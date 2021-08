Vuelta a España stage 4: Fabio Jakobsen maneuvers around Arnaud Démare in final meters for win

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) won stage 4 of the 2021 Vuelta a España coming around Arnaud Démare right before the finish line.

After bringing back an all-day three-man breakaway with 15 kilometers to go, Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and his team did the majority of the pacemaking, but it was Jacobsen who most benefitted from the French team’s work.

Jakobsen assumed the lead in the sprinter’s competition, while race leader Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) held onto the overall lead by a 25-second margin, despite crashing with 2km to go.

Full results and report to follow.