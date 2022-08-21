Vuelta a España stage 3: Sam Bennett doubles up with sprint victory
Mads Pedersen finishes second for the second day in a row as Edoardo Affini takes red jersey for Jumbo-Visma.
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) proved best for a second day in a row at the Vuelta a España, winning the bunch sprint into Breda. Showing the increased confidence a victory brings, he launched early from the leadout of teammate Danny van Poppel and again beat Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) to the line.
Dan McLay (Arkéa Samsic) was third, while Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Fabian Lienhard (Groupama-FDJ) filled out the top five.
Race leader Mike Teunissen didn’t sprint, deciding instead to ride in the closing kilometers to keep Primož Roglič safe. Teammate Edoardo Affini was best placed of the team and became next to benefit from the Jumbo-Visma passing of the parcel, inheriting the red jersey.
The stage was flat but had one categorized climb, inspiring King of the Mountains leader Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) to clip away at the start and knuckle down with six others.
They opened a maximum lead of about three minutes, with Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) picking up both the King of the Mountains prime and the intermediate sprint. Van den Berg was second on the climb and kept his jersey. The break was finally caught with just over 11km remaining, with the sprinters’ teams then sweeping forward to set their fastmen up.
Bennett was marked out as the favorite after Saturday’s stage and was tracked by his rivals. This made things a little more complicated for him.
“It was quite hard because I think a lot of people were fighting for our wheel,” he said. “I think it is just a natural flow that people start to go up beside me and squeeze me off, so I had a few tough moments just to hold Danny’s wheel. So it was quite a hard fight.
“The boys again, what can I say… Jonas [Koch] riding all day … a big thank you for the commitment. The boys looking after me in the bunch all day, they gave me bottles when it was hard.
“It wasn’t a hard day watts-wise, but there were a lot of accelerations out of the corners all the day, a really nervous day. Again, the job they did in the final … Jonas, even though he was riding all day, came back and did another big turn. Ryan [Mullen] kept us up there, taking so much wind, and then Danny … it was a masterclass.”
Bennett was asked if it was important to land another win so soon in order to confirm his strong form.
“I think so,” he replied, encouraged after what was a long period full of frustrations. “For it to happen two days in a row was quite nice.
“This is confidence boosting, for sure…”
Bennett may have to wait a little while to challenge for number three. The Vuelta will see a rest day Monday as the peloton transitions to Spain for a series of tough hilly stages in the north.
Another day, another breakaway
Stage 3 of the Vuelta a España started and finished in Breda and was yet another flat one, courtesy of the Dutch terrain, but it did have one category four climb. The ascent of Rijzendeweg was 400 meters long and 3.7 percent in gradient, and topped out at a towering 25 meters above sea level.
The stage was 193.5km in length and included a bonus sprint some 23km from the line.
Like Saturday’s stage, King of the Mountains leader van den Berg went on the attack from the start and sparked off a breakaway group of seven. Also there were De Gendt, Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH), Pau Miquel (Kern Pharma), Mikel Iturria (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Jose Herrada (Cofidis). After seven kilometers they already had 1’10 on the bunch.
The break was working hard and averaged 46.8km for the opening hour, establishing a three-minute lead after 45km. Soon afterward Michael Woods and Israel-PremierTech teammate Itamar Einhorn crashed. Einhorn was able to chase back on, but Woods was unfortunately forced to withdraw from the race.
The sprinters’ teams such as Bora-Hansgrohe, Trek-Segafredo and Alpecin-Deceuninck were riding at the front to control things and with 100km remaining were holding the lead at around 1:55. This dropped to 1:16 just before the day’s climb, where De Gendt outsprinted Van den Berg to the summit. He took two points to Van den Berg’s one, but the points clocked up by the latter on Saturday saw him retain the mountains jersey.
The open roads didn’t have sufficient winds to break up the peloton, which was still together and gradually reeling in the break. The gap was just 45 seconds with 50km remaining and despite the efforts of the seven leaders, dropped further to 18 seconds by the intermediate sprint with 23km to go. De Gendt was quickest there ahead of Miquel and Bakelants, and immediately sat up afterwards to wait for the bunch and to save energy for another day.
Second bunch sprint of the Vuelta a España
The other six riders in the break kept going but the fight appeared to have gone out of them. The bunch was biding its time before the catch and this helped Richard Carapaz (Ineos-Grenadiers) to return after a crash. He was assisted by teammates Tao Geoghegan Hart and Pavel Sivakov and was able to rejoin.
The break was finally reeled in with 11.4km remaining. Alpecin-Deceuninck ramped up the speed to work for Tim Merlier, third on Saturday, while Bahrain-Victorious and Jumbo-Visma were also to the fore going into the final 5km. Race leader Mike Teunissen was working at the front for Jumbo, clearly deciding to keep Primož Roglič safe rather than trying for the stage win himself.
Trek-Segafredo then pushed forward going into the last 3km, trying to help Mads Pedersen after his second place on Saturday. Sam Bennett’s Bora-Hansgrohe squad was increasingly prominent going into the kilometer, but the Irishman had decided to track McLay rather than be too close to the front.
However just as Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) launched the sprint, Bennett jumped onto the wheel of van Poppel, who did another textbook leadout for the green jersey wearer.
He blasted in first to pad his lead in that classification, while Pedersen was left regretting another second place.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 3 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:05:53
|2
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|3
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|4
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|0:00
|5
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|6
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:00
|7
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|8
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|9
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|10
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|11
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:00
|12
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|13
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|14
|EINHORN Itamar
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|15
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|16
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|0:00
|17
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|18
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|19
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|20
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|21
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|0:00
|22
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:00
|23
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|24
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|25
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|26
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|27
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|28
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|0:00
|29
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|30
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:00
|31
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|32
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|33
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|34
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|35
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|36
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|37
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|38
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|39
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|40
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|41
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|0:00
|42
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|43
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|44
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|45
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|46
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|47
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|48
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|49
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|50
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|51
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|0:00
|52
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|53
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|54
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|55
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|56
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|57
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|58
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|59
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|60
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|61
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|62
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|63
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|64
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|65
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:00
|66
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|0:00
|67
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|68
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|69
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|70
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|71
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|72
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|73
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|74
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|75
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|76
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|77
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|78
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|79
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|80
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|81
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|82
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|83
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|84
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|85
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|86
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|87
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|88
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|89
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|90
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|0:00
|91
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|0:00
|92
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|93
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|94
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|95
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|96
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|97
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|98
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|99
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|100
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|101
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|102
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|103
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|104
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|105
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|106
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:00
|107
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|0:00
|108
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|0:00
|109
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|110
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|111
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|112
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|113
|LANGELLOTTI Victor
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|114
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|115
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|116
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|117
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|118
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|119
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|120
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|121
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|122
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|123
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|124
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|125
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|126
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|127
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|128
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|129
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|130
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|131
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|132
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|133
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|134
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|135
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:00
|136
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|137
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|138
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|139
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|140
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|141
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|142
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|143
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|144
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|145
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|146
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|147
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|148
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|149
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|150
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|151
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|152
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|153
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|154
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|155
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|156
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|157
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|158
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|159
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|160
|KOCH Jonas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|161
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|162
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:31
|163
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:32
|164
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:39
|165
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|0:54
|166
|HOOLE Daan
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:54
|167
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:54
|168
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:18
|169
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:34
|170
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|1:52
|171
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:52
|172
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:09
|173
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:55
|174
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|4:12
|175
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:12
|176
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4:12
|177
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|4:12
|178
|VANDENABEELE Henri
|Team DSM
|4:12
|179
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|4:12
|180
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7:28
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|8:20:07
|2
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|4
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|5
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|6
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|7
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|8
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|9
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|10
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|11
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|12
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|13
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|14
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:14
|15
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:14
|16
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:14
|17
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:14
|18
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:27
|19
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:31
|20
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:31
|21
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:31
|22
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:31
|23
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33
|24
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33
|25
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33
|26
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33
|27
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33
|28
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33
|29
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33
|30
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|31
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|32
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|33
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|34
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|35
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|36
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:39
|37
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:41
|38
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:41
|39
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:41
|40
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:41
|41
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:41
|42
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:42
|43
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|44
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|45
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|46
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:42
|47
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|48
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:42
|49
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|50
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|51
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:42
|52
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|53
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|54
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:42
|55
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|56
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|57
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|58
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|59
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|60
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:45
|61
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:46
|62
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:46
|63
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:46
|64
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:46
|65
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:46
|66
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:46
|67
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:52
|68
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|0:53
|69
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:53
|70
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|0:53
|71
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:53
|72
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|0:53
|73
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|0:53
|74
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:55
|75
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:55
|76
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:55
|77
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:55
|78
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:55
|79
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:55
|80
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:55
|81
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:57
|82
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:57
|83
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:57
|84
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:57
|85
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:59
|86
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:00
|87
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:01
|88
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:03
|89
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:03
|90
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:03
|91
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:04
|92
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:04
|93
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:04
|94
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:04
|95
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:08
|96
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:12
|97
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:14
|98
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:19
|99
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:19
|100
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:19
|101
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:19
|102
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:19
|103
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:19
|104
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:21
|105
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:23
|106
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:24
|107
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:25
|108
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:25
|109
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:25
|110
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:25
|111
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:25
|112
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:25
|113
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:25
|114
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:25
|115
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:25
|116
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:25
|117
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:25
|118
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:27
|119
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:32
|120
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:32
|121
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:32
|122
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:44
|123
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|1:49
|124
|EINHORN Itamar
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:49
|125
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:49
|126
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:49
|127
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:49
|128
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|1:50
|129
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|1:50
|130
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|1:50
|131
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|1:50
|132
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:51
|133
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:52
|134
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|1:58
|135
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|1:58
|136
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|1:58
|137
|LANGELLOTTI Victor
|Burgos-BH
|1:58
|138
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|1:58
|139
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|1:58
|140
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|1:59
|141
|HOOLE Daan
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:59
|142
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:02
|143
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:03
|144
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:05
|145
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:08
|146
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:22
|147
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:28
|148
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:33
|149
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:36
|150
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:42
|151
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|2:49
|152
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:52
|153
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:54
|154
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|2:58
|155
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:03
|156
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:03
|157
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:07
|158
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:09
|159
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|3:10
|160
|KOCH Jonas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:12
|161
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:22
|162
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:24
|163
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|3:41
|164
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|3:42
|165
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|3:43
|166
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:56
|167
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|4:13
|168
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:44
|169
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|4:47
|170
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:16
|171
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|5:34
|172
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|5:57
|173
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5:58
|174
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|6:23
|175
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6:41
|176
|VANDENABEELE Henri
|Team DSM
|7:53
|177
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|9:02
|178
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10:20
|179
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|13:01
|180
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|18:48
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|117
|2
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|80
|3
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|34
|4
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|34
|5
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|34
|6
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|7
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|19
|8
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|18
|9
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|18
|10
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17
|11
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|17
|12
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|16
|13
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|15
|14
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15
|15
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|15
|16
|EINHORN Itamar
|Israel - Premier Tech
|15
|17
|HOOLE Daan
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|18
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|13
|19
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11
|20
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|10
|21
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|8
|22
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|6
|23
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|24
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|25
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|26
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:20:20
|2
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|3
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|4
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|5
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:01
|6
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:01
|7
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:18
|8
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:20
|9
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:20
|10
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:20
|11
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:25
|12
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:26
|13
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:28
|14
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:29
|15
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:29
|16
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:29
|17
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:29
|18
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:29
|19
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:33
|20
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:33
|21
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:40
|22
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|0:40
|23
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|0:40
|24
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|0:40
|25
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:42
|26
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:42
|27
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:42
|28
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:44
|29
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:44
|30
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:44
|31
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:44
|32
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:48
|33
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:50
|34
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:51
|35
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:59
|36
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:12
|37
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:12
|38
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:12
|39
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:14
|40
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:19
|41
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:19
|42
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|1:36
|43
|EINHORN Itamar
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:36
|44
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:36
|45
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:36
|46
|HOOLE Daan
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:46
|47
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:49
|48
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:52
|49
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:20
|50
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|2:36
|51
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:39
|52
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|2:45
|53
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:50
|54
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|2:57
|55
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|5:44
|56
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5:45
|57
|VANDENABEELE Henri
|Team DSM
|7:40
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|2
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Jumbo-Visma
|24:11:01
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|3
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:14
|4
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:31
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33
|6
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|7
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:41
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:42
|9
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|11
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:46
|12
|Team DSM
|0:53
|13
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:55
|14
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:57
|15
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:03
|16
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:04
|17
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:19
|18
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:25
|19
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:25
|20
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:32
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|1:49
|22
|Cofidis
|1:50
|23
|Burgos-BH
|1:58
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.