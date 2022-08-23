Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Maximize Your Ride

The ultimate mapping app made for mountain biking.

Download Now

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Events Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 4: Primož Roglič scores hilltop sprint, secures red jersey

Jumbo-Visma rider powers away from the pack on the final rise to the line to become the fourth from the team to wear the red jersey.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Triple Vuelta a España champion Primož Roglič showed he has returned to form after his Tour de France injury, proving strongest on the stage 4 uphill finish on Tuesday.

The Jumbo-Visma rider took over the race lead with a powerful sprint, easily beating Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Enric Mas (Movistar), Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) and Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) to the line in Laguardia.

The stage featured a six man breakaway group which handed Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi) the lead of the king of the mountains classification when he took the prime atop the second category Puerto de Opakua.

That move built a lead of over three minutes but everything was back together just after the intermediate sprint 34.2 kilometers from the finish line. Pedersen and double stage winner Sam Bennett were best of the peloton there, netting fourth and fifth, but Bennett stopped with a puncture almost immediately afterwards and lost any possibility of going for the stage win.

The hilly run in to the final ramp didn’t result in any lasting gaps, resulting in a reduced bunch sprint to the line. Roglič was the strongest there, blazing to the tenth Vuelta stage win of his career, and succeeds teammate Edoardo Affini in the red jersey of race leader.

He ends the day 13 seconds ahead of teammate Sepp Kuss, and 26 clear of Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), with the latter’s teammates Pavel Sivakov and Tao Geoghegan Hart also on the same deficit.

Roglic was happy with the win and the time bonus at the line, as well as the bonus for first on the category three climb inside the final 15 kilometers.

“It is really just the beginning of the Vuelta,” he said, “but I always say it is better to be some seconds in front rather than behind.

“It was already a hard pace all day, it was a super-fast stage. In the final there was an opportunity to fight for the stage win. I had the legs and I gave it a go.”

Roglič’s leadership marks the fourth red jersey with different members of the Jumbo-Visma team.

“That was the plan, that we change every time the guy with the red jersey,” he confirmed. “Today was my lucky day and we see what tomorrow brings.”

Pedersen’s points gains move him closer to the green jersey but Bennett continues to hold the green jersey. He is nine points ahead, while Bou heads the best climber contest and Hayter stays best young rider.

Breakaway group cheered on by Basque fans

The Vuelta a España resumed after the first rest day with a hilly 152.5 kilometer race from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Laguardia. The race was in the cycling-mad Basque country, ensuring a strong turnout of fans to cheer the riders along.

In contrast to the flat stages of the Netherlands, stage four was much lumpier. A flat opening 50 kilometers was followed by the second category Puerto de Opakua (km 61.9), and then further rolling roads before a sprint at Lagrán (km 118.3), then the day’s other categorized climb, the cat. three Puerto de Herrera. Following a 12km drop down into Laguardia the parcours would conclude with a two and a half kilometer rise to the finish line.

The nature of the finale made it uncertain that the sprinters would have their day, raising the chances of success for a long breakaway move.

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) and Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Premier Tech) attacked very early on and were chased by king of the mountains leader Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) and Xabier Mikel Azparren (Eusktaltel-Euskadi).

These were unsuccessful in bridging but four others, Jarrad Drizners (Lotto Soudal), James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost), Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH) and Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi) were able to join Lutsenko and De Marchi, making the junction after about 14 kilometers of racing.

Lutsenko had started the day just 46 seconds back and with the gap rising to 2:25 after 30km of racing, became the race leader on the road. The Jumbo-Visma team of race leader Edoardo Affini was limiting their gains for a while, after which Bora-Hansgrohe took over to preserve Sam Bennett’s chances.

Basque fans had two reasons to cheer. Okamika is from the region, as is Bou’s Euskaltel-Euskadi team.

The break raced onto the second category Puerto de Opakua, where Bou gladdened fans by beating Drizners and Okamika to the line and becoming the virtual king of the mountains. Their lead was 3:12 at the summit, but dwindled after that due to the chasing by Bora-Hansgrohe and Jumbo-Visma.

Break fades as climbers test their legs

Okimika was under pressure and was dropped from the break with 73km remaining. The five others persisted but with the gap reducing to just 57 seconds with 60km left, the break had to increase its pace in response. Drizners and Bou duly cracked and were caught by the bunch, with Lutsenko, De Marchi and Shaw persisting but having just 20 seconds with 40km remaining.

Bora-Hansgrohe pulled off the front at that point, handing over to Jumbo-Visma, but the gap went back up to 30 seconds again and this prompted Bora to return again in advance of the intermediate sprint.

The apparent miscalculation saw the leading trio stay clear until just after that prime line, where Shaw led De Marchi and Lutsenko for maximum points.

Pedersen outsprinted points leader Bennett for fourth place, reducing his points deficit slightly. Bennett immediately went to the back of the bunch and frantically signaled that he had a puncture. He received a wheel change but realized the bunch was too far ahead and sat up for the rest of the day.

Race leader Affini was dropped on the category three climb of the Puerto de Herrera, ensuring there would be a new race leader at the end of the day. His Jumbo-Visma team had others ready to take over in the red jersey and set a brisk pace on the climb.

World champion Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step AlphaVinyl) leaped clear just before the summit, prompting a response from Roglič, who took the points and time bonus. The pace was hot on the descent and this opened up several gaps in the peloton. A stall on flatter ground gave Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan) the chance to slip clear with 8.8km left, but he didn’t get far.

The reformed bunch hurtled on into the final 3km and towards the ramp up to the finish line. Alejandro Valverde’s Movistar team maneuvered him into position, with Hayter and Roglič also close.

Roglic launched and was marked by Pedersen, but the Slovenian proved too strong and won, taking the race lead.

He will hold the red jersey heading into Wednesday’s fifth stage, a lumpy 187.2km race from Irún to Bilbao. This contains five categorized climbs, with the final two of those being category two.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 4 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma3:31:05
2PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:00
3MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
4PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ0:00
5SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:00
6O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:00
7HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
8EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
9KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
10HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:00
11GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:00
12KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:00
13YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:07
14HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech0:07
15EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH0:07
16RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:07
17MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:07
18POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:07
19ROCHAS RémyCofidis0:07
20CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost0:07
21HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:07
22HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:07
23BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:07
24CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:07
25LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:07
26WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:07
27ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:07
28URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:07
29CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost0:07
30MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:07
31MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:07
32VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:07
33CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:07
34SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:07
35ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:07
36LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team0:07
37AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:07
38ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:07
39TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:07
40VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:07
41LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:07
42MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:07
43BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious0:07
44BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma0:07
45DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:07
46REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:17
47CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH0:19
48GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic0:19
49PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost0:20
50CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:20
51ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:20
52DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH0:33
53PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma0:33
54CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost0:33
55POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates0:35
56POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:35
57HERRADA JesúsCofidis0:35
58GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic0:35
59GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma0:42
60NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team0:45
61OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma0:49
62KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost0:49
63VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:53
64ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:59
65ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:59
66ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:03
67HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team1:03
68FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis1:03
69VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck1:08
70VILLELLA DavideCofidis1:13
71BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:19
72PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:43
73FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:43
74BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team1:43
75OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:45
76BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM2:33
77SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:47
78HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma2:55
79VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers4:33
80HOOLE DaanTrek - Segafredo4:33
81ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi5:58
82BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi5:58
83RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team5:58
84BOL JetseBurgos-BH5:58
85ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious5:58
86ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma5:58
87PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team5:58
88JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team5:58
89MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck5:58
90DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:58
91GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech5:58
92TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team5:58
93PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team6:09
94GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic6:14
95DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic6:14
96PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ6:14
97CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo6:30
98DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM7:54
99GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma8:02
100SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal8:07
101DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team9:56
102SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team9:56
103VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team9:56
104PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team9:56
105GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma10:16
106HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10:16
107VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal10:16
108BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech10:16
109OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic10:16
110FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team10:29
111LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team10:29
112DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma10:42
113MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma11:18
114ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma11:18
115VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team11:57
116GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11:59
117RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic14:13
118STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ14:13
119TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma14:13
120AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma14:13
121MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal14:13
122FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech14:13
123IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech14:13
124NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team14:13
125HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM14:13
126TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers14:13
127BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi14:13
128AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi14:13
129MAS LluísMovistar Team14:13
130DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal14:13
131O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco14:13
132MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team14:13
133SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious14:13
134MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates14:13
135LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ14:13
136KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo14:13
137SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates14:13
138DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech14:18
139COQUARD BryanCofidis15:16
140CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15:16
141SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost15:54
142OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates16:00
143ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates16:00
144CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal17:43
145DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal18:20
146TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo18:20
147HERRADA JoséCofidis18:20
148AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi18:20
149CARRETERO HéctorEquipo Kern Pharma18:20
150NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH18:20
151BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal18:20
152OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH18:20
153MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi18:20
154CHAMPION ThomasCofidis18:20
155LANGELLOTTI VictorBurgos-BH18:20
156JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck18:20
157NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM18:26
158STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck18:29
159DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Deceuninck18:33
160MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic18:39
161VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe18:39
162MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe18:39
163MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team18:39
164BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe18:39
165DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM18:39
166KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe18:39
167MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck18:39
168VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck18:39
169SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ18:39
170CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi18:39
171MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi18:39
172CIMOLAI DavideCofidis18:39
173EINHORN ItamarIsrael - Premier Tech18:39
174VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost18:39
175HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:51
176VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM18:51
177TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck18:51
178VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:49
179JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:52
180THIJSSEN GerbenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:52
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma 11:50:59
2KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:13
3HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers0:26
4SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:26
5GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:26
6EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:27
7CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:33
8RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:33
9PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:34
10YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:51
11HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:51
12PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ0:51
13MAS EnricMovistar Team0:52
14ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:53
15AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:53
16MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:53
17ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:53
18HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:54
19KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:54
20MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:58
21HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe1:01
22MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:02
23SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious1:02
24LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious1:02
25OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma1:02
26ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:02
27LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo1:02
28WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:02
29BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious1:02
30VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:03
31VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:03
32LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team1:06
33DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team1:06
34O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:08
35REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ1:08
36ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1:13
37BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma1:17
38VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:20
39POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates1:21
40HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech1:24
41CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:28
42POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious1:30
43CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost1:39
44CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost1:39
45URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost1:39
46NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team1:44
47BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:44
48MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:45
49POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:45
50TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:45
51ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1:50
52GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma1:52
53PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost1:52
54GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic1:57
55ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:59
56ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM2:05
57CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost2:05
58PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers2:09
59ROCHAS RémyCofidis2:10
60GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic2:13
61PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma2:13
62BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2:14
63EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH2:18
64OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2:41
65BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team2:42
66DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH2:44
67FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis3:06
68VILLELLA DavideCofidis3:16
69CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:23
70BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM3:39
71CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH4:13
72VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck4:14
73HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team4:19
74HERRADA JesúsCofidis4:30
75HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma4:31
76KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost4:58
77VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers4:59
78FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe5:18
79SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:09
80DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:42
81HOOLE DaanTrek - Segafredo6:45
82ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious6:53
83TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team6:57
84PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ7:05
85JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team7:06
86ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma7:08
87GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech7:15
88PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team7:19
89CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo7:25
90PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team7:26
91RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team7:36
92DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic7:52
93BOL JetseBurgos-BH8:09
94MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck8:14
95DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM9:00
96GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma9:12
97GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic9:19
98SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal10:09
99GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma10:29
100VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team11:04
101PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team11:04
102HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11:21
103LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team11:28
104BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech11:33
105FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team11:43
106SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team11:53
107DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team12:17
108VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal12:18
109MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma12:26
110GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco12:43
111ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma12:43
112ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi12:52
113OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic13:11
114DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma14:02
115AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma14:26
116TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma14:26
117VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team14:46
118SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates14:59
119STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ15:04
120TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers15:05
121KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo15:08
122SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious15:08
123HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM15:19
124LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ15:21
125MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates15:26
126RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic15:51
127BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi15:58
128BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi16:31
129O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco16:31
130CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16:43
131ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates16:46
132OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates16:46
133FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech16:48
134COQUARD BryanCofidis17:19
135DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal17:24
136SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost17:26
137MAS LluísMovistar Team18:09
138MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19:06
139MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team19:13
140DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech19:15
141NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM19:32
142VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe19:33
143MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe19:33
144SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ19:37
145IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech19:42
146STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck19:45
147MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck19:51
148VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck19:55
149AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi20:05
150TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck20:07
151VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost20:13
152BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal20:22
153MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi20:22
154NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team20:23
155CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi20:24
156AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi20:24
157CARRETERO HéctorEquipo Kern Pharma20:25
158HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:29
159LANGELLOTTI VictorBurgos-BH20:31
160OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH20:31
161NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH20:31
162EINHORN ItamarIsrael - Premier Tech20:41
163BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe20:43
164CIMOLAI DavideCofidis20:51
165TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo21:06
166CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal21:06
167MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic21:20
168CHAMPION ThomasCofidis21:22
169KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe22:04
170MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi22:16
171VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:27
172THIJSSEN GerbenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:30
173DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM23:05
174JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23:07
175JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck24:07
176HERRADA JoséCofidis24:56
177VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM26:57
178MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal27:27
179DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal27:35
180DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Deceuninck37:34
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe127
2PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo118
3ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates34
4MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck34
5MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic34
6ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma30
7HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers30
8MAS EnricMovistar Team22
9SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost20
10DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal20
11PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ19
12GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco19
13TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma18
14COQUARD BryanCofidis18
15SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers17
16MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma17
17DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech17
18LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ16
19O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team15
20BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15
21HOOLE DaanTrek - Segafredo15
22LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team15
23STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ15
24BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal15
25EINHORN ItamarIsrael - Premier Tech15
26EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team14
27OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH13
28VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe11
29VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost10
30KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe9
31DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM8
32HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe7
33GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers6
34TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck6
35CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi6
36KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma5
37YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4
38HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech3
39EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH2
40MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi2
41THIJSSEN GerbenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers 11:51:25
2SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:00
3EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:01
4RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:07
5ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:27
6AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:27
7MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:27
8HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:35
9MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:36
10LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:36
11WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:36
12BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious0:36
13ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:47
14BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma0:51
15VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:54
16CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:02
17GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma1:26
18GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic1:31
19PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:43
20PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma1:47
21BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team2:16
22BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM3:13
23HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team3:53
24HOOLE DaanTrek - Segafredo6:19
25ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious6:27
26TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team6:31
27ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma6:42
28PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team7:00
29RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team7:10
30DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM8:34
31GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma8:46
32GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic8:53
33SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal9:43
34PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team10:38
35FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team11:17
36VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal11:52
37MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma12:00
38GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco12:17
39ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma12:17
40STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ14:38
41TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers14:39
42HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM14:53
43BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi15:32
44O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco16:05
45DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal16:58
46STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck19:19
47BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal19:56
48NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team19:57
49CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi19:58
50AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi19:58
51EINHORN ItamarIsrael - Premier Tech20:15
52TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo20:40
53CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal20:40
54CHAMPION ThomasCofidis20:56
55THIJSSEN GerbenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:04
56JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:41
57VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM26:31
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi5
2ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma3
3VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost3
4DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal3
5DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2
6ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
7VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck1
8GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic1
9OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH1
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 34:44:29
2BORA - hansgrohe0:35
3Jumbo-Visma0:36
4Team BikeExchange - Jayco0:39
5UAE Team Emirates0:41
6Trek - Segafredo0:43
7Movistar Team0:44
8Groupama - FDJ0:49
9Bahrain - Victorious0:50
10Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:22
11EF Education-EasyPost1:27
12Astana Qazaqstan Team1:32
13Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:33
14AG2R Citroën Team2:05
15Equipo Kern Pharma2:06
16Burgos-BH2:44
17Cofidis3:22
18Team DSM4:19
19Team Arkéa Samsic8:20
20Israel - Premier Tech17:12
21Alpecin-Deceuninck26:16
22Euskaltel - Euskadi27:28
23Lotto Soudal34:12

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

 

 

Stay On Topic

promo logo