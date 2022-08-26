Vuelta a España stage 7: Jesús Herrada wins as breakaway holds off peloton
Less than a minute in it as the breakaway takes the win, despite a determined chase from the peloton.
Spanish rider Jesús Herrada clocked up the second Vuelta a España stage win of his career, launching a perfectly-timed finishing sprint to take stage 7 of the race in Cistierna.
He overhauled Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious) close to the line, with a fast-closing Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan) coming up just short and having to settle for second place. Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Harry Sweeny (Lotto Soudal) were fourth and fifth, that group finishing 29 seconds ahead of the main peloton.
The quintet were part of a six man breakaway which went clear almost immediately after the start, with one of those riders later dropped. While the bunch was driven by the Trek-Segafredo team by Mads Pedersen before the day’s category one climb and indeed on the ascent itself, Pedersen’s rival for the green jersey Sam Bennett managed to stay close enough to rejoin on the descent.
This caused a stall and with the sprinters’ teams not fully committed, the break was able to stay clear. Overall leader Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) finished in the bunch and retained his 21 second advantage over Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ).
Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe) won the sprint for sixth. With Pedersen back in ninth, he extended his lead in the points competition from nine to 15 points, but his relative ease in taking the gallop means he will rue the break being able to stay clear.
Herrada wept after the finish, relishing his win. He was more composed afterwards and reflected on the victory. “It was a craziness. Three kilometers from the finish we didn’t have any references as to what our advantage would be. So we weren’t sure. We had to be patient and try, but we didn’t know the time gaps. So it was nervous. I was on Fred’s wheel but I trusted my own speed at the end. I held it very, very late and then I went for it.”
He won his previous Vuelta stage back in 2019 and worked hard to land a second grand tour triumph.
“It is hugely important,” Herrada said. “It was very difficult for me to get into the breakaway. I felt like when I went over the climb I had to put a lot in there. Six of us went really well and then we were down to five. Then I just gave absolutely everything at the very last but it was a balancing act. Everything, the terrain, the wind was in our favor. I’m just delighted that I won.”
“Tomorrow is going to be a very tough day, I know that. We are going to try to enjoy our victory as much as we can.”
How it unfolded:
Stage 7 of the Vuelta a España was a curious one: a 190 kilometer stage beginning in Camargo, ending in Cistierna and including a first category climb halfway through what was otherwise an otherwise uncomplicated route.
The opening 75 kilometers were mostly flat, after which the road started to gradually rise towards the summit of the first category Puerto de San Glorio (km 125.8). It was 22.4 kilometers in length, averaged 5.5 percent and included one sector a little over halfway up of 11 percent.
The summit was then followed by 64 mainly downhill kilometers, making it possible that some of the splits on the climb could come back together before the finish.
Mads Pedersen started the stage second in the green jersey contest and despite not being a climber, said that he believed it was possible to go for the stage win. Conversely, his rival Sam Bennett all but wrote off his own chances, saying that if Pedersen was able to seize green that Bennett would focus on getting it back next week.
The stage win would hand 30 points to the first past the line, with 20 points available for the first rider in the intermediate sprint at km 168.
Two riders didn’t start, with Andrea Vendrame and Jaakko Hanninen (AG2R Citroën) testing positive for COVID-19.
The attacks came right from the drop of the flag and after six kilometers, a group of six riders got clear. They were former world under-23 champion Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan), Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), Omer Goldstein (Israel Premier Tech), Harry Sweeny (Lotto Soudal) and Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Deceuninck), and had a gap of 4:20 after 60 kilometers.
Trek-Segafredo applies the pressure
Pedersen’s Trek-Segafredo team were driving the bunch along to try to limit the gains of the breakaway and keep the intermediate sprint and finish line points up for grabs. They reduced the lead of the break to 3:35 at the base of the day’s climb, 90km after the start, and then began driving the pace on the ascent to try to put Bennett in difficulty.
Goldstein was dropped from the break 8 kilometers from the top of the climb. The other five continued on, with Herrada winning the KOM prime ahead of Wright, Janssens, Sweeny, and Battistella.
Trek’s driving finally saw Bennett distanced, but it was only two kilometers from the top of the climb and the Irishman had the help of Bora-hansgrohe teammates in the chase. He returned to the peloton and this caused a momentary stall in the bunch heading into the final 40km, allowing the break’s lead to increase again to 2:40.
BikeExchange-Jayco and Arkea-Samsic were driving the pace and the advantage was pared back to 2’06 with 30km to go. The leaders reached the intermediate sprint with 22km remaining and there Wright led Sweeny, Battistella, and the other two across the line.
The time gap started to fall more quickly from there and the leaders had exactly one minute with 10km to go. Arkea-Samsic, BikeExchange-Jayco and one rider from Bora-hansgrohe continued to drive things along but the outcome was still uncertain, with the break ramping up its speed in response.
They were still 49 seconds ahead with 5km remaining, sealing the bunch’s fate with regards to a big sprint. The leaders became noticeably more cagey inside the final kilometer, watching each other, then Wright led it out. He seemed to have it but Herrada powered past inside the final 50 meters, claiming an emotional win.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 7 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|4:30:58
|2
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|3
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|4
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:00
|5
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|6
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:29
|7
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:29
|8
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:29
|9
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:29
|10
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:29
|11
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:29
|12
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:29
|13
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:29
|14
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|0:29
|15
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:29
|16
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:29
|17
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:29
|18
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:29
|19
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:29
|20
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:29
|21
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:29
|22
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:29
|23
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:29
|24
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|0:29
|25
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:29
|26
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|0:29
|27
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:29
|28
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|0:29
|29
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:29
|30
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:29
|31
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:29
|32
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:29
|33
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:29
|34
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:29
|35
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:29
|36
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:29
|37
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:29
|38
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:29
|39
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:29
|40
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:29
|41
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:29
|42
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:29
|43
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:29
|44
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:29
|45
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:29
|46
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:29
|47
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:29
|48
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|0:29
|49
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:29
|50
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:29
|51
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:29
|52
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:29
|53
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:29
|54
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:29
|55
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:29
|56
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:29
|57
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:29
|58
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:29
|59
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|0:29
|60
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:29
|61
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:29
|62
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:29
|63
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:29
|64
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:29
|65
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:29
|66
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:29
|67
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:29
|68
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:29
|69
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:29
|70
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:29
|71
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:29
|72
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:29
|73
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:29
|74
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:29
|75
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:29
|76
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|0:29
|77
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:29
|78
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:29
|79
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:29
|80
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|0:29
|81
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:29
|82
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:29
|83
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:29
|84
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:29
|85
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:29
|86
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:29
|87
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:29
|88
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:29
|89
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:29
|90
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:29
|91
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:29
|92
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:29
|93
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:29
|94
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:29
|95
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:29
|96
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:29
|97
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:29
|98
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:29
|99
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:29
|100
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:29
|101
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:29
|102
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:29
|103
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:29
|104
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:29
|105
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|0:29
|106
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:29
|107
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:29
|108
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|0:29
|109
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:29
|110
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:29
|111
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:29
|112
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:29
|113
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:29
|114
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:29
|115
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:29
|116
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|0:29
|117
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:52
|118
|KOCH Jonas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:09
|119
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:41
|120
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:44
|121
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:05
|122
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:49
|123
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:49
|124
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:49
|125
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:41
|126
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10:13
|127
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|15:38
|128
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:38
|129
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|15:38
|130
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15:38
|131
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|15:38
|132
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|15:38
|133
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|15:38
|134
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:38
|135
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|15:38
|136
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15:38
|137
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|15:38
|138
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|15:38
|138
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|15:38
|139
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|15:38
|140
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:38
|141
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|15:38
|141
|KUDUS Merhawi
|15:38
|142
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:38
|143
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:38
|144
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15:38
|145
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|15:38
|146
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|15:38
|147
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|15:38
|148
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|15:38
|149
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|15:38
|150
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|15:38
|151
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|15:38
|152
|LANGELLOTTI Victor
|Burgos-BH
|21:11
|153
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|21:11
|154
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|21:11
|155
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|21:11
|156
|VANDENABEELE Henri
|Team DSM
|21:11
|157
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|21:11
|158
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|21:11
|159
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21:11
|160
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|21:11
|161
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:11
|162
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:32
|163
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|23:32
|164
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:32
|165
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|23:32
|166
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|23:32
|167
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:56
|168
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|24:56
|169
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|24:56
|170
|EINHORN Itamar
|Israel - Premier Tech
|24:56
|171
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|24:56
|172
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|24:56
|173
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:56
|174
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:56
|175
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|24:56
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|25:21:34
|2
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:21
|3
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:28
|4
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:01
|5
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:12
|6
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:27
|7
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:27
|8
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:34
|9
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:52
|10
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:54
|11
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:55
|12
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:55
|13
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:03
|14
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:09
|15
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:09
|16
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2:14
|17
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:20
|18
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:22
|19
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:56
|20
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:09
|21
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|3:10
|22
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:16
|23
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:45
|24
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:45
|25
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:52
|26
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:59
|27
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:19
|28
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:26
|29
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:35
|30
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:26
|31
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:33
|32
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:49
|33
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|7:07
|34
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|7:14
|35
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|7:17
|36
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|8:06
|37
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|8:37
|38
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|9:41
|39
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11:27
|40
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|13:24
|41
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|14:03
|42
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:05
|43
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|14:17
|44
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:22
|45
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14:53
|46
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:58
|47
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|15:57
|48
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|16:06
|49
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|19:53
|50
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:24
|51
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|21:21
|52
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:34
|53
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21:41
|54
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|22:51
|55
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|22:57
|56
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|23:04
|57
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|23:10
|58
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23:16
|59
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23:22
|60
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|24:15
|61
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|24:40
|62
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|24:54
|63
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|25:04
|64
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|26:02
|65
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|26:06
|66
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:29
|67
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|26:57
|68
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|26:58
|69
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|27:42
|70
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|27:51
|71
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|28:07
|72
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|28:25
|73
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|29:43
|74
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|30:15
|75
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30:48
|76
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|32:06
|77
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|32:11
|78
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|32:32
|79
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|32:44
|80
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|32:47
|81
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|32:55
|82
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|36:26
|83
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|37:06
|84
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|37:34
|85
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|37:48
|86
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|37:57
|87
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|38:21
|88
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|38:22
|89
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|39:29
|90
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|39:59
|91
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|40:12
|92
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|40:30
|93
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|41:33
|94
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|41:34
|95
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|42:18
|96
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|42:35
|97
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|43:22
|98
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|44:10
|99
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|44:26
|100
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|45:01
|101
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|45:07
|102
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|45:14
|103
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|45:23
|104
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|45:51
|105
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|46:12
|106
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|46:45
|107
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|46:54
|108
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|46:58
|109
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|47:30
|110
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|47:44
|111
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|48:05
|112
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|49:30
|113
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|49:59
|114
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|50:09
|115
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|50:11
|116
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|50:19
|117
|KOCH Jonas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|51:02
|118
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|51:46
|119
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|52:08
|120
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|53:22
|121
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|53:40
|122
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|54:25
|123
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|55:14
|124
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|55:59
|125
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|55:59
|126
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|57:48
|127
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|58:07
|128
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|59:02
|129
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|59:05
|130
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|59:13
|131
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|59:19
|132
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|59:49
|133
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:00:05
|134
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:00:27
|135
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:00:50
|136
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:01:15
|137
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|1:03:02
|138
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:03:54
|139
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:04:12
|140
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04:57
|141
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:05:40
|142
|LANGELLOTTI Victor
|Burgos-BH
|1:05:45
|143
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:06:30
|144
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:06:37
|145
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:06:44
|146
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|1:06:58
|147
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:08:03
|148
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:08:30
|149
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:08:42
|150
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|1:09:00
|151
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:09:37
|152
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:09:48
|153
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|1:10:10
|154
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:10:55
|155
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:12:29
|156
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|1:13:14
|157
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|1:14:13
|158
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:14:22
|159
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|1:15:56
|160
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|1:16:01
|161
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:18:40
|162
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:19:15
|163
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|1:20:43
|164
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:21:11
|165
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:22:29
|166
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:26:08
|167
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:27:14
|168
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:27:35
|169
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|1:28:11
|170
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|1:29:56
|171
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:34:14
|172
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:34:17
|173
|EINHORN Itamar
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:34:50
|174
|VANDENABEELE Henri
|Team DSM
|1:34:59
|175
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:43:51
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|142
|2
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|127
|3
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|64
|4
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|47
|5
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|41
|6
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|41
|7
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|41
|8
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|40
|9
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|40
|10
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|37
|11
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|36
|12
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|35
|13
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|34
|14
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|34
|15
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|34
|16
|LANGELLOTTI Victor
|Burgos-BH
|33
|17
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|33
|18
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|32
|19
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|32
|20
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|30
|21
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|27
|22
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|25
|23
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|21
|24
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|20
|25
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|20
|26
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|27
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|20
|28
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|19
|29
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|19
|30
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|19
|31
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|18
|32
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|18
|33
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|17
|34
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|17
|35
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|17
|36
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|17
|37
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16
|38
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|16
|39
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|40
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|41
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15
|42
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|15
|43
|EINHORN Itamar
|Israel - Premier Tech
|15
|44
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|13
|45
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13
|46
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|13
|47
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|48
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11
|49
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10
|50
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|10
|51
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|9
|52
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|8
|53
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|54
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|7
|55
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|56
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|6
|57
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|6
|58
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|59
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|60
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|61
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|3
|62
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|63
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3
|64
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2
|65
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|66
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2
|67
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|2
|68
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|69
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|25:21:34
|2
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:12
|3
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:27
|4
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:34
|5
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:54
|6
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:03
|7
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2:14
|8
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:22
|9
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|14:03
|10
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:24
|11
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|21:21
|12
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:34
|13
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|22:57
|14
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23:16
|15
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|24:15
|16
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|24:40
|17
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|26:57
|18
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|28:07
|19
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|28:25
|20
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|29:43
|21
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30:48
|22
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|32:11
|23
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|32:55
|24
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|37:34
|25
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|38:22
|26
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|39:29
|27
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|39:59
|28
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|40:30
|29
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|43:22
|30
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|44:10
|31
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|45:07
|32
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|45:23
|33
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|46:45
|34
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|46:54
|35
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|46:58
|36
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|50:11
|37
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|51:46
|38
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|53:22
|39
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|53:40
|40
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|55:59
|41
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|55:59
|42
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|59:19
|43
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:00:27
|44
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:01:15
|45
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|1:03:02
|46
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:06:44
|47
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|1:06:58
|48
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|1:13:14
|49
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|1:14:13
|50
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|1:16:01
|51
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:18:40
|52
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:27:14
|53
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:34:17
|54
|EINHORN Itamar
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:34:50
|55
|VANDENABEELE Henri
|Team DSM
|1:34:59
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|LANGELLOTTI Victor
|Burgos-BH
|13
|2
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|11
|3
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|11
|4
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|10
|5
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|10
|6
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|7
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|8
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|6
|9
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|10
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5
|11
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|12
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5
|13
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|4
|14
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|15
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|4
|16
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|4
|17
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|18
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|19
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|20
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|21
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|22
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2
|23
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|24
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|25
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|26
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|27
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1
|28
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|1
|29
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|30
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1
|31
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Bahrain - Victorious
|75:18:43
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:19
|3
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:34
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:53
|5
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:29
|6
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:44
|7
|Jumbo-Visma
|6:14
|8
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:04
|9
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|11:44
|10
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:13
|11
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|19:51
|12
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|25:14
|13
|Burgos-BH
|27:45
|14
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:19
|15
|Cofidis
|34:37
|16
|Team DSM
|36:03
|17
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|40:10
|18
|AG2R Citroën Team
|48:29
|19
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|49:42
|20
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|50:08
|21
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:01:35
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|1:39:20
|23
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:41:46
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.