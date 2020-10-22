2020 La Vuelta

Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 3: Dan Martin comes across the line first in uphill finish

Primož Roglič — in the familiar position as overall race leader — finished second on the stage.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) launched the race-winning move with just 150m to go on stage 3 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

The Israel Start-Up Nation rider held race leader Primož Roglič and Ineos Grenadiers’ Richard Carapaz in the closing meters of a wet, uphill finale.

“I really wanted to win a stage here, to win for the team. I had a crash at the Tour, and things didn’t go there as we wanted. I come here [in] good condition, and after these first days, I knew I could try to win a stage,” the Irishman said.

Martin’s last grand tour win was stage 6 of the 2018 Tour de France.

“Today, the team rode perfectly to support me, and I am so glad I can deliver this victory. This team has been so great to all of us. There were no wage cuts during COVID, and that gave us the motivation to train hard during the lockdown, and I’m so glad I could give the team this victory.”

With the time bonus, Martin is now just five seconds back of Roglič.

“This win is partly for them and then partly for my wife because this is the first time I’ve won a race since my kids were born and it’s really special,” Martin said.

How stage 3 unfolded

Four escapees had a slim advantage going into the final third of the stage.

Ineos Grenadiers were on the front, setting the pace for GC hopeful Richard Carapaz, while Jumbo-Visma and EF Pro Cycling were well-positioned behind them on the undulating roads, leading into the final 10km and the finish atop La Leguna Negra.

With 12km to go, the break’s gap had been shaved to 30 seconds.

Just prior to the final 10km, Estaban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) punctured and had to undergo two different bike changes. This distanced him from his GC rivals at a critical time, when his team car could not quickly get to him.

“To be able to race the Vuelta this year is incredible, to lose some time in the situation like today, it’s a shame. I had to change the bike, and then one more time, so I did what I could to limit the damage.”

Onto the last ascent, Ineos Grenadeires were still doing all the work at the front, lead by Chris Froome and Andrey Amador.

Froome, done his work for the day, dropped off the lead at 4.5km to go.

Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) attacked the lead group as Chaves reconnected with the back of the peloton.

This move was quickly neutralized just a kilometer later.

Enric Mas (Movistar) went to the front, on a counter-attack, however he was not able to make any progress on distancing his GC rivals, as Roglič and Carapaz quickly jumped on his wheel.

Sepp Kuss then launched an attack, heating up the pace which distanced stage 2 winner Marc Soler and his teammate Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

A lone AG2R-La Mondiale rider tried to have a go up the road, but he, too, was quickly reeled in by Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Kuss, Roglič and Carapaz.

At just half a kilometer remaining, Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana Pro Team) tries to get away, however, Carapaz quickly moved onto his wheel, towing the Jumbo-Visma captain.

Martin, who had been patiently lurking near the front, from 500m to 300m to go, started his windup and was quickly marked by the polka dot jersey of Carpaza and race leader’s red jersey of Roglič.

The Irishman riding for Israel Start-Up Nation was able to fend off his GC rivals to take the stage win.

“Obviously with the injury at the Tour, I couldn’t win a stage but I was really determined to win a stage today. The team was amazing, and every single one of them played their part in the victory.”

Roglič, commenting on the final kilometer fireworks said, “It was not an easy day, with a lot of wind and rain, and a hard climb. The team did a great job, so I am happy I was close. It was a nice day for us. It was a fast finish in the end, there were a lot of attacks, and it was really hard, and [Dan Martin] was the strongest, and he deserves this win.”

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 3 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation4:27:49
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
3CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
4POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren0:04
5VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team0:07
6MAS EnricMovistar Team0:09
7GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:12
8CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling0:12
9KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:12
10CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale0:24
11GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:34
12ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:36
13DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates0:36
14MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:43
15SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:45
16SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers0:45
17CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:50
18EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo0:53
19BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:55
20VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:55
21MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling0:55
22NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott0:58
23BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step1:06
24CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1:06
25BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation1:10
26POWER RobertTeam Sunweb1:10
27FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates1:10
28LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo1:23
29BARTA WillCCC Team1:25
30SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie1:28
31ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team1:28
32WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling1:28
33SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team1:42
34IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team1:42
35IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team1:42
36MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:49
37HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:49
38LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:49
39HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates1:59
40CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:59
41SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie2:06
42CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH2:08
43BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren2:09
44GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal2:12
45KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team2:12
46PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale2:12
47ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ2:14
48ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb2:21
49HIRT JanCCC Team2:21
50VERONA CarlosMovistar Team2:29
51GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma2:37
52JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale3:14
53MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH4:16
54DEWULF StanLotto Soudal4:43
55SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott4:43
56MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH4:43
57GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale5:02
58ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team5:40
59GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA5:40
60OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH7:04
61STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step7:04
62DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo7:04
63VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling7:04
64LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo7:04
65DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling7:04
66VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH7:04
67SMIT WillieBurgos-BH7:04
68GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation7:04
69MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal7:04
70LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie7:04
71PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation7:04
72FROOME ChrisINEOS Grenadiers7:04
73AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers7:04
74HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation7:04
75VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling7:04
76SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott7:16
77RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo7:50
78VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers7:50
79WURF CameronINEOS Grenadiers7:50
80OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie7:50
81FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie7:50
82PALUTA MichałCCC Team7:50
83GASPAROTTO EnricoNTT Pro Cycling8:27
84DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling8:27
85MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal8:27
86LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:45
87MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling8:52
88AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA8:52
89WELLENS TimLotto Soudal9:10
90THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal9:10
91VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal9:12
92STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott9:12
93FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team9:57
94ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team9:57
95JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling9:57
96GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott9:57
97OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team9:59
98GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers9:59
99SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ9:59
100CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling10:44
101BOL JetseBurgos-BH11:11
102EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH11:11
103MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie11:11
104RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation11:14
105LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ11:14
106LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ11:14
107BARBERO CarlosNTT Pro Cycling11:14
108DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren11:14
109COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates11:14
110SÁEZ HéctorCaja Rural - Seguros RGA11:14
111DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb11:14
112BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:14
113BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA11:14
114SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA11:14
115INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren11:14
116DYBALL BenjaminNTT Pro Cycling11:14
117KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo11:14
118OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates11:14
119GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step11:14
120TANFIELD HarryAG2R La Mondiale11:14
121BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:14
122WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team11:14
123MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:14
124MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step11:19
125ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step11:19
126ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA11:19
127CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step11:19
128BOLE GregaBahrain - McLaren11:19
129SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb11:19
130STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb11:19
131WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - McLaren11:19
132PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:19
133ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team11:24
134SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe11:38
135DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma11:51
136VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team11:51
137MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma11:51
138SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb11:51
139PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates11:51
140RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates11:51
141KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb11:51
142GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Pro Team11:51
143EDMONDSON AlexMitchelton-Scott11:56
144HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma12:04
145RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation12:04
146BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step12:06
147WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren12:24
148SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe14:04
149SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe14:04
150GESCHKE SimonCCC Team14:11
151DELAGE MickaëlGroupama - FDJ14:31
152HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie14:31
153ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ14:31
154SUTHERLAND RoryIsrael Start-Up Nation14:31
155ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team14:31
156TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie14:41
157DOCKER MitchellEF Pro Cycling15:07
158OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates15:07
159VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal15:16
160VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling16:10
161ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe16:26
162MARECZKO JakubCCC Team16:26
163SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe16:26
164MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo16:26
165LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe16:26
166VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma16:26
167OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling16:26
168SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott16:30
169MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe16:30
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma 12:37:24
2MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:05
3CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:13
4MAS EnricMovistar Team0:32
5CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling0:38
6KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:44
7GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:17
8CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1:29
9SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:55
10BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:57
11VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2:08
12DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates2:31
13NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott2:53
14ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2:55
15BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step2:58
16FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates3:05
17POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren3:13
18MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling3:31
19IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team3:37
20GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ4:00
21CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step4:16
22HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates4:41
23VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team5:42
24SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team7:17
25SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers8:35
26MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:14
27HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:54
28ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team12:13
29GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal12:18
30VERONA CarlosMovistar Team13:41
31BARTA WillCCC Team13:54
32COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates13:56
33EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo18:00
34ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ18:24
35ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team18:32
36GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma18:57
37LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo19:14
38SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie19:57
39CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale21:02
40DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma21:05
41SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie21:54
42GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA23:44
43HIRT JanCCC Team23:50
44MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits24:51
45CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA25:01
46VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling25:35
47BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation25:48
48SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott26:40
49RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo28:09
50IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team28:23
51DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo28:53
52PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale29:31
53LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA29:35
54MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH29:57
55AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA30:01
56GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott30:02
57LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits30:31
58POWER RobertTeam Sunweb31:37
59KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team31:49
60ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb31:58
61CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH32:07
62OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie32:20
63MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling32:28
64MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal32:29
65ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team32:41
66STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step33:01
67OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team33:01
68FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team33:40
69AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers33:45
70DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling34:23
71VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers34:31
72BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA34:57
73GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale35:01
74SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ35:56
75BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren36:16
76STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott36:23
77FROOME ChrisINEOS Grenadiers37:03
78LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ37:08
79DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb37:11
80ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team37:16
81WELLENS TimLotto Soudal37:30
82SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA37:34
83SMIT WillieBurgos-BH37:53
84HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation37:53
85SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott38:05
86FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie38:38
87WURF CameronINEOS Grenadiers38:39
88WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling38:44
89DEWULF StanLotto Soudal38:50
90GASPAROTTO EnricoNTT Pro Cycling39:30
91GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation40:42
92LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ40:45
93GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers40:48
94OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH41:11
95VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH41:11
96PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation41:11
97VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling41:11
98BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits41:13
99MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH41:32
100HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma41:41
101STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb41:44
102MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie42:00
103DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren42:03
104GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step42:03
105KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo42:03
106ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step42:08
107MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step42:08
108DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling42:34
109MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal42:34
110VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal42:36
111GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Pro Team42:40
112EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH42:41
113BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step42:55
114WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren43:13
115THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal43:17
116JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling43:19
117SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe43:20
118JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale43:25
119LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo43:28
120TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie43:28
121LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie43:42
122HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie44:59
123PALUTA MichałCCC Team45:06
124SÁEZ HéctorCaja Rural - Seguros RGA45:18
125ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ45:20
126RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation45:21
127BARBERO CarlosNTT Pro Cycling45:21
128INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren45:21
129DYBALL BenjaminNTT Pro Cycling45:21
130WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team45:21
131MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits45:21
132ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA45:26
133BOLE GregaBahrain - McLaren45:26
134PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits45:26
135ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team45:31
136VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma45:31
137PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates45:49
138MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma45:52
139RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates45:58
140VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal46:05
141TANFIELD HarryAG2R La Mondiale46:22
142MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe46:29
143OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates46:57
144VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team46:59
145KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb46:59
146CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling47:30
147WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - McLaren48:05
148BOL JetseBurgos-BH48:27
149BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits48:30
150CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step49:37
151SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb49:38
152SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb50:20
153OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates50:33
154SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe50:38
155SUTHERLAND RoryIsrael Start-Up Nation51:47
156EDMONDSON AlexMitchelton-Scott51:51
157GESCHKE SimonCCC Team51:58
158DOCKER MitchellEF Pro Cycling52:23
159VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling52:48
160SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott53:16
161SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe53:21
162RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation53:44
163MARECZKO JakubCCC Team54:13
164OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling55:41
165SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe58:16
166LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe58:18
167ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe58:20
168DELAGE MickaëlGroupama - FDJ58:30
169MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:00:25
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma65
2MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation57
3CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers50
4MAS EnricMovistar Team30
5SOLER MarcMovistar Team26
6CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling25
7CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott23
8KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma22
9GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe21
10VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team17
11POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren14
12BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma13
13VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team12
14BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step11
15DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates6
16ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo6
17CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale6
18GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ5
19ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ4
20LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ4
21SÁEZ HéctorCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4
22MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling4
23GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma4
24IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team3
25COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates3
26NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott2
27MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
28MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH2
29ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team2
30CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step1
31RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo1
32FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie1
33HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie1
34HIRT JanCCC Team-5
35MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling-5
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1MAS EnricMovistar Team 12:37:56
2BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step2:26
3MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling2:59
4GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ3:28
5VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team5:10
6SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers8:03
7ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team11:41
8GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal11:46
9BARTA WillCCC Team13:22
10EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo17:28
11LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo18:42
12CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale20:30
13GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA23:12
14CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA24:29
15RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo27:37
16LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits29:59
17POWER RobertTeam Sunweb31:05
18ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb31:26
19MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling31:56
20MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal31:57
21STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step32:29
22DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling33:51
23GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale34:29
24BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren35:44
25STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott35:51
26DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb36:39
27ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team36:44
28FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie38:06
29DEWULF StanLotto Soudal38:18
30GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation40:10
31OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH40:39
32BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits40:41
33MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH41:00
34STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb41:12
35DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren41:31
36GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step41:31
37DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling42:02
38VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal42:04
39WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren42:41
40THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal42:45
41SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe42:48
42PALUTA MichałCCC Team44:34
43RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation44:49
44INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren44:49
45MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits44:49
46VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma44:59
47PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates45:17
48RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates45:26
49OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates46:25
50KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb46:27
51WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - McLaren47:33
52CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step49:05
53SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb49:06
54OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates50:01
55VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling52:16
56SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott52:44
57OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling55:09
58MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo59:53
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers18
2MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation16
3KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma14
4ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma7
5WELLENS TimLotto Soudal6
6JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale6
7MAS EnricMovistar Team6
8VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team6
9BOL JetseBurgos-BH4
10BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation3
11VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal3
12POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren2
13ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ2
14SMIT WillieBurgos-BH2
15VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling2
16CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1
17VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team1
18IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team1
19AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers1
20BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1
21SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1
22CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1
23SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb1
24HIRT JanCCC Team-2
25MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling-2
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma 37:55:15
2Movistar Team1:42
3UAE-Team Emirates7:14
4Astana Pro Team13:33
5Mitchelton-Scott24:21
6Trek - Segafredo32:16
7INEOS Grenadiers34:06
8Deceuninck - Quick Step37:12
9Cofidis, Solutions Crédits40:59
10CCC Team46:34
11Groupama - FDJ49:56
12Caja Rural - Seguros RGA58:16
13NTT Pro Cycling1:00:26
14Israel Start-Up Nation1:00:32
15Bahrain - McLaren1:01:42
16EF Pro Cycling1:03:30
17Team Total Direct Energie1:10:22
18Lotto Soudal1:14:04
19BORA - hansgrohe1:20:21
20AG2R La Mondiale1:20:43
21Team Sunweb1:28:43
22Burgos-BH1:31:31

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic