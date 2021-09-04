Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

2021 La Vuelta

Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 20: Clément Champoussin attacks to glory as Roglič defends red

Breakaway rider Clément Champoussin survived an onslaught by the GC favorites to take his first WorldTour win.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Frenchman Clément Champoussin (AG2R-Citroën) bolted to victory after a thrilling finale to Saturday’s 20th stage of the Vuelta a España to Herville, the final mountain stage of the race. It was Champoussin’s first career WorldTour victory, and it came against a diminished front group that contained the race’s GC favorites.

After being dropped inside the final 4km Champoussin fought back onto the group containing Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), Enric Mas (Movistar), Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), and Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious) and then bolted to glory inside 2km to go. The Frenchman caught the GC riders by surprise, and cameras showed the favorites staring at each other as Champoussin accelerated into the climb’s final steep ramp.

Champoussin then rocked and rolled on his bicycle up the painful final pitch, grimacing with each pedal stroke. Finish line cameras showed him nearly falling off his bicycle from exhaustion after crossing the line.

After finishing, Champoussin thanked his teammates Liliane Calmejane and Stan Dewulf, who were present with him in the day’s long breakaway.

The thrilling finale came on a stage that will long be remembered for the dramatics inside the Movistar team. The team’s Colombian star Miguel Angel López, who came into the day 3rd in GC, stepped off his bicycle at the base of the final climb and refused to continue riding. The moment came after López was distanced from the GC group and saw his 3rd place on GC evaporate.

Colombian star Egan Bernal also saw his run at the red jersey come to an end after being dropped earlier in the day. Berrnal struggled to keep pace and lost nearly 7 minutes to the lead group.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 20 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team5:21:50
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:06
3YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:08
4MAS EnricMovistar Team0:08
5HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:12
6HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM0:16
7BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:23
8GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates0:26
9MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:26
10DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix0:50
11HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:05
12CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team1:09
13MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal1:13
14DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team1:15
15SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange1:35
16NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH2:25
17GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe6:55
18DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates6:55
19BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers6:55
20KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma6:55
21CUADROS ÁlvaroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA7:31
22EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:31
23PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious7:31
24MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi7:31
25TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates7:31
26CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious7:34
27MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:40
28KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma7:40
29MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates7:40
30CRAS SteffLotto Soudal7:40
31SOTO Antonio JesúsEuskaltel - Euskadi7:40
32DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates7:40
33OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma7:40
34STORER MichaelTeam DSM7:40
35BARDET RomainTeam DSM7:40
36BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team7:40
37HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange7:47
38CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH7:49
39LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo8:15
40HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:20
41BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo8:30
42ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:33
43CLAEYS DimitriTeam Qhubeka NextHash9:33
44CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team11:11
45CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo11:21
46POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious11:21
47IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech14:10
48IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech14:10
49MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH15:03
50ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ16:12
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma 83:11:27
2MAS EnricMovistar Team2:38
3HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious4:48
4YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers5:48
5MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious8:14
6BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers11:38
7KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma13:42
8MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits16:11
9DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates16:19
10GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe20:30
11EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:46
12KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma24:50
13LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo26:18
14BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team43:59
15ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits47:47
16CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team52:05
17CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:02:56
18OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma1:04:36
19CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH1:06:46
20BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:16:18
21CRAS SteffLotto Soudal1:18:18
22MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates1:18:57
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step250
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma179
3TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates145
4CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo144
5DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM120
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious 83:19:41
2BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers3:24
3LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo18:04
4ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits39:33
5CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team43:51
6CRAS SteffLotto Soudal1:10:04
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1STORER MichaelTeam DSM80
2BARDET RomainTeam DSM61
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma51
4CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious33
5MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates33
Teams
RankNameTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic