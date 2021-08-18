Vuelta a España stage 5: Jasper Philipsen avoids late crash to win in chaotic bunch gallop

Become a Member

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) won a flat stage 5 of the 2021 Vuelta a España, avoiding a large pileup at 11 kilometers to go, to blast across the line first in a chaotic final few hundred meters.

Philipsen also won stage 2 in a bunch sprint and had worn the green jersey until the start of stage 5 when Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) wore it for a day. But with the stage win, Philipsen is back in the points jersey.

“Of course, after yesterday, I was a bit disappointed that I couldn’t do my sprint like we wanted. To win today is super nice to turn the page from yesterday, and to enjoy a moment together with the team,” said Philipsen. “It’s not that I’m thinking about the end of the Vuelta and the green jersey, but it’s nice to try and win it day by day.”

Stage 4 winner Jakobsen powered through traffic to ride into second place on the stage, while Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) was several times caught behind riders fading on the front and could only muster 10th.

Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), racing in the red jersey of the race leader, was caught up in the crash at 11km out, leaving Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) to take over the race lead.

How it happened

At 115km into the 184.4km stage, the three leaders Xabier Mikel Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Pelayo Sánchez (Burgos-BH), and Oier Lazkano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) had more than 6:30 advantage on the field.

The expected strong crosswinds did not materialize in the first 100km of the stage, and this was welcomed by GC riders and sprinters alike.

Little changed over the following 70km, other than Philipsen gunning for the remaining green jersey points at the intermediate sprint after the three race leaders went through.

By 45km to go, the advantage hovered around two minutes as Groupama-FDJ, EF Education-Nippo, and Movistar Team ratcheted up the pace, closely shadowed by Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma to protect their respective GC riders.

At nearly 30km to go, the gap between the lead and the front was sheared by 30 seconds to 1:30 when Ineos Grenadiers and several Team DSM and Trek-Segafredo riders lifted the tempo.

Over the following six kilometers, the 21-year-old Lazkano blew up the break, and the other two who could not hold his wheel dropped back to the main bunch then led by Groupama-FDJ, Alpecin-Fenix, and Deceuninck-Quick-Step in a building cross-headwind.

The result of the change in tempo was in just eight kilometers, the gap was diminished, and Lazkano was yanked back under the control of the big main group.

Red jersey crashes again

With 11km remaining, a crash brought down Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation) and race-leader Taaramäe, who also crashed with 2km to go on the previous stage.

This tumble slowed Mikel Nieve (Team BikeExchange) who was left on the ground, and Romain Bardet who took several minutes to get back on his bike.

The 30 or so riders who made the front group ahead of the crash brought the speed down for a few kilometers to regain composure and rode in an echelon formation to hide from the building cross-headwind.

With 7km remaining, the reduced bunch brought the pace back to racing speed.

Alepcin-Fenix patroled the final 5km to set up Philipsen, while the “Wolfpack” did not seem to feature near the front of the race to set up Jakobsen for another stage win.

While Démare looked to be fighting for a position near the front, he was several times delayed by riders peeling off the front in the final kilometer. Alberto Dainese (DSM) came through third.

The final 400m was chaotic with attempts and attacks and fading sprinters, but Philipsen held on for another stage win.

What’s to come

After losing elevation on a lumpy first half of the 158.3km stage 6 from Requena to Alto de la Montaña de Cullera, the race will traverse a nearly 70km stretch of flat roads before taking on a final 2km climb to the finish.

Pure sprinters might find the final stretch challenging, so look for riders like Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) or even recent Olympic mountain bike god medalist Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) to be in the mix at the end of the stage.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 5 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix4:24:41
2JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
3DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM0:00
4MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates0:00
5ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
6ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
7MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe0:00
8MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
9JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:00
10DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ0:00
11TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team0:00
12SOTO Antonio JesúsEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
13POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates0:00
14STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange0:00
15MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
16LOBATO Juan JoséEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
17CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team0:00
18VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal0:00
19DENZ NicoTeam DSM0:00
20CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:00
21KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
22MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:00
23ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:00
24OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:00
25MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:00
26GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:00
27CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
28VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:00
29LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:00
30GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ0:00
31MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange0:00
32SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech0:00
33MODOLO SachaAlpecin-Fenix0:00
34BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:00
35VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:00
36ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange0:00
37VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
38VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
39ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team0:00
40CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:00
41OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
42KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix0:00
43ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
44LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe0:00
45BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
46BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix0:00
47BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:00
48CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:00
49IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech0:00
50YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:00
51CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
52AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
53VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
54MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
55MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:00
56CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo0:00
57KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo0:00
58HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:00
59MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
60MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
61DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates0:00
62ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:00
63SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ0:00
64NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech0:00
65HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:00
66SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:00
67PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious0:00
68GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
69OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:00
70OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH0:00
71SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange0:00
72CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo0:00
73EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
74LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team0:00
75KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo0:00
76NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
77KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
78CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH0:00
79POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:00
80NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH0:00
81VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
82MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates0:00
83BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:00
84ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
85LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
86CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
87CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo0:00
88BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
89ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ0:00
90CUADROS ÁlvaroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
91PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
92SANCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH0:00
93LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:00
94PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe0:00
95CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo0:00
96HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
97NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:00
98GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates0:20
99BERWICK SebastianIsrael Start-Up Nation0:36
100BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe0:36
101SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:36
102GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:36
103PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers0:36
104BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:36
105ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step0:36
106PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Fenix0:44
107KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:48
108LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ0:54
109LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ0:54
110HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange1:02
111DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix1:08
112ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step1:14
113BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team1:25
114CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo1:25
115MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH1:27
116PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers1:30
117NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:30
118VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:32
119CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo1:39
120HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:40
121THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix1:51
122DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team2:08
123MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:08
124ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious2:08
125TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:21
126HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:21
127PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:21
128SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:21
129ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:21
130HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal2:21
131ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:21
132FINÉ EddyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:21
133DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates2:21
134RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH2:21
135JACOBS JohanMovistar Team2:21
136BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:21
137MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal2:21
138BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi2:26
139PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team2:30
140VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team2:43
141SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo3:43
142CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team3:43
143SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step4:33
144BOL JetseBurgos-BH4:33
145MARTÍN Sergio RomanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4:33
146TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious4:33
147ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team4:33
148VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal4:33
149KRON AndreasLotto Soudal4:33
150HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma4:33
151BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma4:33
152KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma4:33
153AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi4:33
154ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM7:00
155HAGA ChadTeam DSM7:00
156TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM7:00
157SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo7:18
158REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo7:18
159TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates8:30
160VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix8:30
161RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech8:30
162FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech8:30
163IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech8:30
164ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech8:30
165CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation8:30
166HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash8:30
167EINHORN ItamarIsrael Start-Up Nation8:30
168LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA8:30
169CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH8:30
170MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:30
171CLAEYS DimitriTeam Qhubeka NextHash8:30
172LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka NextHash8:30
173STORER MichaelTeam DSM8:30
174VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal8:30
175VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:30
176GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ9:07
177WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation11:11
178VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation11:12
179HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM12:32
180BARDET RomainTeam DSM12:32
181ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe12:32
182NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange12:32
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo 17:33:57
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:05
3CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team0:10
4MAS EnricMovistar Team0:20
5LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team0:26
6VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:32
7CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:32
8BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:32
9LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:44
10MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:45
11VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:48
12ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:49
13CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:55
14YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:56
15POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates1:14
16SOTO Antonio JesúsEuskaltel - Euskadi1:20
17LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo1:31
18CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo1:34
19CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo1:37
20BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix1:44
21PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious1:45
22CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers1:50
23POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious1:51
24MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:51
25DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates1:52
26GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:52
27TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:56
28CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:13
29KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma2:15
30CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team2:16
31AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:29
32MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ2:29
33HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious2:31
34MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi2:37
35OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma2:41
36BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team2:43
37CRAS SteffLotto Soudal2:45
38SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech2:45
39ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange3:03
40IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech3:06
41EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:12
42CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH3:12
43KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step3:12
44BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo3:13
45LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3:27
46MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates3:32
47BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi3:35
48ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:47
49CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo3:49
50NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH3:53
51MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:13
52DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates4:21
53VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step4:47
54MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi4:54
55BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step4:59
56NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation5:31
57HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange5:57
58SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange5:58
59HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:59
60NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo6:04
61VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal6:20
62PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:48
63SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers6:56
64KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma6:59
65OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH7:16
66ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ7:33
67BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:11
68MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH8:25
69TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM9:03
70TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team9:17
71BOL JetseBurgos-BH9:17
72ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi9:26
73NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech9:36
74HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:41
75PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe9:45
76BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe9:53
77SANCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH9:59
78HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:58
79SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe11:02
80VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers11:39
81PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team11:50
82VERONA CarlosMovistar Team11:55
83LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ12:02
84LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ12:07
85GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates12:08
86ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team12:19
87STORER MichaelTeam DSM12:20
88HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal12:26
89MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal12:30
90OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates12:45
91CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team13:09
92VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal13:14
93BARDET RomainTeam DSM13:23
94ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team13:31
95KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo13:32
96KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:34
97IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech13:36
98ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step13:40
99RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech13:50
100MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange14:10
101BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi14:11
102VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma14:18
103HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash14:20
104OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team14:27
105MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange14:31
106JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka NextHash14:36
107CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo14:39
108CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo14:42
109STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange14:45
110BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma14:47
111NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange14:48
112GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma14:50
113PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers14:52
114BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka NextHash14:54
115VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team15:00
116BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA15:06
117SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka NextHash15:15
118SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ15:24
119BERWICK SebastianIsrael Start-Up Nation15:35
120FINÉ EddyCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:37
121ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka NextHash15:42
122PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation15:44
123KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix15:46
124ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA15:48
125PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix15:57
126KRON AndreasLotto Soudal16:04
127SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step16:26
128KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo16:28
129MODOLO SachaAlpecin-Fenix16:31
130CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo16:38
131DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team16:44
132PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers17:04
133PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Fenix17:09
134DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ17:17
135WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation17:20
136ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe17:28
137CUADROS ÁlvaroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA17:37
138MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates17:43
139HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange18:15
140DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix18:33
141NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers18:56
142CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH19:12
143THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix19:55
144ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM19:57
145JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step20:39
146VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step20:40
147DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM20:44
148ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:50
149LOBATO Juan JoséEuskaltel - Euskadi21:03
150HAGA ChadTeam DSM21:07
151MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux21:23
152VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux21:31
153ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step21:34
154LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe21:39
155GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ21:41
156TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious22:05
157CLAEYS DimitriTeam Qhubeka NextHash22:16
158GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ22:19
159LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka NextHash23:03
160FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech23:07
161ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech23:16
162HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM23:34
163ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious23:56
164AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi24:11
165VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal25:08
166DENZ NicoTeam DSM25:14
167VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation25:27
168HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma25:29
169GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe25:30
170SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo25:37
171JACOBS JohanMovistar Team25:37
172TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates25:51
173SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo26:38
174MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe27:08
175VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix28:16
176MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits28:52
177LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA29:36
178REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo29:36
179EINHORN ItamarIsrael Start-Up Nation29:37
180MARTÍN Sergio RomanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA30:06
181RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH30:25
182CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation30:39
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix131
2JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step130
3DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ50
4ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech50
5MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange43
6DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM43
7ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits37
8MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates36
9TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux33
10ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA32
11CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team30
12ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma29
13MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux27
14MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe24
15AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA20
16BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi20
17LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA20
18CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo20
19JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka NextHash18
20DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates17
21MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH17
22SANCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH17
23ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo15
24BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix15
25CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH15
26VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step15
27TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious15
28AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi15
29SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step13
30FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech13
31SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo13
32MAS EnricMovistar Team12
33LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe12
34SOTO Antonio JesúsEuskaltel - Euskadi11
35ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step11
36LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team10
37BOL JetseBurgos-BH10
38VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers10
39PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers10
40TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates10
41POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates9
42BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step9
43YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers8
44CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo8
45VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal8
46LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious7
47LOBATO Juan JoséEuskaltel - Euskadi7
48CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo6
49VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech6
50TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team6
51BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers5
52VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team4
53KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma4
54ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka NextHash3
55STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange3
56HAGA ChadTeam DSM3
57VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation3
58LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo2
59MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi2
60OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates2
61BARDET RomainTeam DSM2
62DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 17:34:29
2MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:13
3VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:16
4LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:59
5CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo1:02
6BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix1:12
7PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious1:13
8CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:41
9CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:44
10MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi2:05
11CRAS SteffLotto Soudal2:13
12ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:15
13VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step4:15
14BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step4:27
15HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange5:25
16VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal5:48
17SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers6:24
18BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:39
19TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team8:45
20NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech9:04
21SANCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH9:27
22PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team11:18
23STORER MichaelTeam DSM11:48
24MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal11:58
25OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates12:13
26VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal12:42
27BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi13:39
28CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo14:07
29STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange14:13
30PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers14:20
31BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka NextHash14:22
32SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka NextHash14:43
33BERWICK SebastianIsrael Start-Up Nation15:03
34FINÉ EddyCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:05
35PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix15:25
36KRON AndreasLotto Soudal15:32
37DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team16:12
38NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers18:24
39CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH18:40
40ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM19:25
41JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step20:07
42DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM20:12
43GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ21:47
44AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi23:39
45VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal24:36
46GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe24:58
47SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo25:05
48JACOBS JohanMovistar Team25:05
49MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe26:36
50LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA29:04
51EINHORN ItamarIsrael Start-Up Nation29:05
52MARTÍN Sergio RomanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA29:34
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10
2ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo7
3DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates6
4BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix5
5KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma3
6CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team3
7SOTO Antonio JesúsEuskaltel - Euskadi3
8VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation2
9MAS EnricMovistar Team1
10OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1
Teams
RankNameTime
1UAE-Team Emirates 52:42:44
2Movistar Team0:22
3Bahrain - Victorious0:50
4Trek - Segafredo1:14
5INEOS Grenadiers1:15
6Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:26
7AG2R Citroën Team2:33
8EF Education - Nippo3:35
9Team Jumbo-Visma3:49
10Euskaltel - Euskadi4:01
11Astana - Premier Tech5:23
12Caja Rural - Seguros RGA5:38
13Deceuninck - Quick Step6:36
14Team BikeExchange6:45
15Burgos-BH7:54
16Cofidis, Solutions Crédits9:08
17Team DSM9:52
18Lotto Soudal11:09
19BORA - hansgrohe11:47
20Groupama - FDJ14:54
21Team Qhubeka NextHash17:12
22Israel Start-Up Nation21:52
23Alpecin-Fenix28:32

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

