2020 La Vuelta

Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 6: Richard Carapaz takes over jersey as Ion Izagirre wins solo

Aggressive riding in the rain by Astana and Ineos Grenadiers pays off atop Formigal.

After being set up by his brother’s attack in the rain, Ion Izagirre (Astana) won stage 6 up the category one climb on the Formigal, while the peloton and the race overall standings exploded behind him. As riders finished in small bunches, Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) rode into the leader’s jersey with Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) and Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) also leapfrogging Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) in the general classification.

The remnants of the day’s large breakaway barely survived to the finish, with Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) and Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) finishing second and third just ahead of the shattered group of general classification hopefuls.

Carapaz finished 55 seconds after Izagirre, with an isolated Roglič another day 47 seconds behind.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) comes across the line — and into the leader’s jersey — with Marc Soler (Movistar). Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

For Astana, it was a successful one-two punch on the day, with Gorka Izagirre attacking the break and riding solo in the closing kilometers, allowing his brother Ion to sit in and then launch a solo bid of his own for the win.

“I knew the last 3km were the hardest,” Ion Izagirre said. “There was a moment of doubt in the group, and I jumped and gave it all to the line. It’s satisfying to win here considering the weather we have.”

Originally slated to race into France over the Col d’Aubisque and the Tourmalet, the day was rerouted because of COVID-19 spikes in France. Instead, the stage remained inside Spain, featuring three categorized climbs and finishing on the Cat. 1 Formigal, or ‘Froomigal’ as it was known after the 2016 Vuelta stage when Chris Froome was caught out.

This year, Ineos was the team piling on the pressure and reaping the results.

“It’s payback for the team because we’ve worked hard all week, and we’ve had a good start,” Carapaz said. “We managed the stage well today in the rain, and we wanted to hold our cards until the final. Movistar went to the front to make it hard. There were a lot of attacks there in the end, and I jumped at the right moment. We are going to defend the leader’s jersey and there is a lot of Vuelta ahead of us.”

Gorka Izagirre (Astana) attacked the breakaway and plowed ahead solo up the final climb, setting up his brother for the win. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

How it played out

The finale of stage 5 the day prior was a bit chaotic. Second-placed Dan Martin hit the deck in a crash arguably caused by leader Roglič. But the race jury awarded all the GC favorites the same time, so stage 6 began with Roglič leading Martin by five seconds and Carapaz by 13 seconds.

The 146km stage stayed just south of the French border, with a rolling start followed by a category three climb, a category two climb, and then the category one slog up to the finish atop Formigal.

At 120km to go, the day’s break solidified. Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) initiated the move and was eventually joined by 22 other riders.

In the move were Ion and Gorka Izagirre for Astana, and climber Guillaume Martin with two of his Cofidis teammates Pierre Luc Perichon and Victor Lafay.

Gorka Izagirre started the day 3:37 behind Roglič, and the breakaway was never to allow much more than that by Jumbo-Visma, who led the peloton behind with occasional assistance from Martin’s Israel Start-Up Nation squad.

Also in off the front were Matteo Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Georg Zimmerman (CCC), Ion Izagirre (Astana), Gorka Izagirre (Astana), Sergio Henao (UAE), Carlos Verona (Movistar), Costa, Julien Amezqueta (Caja-Rural), Robert Power (Sunweb), Michael Valgren (NTT Pro Cycling), Dylan van Baarle (Ineos-Grenadiers), Woods, Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale), Oscar Cabedo (Burgos BH), Jorge Arcas (Movistar) Michael Storer (Sunweb), Magnus Cort (EF Pro Cycling), Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar), and Jonathan Hivert (Direct Energie).

It started to rain at the base of the first climb, the category three Alto de Petralba, and Martin, who was in a successful three-man breakaway yesterday, took maximum points over the Alto de Petralba with help from his Cofidis teammates.

Martin again punched it over the Puerto de Cotefablo to take top KOM points there, too.

On the descents, Gorka Izagirre repeatedly pushed the pace, occasionally gapping his breakaway companions. At about 33km to go, Izagirre was clear by 25 seconds.

Behind, Ineos took over the front on the descent in the pouring rain, with Andrey Amador alternating between pedaling hard and super-tucking for maximum speed, with Carapaz riding third wheel. Ineos’ aggression split the peloton on the wet and winding descent. After struggling with a rain jacket, Roglič was caught out and left to chase with only his teammate George Bennett to help.

After Ineos drove hard on the front of the peloton, Movistar took over and poured on the pressure. Photo: David Ramos / Getty Images

As Izagirre hit the initial slopes up to the Formigal and peeled off his rain jacket, he had the virtual leader’s jersey in hand with 3:40 ahead of the peloton — and 34 seconds on his breakaway companions.

At 20km to go, Martin jumped out of the breakaway to try to get up to Izagirre, while behind, Roglic had made his way back into the peloton, now led in by Movistar in service of Marc Soler and Enric Mas.

As the proper Formigal climb began, Izagirre had a 13-second lead to the remnants of the breakaway, which was beginning to dissolve with the peloton another 2:30 behind.

At 7km to go, Soler punched the tempo and the peloton exploded, while ahead, the break finally reeled in Izaguirre.

As the road got steeper, David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) took advantage of Soler’s tempo softening the field to attack the peloton, and Woods pushed the pace in the break, shedding riders, including Gorka Izagirre.

Primož Roglic had Johan Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) for company in the final kilometers, but no teammates. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

Then it was time for another Izagirre, Ion, to make his move alone into the mist.

Behind, it was desperate times for the GC riders. Soler and a pair of Groupama-FDJ riders David Gaudu and Bruno Armirail formed a move that linked up with De la Cruz. Then Carapaz jumped, with Carthy in tow. The pair connected with the Soler group, as Roglic chased in desperation behind without teammates as Martin also jumped clear.

Riders dribbled across the soggy finish line in small groups or alone, with the general classification of the Vuelta a España completed reconfigured, and smiles and hugs in abundant supply in the Astana camp.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 6 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team3:41:00
2WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling0:25
3COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:25
4POWER RobertTeam Sunweb0:27
5VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling0:27
6MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:27
7CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:38
8CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling0:48
9IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team0:53
10HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates0:55
11GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:55
12CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:55
13SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:55
14VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:02
15POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren1:14
16GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:21
17DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates1:23
18MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation1:23
19STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb1:37
20ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma1:38
21CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale1:41
22CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1:41
23MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling1:41
24PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale1:43
25NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott1:43
26MAS EnricMovistar Team1:43
27SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe2:00
28VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team2:00
29VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2:00
30MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:12
31CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step2:14
32ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ2:20
33BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren2:20
34ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2:24
35BARTA WillCCC Team2:27
36GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal2:33
37BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma2:33
38SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott2:53
39ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team2:56
40LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo3:14
41SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3:30
42GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale3:35
43SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers3:38
44SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie4:12
45HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:12
46LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4:12
47SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team4:12
48GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA5:28
49ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team5:59
50VERONA CarlosMovistar Team5:59
51FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates5:59
52SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott6:39
53GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott6:39
54RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation6:39
55LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ6:39
56AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers6:39
57AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA6:53
58SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ7:21
59LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ8:28
60HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation8:28
61OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team8:48
62HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie9:37
63MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH9:47
64RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo10:18
65GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma10:18
66SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie10:18
67SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb10:18
68ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team10:18
69DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb10:18
70OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling10:18
71KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma10:18
72EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo10:18
73DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo10:54
74SMIT WillieBurgos-BH10:54
75LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo10:54
76GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers10:54
77GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Pro Team11:18
78ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team11:20
79WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren11:28
80BOL JetseBurgos-BH12:08
81OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH12:08
82DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma12:08
83PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits12:22
84GASPAROTTO EnricoNTT Pro Cycling12:53
85CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling13:09
86LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:51
87MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH14:04
88FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team14:30
89KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team14:30
90WELLENS TimLotto Soudal14:30
91ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team14:30
92GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation14:30
93ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ14:30
94EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH14:30
95BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA15:50
96OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates15:51
97THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal17:11
98ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe17:11
99BARBERO CarlosNTT Pro Cycling17:11
100WURF CameronINEOS Grenadiers17:11
101MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe17:11
102VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal17:11
103MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal17:11
104SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe17:11
105PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates17:11
106FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie17:11
107ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb17:11
108ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA17:11
109DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling17:11
110ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step17:11
111SÁEZ HéctorCaja Rural - Seguros RGA17:11
112DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren17:11
113STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step17:11
114WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team17:11
115INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren17:11
116SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe17:11
117VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal17:11
118MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal17:11
119DEWULF StanLotto Soudal17:11
120SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe17:11
121DYBALL BenjaminNTT Pro Cycling17:11
122BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step17:11
123CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA17:11
124VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling17:11
125VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH17:11
126KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb17:11
127STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott17:11
128HIRT JanCCC Team17:11
129DOCKER MitchellEF Pro Cycling17:11
130GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step17:11
131PALUTA MichałCCC Team17:11
132FROOME ChrisINEOS Grenadiers17:11
133KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo17:11
134MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie17:11
135SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott17:11
136MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:11
137VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling17:11
138VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma17:11
139JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling17:11
140DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling17:11
141HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma17:11
142LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie17:11
143EDMONDSON AlexMitchelton-Scott17:11
144CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH17:29
145PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation17:43
146LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe17:46
147OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie17:53
148RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates18:04
149BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step18:09
150MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step18:09
151OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates20:29
152SUTHERLAND RoryIsrael Start-Up Nation20:54
153DELAGE MickaëlGroupama - FDJ21:34
154TANFIELD HarryAG2R La Mondiale21:52
155MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma22:11
156TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie22:15
157RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation23:28
158WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - McLaren23:38
159BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation24:26
160MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo25:37
161JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale25:37
162SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb25:58
163MARECZKO JakubCCC Team36:33
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers 24:34:39
2CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling0:18
3MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:20
4ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:30
5MAS EnricMovistar Team1:07
6GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:30
7SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:42
8CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott2:02
9DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates2:46
10VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team3:00
11POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren3:19
12IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team3:19
13BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma3:22
14NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott3:28
15CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step3:46
16GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ3:47
17MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling4:04
18ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo4:11
19HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates4:28
20VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team6:34
21MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:15
22FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates7:56
23KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma9:54
24SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team10:21
25GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal13:43
26ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team14:01
27HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:26
28BARTA WillCCC Team15:13
29SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers18:33
30BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step19:01
31ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ19:36
32LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo21:48
33VERONA CarlosMovistar Team23:15
34ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team23:23
35CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale23:41
36COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates24:27
37MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:22
38SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie26:40
39EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo27:10
40GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA28:04
41SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott28:25
42SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie29:07
43PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale30:06
44IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team30:38
45GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma31:26
46POWER RobertTeam Sunweb31:38
47DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma32:05
48VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling33:38
49GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott35:33
50VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers36:17
51AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA36:28
52GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale37:28
53MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH38:36
54RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo38:41
55AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers39:16
56WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling40:29
57SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA40:38
58ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team41:51
59HIRT JanCCC Team42:27
60LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA43:15
61OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team44:34
62HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation45:13
63ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb45:54
64SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe46:18
65BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren46:18
66KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team46:58
67FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team48:18
68WELLENS TimLotto Soudal49:10
69DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo49:15
70SMIT WillieBurgos-BH49:45
71ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team50:38
72STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb50:38
73CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA52:22
74STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott52:26
75LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ52:38
76RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation52:44
77SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ52:45
78BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation53:04
79LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ53:44
80SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott54:12
81OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie57:15
82HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma57:44
83DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb57:54
84ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ58:42
85GASPAROTTO EnricoNTT Pro Cycling58:43
86MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal59:08
87ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team59:40
88CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH1:00:01
89STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step1:00:08
90LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo1:00:42
91DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling1:01:02
92GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers1:01:10
93BARBERO CarlosNTT Pro Cycling1:01:24
94CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:01:44
95LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:03:23
96GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Pro Team1:03:26
97RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates1:03:36
98FROOME ChrisINEOS Grenadiers1:04:24
99GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation1:04:40
100WURF CameronINEOS Grenadiers1:05:18
101PALUTA MichałCCC Team1:05:24
102VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling1:05:24
103DEWULF StanLotto Soudal1:05:29
104VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:05:32
105PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation1:05:56
106VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:06:07
107FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie1:06:14
108SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb1:06:56
109CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling1:06:59
110PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:07:16
111VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH1:07:50
112JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale1:07:54
113BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:08:27
114WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren1:08:38
115MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie1:08:39
116ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step1:08:47
117DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling1:09:13
118DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren1:09:24
119GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step1:09:24
120DYBALL BenjaminNTT Pro Cycling1:09:34
121VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal1:09:36
122MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH1:09:42
123MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step1:09:45
124MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal1:09:55
125BOL JetseBurgos-BH1:10:03
126BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step1:10:22
127HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie1:10:34
128KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo1:10:48
129OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH1:10:59
130WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team1:12:00
131ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:12:05
132PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates1:12:22
133SÁEZ HéctorCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:12:39
134KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb1:13:38
135EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH1:14:08
136LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie1:15:13
137MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe1:15:14
138OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates1:17:41
139MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1:17:56
140THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal1:18:08
141JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling1:18:10
142DOCKER MitchellEF Pro Cycling1:19:02
143MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:20:12
144TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie1:20:17
145SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe1:20:20
146INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren1:20:54
147SUTHERLAND RoryIsrael Start-Up Nation1:21:07
148OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling1:22:22
149WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - McLaren1:23:17
150SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott1:24:37
151ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe1:24:59
152EDMONDSON AlexMitchelton-Scott1:25:33
153OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:25:55
154TANFIELD HarryAG2R La Mondiale1:26:46
155SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe1:26:54
156VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling1:27:39
157SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb1:31:59
158SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe1:33:20
159LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe1:34:30
160RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation1:35:05
161DELAGE MickaëlGroupama - FDJ1:39:06
162MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:43:42
163MARECZKO JakubCCC Team1:48:22
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma79
2CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers61
3MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation57
4MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits36
5CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling33
6MAS EnricMovistar Team33
7GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe33
8SOLER MarcMovistar Team29
9WELLENS TimLotto Soudal26
10KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma26
11IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team25
12BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step25
13CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott23
14BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma22
15POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren20
16WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling20
17PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates20
18COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates19
19VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team18
20ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb18
21MARECZKO JakubCCC Team16
22IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team14
23POWER RobertTeam Sunweb14
24ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe14
25VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team12
26VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling12
27ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team12
28THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal12
29BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step11
30CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step10
31GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ10
32MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo10
33KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb9
34SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie8
35RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation8
36MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits7
37DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates6
38ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo6
39HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates6
40CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale6
41GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale6
42CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling6
43ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA5
44ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ4
45LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ4
46SÁEZ HéctorCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4
47TANFIELD HarryAG2R La Mondiale4
48MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling4
49GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma4
50JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling4
51SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott3
52NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott2
53VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers2
54MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH2
55STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott2
56SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb2
57MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie2
58EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH2
59MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
60RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo1
61LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
62FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie1
63MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH1
64HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie1
65HIRT JanCCC Team-5
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1MAS EnricMovistar Team 24:35:46
2GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ2:40
3MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling2:57
4VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team5:27
5GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal12:36
6ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team12:54
7BARTA WillCCC Team14:06
8SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers17:26
9BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step17:54
10LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo20:41
11CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale22:34
12EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo26:03
13GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA26:57
14POWER RobertTeam Sunweb30:31
15GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale36:21
16RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo37:34
17ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb44:47
18SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe45:11
19BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren45:11
20ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team49:31
21STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb49:31
22CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA51:15
23STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott51:19
24RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation51:37
25DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb56:47
26MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal58:01
27STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step59:01
28DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling59:55
29CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:00:37
30LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:02:16
31RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates1:02:29
32GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation1:03:33
33PALUTA MichałCCC Team1:04:17
34DEWULF StanLotto Soudal1:04:22
35VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:04:25
36VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:05:00
37FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie1:05:07
38WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren1:07:31
39DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling1:08:06
40DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren1:08:17
41GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step1:08:17
42MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH1:08:35
43OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH1:09:52
44PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates1:11:15
45KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb1:12:31
46OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates1:16:34
47THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal1:17:01
48MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:19:05
49INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren1:19:47
50OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling1:21:15
51WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - McLaren1:22:10
52SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott1:23:30
53OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:24:48
54VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling1:26:32
55SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb1:30:52
56MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:42:35
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1WELLENS TimLotto Soudal19
2CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers18
3MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation16
4MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits15
5KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma14
6IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team11
7ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma7
8JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale6
9MAS EnricMovistar Team6
10VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team6
11WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling6
12COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates4
13ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb4
14BOL JetseBurgos-BH4
15BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation3
16VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal3
17STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb3
18POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren2
19ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ2
20POWER RobertTeam Sunweb2
21SMIT WillieBurgos-BH2
22PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
23VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling2
24CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1
25VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team1
26VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling1
27AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1
28AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers1
29SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1
30ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1
31CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1
32SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb1
33BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1
34HIRT JanCCC Team-2
Teams
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 73:49:56
2UAE-Team Emirates3:37
3Team Jumbo-Visma8:09
4Astana Pro Team10:06
5Mitchelton-Scott24:18
6INEOS Grenadiers35:13
7Cofidis, Solutions Crédits39:21
8Trek - Segafredo41:52
9Groupama - FDJ53:30
10Deceuninck - Quick Step1:01:31
11CCC Team1:04:40
12Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:05:06
13Israel Start-Up Nation1:12:34
14NTT Pro Cycling1:16:35
15EF Pro Cycling1:18:01
16AG2R La Mondiale1:21:22
17Bahrain - McLaren1:29:10
18Team Total Direct Energie1:37:19
19Team Sunweb1:40:12
20BORA - hansgrohe1:45:09
21Lotto Soudal1:47:13
22Burgos-BH2:08:36

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

