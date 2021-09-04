Vuelta a España stage 20: Clément Champoussin attacks to glory as Roglič defends red
Breakaway rider Clément Champoussin survived an onslaught by the GC favorites to take his first WorldTour win.
Frenchman Clément Champoussin (AG2R-Citroën) bolted to victory after a thrilling finale to Saturday’s 20th stage of the Vuelta a España to Herville, the final mountain stage of the race. It was Champoussin’s first career WorldTour victory, and it came against a diminished front group that contained the race’s GC favorites.
After being dropped inside the final 4km Champoussin fought back onto the group containing Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), Enric Mas (Movistar), Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), and Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious) and then bolted to glory inside 2km to go. The Frenchman caught the GC riders by surprise, and cameras showed the favorites staring at each other as Champoussin accelerated into the climb’s final steep ramp.
Champoussin then rocked and rolled on his bicycle up the painful final pitch, grimacing with each pedal stroke. Finish line cameras showed him nearly falling off his bicycle from exhaustion after crossing the line.
After finishing, Champoussin thanked his teammates Liliane Calmejane and Stan Dewulf, who were present with him in the day’s long breakaway.
The thrilling finale came on a stage that will long be remembered for the dramatics inside the Movistar team. The team’s Colombian star Miguel Angel López, who came into the day 3rd in GC, stepped off his bicycle at the base of the final climb and refused to continue riding. The moment came after López was distanced from the GC group and saw his 3rd place on GC evaporate.
Colombian star Egan Bernal also saw his run at the red jersey come to an end after being dropped earlier in the day. Berrnal struggled to keep pace and lost nearly 7 minutes to the lead group.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 20 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:21:50
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06
|3
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:08
|4
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:08
|5
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:12
|6
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|0:16
|7
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:23
|8
|GIBBONS Ryan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:26
|9
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:26
|10
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:50
|11
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:05
|12
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:09
|13
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|1:13
|14
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:15
|15
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|1:35
|16
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|2:25
|17
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:55
|18
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:55
|19
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:55
|20
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:55
|21
|CUADROS Álvaro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7:31
|22
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:31
|23
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:31
|24
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7:31
|25
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:31
|26
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:34
|27
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:40
|28
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:40
|29
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:40
|30
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|7:40
|31
|SOTO Antonio Jesús
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7:40
|32
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:40
|33
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:40
|34
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|7:40
|35
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|7:40
|36
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:40
|37
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|7:47
|38
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|7:49
|39
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:15
|40
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:20
|41
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:30
|42
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:33
|43
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|9:33
|44
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:11
|45
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:21
|46
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:21
|47
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:10
|48
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:10
|49
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|15:03
|50
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:12
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|83:11:27
|2
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2:38
|3
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:48
|4
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:48
|5
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:14
|6
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:38
|7
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:42
|8
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:11
|9
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16:19
|10
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:30
|11
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:46
|12
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24:50
|13
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:18
|14
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|43:59
|15
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|47:47
|16
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|52:05
|17
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:02:56
|18
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:04:36
|19
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|1:06:46
|20
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:16:18
|21
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|1:18:18
|22
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:18:57
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|250
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|179
|3
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|145
|4
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|144
|5
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|120
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|83:19:41
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:24
|3
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:04
|4
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|39:33
|5
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|43:51
|6
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|1:10:04
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|80
|2
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|61
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|51
|4
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33
|5
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.