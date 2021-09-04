Vuelta a España stage 20: Clément Champoussin attacks to glory as Roglič defends red

Frenchman Clément Champoussin (AG2R-Citroën) bolted to victory after a thrilling finale to Saturday’s 20th stage of the Vuelta a España to Herville, the final mountain stage of the race. It was Champoussin’s first career WorldTour victory, and it came against a diminished front group that contained the race’s GC favorites.

After being dropped inside the final 4km Champoussin fought back onto the group containing Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), Enric Mas (Movistar), Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), and Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious) and then bolted to glory inside 2km to go. The Frenchman caught the GC riders by surprise, and cameras showed the favorites staring at each other as Champoussin accelerated into the climb’s final steep ramp.

Champoussin then rocked and rolled on his bicycle up the painful final pitch, grimacing with each pedal stroke. Finish line cameras showed him nearly falling off his bicycle from exhaustion after crossing the line.

After finishing, Champoussin thanked his teammates Liliane Calmejane and Stan Dewulf, who were present with him in the day’s long breakaway.

The thrilling finale came on a stage that will long be remembered for the dramatics inside the Movistar team. The team’s Colombian star Miguel Angel López, who came into the day 3rd in GC, stepped off his bicycle at the base of the final climb and refused to continue riding. The moment came after López was distanced from the GC group and saw his 3rd place on GC evaporate.

Colombian star Egan Bernal also saw his run at the red jersey come to an end after being dropped earlier in the day. Berrnal struggled to keep pace and lost nearly 7 minutes to the lead group.