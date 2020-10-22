Vuelta a España stage 3: Dan Martin comes across the line first in uphill finish

Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) launched the race-winning move with just 150m to go on stage 3 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

The Israel Start-Up Nation rider held race leader Primož Roglič and Ineos Grenadiers’ Richard Carapaz in the closing meters of a wet, uphill finale.

“I really wanted to win a stage here, to win for the team. I had a crash at the Tour, and things didn’t go there as we wanted. I come here [in] good condition, and after these first days, I knew I could try to win a stage,” the Irishman said.

Martin’s last grand tour win was stage 6 of the 2018 Tour de France.

“Today, the team rode perfectly to support me, and I am so glad I can deliver this victory. This team has been so great to all of us. There were no wage cuts during COVID, and that gave us the motivation to train hard during the lockdown, and I’m so glad I could give the team this victory.”

With the time bonus, Martin is now just five seconds back of Roglič.

“This win is partly for them and then partly for my wife because this is the first time I’ve won a race since my kids were born and it’s really special,” Martin said.

How stage 3 unfolded

Four escapees had a slim advantage going into the final third of the stage.

Ineos Grenadiers were on the front, setting the pace for GC hopeful Richard Carapaz, while Jumbo-Visma and EF Pro Cycling were well-positioned behind them on the undulating roads, leading into the final 10km and the finish atop La Leguna Negra.

With 12km to go, the break’s gap had been shaved to 30 seconds.

Just prior to the final 10km, Estaban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) punctured and had to undergo two different bike changes. This distanced him from his GC rivals at a critical time, when his team car could not quickly get to him.

“To be able to race the Vuelta this year is incredible, to lose some time in the situation like today, it’s a shame. I had to change the bike, and then one more time, so I did what I could to limit the damage.”

Onto the last ascent, Ineos Grenadeires were still doing all the work at the front, lead by Chris Froome and Andrey Amador.

Froome, done his work for the day, dropped off the lead at 4.5km to go.

Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) attacked the lead group as Chaves reconnected with the back of the peloton.

This move was quickly neutralized just a kilometer later.

Enric Mas (Movistar) went to the front, on a counter-attack, however he was not able to make any progress on distancing his GC rivals, as Roglič and Carapaz quickly jumped on his wheel.

Sepp Kuss then launched an attack, heating up the pace which distanced stage 2 winner Marc Soler and his teammate Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

A lone AG2R-La Mondiale rider tried to have a go up the road, but he, too, was quickly reeled in by Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Kuss, Roglič and Carapaz.

At just half a kilometer remaining, Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana Pro Team) tries to get away, however, Carapaz quickly moved onto his wheel, towing the Jumbo-Visma captain.

Martin, who had been patiently lurking near the front, from 500m to 300m to go, started his windup and was quickly marked by the polka dot jersey of Carpaza and race leader’s red jersey of Roglič.

The Irishman riding for Israel Start-Up Nation was able to fend off his GC rivals to take the stage win.

“Obviously with the injury at the Tour, I couldn’t win a stage but I was really determined to win a stage today. The team was amazing, and every single one of them played their part in the victory.”

Roglič, commenting on the final kilometer fireworks said, “It was not an easy day, with a lot of wind and rain, and a hard climb. The team did a great job, so I am happy I was close. It was a nice day for us. It was a fast finish in the end, there were a lot of attacks, and it was really hard, and [Dan Martin] was the strongest, and he deserves this win.”