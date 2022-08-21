Become a Member

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Events Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 3: Sam Bennett doubles up with sprint victory

Mads Pedersen finishes second for the second day in a row as Edoardo Affini takes red jersey for Jumbo-Visma.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) proved best for a second day in a row at the Vuelta a España, winning the bunch sprint into Breda. Showing the increased confidence a victory brings, he launched early from the leadout of teammate Danny van Poppel and again beat Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) to the line.

Dan McLay (Arkéa Samsic) was third, while Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Fabian Lienhard (Groupama-FDJ) filled out the top five.

Race leader Mike Teunissen didn’t sprint, deciding instead to ride in the closing kilometers to keep Primož Roglič safe. Teammate Edoardo Affini was best placed of the team and became next to benefit from the Jumbo-Visma passing of the parcel, inheriting the red jersey.

The stage was flat but had one categorized climb, inspiring King of the Mountains leader Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) to clip away at the start and knuckle down with six others.

They opened a maximum lead of about three minutes, with Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) picking up both the King of the Mountains prime and the intermediate sprint. Van den Berg was second on the climb and kept his jersey. The break was finally caught with just over 11km remaining, with the sprinters’ teams then sweeping forward to set their fastmen up.

Bennett was marked out as the favorite after Saturday’s stage and was tracked by his rivals. This made things a little more complicated for him.

“It was quite hard because I think a lot of people were fighting for our wheel,” he said. “I think it is just a natural flow that people start to go up beside me and squeeze me off, so I had a few tough moments just to hold Danny’s wheel. So it was quite a hard fight.

“The boys again, what can I say… Jonas [Koch] riding all day … a big thank you for the commitment. The boys looking after me in the bunch all day, they gave me bottles when it was hard.

“It wasn’t a hard day watts-wise, but there were a lot of accelerations out of the corners all the day, a really nervous day. Again, the job they did in the final … Jonas, even though he was riding all day, came back and did another big turn. Ryan [Mullen] kept us up there, taking so much wind, and then Danny … it was a masterclass.”

Bennett was asked if it was important to land another win so soon in order to confirm his strong form.

“I think so,” he replied, encouraged after what was a long period full of frustrations. “For it to happen two days in a row was quite nice.

“This is confidence boosting, for sure…”

Bennett may have to wait a little while to challenge for number three. The Vuelta will see a rest day Monday as the peloton transitions to Spain for a series of tough hilly stages in the north.

Another day, another breakaway

Stage 3 of the Vuelta a España started and finished in Breda and was yet another flat one, courtesy of the Dutch terrain, but it did have one category four climb. The ascent of Rijzendeweg was 400 meters long and 3.7 percent in gradient, and topped out at a towering 25 meters above sea level.

The stage was 193.5km in length and included a bonus sprint some 23km from the line.

Like Saturday’s stage, King of the Mountains leader van den Berg went on the attack from the start and sparked off a breakaway group of seven. Also there were De Gendt, Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH), Pau Miquel (Kern Pharma), Mikel Iturria (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Jose Herrada (Cofidis). After seven kilometers they already had 1’10 on the bunch.

The break was working hard and averaged 46.8km for the opening hour, establishing a three-minute lead after 45km. Soon afterward Michael Woods and Israel-PremierTech teammate Itamar Einhorn crashed. Einhorn was able to chase back on, but Woods was unfortunately forced to withdraw from the race.

The sprinters’ teams such as Bora-Hansgrohe, Trek-Segafredo and Alpecin-Deceuninck were riding at the front to control things and with 100km remaining were holding the lead at around 1:55. This dropped to 1:16 just before the day’s climb, where De Gendt outsprinted Van den Berg to the summit. He took two points to Van den Berg’s one, but the points clocked up by the latter on Saturday saw him retain the mountains jersey.

The open roads didn’t have sufficient winds to break up the peloton, which was still together and gradually reeling in the break. The gap was just 45 seconds with 50km remaining and despite the efforts of the seven leaders, dropped further to 18 seconds by the intermediate sprint with 23km to go. De Gendt was quickest there ahead of Miquel and Bakelants, and immediately sat up afterwards to wait for the bunch and to save energy for another day.

Second bunch sprint of the Vuelta a España

The other six riders in the break kept going but the fight appeared to have gone out of them. The bunch was biding its time before the catch and this helped Richard Carapaz (Ineos-Grenadiers) to return after a crash. He was assisted by teammates Tao Geoghegan Hart and Pavel Sivakov and was able to rejoin.

The break was finally reeled in with 11.4km remaining. Alpecin-Deceuninck ramped up the speed to work for Tim Merlier, third on Saturday, while Bahrain-Victorious and Jumbo-Visma were also to the fore going into the final 5km. Race leader Mike Teunissen was working at the front for Jumbo, clearly deciding to keep Primož Roglič safe rather than trying for the stage win himself.

Trek-Segafredo then pushed forward going into the last 3km, trying to help Mads Pedersen after his second place on Saturday. Sam Bennett’s Bora-Hansgrohe squad was increasingly prominent going into the kilometer, but the Irishman had decided to track McLay rather than be too close to the front.

However just as Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) launched the sprint, Bennett jumped onto the wheel of van Poppel, who did another textbook leadout for the green jersey wearer.

He blasted in first to pad his lead in that classification, while Pedersen was left regretting another second place.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 3 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe4:05:53
2PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:00
3MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
4COQUARD BryanCofidis0:00
5LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ0:00
6MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck0:00
7GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
8BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal0:00
9ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates0:00
10VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe0:00
11TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck0:00
12STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ0:00
13HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
14EINHORN ItamarIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
15THIJSSEN GerbenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
16DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM0:00
17CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
18SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal0:00
19KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo0:00
20AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma0:00
21NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM0:00
22ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:00
23CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost0:00
24ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:00
25EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH0:00
26FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
27PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:00
28ROCHAS RémyCofidis0:00
29ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:00
30STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck0:00
31PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team0:00
32NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
33GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
34OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma0:00
35ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:00
36ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:00
37POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates0:00
38KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:00
39SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:00
40RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
41DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM0:00
42SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:00
43MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:00
44OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
45RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:00
46OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:00
47SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:00
48MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:00
49LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:00
50LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
51HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM0:00
52YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
53HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:00
54EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
55CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
56BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
57MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates0:00
58MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
59BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
60SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:00
61AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:00
62MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team0:00
63VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
64SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
65ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:00
66BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM0:00
67GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
68MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
69ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
70VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
71MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
72KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
73MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:00
74MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
75HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
76DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
77O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:00
78RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team0:00
79BOL JetseBurgos-BH0:00
80TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
81HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
82MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe0:00
83CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost0:00
84TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers0:00
85TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:00
86SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost0:00
87CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
88ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:00
89GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
90VILLELLA DavideCofidis0:00
91CIMOLAI DavideCofidis0:00
92ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious0:00
93DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH0:00
94PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ0:00
95LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:00
96GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:00
97DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
98GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma0:00
99ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
100VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
101VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:00
102GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
103BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
104GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
105SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious0:00
106MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck0:00
107CHAMPION ThomasCofidis0:00
108FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis0:00
109BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious0:00
110VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:00
111KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost0:00
112TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
113LANGELLOTTI VictorBurgos-BH0:00
114POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
115CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
116OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates0:00
117VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:00
118AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
119HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team0:00
120JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:00
121ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
122MAS LluísMovistar Team0:00
123BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
124REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:00
125PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:00
126PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
127POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:00
128DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
129FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
130HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
131HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:00
132URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:00
133WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:00
134MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
135VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck0:00
136PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost0:00
137CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal0:00
138HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma0:00
139CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
140FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
141MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal0:00
142CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost0:00
143OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH0:00
144VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost0:00
145PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team0:00
146BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
147BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo0:00
148DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal0:00
149PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
150TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma0:00
151CARRETERO HéctorEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
152CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo0:00
153VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
154VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal0:00
155NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH0:00
156CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH0:00
157LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
158HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
159JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
160KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe0:00
161GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
162SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:31
163DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:32
164VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck0:39
165NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team0:54
166HOOLE DaanTrek - Segafredo0:54
167AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:54
168DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech1:18
169O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:34
170HERRADA JesúsCofidis1:52
171MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi1:52
172DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma2:09
173JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck2:55
174DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal4:12
175IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech4:12
176ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi4:12
177DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Deceuninck4:12
178VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM4:12
179HERRADA JoséCofidis4:12
180BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi7:28
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma8:20:07
2OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma0:00
3ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:00
4KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:00
5TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma0:00
6GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma0:00
7HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers0:13
8CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:13
9RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:13
10SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:13
11PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:13
12GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:13
13VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:13
14EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:14
15VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:14
16ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:14
17MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:14
18PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:27
19GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:31
20YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:31
21HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:31
22DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:31
23ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates0:33
24SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:33
25POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates0:33
26AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:33
27ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:33
28MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:33
29OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates0:33
30STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ0:38
31MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:38
32ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:38
33PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ0:38
34REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:38
35PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:38
36TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers0:39
37VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe0:41
38HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:41
39MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe0:41
40KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:41
41HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:41
42KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo0:42
43SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:42
44MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:42
45LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:42
46ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:42
47SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious0:42
48LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:42
49WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:42
50POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:42
51BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo0:42
52BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious0:42
53ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious0:42
54CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo0:42
55ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:43
56OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:43
57MAS EnricMovistar Team0:43
58VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:43
59VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:43
60SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:45
61NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team0:46
62LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team0:46
63DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:46
64TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team0:46
65BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:46
66LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:46
67HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:52
68NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM0:53
69ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:53
70BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM0:53
71ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:53
72HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM0:53
73DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM0:53
74LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ0:55
75O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:55
76CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:55
77VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:55
78MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma0:55
79JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:55
80PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team0:55
81GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma0:57
82GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma0:57
83BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma0:57
84ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma0:57
85MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck0:59
86MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates1:00
87FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:01
88TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck1:03
89STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck1:03
90VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck1:03
91BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech1:04
92HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech1:04
93GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech1:04
94PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:04
95PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team1:08
96ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma1:12
97CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:14
98CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost1:19
99CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost1:19
100SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost1:19
101URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost1:19
102CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost1:19
103PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost1:19
104VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost1:21
105HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma1:23
106BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:24
107GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic1:25
108VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:25
109DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic1:25
110RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic1:25
111GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:25
112THIJSSEN GerbenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:25
113MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:25
114RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team1:25
115POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:25
116TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:25
117HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:25
118PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma1:27
119CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi1:32
120BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi1:32
121AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi1:32
122SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:44
123BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal1:49
124EINHORN ItamarIsrael - Premier Tech1:49
125SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:49
126MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:49
127VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:49
128COQUARD BryanCofidis1:50
129ROCHAS RémyCofidis1:50
130VILLELLA DavideCofidis1:50
131FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis1:50
132BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe1:51
133CARRETERO HéctorEquipo Kern Pharma1:52
134EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH1:58
135BOL JetseBurgos-BH1:58
136DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH1:58
137LANGELLOTTI VictorBurgos-BH1:58
138OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH1:58
139NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH1:58
140CIMOLAI DavideCofidis1:59
141HOOLE DaanTrek - Segafredo1:59
142JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:02
143MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck2:03
144O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:05
145DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:08
146FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech2:22
147MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic2:28
148TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo2:33
149VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:36
150OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic2:42
151CHAMPION ThomasCofidis2:49
152GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic2:52
153VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck2:54
154DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal2:58
155HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team3:03
156CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:03
157DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma3:07
158SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:09
159CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal3:10
160KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe3:12
161FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe3:22
162MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi3:24
163CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH3:41
164HERRADA JesúsCofidis3:42
165MAS LluísMovistar Team3:43
166KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost3:56
167DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM4:13
168DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech4:44
169MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team4:47
170IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech5:16
171JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck5:34
172NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team5:57
173AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi5:58
174HERRADA JoséCofidis6:23
175ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi6:41
176VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM7:53
177DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal9:02
178BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi10:20
179MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal13:01
180DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Deceuninck18:48
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe117
2PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo80
3ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates34
4MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck34
5MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic34
6DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal20
7GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco19
8TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma18
9COQUARD BryanCofidis18
10HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers17
11MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma17
12LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ16
13STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ15
14BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15
15BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal15
16EINHORN ItamarIsrael - Premier Tech15
17HOOLE DaanTrek - Segafredo15
18OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH13
19VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe11
20VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost10
21DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM8
22TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck6
23CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi6
24EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3
25THIJSSEN GerbenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
26MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi2
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers8:20:20
2RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:00
3SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:00
4PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:00
5EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:01
6VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:01
7GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:18
8AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:20
9ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:20
10MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:20
11STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ0:25
12TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers0:26
13HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:28
14MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:29
15LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:29
16WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:29
17BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious0:29
18ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious0:29
19TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team0:33
20BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:33
21ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:40
22BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM0:40
23HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM0:40
24DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM0:40
25CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:42
26MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma0:42
27PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team0:42
28GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma0:44
29GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma0:44
30BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma0:44
31ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma0:44
32FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:48
33STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck0:50
34PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team0:51
35ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma0:59
36GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic1:12
37THIJSSEN GerbenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:12
38RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team1:12
39PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma1:14
40CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi1:19
41BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi1:19
42BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal1:36
43EINHORN ItamarIsrael - Premier Tech1:36
44SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:36
45VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:36
46HOOLE DaanTrek - Segafredo1:46
47JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:49
48O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:52
49TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo2:20
50CHAMPION ThomasCofidis2:36
51GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic2:39
52DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal2:45
53HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team2:50
54CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal2:57
55NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team5:44
56AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi5:45
57VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM7:40
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost3
2DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2
3GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Jumbo-Visma 24:11:01
2INEOS Grenadiers0:13
3Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:14
4Team BikeExchange - Jayco0:31
5UAE Team Emirates0:33
6Groupama - FDJ0:38
7BORA - hansgrohe0:41
8Trek - Segafredo0:42
9Bahrain - Victorious0:42
10Movistar Team0:43
11Astana Qazaqstan Team0:46
12Team DSM0:53
13AG2R Citroën Team0:55
14Equipo Kern Pharma0:57
15Alpecin-Deceuninck1:03
16Israel - Premier Tech1:04
17EF Education-EasyPost1:19
18Team Arkéa Samsic1:25
19Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:25
20Euskaltel - Euskadi1:32
21Lotto Soudal1:49
22Cofidis1:50
23Burgos-BH1:58

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

