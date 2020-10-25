Vuelta a España stage 6: Richard Carapaz takes over jersey as Ion Izagirre wins solo

After being set up by his brother’s attack in the rain, Ion Izagirre (Astana) won stage 6 up the category one climb on the Formigal, while the peloton and the race overall standings exploded behind him. As riders finished in small bunches, Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) rode into the leader’s jersey with Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) and Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) also leapfrogging Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) in the general classification.

The remnants of the day’s large breakaway barely survived to the finish, with Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) and Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) finishing second and third just ahead of the shattered group of general classification hopefuls.

Carapaz finished 55 seconds after Izagirre, with an isolated Roglič another day 47 seconds behind.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) comes across the line — and into the leader’s jersey — with Marc Soler (Movistar). Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

For Astana, it was a successful one-two punch on the day, with Gorka Izagirre attacking the break and riding solo in the closing kilometers, allowing his brother Ion to sit in and then launch a solo bid of his own for the win.

“I knew the last 3km were the hardest,” Ion Izagirre said. “There was a moment of doubt in the group, and I jumped and gave it all to the line. It’s satisfying to win here considering the weather we have.”

Originally slated to race into France over the Col d’Aubisque and the Tourmalet, the day was rerouted because of COVID-19 spikes in France. Instead, the stage remained inside Spain, featuring three categorized climbs and finishing on the Cat. 1 Formigal, or ‘Froomigal’ as it was known after the 2016 Vuelta stage when Chris Froome was caught out.

This year, Ineos was the team piling on the pressure and reaping the results.

“It’s payback for the team because we’ve worked hard all week, and we’ve had a good start,” Carapaz said. “We managed the stage well today in the rain, and we wanted to hold our cards until the final. Movistar went to the front to make it hard. There were a lot of attacks there in the end, and I jumped at the right moment. We are going to defend the leader’s jersey and there is a lot of Vuelta ahead of us.”

Gorka Izagirre (Astana) attacked the breakaway and plowed ahead solo up the final climb, setting up his brother for the win. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

How it played out

The finale of stage 5 the day prior was a bit chaotic. Second-placed Dan Martin hit the deck in a crash arguably caused by leader Roglič. But the race jury awarded all the GC favorites the same time, so stage 6 began with Roglič leading Martin by five seconds and Carapaz by 13 seconds.

The 146km stage stayed just south of the French border, with a rolling start followed by a category three climb, a category two climb, and then the category one slog up to the finish atop Formigal.

At 120km to go, the day’s break solidified. Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) initiated the move and was eventually joined by 22 other riders.

In the move were Ion and Gorka Izagirre for Astana, and climber Guillaume Martin with two of his Cofidis teammates Pierre Luc Perichon and Victor Lafay.

Gorka Izagirre started the day 3:37 behind Roglič, and the breakaway was never to allow much more than that by Jumbo-Visma, who led the peloton behind with occasional assistance from Martin’s Israel Start-Up Nation squad.

Also in off the front were Matteo Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Georg Zimmerman (CCC), Ion Izagirre (Astana), Gorka Izagirre (Astana), Sergio Henao (UAE), Carlos Verona (Movistar), Costa, Julien Amezqueta (Caja-Rural), Robert Power (Sunweb), Michael Valgren (NTT Pro Cycling), Dylan van Baarle (Ineos-Grenadiers), Woods, Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale), Oscar Cabedo (Burgos BH), Jorge Arcas (Movistar) Michael Storer (Sunweb), Magnus Cort (EF Pro Cycling), Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar), and Jonathan Hivert (Direct Energie).

It started to rain at the base of the first climb, the category three Alto de Petralba, and Martin, who was in a successful three-man breakaway yesterday, took maximum points over the Alto de Petralba with help from his Cofidis teammates.

Martin again punched it over the Puerto de Cotefablo to take top KOM points there, too.

On the descents, Gorka Izagirre repeatedly pushed the pace, occasionally gapping his breakaway companions. At about 33km to go, Izagirre was clear by 25 seconds.

Behind, Ineos took over the front on the descent in the pouring rain, with Andrey Amador alternating between pedaling hard and super-tucking for maximum speed, with Carapaz riding third wheel. Ineos’ aggression split the peloton on the wet and winding descent. After struggling with a rain jacket, Roglič was caught out and left to chase with only his teammate George Bennett to help.

After Ineos drove hard on the front of the peloton, Movistar took over and poured on the pressure. Photo: David Ramos / Getty Images

As Izagirre hit the initial slopes up to the Formigal and peeled off his rain jacket, he had the virtual leader’s jersey in hand with 3:40 ahead of the peloton — and 34 seconds on his breakaway companions.

At 20km to go, Martin jumped out of the breakaway to try to get up to Izagirre, while behind, Roglic had made his way back into the peloton, now led in by Movistar in service of Marc Soler and Enric Mas.

As the proper Formigal climb began, Izagirre had a 13-second lead to the remnants of the breakaway, which was beginning to dissolve with the peloton another 2:30 behind.

At 7km to go, Soler punched the tempo and the peloton exploded, while ahead, the break finally reeled in Izaguirre.

As the road got steeper, David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) took advantage of Soler’s tempo softening the field to attack the peloton, and Woods pushed the pace in the break, shedding riders, including Gorka Izagirre.

Primož Roglic had Johan Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) for company in the final kilometers, but no teammates. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

Then it was time for another Izagirre, Ion, to make his move alone into the mist.

Behind, it was desperate times for the GC riders. Soler and a pair of Groupama-FDJ riders David Gaudu and Bruno Armirail formed a move that linked up with De la Cruz. Then Carapaz jumped, with Carthy in tow. The pair connected with the Soler group, as Roglic chased in desperation behind without teammates as Martin also jumped clear.

Riders dribbled across the soggy finish line in small groups or alone, with the general classification of the Vuelta a España completed reconfigured, and smiles and hugs in abundant supply in the Astana camp.