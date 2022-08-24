Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Maximize Your Ride

The ultimate mapping app made for mountain biking.

Download Now

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Events Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 5: Marc Soler holds off chasers to win in Bilbao

The Spanish rider soloes to the stage win as Rudy Molard takes the race lead.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Holding out for a solo win on a day where he had at times been under pressure in the day’s break, Marc Soler triumphed on stage 5 of the Vuelta a España into Bilbao.

The UAE Team Emirates rider was chased all the way to the line but held on to win by four seconds over Daryl Impey (Israel-Premier Tech), Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), the American Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco) and six others.

Soler did things the hard way, missing the initial 17-man breakaway and then bridging across alone. He was under pressure on the climbs but returned after the steep section on the final ascent of the Alto de Vivero, attacking the group and catching and passing lone leader Jake Stewart before the summit.

He then hammered it to the finish and despite the chasers getting very close, was able to hang on until the end.

“The truth is I’m very happy. I didn’t expect it, after yesterday,” he said. “In the end, I was able to make it happen and I’m very happy. I wanted to make the break, I fought a lot. The group went and I wasn’t there, but I wanted to.

“Matxin told me to try on the climb. In the finale, I wanted to try and I gave it my all. There’s a lot of talks [about the lack of Spanish victories in Grand Tours] but it’s not easy. There are many Spanish riders in many teams but we often have to work. It’s not easy but we can also win.”

Molard took fourth on the stage and replaced stage 4 winner Primož Roglič at the top of the general classification. He is now two seconds clear of Wright, with Nikias Arndt (Team DSM) third, 1:09 back.

Roglič finished as part of the main bunch 5:09 back and slips to fifth. However, he won’t panic, preferring to give away the jersey to a rider who was not a threat in the overall classification.

How it happened

Stage 5 of the Vuelta a España saw the race become incrementally more difficult, with the race from Irun to Bilbao containing five categorized climbs in all.

The first half of the 187.2km stage was flat to rolling, but things became more difficult after that. The climbs began with the third category ascents of the Puerto de Gontzagarigana (km 95.6), the Balcón de Bizkaia (km 102.4) and the Alto de Morga (km 125.4). These were followed by two ascents of the second category Alto de Vivero climb, at km 144 and again at km 173, the latter just 14km from the finish line.

There was one non-starter, with Dan Hoole (Trek-Segafredo) testing positive for COVID-19 and leaving the race.

There were a number of efforts to establish a breakaway, including early moves by best young rider Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), a separate effort by Harry Sweeny (Lotto Soudal) plus two large groups. All were brought back, as was an effort by Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo).

A more successful move started 74 kilometers into the stage with nine riders going clear. They were soon joined by five others, and then a further three.

The 17 riders out front were Craddock, Wright, Impey, Molard, Stewart, Vadim Pronskiy (Astana Qazaqstan), Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-EasyPost), Julius Johansen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Alessandro De Marchi (Israel-Premier Tech), Kamil Malecki (Lotto Soudal), Gregor Mühlberger (Movistar Team), Fausto Masnada (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team), Nikias Arndt (Team DSM), Victor Langellotti (Burgos-BH), Roger Adria (Kern Pharma), Ibai Azurmendi (Euskaltel-Euskadi), and Anthony Delaplace (Arkea-Samsic).

They opened a gap of two minutes before the summit of the day’s first climb, the Puerto de Gontzagarigana, where Langellotti took the points ahead of Adria and Molard. Langellotti was also first to the top of the Balcón de Bizkaia and took over the lead of the king of the mountains competition. Soler bridged across to the group between the two summits.

The gap was up to 5:10 by the time the break headed up the Alto de Morga, with Langellotti again taking top points at the summit.

Jumbo-Visma and Bora-Hansgrohe were chasing behind and reduced the break’s advantage to 4:15 with 50 kilometers remaining.

Stewart, then Soler

The leaders moved on to the first ascent of the category 2 Alto del Vivero. Craddock surged clear 2km before the top and was chased by Langellotti, with the duo crossing the prime line in that order. They were reeled in by 10 others from the break on the descent, namely Impey, Molard, Stewart, Pronskiy, Soler, Adria, Muhlberger, Masnada, Arndt, and Wright.

Langellotti beat Soler and Masnada at the first crossing of the finish line in Bilbao, 39.2 kilometers from the end of the stage. The dozen leaders had an advantage of five minutes there, making it certain that one of the riders from the break would take the stage.

Stewart jumped clear with just over 23k to go, making a big bid for success. He rode powerfully heading onto the second ascent of the Alto del Vivero and had a 40-second advantage with 18km remaining. Adria attacked the group behind to try to bridge across but was dragged back.

Soler had been dropped earlier on the climb but got back to the others and then made a big effort heading into the final 17km. He caught Stewart with 1.2km to go until the summit and flew past, crossing the prime line slightly ahead of Langellotti, Wright, Molard, and Pronskiy, and 12 seconds clear of Stewart and Craddock.

Those chasers came back together before Stewart cracked with approximately 7.5km left, cramping up. Soler was riding impressively and had a 14-second lead there, but the riders behind had him in their sights and were getting closer. Others had got across to the chase group, with Muhlberger, Arndt, Adria, Impey, and Masnada joining Wright, Molard, Pronskiy, Craddock, and Langellotti.

That chase group started attacking each other, surging and stalling, and this gave Soler a chance. He was still clear going into the final kilometer and a stall with 500 meters to go sealed the chasers’ fate.

What’s next:

Stage 6 sees a first-ever appearance of the Ascensión al Pico Jano. San Miguel de Aguayo climb as a Vuelta stage finish and is the first high mountain day in this year’s race. It features three climbs – the second category Puerto de Alisas, the category one Collada de Brenes and then the big concluder, which is 12.6 km in length, averages 6.55 percent and has three stretches of 11 percent or over. It could and should blow the bunch apart and highlight who are the Vuelta contenders in form.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 5 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates4:15:23
2IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech0:04
3WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:04
4MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:04
5CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:04
6ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:04
7LANGELLOTTI VictorBurgos-BH0:04
8PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team0:04
9MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team0:04
10ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma0:04
11MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:04
12STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ3:30
13BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:18
14GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma5:09
15HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma5:09
16SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:09
17OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH5:09
18HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:09
19YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:09
20OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team5:09
21KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma5:09
22EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH5:09
23ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma5:09
24VERONA CarlosMovistar Team5:09
25MAS EnricMovistar Team5:09
26CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi5:09
27DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH5:09
28SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers5:09
29VILLELLA DavideCofidis5:09
30ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo5:09
31PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ5:09
32GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers5:09
33CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers5:09
34HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe5:09
35BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo5:09
36RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers5:09
37GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma5:09
38CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team5:09
39PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma5:09
40POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious5:09
41TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:09
42ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM5:09
43MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious5:09
44SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal5:09
45LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo5:09
46POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates5:09
47ROCHAS RémyCofidis5:09
48VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal5:09
49STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck5:09
50HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech5:09
51GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic5:09
52MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:09
53FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis5:09
54O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team5:09
55HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team5:09
56SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious5:09
57OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma5:09
58LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious5:09
59VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team5:09
60MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates5:09
61BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma5:09
62HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe5:09
63REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ5:09
64BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious5:09
65DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team5:09
66ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates5:09
67CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost5:09
68LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team5:09
69KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe5:09
70PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ5:09
71NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team5:09
72EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5:09
73POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:09
74CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost5:09
75PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost5:09
76VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5:09
77BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi5:09
78CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH5:09
79AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates5:09
80URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost5:09
81DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5:09
82HERRADA JoséCofidis5:09
83HERRADA JesúsCofidis5:09
84ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team7:03
85BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi7:03
86KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost7:03
87FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe7:03
88DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic9:07
89PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers9:07
90VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team9:07
91HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers9:21
92ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi9:47
93MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck9:47
94VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck9:47
95ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious9:47
96SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ9:47
97ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ9:47
98MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi9:47
99SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team9:47
100JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team9:47
101ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team9:47
102NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH9:47
103GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech9:47
104DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM9:47
105CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost9:47
106JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck10:32
107VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers10:32
108BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal10:32
109TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo10:32
110ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma10:32
111AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi10:47
112CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal11:39
113JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:39
114KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe11:39
115MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal11:39
116CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo11:39
117HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM11:39
118TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team11:39
119MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi13:24
120BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM13:24
121MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma13:24
122DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech13:24
123PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team13:24
124VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team13:24
125GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic13:24
126BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech13:24
127NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM13:24
128SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious13:24
129OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic13:24
130TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers13:24
131FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech13:24
132TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma13:24
133DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma13:24
134AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi13:24
135FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team13:24
136LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team13:24
137LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ15:03
138KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo15:05
139PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo15:05
140MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck16:47
141VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck16:47
142DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM16:47
143RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic16:47
144PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team16:47
145BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team16:47
146NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team16:47
147RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team16:47
148CHAMPION ThomasCofidis16:47
149BOL JetseBurgos-BH16:47
150VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost16:47
151DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Deceuninck16:47
152EINHORN ItamarIsrael - Premier Tech16:47
153DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal16:47
154TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck16:47
155GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic16:47
156CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16:47
157OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates16:47
158MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates16:47
159MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe16:47
160SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost16:47
161GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma16:47
162HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco16:47
163ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates16:47
164MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic16:47
165VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe16:47
166DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco16:47
167GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco16:47
168MAS LluísMovistar Team16:47
169CARRETERO HéctorEquipo Kern Pharma16:47
170O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco16:47
171BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe16:47
172THIJSSEN GerbenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:47
173VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM16:47
174VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:47
175CIMOLAI DavideCofidis16:47
176COQUARD BryanCofidis16:47
177DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal16:47
178AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma16:47
179HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:47
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ 16:07:22
2WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:02
3ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM1:09
4CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:27
5ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma4:09
6KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma4:22
7SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers4:35
8GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers4:35
9EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:36
10CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers4:42
11RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers4:42
12YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:00
13HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:00
14PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ5:00
15MAS EnricMovistar Team5:01
16BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:02
17ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates5:02
18MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates5:02
19AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates5:02
20HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe5:03
21KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe5:03
22HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe5:10
23MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious5:11
24SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious5:11
25LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious5:11
26OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma5:11
27ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo5:11
28LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo5:11
29BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious5:11
30VERONA CarlosMovistar Team5:12
31VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team5:12
32LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team5:15
33DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team5:15
34O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team5:17
35REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ5:17
36ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM5:22
37BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma5:26
38VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5:29
39POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates5:30
40HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech5:33
41CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team5:37
42POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious5:39
43CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost5:48
44CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost5:48
45URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost5:48
46NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team5:53
47MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:54
48TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:54
49POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:54
50GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma6:01
51PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost6:01
52ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma6:12
53ROCHAS RémyCofidis6:19
54GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic6:22
55PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma6:22
56BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo6:23
57EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH6:27
58PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team6:30
59OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team6:50
60DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH6:53
61FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis7:15
62VILLELLA DavideCofidis7:25
63ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team8:02
64CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH8:22
65HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team8:28
66HERRADA JesúsCofidis8:39
67HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma8:40
68HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers8:47
69ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team9:40
70PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers10:16
71SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10:18
72ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ10:37
73CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost10:52
74KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost11:01
75PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ11:14
76FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe11:21
77VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck13:01
78SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates13:46
79SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal14:18
80VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers14:31
81GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma14:38
82PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo14:39
83ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious15:40
84JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team15:53
85DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic15:59
86GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech16:02
87BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM16:03
88DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16:26
89VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal16:27
90MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck17:01
91STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ17:34
92TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team17:36
93GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic17:44
94DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM17:47
95CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo18:04
96MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team18:10
97MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team18:17
98BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team18:29
99IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech18:40
100LANGELLOTTI VictorBurgos-BH19:34
101SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team20:40
102BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi20:40
103ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi21:39
104GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic21:43
105BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi22:01
106ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma22:15
107DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco22:29
108VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team22:53
109PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team23:06
110RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team23:23
111VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team23:28
112PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team23:28
113LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team23:52
114STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck23:54
115BOL JetseBurgos-BH23:56
116BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech23:57
117FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team24:07
118CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi24:33
119OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH24:40
120MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma24:50
121GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma24:59
122OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic25:35
123HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM25:58
124DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma26:26
125TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma26:50
126HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco27:08
127TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers27:29
128SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious27:32
129SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ28:24
130GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco28:30
131HERRADA JoséCofidis29:05
132MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi29:09
133FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech29:12
134KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo29:13
135NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH29:18
136LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ29:24
137AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi29:52
138BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal29:54
139AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma30:13
140TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo30:38
141MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates31:13
142RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic31:38
143DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech31:39
144CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal31:45
145NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM31:56
146O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco32:18
147CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team32:30
148ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates32:33
149OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates32:33
150KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe32:43
151AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi32:48
152COQUARD BryanCofidis33:06
153DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal33:11
154SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost33:13
155JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck33:39
156JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux33:46
157MAS LluísMovistar Team33:56
158MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi34:40
159VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe35:20
160MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe35:20
161MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck35:38
162VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck35:42
163TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck35:54
164VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost36:00
165NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team36:10
166CARRETERO HéctorEquipo Kern Pharma36:12
167HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux36:16
168EINHORN ItamarIsrael - Premier Tech36:28
169BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe36:30
170CIMOLAI DavideCofidis36:38
171MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic37:07
172CHAMPION ThomasCofidis37:09
173MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal38:06
174VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux38:14
175THIJSSEN GerbenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux38:17
176DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM38:52
177VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM42:44
178DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal43:22
179DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Deceuninck53:21
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe127
2PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo118
3SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates47
4ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates34
5MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck34
6MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic34
7LANGELLOTTI VictorBurgos-BH33
8ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma30
9HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers30
10ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM28
11IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech25
12WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious22
13MAS EnricMovistar Team22
14PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team21
15MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team21
16SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost20
17DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal20
18STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ20
19MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ19
20PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ19
21BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19
22GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco19
23TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma18
24COQUARD BryanCofidis18
25CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco17
26SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers17
27DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech17
28MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma17
29LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ16
30O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team15
31LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team15
32EINHORN ItamarIsrael - Premier Tech15
33BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal15
34EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team14
35OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH13
36VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe11
37VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost10
38KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe9
39MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team9
40DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM8
41HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe7
42ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma7
43GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers6
44TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck6
45CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi6
46KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma5
47YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4
48GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma3
49HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech3
50HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma2
51THIJSSEN GerbenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
52EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH2
53MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi2
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious 16:07:24
2SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers4:33
3EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:34
4RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers4:40
5ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates5:00
6MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates5:00
7AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates5:00
8HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe5:08
9MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious5:09
10LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo5:09
11BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious5:09
12ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM5:20
13BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma5:24
14VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5:27
15CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team5:35
16GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma5:59
17ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma6:10
18PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma6:20
19PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team6:28
20HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team8:26
21HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers8:45
22PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers10:14
23SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal14:16
24ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious15:38
25BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM16:01
26VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal16:25
27STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ17:32
28TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team17:34
29GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic17:42
30DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM17:45
31BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team18:27
32GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic21:41
33BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi21:59
34ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma22:13
35RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team23:21
36PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team23:26
37STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck23:52
38FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team24:05
39CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi24:31
40MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma24:48
41GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma24:57
42HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM25:56
43TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers27:27
44GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco28:28
45BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal29:52
46TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo30:36
47CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal31:43
48O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco32:16
49AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi32:46
50DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal33:09
51JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux33:44
52NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team36:08
53EINHORN ItamarIsrael - Premier Tech36:26
54CHAMPION ThomasCofidis37:07
55THIJSSEN GerbenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux38:15
56VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM42:42
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1LANGELLOTTI VictorBurgos-BH13
2ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma6
3CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5
4SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates5
5BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi5
6MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ4
7ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma3
8VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost3
9DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal3
10DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2
11ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
12IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech1
13MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
14VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck1
15OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH1
16AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi1
17GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Groupama - FDJ 47:40:10
2UAE Team Emirates1:27
3Team BikeExchange - Jayco1:29
4Movistar Team1:34
5Bahrain - Victorious1:40
6Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:12
7Astana Qazaqstan Team2:22
8Equipo Kern Pharma2:56
9Burgos-BH3:34
10INEOS Grenadiers5:55
11BORA - hansgrohe6:30
12Jumbo-Visma6:31
13Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:37
14Trek - Segafredo6:38
15EF Education-EasyPost7:22
16AG2R Citroën Team8:00
17Cofidis9:17
18Team DSM9:47
19Israel - Premier Tech22:40
20Team Arkéa Samsic26:28
21Euskaltel - Euskadi35:17
22Alpecin-Deceuninck41:27
23Lotto Soudal45:30

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic

promo logo