Vuelta a España stage 3: Dan Martin comes across the line first in uphill finish
Primož Roglič — in the familiar position as overall race leader — finished second on the stage.
Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) launched the race-winning move with just 150m to go on stage 3 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.
The Israel Start-Up Nation rider held race leader Primož Roglič and Ineos Grenadiers’ Richard Carapaz in the closing meters of a wet, uphill finale.
“I really wanted to win a stage here, to win for the team. I had a crash at the Tour, and things didn’t go there as we wanted. I come here [in] good condition, and after these first days, I knew I could try to win a stage,” the Irishman said.
Martin’s last grand tour win was stage 6 of the 2018 Tour de France.
“Today, the team rode perfectly to support me, and I am so glad I can deliver this victory. This team has been so great to all of us. There were no wage cuts during COVID, and that gave us the motivation to train hard during the lockdown, and I’m so glad I could give the team this victory.”
With the time bonus, Martin is now just five seconds back of Roglič.
“This win is partly for them and then partly for my wife because this is the first time I’ve won a race since my kids were born and it’s really special,” Martin said.
How stage 3 unfolded
Four escapees had a slim advantage going into the final third of the stage.
Ineos Grenadiers were on the front, setting the pace for GC hopeful Richard Carapaz, while Jumbo-Visma and EF Pro Cycling were well-positioned behind them on the undulating roads, leading into the final 10km and the finish atop La Leguna Negra.
With 12km to go, the break’s gap had been shaved to 30 seconds.
Just prior to the final 10km, Estaban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) punctured and had to undergo two different bike changes. This distanced him from his GC rivals at a critical time, when his team car could not quickly get to him.
“To be able to race the Vuelta this year is incredible, to lose some time in the situation like today, it’s a shame. I had to change the bike, and then one more time, so I did what I could to limit the damage.”
Onto the last ascent, Ineos Grenadeires were still doing all the work at the front, lead by Chris Froome and Andrey Amador.
Froome, done his work for the day, dropped off the lead at 4.5km to go.
Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) attacked the lead group as Chaves reconnected with the back of the peloton.
This move was quickly neutralized just a kilometer later.
Enric Mas (Movistar) went to the front, on a counter-attack, however he was not able to make any progress on distancing his GC rivals, as Roglič and Carapaz quickly jumped on his wheel.
Sepp Kuss then launched an attack, heating up the pace which distanced stage 2 winner Marc Soler and his teammate Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).
A lone AG2R-La Mondiale rider tried to have a go up the road, but he, too, was quickly reeled in by Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Kuss, Roglič and Carapaz.
At just half a kilometer remaining, Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana Pro Team) tries to get away, however, Carapaz quickly moved onto his wheel, towing the Jumbo-Visma captain.
Martin, who had been patiently lurking near the front, from 500m to 300m to go, started his windup and was quickly marked by the polka dot jersey of Carpaza and race leader’s red jersey of Roglič.
The Irishman riding for Israel Start-Up Nation was able to fend off his GC rivals to take the stage win.
“Obviously with the injury at the Tour, I couldn’t win a stage but I was really determined to win a stage today. The team was amazing, and every single one of them played their part in the victory.”
Roglič, commenting on the final kilometer fireworks said, “It was not an easy day, with a lot of wind and rain, and a hard climb. The team did a great job, so I am happy I was close. It was a nice day for us. It was a fast finish in the end, there were a lot of attacks, and it was really hard, and [Dan Martin] was the strongest, and he deserves this win.”
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 3 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:27:49
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|3
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|4
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:04
|5
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07
|6
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:09
|7
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:12
|8
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:12
|9
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:12
|10
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24
|11
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:34
|12
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:36
|13
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:36
|14
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:43
|15
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:45
|16
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:45
|17
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:50
|18
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:53
|19
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:55
|20
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:55
|21
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:55
|22
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:58
|23
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:06
|24
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:06
|25
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:10
|26
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|1:10
|27
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:10
|28
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:23
|29
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|1:25
|30
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:28
|31
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|1:28
|32
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:28
|33
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|1:42
|34
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|1:42
|35
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|1:42
|36
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:49
|37
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:49
|38
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:49
|39
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:59
|40
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:59
|41
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:06
|42
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|2:08
|43
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:09
|44
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:12
|45
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|2:12
|46
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:12
|47
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:14
|48
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|2:21
|49
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|2:21
|50
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|2:29
|51
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:37
|52
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:14
|53
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|4:16
|54
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|4:43
|55
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:43
|56
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|4:43
|57
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5:02
|58
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|5:40
|59
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5:40
|60
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|7:04
|61
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:04
|62
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:04
|63
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|7:04
|64
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:04
|65
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|7:04
|66
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|7:04
|67
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|7:04
|68
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:04
|69
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|7:04
|70
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|7:04
|71
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:04
|72
|FROOME Chris
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:04
|73
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:04
|74
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:04
|75
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|7:04
|76
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7:16
|77
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:50
|78
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:50
|79
|WURF Cameron
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:50
|80
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|7:50
|81
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|7:50
|82
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|7:50
|83
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|8:27
|84
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|8:27
|85
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|8:27
|86
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:45
|87
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|8:52
|88
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8:52
|89
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|9:10
|90
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|9:10
|91
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|9:12
|92
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9:12
|93
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|9:57
|94
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|9:57
|95
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|9:57
|96
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9:57
|97
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|9:59
|98
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:59
|99
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:59
|100
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|10:44
|101
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|11:11
|102
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|11:11
|103
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|11:11
|104
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:14
|105
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:14
|106
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:14
|107
|BARBERO Carlos
|NTT Pro Cycling
|11:14
|108
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|11:14
|109
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:14
|110
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11:14
|111
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|11:14
|112
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:14
|113
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11:14
|114
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11:14
|115
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|11:14
|116
|DYBALL Benjamin
|NTT Pro Cycling
|11:14
|117
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:14
|118
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:14
|119
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:14
|120
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11:14
|121
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:14
|122
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|11:14
|123
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:14
|124
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:19
|125
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:19
|126
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11:19
|127
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:19
|128
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain - McLaren
|11:19
|129
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|11:19
|130
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|11:19
|131
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|11:19
|132
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:19
|133
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|11:24
|134
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:38
|135
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:51
|136
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|11:51
|137
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:51
|138
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|11:51
|139
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:51
|140
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:51
|141
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|11:51
|142
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Pro Team
|11:51
|143
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11:56
|144
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:04
|145
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12:04
|146
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:06
|147
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|12:24
|148
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:04
|149
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:04
|150
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|14:11
|151
|DELAGE Mickaël
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:31
|152
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|14:31
|153
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:31
|154
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:31
|155
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|14:31
|156
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|14:41
|157
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Pro Cycling
|15:07
|158
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:07
|159
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|15:16
|160
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|16:10
|161
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:26
|162
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|16:26
|163
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:26
|164
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:26
|165
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:26
|166
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:26
|167
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|16:26
|168
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16:30
|169
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:30
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:37:24
|2
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:05
|3
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|4
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:32
|5
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:38
|6
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:44
|7
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:17
|8
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:29
|9
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:55
|10
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:57
|11
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2:08
|12
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:31
|13
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:53
|14
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:55
|15
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:58
|16
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:05
|17
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:13
|18
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:31
|19
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|3:37
|20
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:00
|21
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:16
|22
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:41
|23
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|5:42
|24
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|7:17
|25
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:35
|26
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:14
|27
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:54
|28
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|12:13
|29
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|12:18
|30
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|13:41
|31
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|13:54
|32
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:56
|33
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:00
|34
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:24
|35
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|18:32
|36
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:57
|37
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:14
|38
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19:57
|39
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|21:02
|40
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21:05
|41
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|21:54
|42
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|23:44
|43
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|23:50
|44
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|24:51
|45
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|25:01
|46
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|25:35
|47
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|25:48
|48
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|26:40
|49
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:09
|50
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|28:23
|51
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:53
|52
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|29:31
|53
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|29:35
|54
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|29:57
|55
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|30:01
|56
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|30:02
|57
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|30:31
|58
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|31:37
|59
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|31:49
|60
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|31:58
|61
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|32:07
|62
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|32:20
|63
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|32:28
|64
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|32:29
|65
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|32:41
|66
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33:01
|67
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|33:01
|68
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|33:40
|69
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|33:45
|70
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|34:23
|71
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34:31
|72
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|34:57
|73
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|35:01
|74
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:56
|75
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|36:16
|76
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|36:23
|77
|FROOME Chris
|INEOS Grenadiers
|37:03
|78
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|37:08
|79
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|37:11
|80
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|37:16
|81
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|37:30
|82
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|37:34
|83
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|37:53
|84
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|37:53
|85
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|38:05
|86
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|38:38
|87
|WURF Cameron
|INEOS Grenadiers
|38:39
|88
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|38:44
|89
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|38:50
|90
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|39:30
|91
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|40:42
|92
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|40:45
|93
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|40:48
|94
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|41:11
|95
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|41:11
|96
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|41:11
|97
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|41:11
|98
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|41:13
|99
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|41:32
|100
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|41:41
|101
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|41:44
|102
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|42:00
|103
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|42:03
|104
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|42:03
|105
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|42:03
|106
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|42:08
|107
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|42:08
|108
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|42:34
|109
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|42:34
|110
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|42:36
|111
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Pro Team
|42:40
|112
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|42:41
|113
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|42:55
|114
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|43:13
|115
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|43:17
|116
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|43:19
|117
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|43:20
|118
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|43:25
|119
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|43:28
|120
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|43:28
|121
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|43:42
|122
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|44:59
|123
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|45:06
|124
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|45:18
|125
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|45:20
|126
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|45:21
|127
|BARBERO Carlos
|NTT Pro Cycling
|45:21
|128
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|45:21
|129
|DYBALL Benjamin
|NTT Pro Cycling
|45:21
|130
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|45:21
|131
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|45:21
|132
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|45:26
|133
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain - McLaren
|45:26
|134
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|45:26
|135
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|45:31
|136
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|45:31
|137
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|45:49
|138
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|45:52
|139
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|45:58
|140
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|46:05
|141
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|46:22
|142
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|46:29
|143
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|46:57
|144
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|46:59
|145
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|46:59
|146
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|47:30
|147
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|48:05
|148
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|48:27
|149
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|48:30
|150
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|49:37
|151
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|49:38
|152
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|50:20
|153
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|50:33
|154
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|50:38
|155
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|51:47
|156
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Mitchelton-Scott
|51:51
|157
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|51:58
|158
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Pro Cycling
|52:23
|159
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|52:48
|160
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|53:16
|161
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|53:21
|162
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|53:44
|163
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|54:13
|164
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|55:41
|165
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|58:16
|166
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|58:18
|167
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|58:20
|168
|DELAGE Mickaël
|Groupama - FDJ
|58:30
|169
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:00:25
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|65
|2
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|57
|3
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|50
|4
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|30
|5
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|26
|6
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|25
|7
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|8
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|9
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21
|10
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|17
|11
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|14
|12
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13
|13
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|14
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|15
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|16
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|17
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|18
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|19
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|20
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|21
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|22
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|23
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|24
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|25
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|26
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|27
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|28
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|2
|29
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|2
|30
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|31
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|32
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|33
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|34
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|-5
|35
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|-5
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|12:37:56
|2
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:26
|3
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:59
|4
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:28
|5
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|5:10
|6
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:03
|7
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|11:41
|8
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|11:46
|9
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|13:22
|10
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:28
|11
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:42
|12
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20:30
|13
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|23:12
|14
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|24:29
|15
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:37
|16
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29:59
|17
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|31:05
|18
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|31:26
|19
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|31:56
|20
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|31:57
|21
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|32:29
|22
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|33:51
|23
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|34:29
|24
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|35:44
|25
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|35:51
|26
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|36:39
|27
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|36:44
|28
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|38:06
|29
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|38:18
|30
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|40:10
|31
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|40:39
|32
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|40:41
|33
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|41:00
|34
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|41:12
|35
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|41:31
|36
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|41:31
|37
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|42:02
|38
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|42:04
|39
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|42:41
|40
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|42:45
|41
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|42:48
|42
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|44:34
|43
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|44:49
|44
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|44:49
|45
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|44:49
|46
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|44:59
|47
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|45:17
|48
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|45:26
|49
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|46:25
|50
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|46:27
|51
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|47:33
|52
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|49:05
|53
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|49:06
|54
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|50:01
|55
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|52:16
|56
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|52:44
|57
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|55:09
|58
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|59:53
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18
|2
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16
|3
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|4
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|5
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|6
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|7
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|6
|8
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|6
|9
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|4
|10
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|11
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|12
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2
|13
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|14
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|2
|15
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|2
|16
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|17
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|18
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|19
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|20
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|21
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|22
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|23
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|1
|24
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|-2
|25
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|-2
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|37:55:15
|2
|Movistar Team
|1:42
|3
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:14
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|13:33
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|24:21
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|32:16
|7
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34:06
|8
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|37:12
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|40:59
|10
|CCC Team
|46:34
|11
|Groupama - FDJ
|49:56
|12
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|58:16
|13
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:00:26
|14
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:00:32
|15
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:01:42
|16
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:03:30
|17
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:10:22
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|1:14:04
|19
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:20:21
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:20:43
|21
|Team Sunweb
|1:28:43
|22
|Burgos-BH
|1:31:31
