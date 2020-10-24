2020 La Vuelta

Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 5: Wellens wins from breakaway on tricky finish

Race leader Primož Roglic sprints up steep finish as second-placed Dan Martin crashes inside final 500m.

The final 500 meters of Saturday’s Vuelta a España stage were filled with drama.

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) outmaneuvered his two breakaway companions on stage 5 into Sabiñanigo to win on a tricky finish that featured two hard bends and a steep pitch.

As the overall favorites rushed in two minutes behind, race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) sprinted into the tight chicane at 350m to go, taking out the front wheel of José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar), which brought down riders like second-placed Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), who piled in behind.

Roglič powered up the hill and came across the line a few seconds ahead of the bunch, but he and the rest of the peloton were ultimately assigned the same time, following the race’s rule for crashes inside the final 3 kilometers.

So, the times for the top of the general classification remained as they were at the day’s start, with Roglič leading Martin by 5 seconds and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) by 13 seconds.

“It feels super good,” Wellens said of his victory, which came after a hard year for him with no wins. “My daughter always says, no ups without downs. Today was super hard. We were lucky enough to be at the front in the end. The combination was super good [in the break]. One victory was the goal of the team here, and now we can ride without stress.”

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and Daniel Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) pick themselves up after a crash in the final meters of the stage. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Wellens was joined off the front for the latter half of the 186km day from Huesca to Sabiñánigo by 27-year-old Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) and 20-year-old Thymen Arensman (Sunweb), who was just called up in July from Sunweb’s development team.

As the trio of Arensman, Martin, and Wellens came under the final kilometer red kite, Arensman attacked. Wellens was able to immediately mark him, with Martin struggling to regain contact.

As the road pitched sharply upward to 500m to go, Wellens took the front, and then accelerated at 250m to go, with Martin just hanging on, and Arensman distanced.

Just over two minutes later, the general classification drama ensued, with a hard sprint, a touch of wheels, and riders on the floor.

How the stage played out

Attacks started flying as soon as racing began. After a 15-man break was caught, two moves coalesced to form a 12-man group that would become pivotal on the day. The riders involved were Wellens, Martin, Arensman, Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Robert Power (Sunweb), Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Caja Rural), Mark Donovan (Sunweb), Fred Wright (Bahrain-McLaren), Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Matteo Badilatti (Israel Start-Up Nation), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), and Callum Scotson (Mitchelton-Scott).

The American Kuss was the best-placed rider in the group, just 44 seconds down on the general classification behind his Jumbo-Visma team leader Primož Roglic.

At 82km, the dozen had nearly a minute on the peloton led by Ineos Grenadiers.

The peloton climbs the Alto de Fanlo on stage 5. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

As the day’s terrain transitioned from rolling to mountain climbs, Wellens and Arensman attacked their breakaway companions, with Martin deciding a bit too late to attack and chase.

It took Martin more than 15 minutes to bridge to Wellens and Arensman, finally catching them at 68km to go.

Behind, as the breakaway made its way up the the Cat. 2 Alto de Vio, riders began coming out the back. Soon, there were just six men left in that chase group: Power, Donovan, Kuss, Bagioli, Badilatti and Oliveira.

Kuss tried to attack at 65.4km to go but caught nowhere, and the peloton, being led by Ineos Grenadiers, pulled the Kuss group back with 64km to go.

Ahead, the trio’s lead ballooned about to 2:46 over the top of the Cat. 2 Alto de Vio at 59km to go.

From the summit, the racers faced a quick 200m drop down to the Cat. 3 Alto de Fanlo, then once over that, with a 3:23 gap, a longer plummet to the foot of the final climb of the day, the Cat. 2 Alto de Petralba.

Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) leads Thymen Arensman (Sunweb) and Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal). Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Ineos rode the front, with Jumbo-Visma just behind until the valley before the last climb, where they peeled off and let Jumbo-Visma ride an easy tempo at the front. As the peloton took a moment to refuel and regroup, the leaders began the final climb with a 4:30 gap.

Over the top of the final climb, the gap was under three minutes with just an 18km downhill run left to the finish.

Within the last 3km, the trio started looking around at each other, as the mode switched from all-out collaborative time trial to competitive cagey finishing.

While a breakaway took the day, it was anything but uneventful for the GC riders.

“It was a fast stage with a lot of wear and tear,” said Ineos team leader Richard Carapaz. “We got through it okay, and tomorrow is a big day. We have a clear objective and that’s what we’re working toward.”

Primož Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) attacked up the short final climb, gaining a few seconds, but was ultimately given the same time as the peloton because of a crash when his rear wheel hit the front wheel of José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar). Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 5 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1WELLENS TimLotto Soudal4:19:25
2MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:04
3ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb0:12
4ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma2:13
5GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe2:13
6ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team2:13
7BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma2:13
8SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie2:13
9CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers2:13
10GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale2:13
11POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren2:13
12KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma2:13
13MAS EnricMovistar Team2:13
14STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott2:13
15VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2:13
16CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott2:13
17ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ2:13
18SOLER MarcMovistar Team2:13
19VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team2:13
20CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step2:13
21MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling2:13
22ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team2:13
23DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates2:13
24BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step2:13
25SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe2:13
26CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling2:13
27SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott2:13
28SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team2:13
29GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal2:13
30NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott2:13
31FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates2:13
32ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2:13
33AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:13
34JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale2:13
35MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:13
36BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:13
37CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale2:13
38PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale2:13
39BARTA WillCCC Team2:13
40FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team2:13
41RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo2:13
42POWER RobertTeam Sunweb2:13
43LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo2:13
44MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH2:13
45SMIT WillieBurgos-BH2:13
46GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:13
47ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ2:13
48RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates2:13
49BARBERO CarlosNTT Pro Cycling2:13
50HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:13
51GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott2:13
52EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo2:13
53SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:13
54HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates2:13
55ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team2:13
56AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers2:13
57HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma2:13
58DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma2:13
59SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie3:27
60OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team4:00
61KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team4:00
62ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team4:04
63HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation2:13
64MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation2:13
65RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation4:05
66WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling4:05
67BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation4:05
68IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team2:13
69VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma4:05
70VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers4:05
71HIRT JanCCC Team4:05
72ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team2:13
73IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team4:30
74GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ2:13
75VERONA CarlosMovistar Team4:50
76GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma4:50
77PALUTA MichałCCC Team6:28
78VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal9:41
79VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal9:41
80SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb9:41
81PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation9:41
82LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo9:41
83OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie9:41
84GASPAROTTO EnricoNTT Pro Cycling9:41
85SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers9:41
86DYBALL BenjaminNTT Pro Cycling9:41
87STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb9:41
88BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren9:41
89SUTHERLAND RoryIsrael Start-Up Nation9:41
90CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling9:41
91VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling9:41
92VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling9:41
93LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ9:41
94LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ9:41
95MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe12:49
96BOL JetseBurgos-BH12:49
97DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo12:49
98MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step12:49
99MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal12:49
100FROOME ChrisINEOS Grenadiers12:49
101COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates12:49
102SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott12:49
103DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb12:49
104MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal12:49
105WURF CameronINEOS Grenadiers12:49
106WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team12:49
107ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step12:49
108STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step12:49
109CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step12:49
110SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe12:49
111VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH12:49
112PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates12:49
113DOCKER MitchellEF Pro Cycling12:49
114DEWULF StanLotto Soudal12:49
115MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie12:49
116DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling12:49
117ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA12:49
118KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb12:49
119CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH12:49
120ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe12:49
121DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren12:49
122DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling12:49
123GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Pro Team12:49
124GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers12:49
125GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step12:49
126KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo12:49
127CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA12:49
128MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma12:49
129WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - McLaren12:49
130GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation12:49
131PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits12:49
132FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie12:49
133SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ12:49
134SÁEZ HéctorCaja Rural - Seguros RGA12:49
135LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA12:49
136BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step12:49
137TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie17:13
138LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie17:13
139HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie17:13
140WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren17:18
141MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH17:27
142SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott17:31
143SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb17:38
144OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling17:38
145OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates18:14
146OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates18:14
147EDMONDSON AlexMitchelton-Scott19:52
148EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH19:52
149MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits21:01
150OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH21:01
151THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal21:01
152LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits21:01
153DELAGE MickaëlGroupama - FDJ21:01
154JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling21:01
155MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo21:01
156INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren21:01
157MARECZKO JakubCCC Team21:01
158BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA21:01
159VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling21:01
160SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe21:14
161SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe21:14
162LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe21:14
163TANFIELD HarryAG2R La Mondiale21:14
164RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation21:14
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma 20:52:31
2MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:05
3CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:13
4MAS EnricMovistar Team0:32
5CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling0:38
6KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:44
7GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:17
8CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1:29
9SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:55
10BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:57
11VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2:08
12DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates2:31
13NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott2:53
14ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2:55
15BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step2:58
16FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates3:05
17POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren3:13
18MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling3:31
19IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team3:37
20GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ4:00
21CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step4:16
22HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates4:41
23VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team5:42
24SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team7:17
25MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:56
26HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:22
27ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team12:13
28GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal12:18
29BARTA WillCCC Team13:54
30SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers16:03
31EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo18:00
32ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ18:24
33VERONA CarlosMovistar Team18:24
34ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team18:32
35LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo19:42
36SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie19:57
37DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma21:05
38GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma22:16
39CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale23:08
40SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie23:36
41GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA23:44
42COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates25:14
43MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits25:18
44HIRT JanCCC Team26:24
45SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott26:40
46PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale29:31
47RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo29:31
48BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation29:46
49ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb29:51
50MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH29:57
51GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott30:02
52AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA30:43
53IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team31:56
54POWER RobertTeam Sunweb32:19
55ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team32:41
56KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team33:36
57AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers33:45
58VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling34:19
59FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team34:56
60GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale35:01
61WELLENS TimLotto Soudal35:48
62CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA36:19
63STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott36:23
64VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers36:23
65OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team36:54
66ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team37:16
67HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation37:53
68SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA38:16
69DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo39:29
70SMIT WillieBurgos-BH39:59
71LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA40:11
72OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie40:30
73WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling41:18
74BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits41:41
75HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma41:41
76MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal43:05
77JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale43:25
78CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH43:40
79STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step44:05
80DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling44:59
81BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren45:06
82LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ45:18
83ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ45:20
84BARBERO CarlosNTT Pro Cycling45:21
85SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe45:26
86SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ46:32
87RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates46:40
88GASPAROTTO EnricoNTT Pro Cycling46:58
89RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation47:13
90LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ48:13
91FROOME ChrisINEOS Grenadiers48:21
92SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott48:41
93DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb48:44
94WURF CameronINEOS Grenadiers49:15
95PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation49:21
96PALUTA MichałCCC Team49:21
97VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling49:21
98DEWULF StanLotto Soudal49:26
99ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team49:28
100VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma49:29
101VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal50:04
102STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb50:09
103FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie50:11
104LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits50:41
105LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo50:56
106GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation51:18
107GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers51:24
108VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH51:47
109MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie52:36
110MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step52:44
111ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step52:44
112DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling53:10
113GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Pro Team53:16
114BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step53:21
115DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren53:21
116GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step53:21
117DYBALL BenjaminNTT Pro Cycling53:31
118VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal53:33
119BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA53:45
120MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal53:52
121KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo54:45
122CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling54:58
123WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team55:57
124ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA56:02
125PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits56:02
126PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates56:19
127SÁEZ HéctorCaja Rural - Seguros RGA56:36
128MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH56:46
129MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma56:53
130KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb57:35
131SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb57:48
132WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren58:18
133BOL JetseBurgos-BH59:03
134TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie59:10
135LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie59:10
136MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe59:11
137OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH59:59
138CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:00:38
139EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH1:00:46
140WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - McLaren1:00:47
141SUTHERLAND RoryIsrael Start-Up Nation1:01:21
142THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal1:02:05
143HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie1:02:05
144JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling1:02:07
145OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates1:02:58
146DOCKER MitchellEF Pro Cycling1:02:59
147MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:04:09
148SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe1:04:17
149INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren1:04:51
150TANFIELD HarryAG2R La Mondiale1:06:02
151OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:06:34
152SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb1:07:09
153SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott1:08:34
154ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe1:08:56
155EDMONDSON AlexMitchelton-Scott1:09:30
156SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe1:10:51
157VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling1:11:36
158RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation1:12:45
159MARECZKO JakubCCC Team1:12:57
160OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling1:13:12
161SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe1:17:17
162LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe1:17:52
163DELAGE MickaëlGroupama - FDJ1:18:40
164MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:19:13
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma79
2MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation57
3CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers57
4MAS EnricMovistar Team33
5GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe33
6SOLER MarcMovistar Team26
7WELLENS TimLotto Soudal26
8MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits26
9KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma26
10BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step25
11CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling25
12CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott23
13BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma22
14PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates20
15POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren19
16VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team18
17ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb18
18MARECZKO JakubCCC Team16
19ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe14
20VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team12
21ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team12
22THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal12
23BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step11
24MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo10
25KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb9
26SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie8
27RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation8
28MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits7
29DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates6
30ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo6
31CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale6
32GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale6
33CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling6
34GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ5
35ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA5
36ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ4
37LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ4
38SÁEZ HéctorCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4
39TANFIELD HarryAG2R La Mondiale4
40MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling4
41GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma4
42JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling4
43IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team3
44COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates3
45SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott3
46NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott2
47MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH2
48STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott2
49MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie2
50EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH2
51CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step1
52MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
53RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo1
54FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie1
55MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH1
56HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie1
57HIRT JanCCC Team-5
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1MAS EnricMovistar Team 20:53:03
2BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step2:26
3MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling2:59
4GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ3:28
5VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team5:10
6ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team11:41
7GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal11:46
8BARTA WillCCC Team13:22
9SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers15:31
10EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo17:28
11LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo19:10
12CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale22:36
13GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA23:12
14RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo28:59
15ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb29:19
16POWER RobertTeam Sunweb31:47
17GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale34:29
18CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA35:47
19STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott35:51
20ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team36:44
21BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits41:09
22MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal42:33
23STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step43:33
24DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling44:27
25BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren44:34
26SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe44:54
27RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates46:08
28RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation46:41
29DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb48:12
30PALUTA MichałCCC Team48:49
31DEWULF StanLotto Soudal48:54
32VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma48:57
33VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal49:32
34STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb49:37
35FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie49:39
36LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits50:09
37GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation50:46
38DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling52:38
39DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren52:49
40GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step52:49
41PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates55:47
42MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH56:14
43KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb57:03
44WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren57:46
45OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH59:27
46CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:00:06
47WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - McLaren1:00:15
48THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal1:01:33
49OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates1:02:26
50MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:03:37
51INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren1:04:19
52OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:06:02
53SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb1:06:37
54SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott1:08:02
55VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling1:11:04
56OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling1:12:40
57MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:18:41
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1WELLENS TimLotto Soudal19
2CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers18
3MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation16
4KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma14
5ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma7
6MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits7
7JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale6
8MAS EnricMovistar Team6
9VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team6
10ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb4
11BOL JetseBurgos-BH4
12BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation3
13VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal3
14POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren2
15ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ2
16SMIT WillieBurgos-BH2
17VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling2
18CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1
19VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team1
20IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team1
21AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers1
22SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1
23BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1
24SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb1
25CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1
26HIRT JanCCC Team-2
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma 62:40:36
2Movistar Team1:42
3UAE-Team Emirates7:14
4Astana Pro Team13:33
5Mitchelton-Scott24:21
6Trek - Segafredo32:16
7INEOS Grenadiers35:58
8Cofidis, Solutions Crédits38:50
9Deceuninck - Quick Step47:48
10CCC Team48:26
11Groupama - FDJ49:56
12Caja Rural - Seguros RGA58:16
13Israel Start-Up Nation1:02:24
14NTT Pro Cycling1:07:54
15EF Pro Cycling1:12:50
16Lotto Soudal1:19:19
17Team Total Direct Energie1:19:32
18Bahrain - McLaren1:20:28
19AG2R La Mondiale1:20:43
20BORA - hansgrohe1:30:57
21Team Sunweb1:34:10
22Burgos-BH1:42:07

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

