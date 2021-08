Vuelta a España stage 3: Rein Taaramäe takes first mountain stage of 2021 Spanish tour

Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) won stage 3 of the 2021 Vuelta a España and also took over the lead of the general classification.

American Joe Dombrowski (UAE-Team Emirates) rode into second place on the stage, some 21 seconds behind the stage winner.

Taaramäe has gone a decade between Vuelta stage wins, and to take the win and the overall is a significant achievement for him and his team.

Full report and results to follow.