Vuelta a España stage 4: Primož Roglič scores hilltop sprint, secures red jersey
Jumbo-Visma rider powers away from the pack on the final rise to the line to become the fourth from the team to wear the red jersey.
Triple Vuelta a España champion Primož Roglič showed he has returned to form after his Tour de France injury, proving strongest on the stage 4 uphill finish on Tuesday.
The Jumbo-Visma rider took over the race lead with a powerful sprint, easily beating Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Enric Mas (Movistar), Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) and Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) to the line in Laguardia.
The stage featured a six man breakaway group which handed Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi) the lead of the king of the mountains classification when he took the prime atop the second category Puerto de Opakua.
That move built a lead of over three minutes but everything was back together just after the intermediate sprint 34.2 kilometers from the finish line. Pedersen and double stage winner Sam Bennett were best of the peloton there, netting fourth and fifth, but Bennett stopped with a puncture almost immediately afterwards and lost any possibility of going for the stage win.
The hilly run in to the final ramp didn’t result in any lasting gaps, resulting in a reduced bunch sprint to the line. Roglič was the strongest there, blazing to the tenth Vuelta stage win of his career, and succeeds teammate Edoardo Affini in the red jersey of race leader.
He ends the day 13 seconds ahead of teammate Sepp Kuss, and 26 clear of Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), with the latter’s teammates Pavel Sivakov and Tao Geoghegan Hart also on the same deficit.
Roglic was happy with the win and the time bonus at the line, as well as the bonus for first on the category three climb inside the final 15 kilometers.
“It is really just the beginning of the Vuelta,” he said, “but I always say it is better to be some seconds in front rather than behind.
“It was already a hard pace all day, it was a super-fast stage. In the final there was an opportunity to fight for the stage win. I had the legs and I gave it a go.”
Roglič’s leadership marks the fourth red jersey with different members of the Jumbo-Visma team.
“That was the plan, that we change every time the guy with the red jersey,” he confirmed. “Today was my lucky day and we see what tomorrow brings.”
Pedersen’s points gains move him closer to the green jersey but Bennett continues to hold the green jersey. He is nine points ahead, while Bou heads the best climber contest and Hayter stays best young rider.
Breakaway group cheered on by Basque fans
The Vuelta a España resumed after the first rest day with a hilly 152.5 kilometer race from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Laguardia. The race was in the cycling-mad Basque country, ensuring a strong turnout of fans to cheer the riders along.
In contrast to the flat stages of the Netherlands, stage four was much lumpier. A flat opening 50 kilometers was followed by the second category Puerto de Opakua (km 61.9), and then further rolling roads before a sprint at Lagrán (km 118.3), then the day’s other categorized climb, the cat. three Puerto de Herrera. Following a 12km drop down into Laguardia the parcours would conclude with a two and a half kilometer rise to the finish line.
The nature of the finale made it uncertain that the sprinters would have their day, raising the chances of success for a long breakaway move.
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) and Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Premier Tech) attacked very early on and were chased by king of the mountains leader Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) and Xabier Mikel Azparren (Eusktaltel-Euskadi).
These were unsuccessful in bridging but four others, Jarrad Drizners (Lotto Soudal), James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost), Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH) and Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi) were able to join Lutsenko and De Marchi, making the junction after about 14 kilometers of racing.
Lutsenko had started the day just 46 seconds back and with the gap rising to 2:25 after 30km of racing, became the race leader on the road. The Jumbo-Visma team of race leader Edoardo Affini was limiting their gains for a while, after which Bora-Hansgrohe took over to preserve Sam Bennett’s chances.
Basque fans had two reasons to cheer. Okamika is from the region, as is Bou’s Euskaltel-Euskadi team.
The break raced onto the second category Puerto de Opakua, where Bou gladdened fans by beating Drizners and Okamika to the line and becoming the virtual king of the mountains. Their lead was 3:12 at the summit, but dwindled after that due to the chasing by Bora-Hansgrohe and Jumbo-Visma.
Break fades as climbers test their legs
Okimika was under pressure and was dropped from the break with 73km remaining. The five others persisted but with the gap reducing to just 57 seconds with 60km left, the break had to increase its pace in response. Drizners and Bou duly cracked and were caught by the bunch, with Lutsenko, De Marchi and Shaw persisting but having just 20 seconds with 40km remaining.
Bora-Hansgrohe pulled off the front at that point, handing over to Jumbo-Visma, but the gap went back up to 30 seconds again and this prompted Bora to return again in advance of the intermediate sprint.
The apparent miscalculation saw the leading trio stay clear until just after that prime line, where Shaw led De Marchi and Lutsenko for maximum points.
Pedersen outsprinted points leader Bennett for fourth place, reducing his points deficit slightly. Bennett immediately went to the back of the bunch and frantically signaled that he had a puncture. He received a wheel change but realized the bunch was too far ahead and sat up for the rest of the day.
Race leader Affini was dropped on the category three climb of the Puerto de Herrera, ensuring there would be a new race leader at the end of the day. His Jumbo-Visma team had others ready to take over in the red jersey and set a brisk pace on the climb.
World champion Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step AlphaVinyl) leaped clear just before the summit, prompting a response from Roglič, who took the points and time bonus. The pace was hot on the descent and this opened up several gaps in the peloton. A stall on flatter ground gave Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan) the chance to slip clear with 8.8km left, but he didn’t get far.
The reformed bunch hurtled on into the final 3km and towards the ramp up to the finish line. Alejandro Valverde’s Movistar team maneuvered him into position, with Hayter and Roglič also close.
Roglic launched and was marked by Pedersen, but the Slovenian proved too strong and won, taking the race lead.
He will hold the red jersey heading into Wednesday’s fifth stage, a lumpy 187.2km race from Irún to Bilbao. This contains five categorized climbs, with the final two of those being category two.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 4 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:31:05
|2
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|3
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|4
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|5
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|6
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|7
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|8
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|9
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|10
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|11
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|12
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|13
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:07
|14
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:07
|15
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|0:07
|16
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:07
|17
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:07
|18
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:07
|19
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|0:07
|20
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:07
|21
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:07
|22
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:07
|23
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:07
|24
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:07
|25
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:07
|26
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:07
|27
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:07
|28
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:07
|29
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:07
|30
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:07
|31
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:07
|32
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:07
|33
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:07
|34
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:07
|35
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:07
|36
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:07
|37
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:07
|38
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:07
|39
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:07
|40
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:07
|41
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:07
|42
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:07
|43
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:07
|44
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:07
|45
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:07
|46
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:17
|47
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|0:19
|48
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:19
|49
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:20
|50
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:20
|51
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:20
|52
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|0:33
|53
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:33
|54
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:33
|55
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:35
|56
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:35
|57
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|0:35
|58
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:35
|59
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:42
|60
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:45
|61
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:49
|62
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:49
|63
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:53
|64
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:59
|65
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:59
|66
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:03
|67
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:03
|68
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|1:03
|69
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:08
|70
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|1:13
|71
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:19
|72
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:43
|73
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:43
|74
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:43
|75
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:45
|76
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|2:33
|77
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:47
|78
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:55
|79
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:33
|80
|HOOLE Daan
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:33
|81
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5:58
|82
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5:58
|83
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:58
|84
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|5:58
|85
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:58
|86
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|5:58
|87
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:58
|88
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:58
|89
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|5:58
|90
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:58
|91
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:58
|92
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:58
|93
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:09
|94
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:14
|95
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:14
|96
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:14
|97
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:30
|98
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|7:54
|99
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|8:02
|100
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|8:07
|101
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|9:56
|102
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|9:56
|103
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:56
|104
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:56
|105
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|10:16
|106
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10:16
|107
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|10:16
|108
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|10:16
|109
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10:16
|110
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|10:29
|111
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|10:29
|112
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|10:42
|113
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|11:18
|114
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|11:18
|115
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|11:57
|116
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11:59
|117
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:13
|118
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:13
|119
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|14:13
|120
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|14:13
|121
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|14:13
|122
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|14:13
|123
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|14:13
|124
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|14:13
|125
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|14:13
|126
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:13
|127
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14:13
|128
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14:13
|129
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|14:13
|130
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|14:13
|131
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|14:13
|132
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|14:13
|133
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14:13
|134
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:13
|135
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:13
|136
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:13
|137
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:13
|138
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|14:18
|139
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|15:16
|140
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:16
|141
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|15:54
|142
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|16:00
|143
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|16:00
|144
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|17:43
|145
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|18:20
|146
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:20
|147
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|18:20
|148
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18:20
|149
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|18:20
|150
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|18:20
|151
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|18:20
|152
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|18:20
|153
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18:20
|154
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|18:20
|155
|LANGELLOTTI Victor
|Burgos-BH
|18:20
|156
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|18:20
|157
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|18:26
|158
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|18:29
|159
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|18:33
|160
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|18:39
|161
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:39
|162
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:39
|163
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|18:39
|164
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:39
|165
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|18:39
|166
|KOCH Jonas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:39
|167
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|18:39
|168
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|18:39
|169
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:39
|170
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18:39
|171
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18:39
|172
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|18:39
|173
|EINHORN Itamar
|Israel - Premier Tech
|18:39
|174
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|18:39
|175
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18:51
|176
|VANDENABEELE Henri
|Team DSM
|18:51
|177
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|18:51
|178
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:49
|179
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:52
|180
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:52
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|11:50:59
|2
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:13
|3
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:26
|4
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:26
|5
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:26
|6
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:27
|7
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:33
|8
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:33
|9
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:34
|10
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:51
|11
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:51
|12
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:51
|13
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:52
|14
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:53
|15
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:53
|16
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:53
|17
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:53
|18
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:54
|19
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:54
|20
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:58
|21
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:01
|22
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:02
|23
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:02
|24
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:02
|25
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:02
|26
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:02
|27
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:02
|28
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:02
|29
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:02
|30
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:03
|31
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:03
|32
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:06
|33
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:06
|34
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:08
|35
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:08
|36
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|1:13
|37
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:17
|38
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:20
|39
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:21
|40
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:24
|41
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:28
|42
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:30
|43
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:39
|44
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:39
|45
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:39
|46
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:44
|47
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:44
|48
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:45
|49
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:45
|50
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:45
|51
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:50
|52
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:52
|53
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:52
|54
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:57
|55
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:59
|56
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|2:05
|57
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:05
|58
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:09
|59
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|2:10
|60
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:13
|61
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:13
|62
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:14
|63
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|2:18
|64
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2:41
|65
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:42
|66
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|2:44
|67
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|3:06
|68
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|3:16
|69
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:23
|70
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|3:39
|71
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|4:13
|72
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|4:14
|73
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:19
|74
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|4:30
|75
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:31
|76
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:58
|77
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:59
|78
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:18
|79
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:09
|80
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:42
|81
|HOOLE Daan
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:45
|82
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:53
|83
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:57
|84
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:05
|85
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:06
|86
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|7:08
|87
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7:15
|88
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:19
|89
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:25
|90
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:26
|91
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:36
|92
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:52
|93
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|8:09
|94
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|8:14
|95
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|9:00
|96
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|9:12
|97
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9:19
|98
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|10:09
|99
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|10:29
|100
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:04
|101
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:04
|102
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11:21
|103
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|11:28
|104
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|11:33
|105
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|11:43
|106
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|11:53
|107
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|12:17
|108
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|12:18
|109
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|12:26
|110
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|12:43
|111
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|12:43
|112
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12:52
|113
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:11
|114
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|14:02
|115
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|14:26
|116
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|14:26
|117
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|14:46
|118
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:59
|119
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:04
|120
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:05
|121
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:08
|122
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:08
|123
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|15:19
|124
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:21
|125
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|15:26
|126
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15:51
|127
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15:58
|128
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16:31
|129
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|16:31
|130
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16:43
|131
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|16:46
|132
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|16:46
|133
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|16:48
|134
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|17:19
|135
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|17:24
|136
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|17:26
|137
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|18:09
|138
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|19:06
|139
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|19:13
|140
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|19:15
|141
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|19:32
|142
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:33
|143
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:33
|144
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:37
|145
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|19:42
|146
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|19:45
|147
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|19:51
|148
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|19:55
|149
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20:05
|150
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|20:07
|151
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|20:13
|152
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|20:22
|153
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20:22
|154
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|20:23
|155
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20:24
|156
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20:24
|157
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|20:25
|158
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:29
|159
|LANGELLOTTI Victor
|Burgos-BH
|20:31
|160
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|20:31
|161
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|20:31
|162
|EINHORN Itamar
|Israel - Premier Tech
|20:41
|163
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:43
|164
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|20:51
|165
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:06
|166
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|21:06
|167
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|21:20
|168
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|21:22
|169
|KOCH Jonas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:04
|170
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|22:16
|171
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:27
|172
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:30
|173
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|23:05
|174
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23:07
|175
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|24:07
|176
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|24:56
|177
|VANDENABEELE Henri
|Team DSM
|26:57
|178
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|27:27
|179
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|27:35
|180
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|37:34
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|127
|2
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|118
|3
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|34
|4
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|34
|5
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|34
|6
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|30
|7
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|30
|8
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|22
|9
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|20
|10
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|11
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|19
|12
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|19
|13
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|18
|14
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|18
|15
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17
|16
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|17
|17
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|17
|18
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|16
|19
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15
|20
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15
|21
|HOOLE Daan
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|22
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15
|23
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|15
|24
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|15
|25
|EINHORN Itamar
|Israel - Premier Tech
|15
|26
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|14
|27
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|13
|28
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11
|29
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|10
|30
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|31
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|8
|32
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7
|33
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|34
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|6
|35
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|36
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|37
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4
|38
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3
|39
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|2
|40
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|41
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:51:25
|2
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|3
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:01
|4
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:07
|5
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:27
|6
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:27
|7
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:27
|8
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:35
|9
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:36
|10
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:36
|11
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:36
|12
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:36
|13
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:47
|14
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:51
|15
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:54
|16
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:02
|17
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:26
|18
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:31
|19
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:43
|20
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:47
|21
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:16
|22
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|3:13
|23
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:53
|24
|HOOLE Daan
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:19
|25
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:27
|26
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:31
|27
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|6:42
|28
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:00
|29
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:10
|30
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|8:34
|31
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|8:46
|32
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:53
|33
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|9:43
|34
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:38
|35
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|11:17
|36
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|11:52
|37
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|12:00
|38
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|12:17
|39
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|12:17
|40
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:38
|41
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:39
|42
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|14:53
|43
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15:32
|44
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|16:05
|45
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|16:58
|46
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|19:19
|47
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|19:56
|48
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|19:57
|49
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19:58
|50
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19:58
|51
|EINHORN Itamar
|Israel - Premier Tech
|20:15
|52
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:40
|53
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|20:40
|54
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|20:56
|55
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:04
|56
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:41
|57
|VANDENABEELE Henri
|Team DSM
|26:31
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|3
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|4
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|5
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|6
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|7
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1
|8
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1
|9
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34:44:29
|2
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:35
|3
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:36
|4
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:39
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:41
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:43
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:44
|8
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:49
|9
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:50
|10
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:22
|11
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:27
|12
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:32
|13
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:33
|14
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:05
|15
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:06
|16
|Burgos-BH
|2:44
|17
|Cofidis
|3:22
|18
|Team DSM
|4:19
|19
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:20
|20
|Israel - Premier Tech
|17:12
|21
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|26:16
|22
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|27:28
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|34:12
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.