Vuelta a España stage 6: Jay Vine conquers the rainy conditions to win, Remco Evenepoel in red

Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck) soloed to glory in torrential conditions on stage 6 of the Vuelta a España.

The Australian rider attacked out of the GC group and chased down an attack from Mark Padun (EF Education-EasyPost), catching and passing the Ukrainian rider on the final climb. Vine’s lead dropped to less than 20 seconds to chasing Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and Enric Mas (Movistar), but he held on to take his first professional victory.

Evenepoel did not attack but ground out a high pace on the final ascent of the Pico Jano, with Mas the only rider who could stay with him. Despite missing out on the stage win, he moves into the race lead with the Primož Roglič-led group of favorites finishing 1:37 down.

