Vuelta a España stage 5: Jasper Philipsen avoids late crash to win in chaotic bunch gallop
Kenny Elissonde took over the race lead when Rein Taaramäe crashed and lost time in the final 11 kilometers.
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) won a flat stage 5 of the 2021 Vuelta a España, avoiding a large pileup at 11 kilometers to go, to blast across the line first in a chaotic final few hundred meters.
Philipsen also won stage 2 in a bunch sprint and had worn the green jersey until the start of stage 5 when Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) wore it for a day. But with the stage win, Philipsen is back in the points jersey.
“Of course, after yesterday, I was a bit disappointed that I couldn’t do my sprint like we wanted. To win today is super nice to turn the page from yesterday, and to enjoy a moment together with the team,” said Philipsen. “It’s not that I’m thinking about the end of the Vuelta and the green jersey, but it’s nice to try and win it day by day.”
Stage 4 winner Jakobsen powered through traffic to ride into second place on the stage, while Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) was several times caught behind riders fading on the front and could only muster 10th.
Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), racing in the red jersey of the race leader, was caught up in the crash at 11km out, leaving Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) to take over the race lead.
How it happened
At 115km into the 184.4km stage, the three leaders Xabier Mikel Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Pelayo Sánchez (Burgos-BH), and Oier Lazkano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) had more than 6:30 advantage on the field.
The expected strong crosswinds did not materialize in the first 100km of the stage, and this was welcomed by GC riders and sprinters alike.
Little changed over the following 70km, other than Philipsen gunning for the remaining green jersey points at the intermediate sprint after the three race leaders went through.
By 45km to go, the advantage hovered around two minutes as Groupama-FDJ, EF Education-Nippo, and Movistar Team ratcheted up the pace, closely shadowed by Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma to protect their respective GC riders.
At nearly 30km to go, the gap between the lead and the front was sheared by 30 seconds to 1:30 when Ineos Grenadiers and several Team DSM and Trek-Segafredo riders lifted the tempo.
Over the following six kilometers, the 21-year-old Lazkano blew up the break, and the other two who could not hold his wheel dropped back to the main bunch then led by Groupama-FDJ, Alpecin-Fenix, and Deceuninck-Quick-Step in a building cross-headwind.
The result of the change in tempo was in just eight kilometers, the gap was diminished, and Lazkano was yanked back under the control of the big main group.
Red jersey crashes again
With 11km remaining, a crash brought down Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation) and race-leader Taaramäe, who also crashed with 2km to go on the previous stage.
This tumble slowed Mikel Nieve (Team BikeExchange) who was left on the ground, and Romain Bardet who took several minutes to get back on his bike.
The 30 or so riders who made the front group ahead of the crash brought the speed down for a few kilometers to regain composure and rode in an echelon formation to hide from the building cross-headwind.
With 7km remaining, the reduced bunch brought the pace back to racing speed.
Alepcin-Fenix patroled the final 5km to set up Philipsen, while the “Wolfpack” did not seem to feature near the front of the race to set up Jakobsen for another stage win.
While Démare looked to be fighting for a position near the front, he was several times delayed by riders peeling off the front in the final kilometer. Alberto Dainese (DSM) came through third.
The final 400m was chaotic with attempts and attacks and fading sprinters, but Philipsen held on for another stage win.
What’s to come
After losing elevation on a lumpy first half of the 158.3km stage 6 from Requena to Alto de la Montaña de Cullera, the race will traverse a nearly 70km stretch of flat roads before taking on a final 2km climb to the finish.
Pure sprinters might find the final stretch challenging, so look for riders like Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) or even recent Olympic mountain bike god medalist Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) to be in the mix at the end of the stage.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 5 Results
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.