLotto Soudal1:14:05
97JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale1:14:29
98GASPAROTTO EnricoNTT Pro Cycling1:14:45
99PALUTA MichałCCC Team1:15:44
100VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling1:15:44
101VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:16:27
102LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo1:16:44
103GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers1:17:12
104BARBERO CarlosNTT Pro Cycling1:17:26
105PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:17:36
106CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:17:46
107VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH1:18:10
108VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal1:18:14
109BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:18:47
110ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step1:19:07
111GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step1:19:44
112BOL JetseBurgos-BH1:20:23
113OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH1:20:24
114FROOME ChrisINEOS Grenadiers1:20:26
115GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation1:20:42
116WURF CameronINEOS Grenadiers1:21:20
117PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation1:21:58
118EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH1:22:02
119FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie1:22:16
120WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team1:22:20
121ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:22:25
122PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates1:22:42
123OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates1:24:39
124WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren1:24:40
125MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie1:24:41
126DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling1:25:15
127DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren1:25:26
128LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie1:25:33
129DYBALL BenjaminNTT Pro Cycling1:25:36
130MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH1:25:44
131MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step1:25:47
132MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal1:25:57
133BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step1:26:24
134HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie1:26:36
135KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo1:26:50
136MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1:28:16
137THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal1:28:28
138JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling1:28:30
139DOCKER MitchellEF Pro Cycling1:29:22
140KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb1:29:40
141TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie1:30:37
142OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling1:32:42
143SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott1:34:57
144MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:36:14
145OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:36:15
146SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe1:36:22
147INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren1:36:56
148TANFIELD HarryAG2R La Mondiale1:37:06
149SUTHERLAND RoryIsrael Start-Up Nation1:37:09
150SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe1:37:14
151WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - McLaren1:39:19
152ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe1:41:01
153EDMONDSON AlexMitchelton-Scott1:41:35
154VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling1:43:41
155SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb1:48:01
156SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe1:49:22
157LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe1:50:32
158RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation1:51:07
159DELAGE MickaëlGroupama - FDJ2:07:16
160MARECZKO JakubCCC Team2:16:32
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma79
2CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers61
3MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation57
4MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits48
5WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling45
6VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team35
7CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling33
8MAS EnricMovistar Team33
9GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe33
10SOLER MarcMovistar Team29
11COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates29
12KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma27
13WELLENS TimLotto Soudal26
14IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team25
15BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step25
16BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma24
17CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott23
18ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb21
19ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team21
20POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren20
21FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team20
22PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates20
23MARECZKO JakubCCC Team16
24IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team14
25PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale14
26POWER RobertTeam Sunweb14
27ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe14
28VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team12
29VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling12
30THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal12
31BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step11
32GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale10
33CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step10
34GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ10
35KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb9
36ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo8
37SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie8
38SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe8
39RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation8
40NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott7
41MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits7
42DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates6
43HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates6
44FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates6
45CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale6
46CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling6
47ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA5
48ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ4
49LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ4
50SÁEZ HéctorCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4
51TANFIELD HarryAG2R La Mondiale4
52MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling4
53GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma4
54STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb4
55JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling4
56SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott3
57VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers2
58MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH2
59STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott2
60SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb2
61DEWULF StanLotto Soudal2
62EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH2
63MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie2
64MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
65RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo1
66LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
67FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie1
68MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH1
69HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie1
70HIRT JanCCC Team-5
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1MAS EnricMovistar Team 28:24:58
2GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ2:40
3MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling2:57
4VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team5:27
5GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal12:36
6ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team12:54
7BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step17:54
8CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale22:34
9BARTA WillCCC Team24:26
10GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA26:57
11LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo27:16
12SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers27:46
13POWER RobertTeam Sunweb30:31
14EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo33:01
15GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale36:18
16ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb44:04
17SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe44:28
18RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo47:54
19ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team48:48
20STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb48:48
21BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren55:31
22DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling59:55
23STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott1:01:39
24RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation1:01:57
25RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates1:02:29
26VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:04:25
27CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:07:17
28STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step1:07:39
29MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal1:08:21
30LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:09:14
31DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb1:12:49
32DEWULF StanLotto Soudal1:12:58
33PALUTA MichałCCC Team1:14:37
34VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:15:20
35CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:16:39
36GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step1:18:37
37OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH1:19:17
38GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation1:19:35
39FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie1:21:09
40PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates1:21:35
41OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates1:23:32
42WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren1:23:33
43DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling1:24:08
44DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren1:24:19
45MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH1:24:37
46THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal1:27:21
47KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb1:28:33
48OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling1:31:35
49SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott1:33:50
50MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:35:07
51OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:35:08
52INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren1:35:49
53WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - McLaren1:38:12
54VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling1:42:34
55SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb1:46:54
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits27
2KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma24
3WELLENS TimLotto Soudal19
4CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers18
5MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation16
6WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling16
7IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team11
8VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team11
9ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma7
10JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale6
11MAS EnricMovistar Team6
12POWER RobertTeam Sunweb6
13COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates4
14PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale4
15ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb4
16BOL JetseBurgos-BH4
17BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation3
18VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal3
19STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb3
20POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren2
21ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ2
22SMIT WillieBurgos-BH2
23PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
24VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling2
25CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1
26VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team1
27AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers1
28SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1
29VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling1
30AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1
31FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team1
32ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1
33SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb1
34CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1
35BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1
36ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo-2
37HIRT JanCCC Team-2
Teams
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 85:16:40
2UAE-Team Emirates3:03
3Team Jumbo-Visma7:43
4Astana Pro Team9:23
5Mitchelton-Scott24:27
6Cofidis, Solutions Crédits39:25
7INEOS Grenadiers43:03
8Trek - Segafredo55:34
9Groupama - FDJ1:01:20
10Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:05:58
11Deceuninck - Quick Step1:11:01
12EF Pro Cycling1:17:57
13AG2R La Mondiale1:21:26
14NTT Pro Cycling1:26:05
15CCC Team1:26:12
16Israel Start-Up Nation1:30:21
17Team Sunweb1:39:38
18BORA - hansgrohe1:55:38
19Bahrain - McLaren1:56:24
20Team Total Direct Energie1:58:51
21Lotto Soudal2:04:37
22Burgos-BH2:25:16

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

