Vuelta a España stage 6: Magnus Cort Nielsen holds chasers for dramatic win

Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF Education-Nippo) surged to the win on stage 6 of the 2021 Vuelta a España as the sole remaining rider of an all-day breakaway, just ahead of Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma).

Roglič earned six bonus seconds, and finished some 3:26 ahead of overnight GC leader Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo), and reclaimed the race lead.

“This one is special for me. It’s a very different way. The other stages I’ve won has been in sprints and I’m very happy to show that I can also do it in other terrains and from a breakaway finishing uphill like this,” Nielsen said. “I could see we had a little gap and for me, it was about getting as fast as possible to the top and I was hoping none of my breakaway companions could stay in the wheel. It was very close in the end and I’m very happy I kept Roglič just behind.”

