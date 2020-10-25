Vuelta a España stage 6: Richard Carapaz takes over jersey as Ion Izagirre wins solo
Aggressive riding in the rain by Astana and Ineos Grenadiers pays off atop Formigal.
After being set up by his brother’s attack in the rain, Ion Izagirre (Astana) won stage 6 up the category one climb on the Formigal, while the peloton and the race overall standings exploded behind him. As riders finished in small bunches, Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) rode into the leader’s jersey with Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) and Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) also leapfrogging Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) in the general classification.
The remnants of the day’s large breakaway barely survived to the finish, with Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) and Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) finishing second and third just ahead of the shattered group of general classification hopefuls.
Carapaz finished 55 seconds after Izagirre, with an isolated Roglič another day 47 seconds behind.
For Astana, it was a successful one-two punch on the day, with Gorka Izagirre attacking the break and riding solo in the closing kilometers, allowing his brother Ion to sit in and then launch a solo bid of his own for the win.
“I knew the last 3km were the hardest,” Ion Izagirre said. “There was a moment of doubt in the group, and I jumped and gave it all to the line. It’s satisfying to win here considering the weather we have.”
Originally slated to race into France over the Col d’Aubisque and the Tourmalet, the day was rerouted because of COVID-19 spikes in France. Instead, the stage remained inside Spain, featuring three categorized climbs and finishing on the Cat. 1 Formigal, or ‘Froomigal’ as it was known after the 2016 Vuelta stage when Chris Froome was caught out.
This year, Ineos was the team piling on the pressure and reaping the results.
“It’s payback for the team because we’ve worked hard all week, and we’ve had a good start,” Carapaz said. “We managed the stage well today in the rain, and we wanted to hold our cards until the final. Movistar went to the front to make it hard. There were a lot of attacks there in the end, and I jumped at the right moment. We are going to defend the leader’s jersey and there is a lot of Vuelta ahead of us.”
How it played out
The finale of stage 5 the day prior was a bit chaotic. Second-placed Dan Martin hit the deck in a crash arguably caused by leader Roglič. But the race jury awarded all the GC favorites the same time, so stage 6 began with Roglič leading Martin by five seconds and Carapaz by 13 seconds.
The 146km stage stayed just south of the French border, with a rolling start followed by a category three climb, a category two climb, and then the category one slog up to the finish atop Formigal.
At 120km to go, the day’s break solidified. Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) initiated the move and was eventually joined by 22 other riders.
In the move were Ion and Gorka Izagirre for Astana, and climber Guillaume Martin with two of his Cofidis teammates Pierre Luc Perichon and Victor Lafay.
Gorka Izagirre started the day 3:37 behind Roglič, and the breakaway was never to allow much more than that by Jumbo-Visma, who led the peloton behind with occasional assistance from Martin’s Israel Start-Up Nation squad.
Also in off the front were Matteo Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Georg Zimmerman (CCC), Ion Izagirre (Astana), Gorka Izagirre (Astana), Sergio Henao (UAE), Carlos Verona (Movistar), Costa, Julien Amezqueta (Caja-Rural), Robert Power (Sunweb), Michael Valgren (NTT Pro Cycling), Dylan van Baarle (Ineos-Grenadiers), Woods, Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale), Oscar Cabedo (Burgos BH), Jorge Arcas (Movistar) Michael Storer (Sunweb), Magnus Cort (EF Pro Cycling), Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar), and Jonathan Hivert (Direct Energie).
It started to rain at the base of the first climb, the category three Alto de Petralba, and Martin, who was in a successful three-man breakaway yesterday, took maximum points over the Alto de Petralba with help from his Cofidis teammates.
Martin again punched it over the Puerto de Cotefablo to take top KOM points there, too.
On the descents, Gorka Izagirre repeatedly pushed the pace, occasionally gapping his breakaway companions. At about 33km to go, Izagirre was clear by 25 seconds.
Behind, Ineos took over the front on the descent in the pouring rain, with Andrey Amador alternating between pedaling hard and super-tucking for maximum speed, with Carapaz riding third wheel. Ineos’ aggression split the peloton on the wet and winding descent. After struggling with a rain jacket, Roglič was caught out and left to chase with only his teammate George Bennett to help.
As Izagirre hit the initial slopes up to the Formigal and peeled off his rain jacket, he had the virtual leader’s jersey in hand with 3:40 ahead of the peloton — and 34 seconds on his breakaway companions.
At 20km to go, Martin jumped out of the breakaway to try to get up to Izagirre, while behind, Roglic had made his way back into the peloton, now led in by Movistar in service of Marc Soler and Enric Mas.
As the proper Formigal climb began, Izagirre had a 13-second lead to the remnants of the breakaway, which was beginning to dissolve with the peloton another 2:30 behind.
At 7km to go, Soler punched the tempo and the peloton exploded, while ahead, the break finally reeled in Izaguirre.
As the road got steeper, David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) took advantage of Soler’s tempo softening the field to attack the peloton, and Woods pushed the pace in the break, shedding riders, including Gorka Izagirre.
Then it was time for another Izagirre, Ion, to make his move alone into the mist.
Behind, it was desperate times for the GC riders. Soler and a pair of Groupama-FDJ riders David Gaudu and Bruno Armirail formed a move that linked up with De la Cruz. Then Carapaz jumped, with Carthy in tow. The pair connected with the Soler group, as Roglic chased in desperation behind without teammates as Martin also jumped clear.
Riders dribbled across the soggy finish line in small groups or alone, with the general classification of the Vuelta a España completed reconfigured, and smiles and hugs in abundant supply in the Astana camp.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 6 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|3:41:00
|2
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:25
|3
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:25
|4
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|0:27
|5
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:27
|6
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:27
|7
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:38
|8
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:48
|9
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|0:53
|10
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:55
|11
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:55
|12
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:55
|13
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:55
|14
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:02
|15
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:14
|16
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:21
|17
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:23
|18
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:23
|19
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|1:37
|20
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:38
|21
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:41
|22
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:41
|23
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:41
|24
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:43
|25
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:43
|26
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:43
|27
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:00
|28
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|2:00
|29
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2:00
|30
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:12
|31
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:14
|32
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:20
|33
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:20
|34
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:24
|35
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|2:27
|36
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:33
|37
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:33
|38
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:53
|39
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|2:56
|40
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:14
|41
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:30
|42
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:35
|43
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:38
|44
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:12
|45
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:12
|46
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4:12
|47
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|4:12
|48
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5:28
|49
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|5:59
|50
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|5:59
|51
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:59
|52
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6:39
|53
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6:39
|54
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6:39
|55
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:39
|56
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:39
|57
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6:53
|58
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:21
|59
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:28
|60
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8:28
|61
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|8:48
|62
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9:37
|63
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|9:47
|64
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:18
|65
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:18
|66
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|10:18
|67
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|10:18
|68
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|10:18
|69
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|10:18
|70
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|10:18
|71
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:18
|72
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:18
|73
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:54
|74
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|10:54
|75
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:54
|76
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:54
|77
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Pro Team
|11:18
|78
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|11:20
|79
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|11:28
|80
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|12:08
|81
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|12:08
|82
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:08
|83
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12:22
|84
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|12:53
|85
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|13:09
|86
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:51
|87
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|14:04
|88
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|14:30
|89
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|14:30
|90
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|14:30
|91
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|14:30
|92
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:30
|93
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:30
|94
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|14:30
|95
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15:50
|96
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:51
|97
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|17:11
|98
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:11
|99
|BARBERO Carlos
|NTT Pro Cycling
|17:11
|100
|WURF Cameron
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:11
|101
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:11
|102
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|17:11
|103
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|17:11
|104
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:11
|105
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:11
|106
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|17:11
|107
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|17:11
|108
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17:11
|109
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|17:11
|110
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:11
|111
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17:11
|112
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|17:11
|113
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:11
|114
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|17:11
|115
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|17:11
|116
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:11
|117
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|17:11
|118
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|17:11
|119
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|17:11
|120
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:11
|121
|DYBALL Benjamin
|NTT Pro Cycling
|17:11
|122
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:11
|123
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17:11
|124
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|17:11
|125
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|17:11
|126
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|17:11
|127
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|17:11
|128
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|17:11
|129
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Pro Cycling
|17:11
|130
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:11
|131
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|17:11
|132
|FROOME Chris
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:11
|133
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:11
|134
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|17:11
|135
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|17:11
|136
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:11
|137
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|17:11
|138
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:11
|139
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|17:11
|140
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|17:11
|141
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:11
|142
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|17:11
|143
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Mitchelton-Scott
|17:11
|144
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|17:29
|145
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:43
|146
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:46
|147
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|17:53
|148
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:04
|149
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:09
|150
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:09
|151
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:29
|152
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:54
|153
|DELAGE Mickaël
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:34
|154
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|21:52
|155
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:11
|156
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|22:15
|157
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:28
|158
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|23:38
|159
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24:26
|160
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:37
|161
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|25:37
|162
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|25:58
|163
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|36:33
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24:34:39
|2
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:18
|3
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:20
|4
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:30
|5
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:07
|6
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:30
|7
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:42
|8
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:02
|9
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:46
|10
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|3:00
|11
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:19
|12
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|3:19
|13
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:22
|14
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:28
|15
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:46
|16
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:47
|17
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4:04
|18
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:11
|19
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:28
|20
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|6:34
|21
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:15
|22
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:56
|23
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:54
|24
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|10:21
|25
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|13:43
|26
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|14:01
|27
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:26
|28
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|15:13
|29
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:33
|30
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19:01
|31
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:36
|32
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:48
|33
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|23:15
|34
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|23:23
|35
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23:41
|36
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24:27
|37
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:22
|38
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|26:40
|39
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:10
|40
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|28:04
|41
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|28:25
|42
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|29:07
|43
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|30:06
|44
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|30:38
|45
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31:26
|46
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|31:38
|47
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|32:05
|48
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|33:38
|49
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|35:33
|50
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|36:17
|51
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|36:28
|52
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|37:28
|53
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|38:36
|54
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|38:41
|55
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|39:16
|56
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|40:29
|57
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|40:38
|58
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|41:51
|59
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|42:27
|60
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|43:15
|61
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|44:34
|62
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|45:13
|63
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|45:54
|64
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|46:18
|65
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|46:18
|66
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|46:58
|67
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|48:18
|68
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|49:10
|69
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|49:15
|70
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|49:45
|71
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|50:38
|72
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|50:38
|73
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|52:22
|74
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|52:26
|75
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|52:38
|76
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|52:44
|77
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|52:45
|78
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|53:04
|79
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|53:44
|80
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|54:12
|81
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|57:15
|82
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|57:44
|83
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|57:54
|84
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|58:42
|85
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|58:43
|86
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|59:08
|87
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|59:40
|88
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|1:00:01
|89
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:00:08
|90
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:00:42
|91
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:01:02
|92
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:01:10
|93
|BARBERO Carlos
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:01:24
|94
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:01:44
|95
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:03:23
|96
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Pro Team
|1:03:26
|97
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:03:36
|98
|FROOME Chris
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:04:24
|99
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:04:40
|100
|WURF Cameron
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:05:18
|101
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|1:05:24
|102
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:05:24
|103
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|1:05:29
|104
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:05:32
|105
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:05:56
|106
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:06:07
|107
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:06:14
|108
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|1:06:56
|109
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:06:59
|110
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:07:16
|111
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|1:07:50
|112
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:07:54
|113
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:08:27
|114
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:08:38
|115
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:08:39
|116
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:08:47
|117
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:09:13
|118
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:09:24
|119
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:09:24
|120
|DYBALL Benjamin
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:09:34
|121
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09:36
|122
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|1:09:42
|123
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:09:45
|124
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09:55
|125
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|1:10:03
|126
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:10:22
|127
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:10:34
|128
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:10:48
|129
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|1:10:59
|130
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|1:12:00
|131
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:12:05
|132
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:12:22
|133
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:12:39
|134
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|1:13:38
|135
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|1:14:08
|136
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:15:13
|137
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15:14
|138
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:17:41
|139
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:17:56
|140
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|1:18:08
|141
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:18:10
|142
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:19:02
|143
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:20:12
|144
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:20:17
|145
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:20:20
|146
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:20:54
|147
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:21:07
|148
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:22:22
|149
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:23:17
|150
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:24:37
|151
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:24:59
|152
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:25:33
|153
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:25:55
|154
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:26:46
|155
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:26:54
|156
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:27:39
|157
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|1:31:59
|158
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:33:20
|159
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:34:30
|160
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:35:05
|161
|DELAGE Mickaël
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:39:06
|162
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:43:42
|163
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|1:48:22
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|79
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|61
|3
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|57
|4
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|36
|5
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|33
|6
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|33
|7
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|33
|8
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|29
|9
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|26
|10
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26
|11
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|25
|12
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25
|13
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|14
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|15
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|20
|16
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|20
|17
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20
|18
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19
|19
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|18
|20
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|18
|21
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|16
|22
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|23
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|14
|24
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14
|25
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|26
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|12
|27
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|28
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|29
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|30
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|31
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|10
|32
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|33
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|9
|34
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|8
|35
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|36
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|37
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|38
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|39
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|40
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|41
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|42
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|6
|43
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|44
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|45
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|46
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|47
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|48
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|49
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|50
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|51
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|52
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|53
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|54
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|2
|55
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|56
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|2
|57
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2
|58
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|2
|59
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|60
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|61
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|62
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|63
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|1
|64
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|65
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|-5
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|24:35:46
|2
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:40
|3
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:57
|4
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|5:27
|5
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|12:36
|6
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|12:54
|7
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|14:06
|8
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:26
|9
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:54
|10
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:41
|11
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|22:34
|12
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:03
|13
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|26:57
|14
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|30:31
|15
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|36:21
|16
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|37:34
|17
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|44:47
|18
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|45:11
|19
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|45:11
|20
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|49:31
|21
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|49:31
|22
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|51:15
|23
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|51:19
|24
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|51:37
|25
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|56:47
|26
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|58:01
|27
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|59:01
|28
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|59:55
|29
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:00:37
|30
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:02:16
|31
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:02:29
|32
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:03:33
|33
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|1:04:17
|34
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|1:04:22
|35
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:04:25
|36
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:05:00
|37
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:05:07
|38
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:07:31
|39
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:08:06
|40
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:08:17
|41
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:08:17
|42
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|1:08:35
|43
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|1:09:52
|44
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:11:15
|45
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|1:12:31
|46
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:16:34
|47
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|1:17:01
|48
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:19:05
|49
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:19:47
|50
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:21:15
|51
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:22:10
|52
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:23:30
|53
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:24:48
|54
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:26:32
|55
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|1:30:52
|56
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:42:35
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|19
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18
|3
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16
|4
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15
|5
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|6
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|7
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|8
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|9
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|6
|10
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|6
|11
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|6
|12
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|13
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|4
|14
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|4
|15
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|16
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|17
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|3
|18
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2
|19
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|20
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|2
|21
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|2
|22
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|23
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|2
|24
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|25
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|26
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1
|27
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|28
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|29
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|30
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1
|31
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|32
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|1
|33
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|34
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|-2
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|73:49:56
|2
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:37
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:09
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|10:06
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|24:18
|6
|INEOS Grenadiers
|35:13
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|39:21
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|41:52
|9
|Groupama - FDJ
|53:30
|10
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:01:31
|11
|CCC Team
|1:04:40
|12
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:05:06
|13
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:12:34
|14
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:16:35
|15
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:18:01
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:21:22
|17
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:29:10
|18
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:37:19
|19
|Team Sunweb
|1:40:12
|20
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:45:09
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|1:47:13
|22
|Burgos-BH
|2:08:36
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.