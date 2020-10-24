Vuelta a España stage 5: Wellens wins from breakaway on tricky finish
Race leader Primož Roglic sprints up steep finish as second-placed Dan Martin crashes inside final 500m.
The final 500 meters of Saturday’s Vuelta a España stage were filled with drama.
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) outmaneuvered his two breakaway companions on stage 5 into Sabiñanigo to win on a tricky finish that featured two hard bends and a steep pitch.
As the overall favorites rushed in two minutes behind, race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) sprinted into the tight chicane at 350m to go, taking out the front wheel of José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar), which brought down riders like second-placed Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), who piled in behind.
Roglič powered up the hill and came across the line a few seconds ahead of the bunch, but he and the rest of the peloton were ultimately assigned the same time, following the race’s rule for crashes inside the final 3 kilometers.
So, the times for the top of the general classification remained as they were at the day’s start, with Roglič leading Martin by 5 seconds and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) by 13 seconds.
“It feels super good,” Wellens said of his victory, which came after a hard year for him with no wins. “My daughter always says, no ups without downs. Today was super hard. We were lucky enough to be at the front in the end. The combination was super good [in the break]. One victory was the goal of the team here, and now we can ride without stress.”
Wellens was joined off the front for the latter half of the 186km day from Huesca to Sabiñánigo by 27-year-old Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) and 20-year-old Thymen Arensman (Sunweb), who was just called up in July from Sunweb’s development team.
As the trio of Arensman, Martin, and Wellens came under the final kilometer red kite, Arensman attacked. Wellens was able to immediately mark him, with Martin struggling to regain contact.
As the road pitched sharply upward to 500m to go, Wellens took the front, and then accelerated at 250m to go, with Martin just hanging on, and Arensman distanced.
Just over two minutes later, the general classification drama ensued, with a hard sprint, a touch of wheels, and riders on the floor.
How the stage played out
Attacks started flying as soon as racing began. After a 15-man break was caught, two moves coalesced to form a 12-man group that would become pivotal on the day. The riders involved were Wellens, Martin, Arensman, Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Robert Power (Sunweb), Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Caja Rural), Mark Donovan (Sunweb), Fred Wright (Bahrain-McLaren), Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Matteo Badilatti (Israel Start-Up Nation), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), and Callum Scotson (Mitchelton-Scott).
The American Kuss was the best-placed rider in the group, just 44 seconds down on the general classification behind his Jumbo-Visma team leader Primož Roglic.
At 82km, the dozen had nearly a minute on the peloton led by Ineos Grenadiers.
As the day’s terrain transitioned from rolling to mountain climbs, Wellens and Arensman attacked their breakaway companions, with Martin deciding a bit too late to attack and chase.
It took Martin more than 15 minutes to bridge to Wellens and Arensman, finally catching them at 68km to go.
Behind, as the breakaway made its way up the the Cat. 2 Alto de Vio, riders began coming out the back. Soon, there were just six men left in that chase group: Power, Donovan, Kuss, Bagioli, Badilatti and Oliveira.
Kuss tried to attack at 65.4km to go but caught nowhere, and the peloton, being led by Ineos Grenadiers, pulled the Kuss group back with 64km to go.
Ahead, the trio’s lead ballooned about to 2:46 over the top of the Cat. 2 Alto de Vio at 59km to go.
From the summit, the racers faced a quick 200m drop down to the Cat. 3 Alto de Fanlo, then once over that, with a 3:23 gap, a longer plummet to the foot of the final climb of the day, the Cat. 2 Alto de Petralba.
Ineos rode the front, with Jumbo-Visma just behind until the valley before the last climb, where they peeled off and let Jumbo-Visma ride an easy tempo at the front. As the peloton took a moment to refuel and regroup, the leaders began the final climb with a 4:30 gap.
Over the top of the final climb, the gap was under three minutes with just an 18km downhill run left to the finish.
Within the last 3km, the trio started looking around at each other, as the mode switched from all-out collaborative time trial to competitive cagey finishing.
While a breakaway took the day, it was anything but uneventful for the GC riders.
“It was a fast stage with a lot of wear and tear,” said Ineos team leader Richard Carapaz. “We got through it okay, and tomorrow is a big day. We have a clear objective and that’s what we’re working toward.”
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 5 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|4:19:25
|2
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:04
|3
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|0:12
|4
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:13
|5
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:13
|6
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|2:13
|7
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:13
|8
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:13
|9
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:13
|10
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:13
|11
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:13
|12
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:13
|13
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2:13
|14
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:13
|15
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2:13
|16
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:13
|17
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:13
|18
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|2:13
|19
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|2:13
|20
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:13
|21
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:13
|22
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|2:13
|23
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:13
|24
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:13
|25
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:13
|26
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:13
|27
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:13
|28
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|2:13
|29
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:13
|30
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:13
|31
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:13
|32
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:13
|33
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:13
|34
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:13
|35
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:13
|36
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:13
|37
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:13
|38
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:13
|39
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|2:13
|40
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|2:13
|41
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:13
|42
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|2:13
|43
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:13
|44
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|2:13
|45
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|2:13
|46
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:13
|47
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:13
|48
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:13
|49
|BARBERO Carlos
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:13
|50
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:13
|51
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:13
|52
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:13
|53
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:13
|54
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:13
|55
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|2:13
|56
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:13
|57
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:13
|58
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:13
|59
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:27
|60
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|4:00
|61
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|4:00
|62
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|4:04
|63
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:13
|64
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:13
|65
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:05
|66
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:05
|67
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:05
|68
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|2:13
|69
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:05
|70
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:05
|71
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|4:05
|72
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|2:13
|73
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|4:30
|74
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:13
|75
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|4:50
|76
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:50
|77
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|6:28
|78
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|9:41
|79
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|9:41
|80
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|9:41
|81
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:41
|82
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:41
|83
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9:41
|84
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|9:41
|85
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:41
|86
|DYBALL Benjamin
|NTT Pro Cycling
|9:41
|87
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|9:41
|88
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|9:41
|89
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:41
|90
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|9:41
|91
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|9:41
|92
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|9:41
|93
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:41
|94
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:41
|95
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:49
|96
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|12:49
|97
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:49
|98
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:49
|99
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|12:49
|100
|FROOME Chris
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:49
|101
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:49
|102
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12:49
|103
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|12:49
|104
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|12:49
|105
|WURF Cameron
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:49
|106
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|12:49
|107
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:49
|108
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:49
|109
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:49
|110
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:49
|111
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|12:49
|112
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:49
|113
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Pro Cycling
|12:49
|114
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|12:49
|115
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|12:49
|116
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|12:49
|117
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12:49
|118
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|12:49
|119
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|12:49
|120
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:49
|121
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|12:49
|122
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|12:49
|123
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Pro Team
|12:49
|124
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:49
|125
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:49
|126
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:49
|127
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12:49
|128
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:49
|129
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|12:49
|130
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12:49
|131
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12:49
|132
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|12:49
|133
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:49
|134
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12:49
|135
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12:49
|136
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:49
|137
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|17:13
|138
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|17:13
|139
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|17:13
|140
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|17:18
|141
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|17:27
|142
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|17:31
|143
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|17:38
|144
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|17:38
|145
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:14
|146
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:14
|147
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Mitchelton-Scott
|19:52
|148
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|19:52
|149
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:01
|150
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|21:01
|151
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|21:01
|152
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:01
|153
|DELAGE Mickaël
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:01
|154
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|21:01
|155
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:01
|156
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|21:01
|157
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|21:01
|158
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|21:01
|159
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|21:01
|160
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:14
|161
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:14
|162
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:14
|163
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|21:14
|164
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21:14
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20:52:31
|2
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:05
|3
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|4
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:32
|5
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:38
|6
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:44
|7
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:17
|8
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:29
|9
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:55
|10
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:57
|11
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2:08
|12
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:31
|13
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:53
|14
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:55
|15
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:58
|16
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:05
|17
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:13
|18
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:31
|19
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|3:37
|20
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:00
|21
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:16
|22
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:41
|23
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|5:42
|24
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|7:17
|25
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:56
|26
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:22
|27
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|12:13
|28
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|12:18
|29
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|13:54
|30
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:03
|31
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:00
|32
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:24
|33
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|18:24
|34
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|18:32
|35
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:42
|36
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19:57
|37
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21:05
|38
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:16
|39
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23:08
|40
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|23:36
|41
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|23:44
|42
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25:14
|43
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25:18
|44
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|26:24
|45
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|26:40
|46
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|29:31
|47
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|29:31
|48
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|29:46
|49
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|29:51
|50
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|29:57
|51
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|30:02
|52
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|30:43
|53
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|31:56
|54
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|32:19
|55
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|32:41
|56
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|33:36
|57
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|33:45
|58
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|34:19
|59
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|34:56
|60
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|35:01
|61
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|35:48
|62
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|36:19
|63
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|36:23
|64
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|36:23
|65
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|36:54
|66
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|37:16
|67
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|37:53
|68
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|38:16
|69
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|39:29
|70
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|39:59
|71
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|40:11
|72
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|40:30
|73
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|41:18
|74
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|41:41
|75
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|41:41
|76
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|43:05
|77
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|43:25
|78
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|43:40
|79
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|44:05
|80
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|44:59
|81
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|45:06
|82
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|45:18
|83
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|45:20
|84
|BARBERO Carlos
|NTT Pro Cycling
|45:21
|85
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|45:26
|86
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|46:32
|87
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|46:40
|88
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|46:58
|89
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|47:13
|90
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|48:13
|91
|FROOME Chris
|INEOS Grenadiers
|48:21
|92
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|48:41
|93
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|48:44
|94
|WURF Cameron
|INEOS Grenadiers
|49:15
|95
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|49:21
|96
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|49:21
|97
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|49:21
|98
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|49:26
|99
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|49:28
|100
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|49:29
|101
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|50:04
|102
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|50:09
|103
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|50:11
|104
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|50:41
|105
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|50:56
|106
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|51:18
|107
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|51:24
|108
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|51:47
|109
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|52:36
|110
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|52:44
|111
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|52:44
|112
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|53:10
|113
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Pro Team
|53:16
|114
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|53:21
|115
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|53:21
|116
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|53:21
|117
|DYBALL Benjamin
|NTT Pro Cycling
|53:31
|118
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|53:33
|119
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|53:45
|120
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|53:52
|121
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|54:45
|122
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|54:58
|123
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|55:57
|124
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|56:02
|125
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|56:02
|126
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|56:19
|127
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|56:36
|128
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|56:46
|129
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|56:53
|130
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|57:35
|131
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|57:48
|132
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|58:18
|133
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|59:03
|134
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|59:10
|135
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|59:10
|136
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|59:11
|137
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|59:59
|138
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:00:38
|139
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|1:00:46
|140
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:00:47
|141
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:01:21
|142
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|1:02:05
|143
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:02:05
|144
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:02:07
|145
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:02:58
|146
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:02:59
|147
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:04:09
|148
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04:17
|149
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:04:51
|150
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:06:02
|151
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:06:34
|152
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|1:07:09
|153
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:08:34
|154
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:08:56
|155
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:09:30
|156
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:10:51
|157
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:11:36
|158
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:12:45
|159
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|1:12:57
|160
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:13:12
|161
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:17:17
|162
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:17:52
|163
|DELAGE Mickaël
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:18:40
|164
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:19:13
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|79
|2
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|57
|3
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|57
|4
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|33
|5
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|33
|6
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|26
|7
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|26
|8
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26
|9
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26
|10
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25
|11
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|25
|12
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|13
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|14
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20
|15
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|19
|16
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|18
|17
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|18
|18
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|16
|19
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14
|20
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|21
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|22
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|23
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|24
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|25
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|9
|26
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|8
|27
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|28
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|29
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|30
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|31
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|32
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|33
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|6
|34
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|35
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|36
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|37
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|38
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|39
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|40
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|41
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|42
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|43
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|44
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|45
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|46
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|47
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|2
|48
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|49
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2
|50
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|2
|51
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|52
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|53
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|54
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|55
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|1
|56
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|57
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|-5
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|20:53:03
|2
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:26
|3
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:59
|4
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:28
|5
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|5:10
|6
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|11:41
|7
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|11:46
|8
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|13:22
|9
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:31
|10
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:28
|11
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:10
|12
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|22:36
|13
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|23:12
|14
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:59
|15
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|29:19
|16
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|31:47
|17
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|34:29
|18
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|35:47
|19
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|35:51
|20
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|36:44
|21
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|41:09
|22
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|42:33
|23
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|43:33
|24
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|44:27
|25
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|44:34
|26
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|44:54
|27
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|46:08
|28
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|46:41
|29
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|48:12
|30
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|48:49
|31
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|48:54
|32
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|48:57
|33
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|49:32
|34
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|49:37
|35
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|49:39
|36
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|50:09
|37
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|50:46
|38
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|52:38
|39
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|52:49
|40
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|52:49
|41
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|55:47
|42
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|56:14
|43
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|57:03
|44
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|57:46
|45
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|59:27
|46
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:00:06
|47
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:00:15
|48
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|1:01:33
|49
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:02:26
|50
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:03:37
|51
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:04:19
|52
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:06:02
|53
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|1:06:37
|54
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:08:02
|55
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:11:04
|56
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:12:40
|57
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:18:41
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|19
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18
|3
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16
|4
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|5
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|6
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|7
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|8
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|6
|9
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|6
|10
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|4
|11
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|4
|12
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|13
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|14
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2
|15
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|16
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|2
|17
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|2
|18
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|19
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|20
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|21
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|22
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|23
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|24
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|1
|25
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|26
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|-2
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|62:40:36
|2
|Movistar Team
|1:42
|3
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:14
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|13:33
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|24:21
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|32:16
|7
|INEOS Grenadiers
|35:58
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|38:50
|9
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|47:48
|10
|CCC Team
|48:26
|11
|Groupama - FDJ
|49:56
|12
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|58:16
|13
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:02:24
|14
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:07:54
|15
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:12:50
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|1:19:19
|17
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:19:32
|18
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:20:28
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:20:43
|20
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:30:57
|21
|Team Sunweb
|1:34:10
|22
|Burgos-BH
|1:42:07
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.