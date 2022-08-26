Become a Member

Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 7: Jesús Herrada wins as breakaway holds off peloton

Less than a minute in it as the breakaway takes the win, despite a determined chase from the peloton.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Spanish rider Jesús Herrada clocked up the second Vuelta a España stage win of his career, launching a perfectly-timed finishing sprint to take stage 7 of the race in Cistierna.

He overhauled Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious) close to the line, with a fast-closing Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan) coming up just short and having to settle for second place. Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Harry Sweeny (Lotto Soudal) were fourth and fifth, that group finishing 29 seconds ahead of the main peloton.

The quintet were part of a six man breakaway which went clear almost immediately after the start, with one of those riders later dropped. While the bunch was driven by the Trek-Segafredo team by Mads Pedersen before the day’s category one climb and indeed on the ascent itself, Pedersen’s rival for the green jersey Sam Bennett managed to stay close enough to rejoin on the descent.

This caused a stall and with the sprinters’ teams not fully committed, the break was able to stay clear. Overall leader Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) finished in the bunch and retained his 21 second advantage over Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ).

Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe) won the sprint for sixth. With Pedersen back in ninth, he extended his lead in the points competition from nine to 15 points, but his relative ease in taking the gallop means he will rue the break being able to stay clear.

Herrada wept after the finish, relishing his win. He was more composed afterwards and reflected on the victory. “It was a craziness. Three kilometers from the finish we didn’t have any references as to what our advantage would be. So we weren’t sure. We had to be patient and try, but we didn’t know the time gaps. So it was nervous. I was on Fred’s wheel but I trusted my own speed at the end. I held it very, very late and then I went for it.”

He won his previous Vuelta stage back in 2019 and worked hard to land a second grand tour triumph.

“It is hugely important,” Herrada said. “It was very difficult for me to get into the breakaway. I felt like when I went over the climb I had to put a lot in there. Six of us went really well and then we were down to five. Then I just gave absolutely everything at the very last but it was a balancing act. Everything, the terrain, the wind was in our favor. I’m just delighted that I won.”

“Tomorrow is going to be a very tough day, I know that. We are going to try to enjoy our victory as much as we can.”

How it unfolded:

Stage 7 of the Vuelta a España was a curious one: a 190 kilometer stage beginning in Camargo, ending in Cistierna and including a first category climb halfway through what was otherwise an otherwise uncomplicated route.

The opening 75 kilometers were mostly flat, after which the road started to gradually rise towards the summit of the first category Puerto de San Glorio (km 125.8). It was 22.4 kilometers in length, averaged 5.5 percent and included one sector a little over halfway up of 11 percent.

The summit was then followed by 64 mainly downhill kilometers, making it possible that some of the splits on the climb could come back together before the finish.

Mads Pedersen started the stage second in the green jersey contest and despite not being a climber, said that he believed it was possible to go for the stage win. Conversely, his rival Sam Bennett all but wrote off his own chances, saying that if Pedersen was able to seize green that Bennett would focus on getting it back next week.

The stage win would hand 30 points to the first past the line, with 20 points available for the first rider in the intermediate sprint at km 168.

Two riders didn’t start, with Andrea Vendrame and Jaakko Hanninen (AG2R Citroën) testing positive for COVID-19.

The attacks came right from the drop of the flag and after six kilometers, a group of six riders got clear. They were former world under-23 champion Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan), Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), Omer Goldstein (Israel Premier Tech), Harry Sweeny (Lotto Soudal) and Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Deceuninck), and had a gap of 4:20 after 60 kilometers.

Trek-Segafredo applies the pressure

Pedersen’s Trek-Segafredo team were driving the bunch along to try to limit the gains of the breakaway and keep the intermediate sprint and finish line points up for grabs. They reduced the lead of the break to 3:35 at the base of the day’s climb, 90km after the start, and then began driving the pace on the ascent to try to put Bennett in difficulty.

Goldstein was dropped from the break 8 kilometers from the top of the climb. The other five continued on, with Herrada winning the KOM prime ahead of Wright, Janssens, Sweeny, and Battistella.

Trek’s driving finally saw Bennett distanced, but it was only two kilometers from the top of the climb and the Irishman had the help of Bora-hansgrohe teammates in the chase. He returned to the peloton and this caused a momentary stall in the bunch heading into the final 40km, allowing the break’s lead to increase again to 2:40.

BikeExchange-Jayco and Arkea-Samsic were driving the pace and the advantage was pared back to 2’06 with 30km to go. The leaders reached the intermediate sprint with 22km remaining and there Wright led Sweeny, Battistella, and the other two across the line.

The time gap started to fall more quickly from there and the leaders had exactly one minute with 10km to go. Arkea-Samsic, BikeExchange-Jayco and one rider from Bora-hansgrohe continued to drive things along but the outcome was still uncertain, with the break ramping up its speed in response.

They were still 49 seconds ahead with 5km remaining, sealing the bunch’s fate with regards to a big sprint. The leaders became noticeably more cagey inside the final kilometer, watching each other, then Wright led it out. He seemed to have it but Herrada powered past inside the final 50 meters, claiming an emotional win.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 7 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1HERRADA JesúsCofidis4:30:58
2BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
3WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:00
4JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck0:00
5SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal0:00
6BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe0:29
7STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ0:29
8GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:29
9PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:29
10MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic0:29
11VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck0:29
12HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers0:29
13ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:29
14ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:29
15MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck0:29
16GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma0:29
17MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma0:29
18PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ0:29
19MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi0:29
20VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal0:29
21CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi0:29
22SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:29
23VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe0:29
24DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM0:29
25STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck0:29
26BOL JetseBurgos-BH0:29
27SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:29
28CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal0:29
29AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma0:29
30CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:29
31ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:29
32MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:29
33OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma0:29
34RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:29
35SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:29
36EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:29
37KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:29
38AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:29
39HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:29
40PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team0:29
41SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious0:29
42MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:29
43ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious0:29
44NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team0:29
45LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team0:29
46ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:29
47KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:29
48VILLELLA DavideCofidis0:29
49GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma0:29
50TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:29
51HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma0:29
52POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:29
53MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:29
54CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost0:29
55GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:29
56CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost0:29
57OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:29
58MAS EnricMovistar Team0:29
59OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH0:29
60PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team0:29
61DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:29
62YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:29
63O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:29
64VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck0:29
65GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma0:29
66ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:29
67ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:29
68URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:29
69ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma0:29
70SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:29
71VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:29
72TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers0:29
73VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:29
74POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates0:29
75MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:29
76CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH0:29
77HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech0:29
78SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:29
79VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:29
80FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis0:29
81HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:29
82PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost0:29
83POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:29
84PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team0:29
85CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost0:29
86TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:29
87LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:29
88MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:29
89GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic0:29
90DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal0:29
91IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech0:29
92MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:29
93PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:29
94VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:29
95REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:29
96ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:29
97DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic0:29
98BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:29
99JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:29
100BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:29
101DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma0:29
102CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:29
103FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:29
104PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma0:29
105NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH0:29
106OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic0:29
107ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:29
108HERRADA JoséCofidis0:29
109AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:29
110CARRETERO HéctorEquipo Kern Pharma0:29
111CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:29
112DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:29
113SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:29
114PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:29
115GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech0:29
116MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team0:29
117GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic0:52
118KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe1:09
119VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:41
120LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo1:44
121DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech2:05
122DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:49
123CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:49
124HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:49
125LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team4:41
126GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic10:13
127BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal15:38
128TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team15:38
129ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma15:38
130HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15:38
131BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech15:38
132HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM15:38
133EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH15:38
134RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team15:38
135CHAMPION ThomasCofidis15:38
136RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic15:38
137FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech15:38
138NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team15:38
138NORSGAARD Mathias15:38
139COQUARD BryanCofidis15:38
140KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo15:38
141KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost15:38
141KUDUS Merhawi15:38
142BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious15:38
143BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo15:38
144BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi15:38
145MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates15:38
146TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma15:38
147NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM15:38
148DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM15:38
149ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates15:38
150SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost15:38
151OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates15:38
152LANGELLOTTI VictorBurgos-BH21:11
153MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal21:11
154FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team21:11
155DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH21:11
156VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM21:11
157BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM21:11
158BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma21:11
159AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi21:11
160DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal21:11
161MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe21:11
162LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ23:32
163CIMOLAI DavideCofidis23:32
164CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo23:32
165ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi23:32
166VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost23:32
167VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:56
168O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco24:56
169MAS LluísMovistar Team24:56
170EINHORN ItamarIsrael - Premier Tech24:56
171MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck24:56
172DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Deceuninck24:56
173JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:56
174THIJSSEN GerbenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:56
175TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck24:56
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 25:21:34
2MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:21
3MAS EnricMovistar Team0:28
4ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma1:01
5AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates1:12
6SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers1:27
7GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1:27
8RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers1:34
9YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:52
10ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates1:54
11HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe1:55
12KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1:55
13MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious2:03
14KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma2:09
15O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team2:09
16ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2:14
17LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team2:20
18HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe2:22
19CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers2:56
20SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious3:09
21VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team3:10
22CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost3:16
23DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team3:45
24URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost3:45
25PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost3:52
26POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:59
27ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo4:19
28MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:26
29POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious5:35
30GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic6:26
31LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious6:33
32BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:49
33CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH7:07
34VILLELLA DavideCofidis7:14
35POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates7:17
36VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck8:06
37OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team8:37
38HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma9:41
39SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11:27
40OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma13:24
41PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma14:03
42PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ14:05
43VERONA CarlosMovistar Team14:17
44REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ14:22
45CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost14:53
46PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ14:58
47FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis15:57
48NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team16:06
49ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19:53
50BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious20:24
51WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious21:21
52LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo21:34
53BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi21:41
54SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates22:51
55VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team22:57
56ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM23:04
57ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team23:10
58CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team23:16
59TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23:22
60STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck24:15
61SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal24:40
62BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo24:54
63DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic25:04
64MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team26:02
65MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck26:06
66FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe26:29
67MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates26:57
68HERRADA JesúsCofidis26:58
69CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco27:42
70EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH27:51
71ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma28:07
72PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team28:25
73BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma29:43
74HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco30:15
75ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious30:48
76GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma32:06
77PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers32:11
78ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ32:32
79MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi32:44
80CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost32:47
81DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM32:55
82VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers36:26
83HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech37:06
84GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma37:34
85JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team37:48
86GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech37:57
87DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team38:21
88VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal38:22
89STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ39:29
90BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team39:59
91MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team40:12
92HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers40:30
93VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team41:33
94DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma41:34
95HERRADA JoséCofidis42:18
96SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team42:35
97BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi43:22
98GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic44:10
99NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH44:26
100PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team45:01
101CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi45:07
102IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech45:14
103PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team45:23
104BOL JetseBurgos-BH45:51
105PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo46:12
106MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma46:45
107GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma46:54
108BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM46:58
109OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic47:30
110DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco47:44
111KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost48:05
112DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH49:30
113LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team49:59
114OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH50:09
115GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco50:11
116SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ50:19
117KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe51:02
118AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi51:46
119AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma52:08
120GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic53:22
121CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal53:40
122CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team54:25
123MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi55:14
124TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo55:59
125TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers55:59
126VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck57:48
127CARRETERO HéctorEquipo Kern Pharma58:07
128MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic59:02
129SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious59:05
130JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck59:13
131ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma59:19
132DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech59:49
133CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo1:00:05
134RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team1:00:27
135DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:00:50
136TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:01:15
137HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM1:03:02
138TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma1:03:54
139HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:04:12
140VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe1:04:57
141BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech1:05:40
142LANGELLOTTI VictorBurgos-BH1:05:45
143KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo1:06:30
144ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:06:37
145FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:06:44
146BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal1:06:58
147BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe1:08:03
148MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates1:08:30
149RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic1:08:42
150NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM1:09:00
151ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates1:09:37
152SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost1:09:48
153COQUARD BryanCofidis1:10:10
154FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech1:10:55
155AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi1:12:29
156NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team1:13:14
157CHAMPION ThomasCofidis1:14:13
158LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ1:14:22
159DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM1:15:56
160DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal1:16:01
161O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:18:40
162OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates1:19:15
163MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal1:20:43
164VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost1:21:11
165TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck1:22:29
166MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck1:26:08
167JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:27:14
168MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe1:27:35
169CIMOLAI DavideCofidis1:28:11
170MAS LluísMovistar Team1:29:56
171VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:34:14
172THIJSSEN GerbenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:34:17
173EINHORN ItamarIsrael - Premier Tech1:34:50
174VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM1:34:59
175DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Deceuninck1:43:51
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe142
2PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo127
3WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious64
4SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates47
5ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma41
6EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team41
7MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic41
8HERRADA JesúsCofidis40
9BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team40
10MAS EnricMovistar Team37
11MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team36
12HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers35
13SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal34
14ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates34
15MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck34
16LANGELLOTTI VictorBurgos-BH33
17STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ33
18ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM32
19JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck32
20GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco30
21SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers27
22IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech25
23PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team21
24VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck20
25PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost20
26DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal20
27SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost20
28MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ19
29BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19
30PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ19
31TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma18
32COQUARD BryanCofidis18
33FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis17
34CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco17
35MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma17
36DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech17
37O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team16
38LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ16
39GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers15
40HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe15
41LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team15
42BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal15
43EINHORN ItamarIsrael - Premier Tech15
44AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates13
45ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team13
46OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH13
47KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe12
48VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe11
49YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10
50VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost10
51MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team9
52DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM8
53RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers7
54ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma7
55CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi6
56VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck6
57TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck6
58ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates5
59KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma5
60MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious4
61ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team3
62GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma3
63HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech3
64ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2
65HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma2
66MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck2
67EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH2
68MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi2
69THIJSSEN GerbenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 25:21:34
2AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates1:12
3SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers1:27
4RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers1:34
5ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates1:54
6MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious2:03
7ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2:14
8HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe2:22
9PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma14:03
10BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious20:24
11WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious21:21
12LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo21:34
13VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team22:57
14CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team23:16
15STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck24:15
16SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal24:40
17MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates26:57
18ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma28:07
19PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team28:25
20BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma29:43
21ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious30:48
22PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers32:11
23DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM32:55
24GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma37:34
25VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal38:22
26STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ39:29
27BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team39:59
28HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers40:30
29BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi43:22
30GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic44:10
31CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi45:07
32PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team45:23
33MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma46:45
34GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma46:54
35BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM46:58
36GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco50:11
37AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi51:46
38GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic53:22
39CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal53:40
40TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo55:59
41TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers55:59
42ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma59:19
43RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team1:00:27
44TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:01:15
45HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM1:03:02
46FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:06:44
47BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal1:06:58
48NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team1:13:14
49CHAMPION ThomasCofidis1:14:13
50DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal1:16:01
51O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:18:40
52JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:27:14
53THIJSSEN GerbenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:34:17
54EINHORN ItamarIsrael - Premier Tech1:34:50
55VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM1:34:59
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1LANGELLOTTI VictorBurgos-BH13
2VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck11
3FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis11
4PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost10
5HERRADA JesúsCofidis10
6EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
7WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious6
8ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma6
9SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates5
10CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5
11BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi5
12MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5
13ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma4
14MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ4
15MAS EnricMovistar Team4
16JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck4
17VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost3
18CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo3
19DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal3
20DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2
21AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates2
22OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2
23ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
24SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal2
25BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
26BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team1
27IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech1
28OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH1
29AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1
30GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic1
31AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Bahrain - Victorious 75:18:43
2UAE Team Emirates0:19
3INEOS Grenadiers0:34
4Movistar Team0:53
5BORA - hansgrohe1:29
6EF Education-EasyPost4:44
7Jumbo-Visma6:14
8Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:04
9Astana Qazaqstan Team11:44
10Groupama - FDJ17:13
11Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19:51
12Team BikeExchange - Jayco25:14
13Burgos-BH27:45
14Trek - Segafredo28:19
15Cofidis34:37
16Team DSM36:03
17Equipo Kern Pharma40:10
18AG2R Citroën Team48:29
19Alpecin-Deceuninck49:42
20Euskaltel - Euskadi50:08
21Team Arkéa Samsic1:01:35
22Lotto Soudal1:39:20
23Israel - Premier Tech1:41:46

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

