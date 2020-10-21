2020 La Vuelta

Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 2: Marc Soler attacks final descent to take the win

Race leader Primož Roglič finishes in second, pads overall lead with bonus seconds.

Throwing attack after attack, Marc Soler (Movistar) separated himself from the lead group on the final descent, with 13 kilometers of racing remaining in stage 2 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

While Soler has previously won Paris-Nice, this is his first Vuelta a España victory.

“It’s my first win in a grand tour, and I am very, very happy. Everyone on the team deserves this after so much work in such a complicated season. I can only thank everyone on the team and to those who’ve supported me during all this time. I’m very happy. We were racing on home roads, and we were motivated to race here in Navarra.”

George Bennett and Sepp Kuss neutralized Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) main GC rivals on the second day of the truncated Spanish grand tour.

How stage 2 unfolded

Starting under overcast skies, the second day of the Spanish grand tour traveled through Team Movistar’s home region.

By the time the race hit 40 kilometers to go, Chris Froome (Ineos Grenadiers) had again been distanced from the front of the race.

A five-man break which had been away for most of the day was in sight at 33km to go, and caught just 5km later on the rolling hills leading into the day’s final, challenging climb.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) was in position to move, at the front with Enric Mas (Movistar), shadowed Roglič.

UAE Team Emirates, Ineos Grenadiers, and Movistar were en bloc pushing pace at the start of the 12km climb.

Tom Dumolain (Jumbo-Visma) was shed at 7km remaining of the ascent when Luis León Sánchez (Astana) lifted the pace, leaving only Sepp Kuss to protect the overall race leader.

Soler responded to Sánchez’s move, using this as a prelude to his race-winning attack on the descent.

As Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) is shed from the front group, Carapaz and Mas attack, forcing Sepp Kuss in the KOM leader’ jersey to chase.

With the result over the top, Carapaz took over the lead of the climbing competition.

Carapaz, in second overall, commented, “In the end it was a very nervous stage, we had some crosswinds, but thanks to the team, we got through the day without any setbacks. I’m pretty happy with how I am riding because these stages are already decisive, and the Vuelta is only beginning.”

This surge was quickly followed by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), but the damage by Soler had already been done, as he had escaped over the summit.

The group chased after Soler, but the lead the Spaniard established on the descent remained in the closing kilometers.

Seeing an opportunity to gain valuable bonus seconds for a podium finish, Roglič attacked the chase group in the final 100m, crossing the line in second place.

In explaining the tactics for stage 2, Soler said, “Together with the sport directors we had a plan before the stage, and we wanted to play our cards from the Urbasa climb. We started pulling there, and from there to the finish, things went off just perfectly. Arcas, Imanol, Nelson, and Rojillas set the pace on the flats, and later Carlos was setting tempo on the lower part of the climb, and I tried to keep things going.”

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 2 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1SOLER MarcMovistar Team3:47:04
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:19
3MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:19
4CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:19
5VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:19
6MAS EnricMovistar Team0:19
7CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott0:19
8CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling0:19
9KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:19
10BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:19
11BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:58
12MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling1:01
13COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:01
14DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates1:01
15CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step1:01
16VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team1:01
17ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:01
18GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:01
19IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team1:01
20NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott1:01
21GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:01
22SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team1:01
23FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates1:01
24HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates1:01
25POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren1:15
26GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal4:14
27SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers5:56
28SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott6:34
29HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:40
30VERONA CarlosMovistar Team6:40
31ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team8:20
32BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA8:20
33BARTA WillCCC Team8:20
34GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott8:20
35FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team8:20
36ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team8:20
37DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma8:20
38MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:20
39GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA10:28
40LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ10:34
41SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ10:34
42ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ10:34
43STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step10:34
44DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo10:34
45DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb10:34
46VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling10:34
47ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team10:34
48MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH12:57
49WELLENS TimLotto Soudal12:57
50ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team15:02
51MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:26
52LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo15:26
53ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ15:26
54MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie15:26
55RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo15:26
56GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma15:26
57SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie15:26
58SMIT WillieBurgos-BH15:26
59STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott15:26
60SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott15:26
61OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie15:26
62LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ15:26
63WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren15:26
64DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren15:26
65PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates15:26
66FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie15:26
67HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation15:26
68MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal15:26
69OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates15:26
70WURF CameronINEOS Grenadiers15:26
71PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ15:26
72OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team15:26
73IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team15:26
74VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal15:26
75EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo15:26
76GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers15:26
77ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step15:26
78AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers15:26
79GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step15:26
80VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers15:26
81CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA15:26
82BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step15:26
83SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie15:26
84KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo15:26
85MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step15:26
86GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Pro Team15:26
87TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie16:07
88LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits16:07
89EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH16:07
90LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo16:07
91MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma16:07
92SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe16:07
93BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:44
94OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling18:44
95OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH18:44
96MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH18:44
97DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling18:44
98VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal18:44
99VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team18:44
100THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal18:44
101LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA18:44
102ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb18:44
103MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe18:44
104MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:44
105TANFIELD HarryAG2R La Mondiale18:44
106RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation18:44
107JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling18:44
108FROOME ChrisINEOS Grenadiers18:44
109DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling18:44
110BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:44
111WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team18:44
112KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team18:44
113PALUTA MichałCCC Team18:44
114INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren18:44
115GASPAROTTO EnricoNTT Pro Cycling18:44
116PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale18:44
117BARBERO CarlosNTT Pro Cycling18:44
118DEWULF StanLotto Soudal18:44
119BOL JetseBurgos-BH18:44
120ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA18:44
121SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA18:44
122CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH18:44
123CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step18:44
124SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb18:44
125VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH18:44
126SUTHERLAND RoryIsrael Start-Up Nation18:44
127KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb18:44
128BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation18:44
129RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates18:44
130DYBALL BenjaminNTT Pro Cycling18:44
131GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation18:44
132GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale18:44
133AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA18:44
134MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal18:44
135CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale18:44
136SÁEZ HéctorCaja Rural - Seguros RGA18:44
137ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team18:44
138VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling18:44
139DOCKER MitchellEF Pro Cycling18:44
140MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling18:44
141LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie18:44
142VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling18:44
143WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling18:44
144PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation18:44
145PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:44
146HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie18:44
147BOLE GregaBahrain - McLaren18:44
148MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren18:44
149BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren18:44
150HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma18:44
151VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma18:44
152HIRT JanCCC Team18:44
153OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates20:03
154SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe21:23
155SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe21:23
156SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe21:23
157LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe21:23
158ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe21:23
159RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation21:23
160CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling21:23
161WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - McLaren21:23
162MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo21:23
163SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb21:23
164STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb21:23
165POWER RobertTeam Sunweb21:23
166EDMONDSON AlexMitchelton-Scott21:23
167DELAGE MickaëlGroupama - FDJ21:23
168MARECZKO JakubCCC Team21:23
169SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott21:23
170GESCHKE SimonCCC Team21:23
171JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale21:23
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma8:09:41
2MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:09
3CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:11
4CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott0:17
5MAS EnricMovistar Team0:17
6CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling0:20
7KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:26
8BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:56
9GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:59
10SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:04
11VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:07
12BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step1:46
13DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates1:49
14IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team1:49
15NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott1:49
16FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates1:49
17ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2:13
18MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling2:30
19COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates2:36
20HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates2:36
21POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren3:03
22CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step3:20
23GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ3:20
24VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team5:29
25SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team5:29
26SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers7:44
27HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:59
28DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma9:08
29MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:25
30GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal10:00
31ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team10:39
32VERONA CarlosMovistar Team11:06
33BARTA WillCCC Team12:23
34ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team12:46
35ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ16:04
36GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma16:14
37EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo17:01
38SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie17:45
39LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo17:45
40GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA17:58
41ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team18:04
42VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling18:25
43GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott19:59
44RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo20:13
45SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie20:20
46CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale20:32
47MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren20:32
48AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA21:03
49HIRT JanCCC Team21:23
50LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits21:40
51DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo21:43
52SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott21:51
53MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits22:56
54OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team22:56
55CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA22:56
56MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling23:30
57FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team23:37
58BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA23:37
59OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie24:24
60BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation24:32
61MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH25:10
62MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal25:19
63PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ25:19
64LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ25:48
65STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step25:51
66DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb25:51
67SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ25:51
68SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA26:14
69IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team26:35
70VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers26:35
71AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers26:35
72STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott27:05
73ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team27:13
74DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling27:13
75PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale27:13
76LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA27:40
77WELLENS TimLotto Soudal28:14
78TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie28:41
79VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma28:59
80LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ29:25
81ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb29:31
82KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team29:31
83HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma29:31
84BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits29:53
85FROOME ChrisINEOS Grenadiers29:53
86MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe29:53
87CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH29:53
88GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale29:53
89STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb30:19
90POWER RobertTeam Sunweb30:21
91HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie30:22
92SMIT WillieBurgos-BH30:43
93WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren30:43
94SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott30:43
95DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren30:43
96HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation30:43
97WURF CameronINEOS Grenadiers30:43
98ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ30:43
99FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie30:43
100MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie30:43
101GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers30:43
102VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal30:43
103GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step30:43
104ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step30:43
105KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo30:43
106BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step30:43
107MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step30:43
108GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Pro Team30:43
109GASPAROTTO EnricoNTT Pro Cycling30:57
110EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH31:24
111SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe31:36
112JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling33:16
113VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal33:18
114GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation33:32
115PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates33:52
116MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma33:55
117OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH34:01
118DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling34:01
119THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal34:01
120RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation34:01
121INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren34:01
122MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal34:01
123BARBERO CarlosNTT Pro Cycling34:01
124VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH34:01
125WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team34:01
126MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits34:01
127DYBALL BenjaminNTT Pro Cycling34:01
128PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation34:01
129ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team34:01
130ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA34:01
131BOLE GregaBahrain - McLaren34:01
132DEWULF StanLotto Soudal34:01
133RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates34:01
134VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling34:01
135SÁEZ HéctorCaja Rural - Seguros RGA34:01
136BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren34:01
137PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits34:01
138VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team35:02
139TANFIELD HarryAG2R La Mondiale35:02
140KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb35:02
141OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates35:20
142OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates35:37
143LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo36:18
144SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe36:28
145LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie36:32
146VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling36:32
147SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott36:40
148CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling36:40
149WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - McLaren36:40
150MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH37:10
151BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits37:10
152PALUTA MichałCCC Team37:10
153BOL JetseBurgos-BH37:10
154SUTHERLAND RoryIsrael Start-Up Nation37:10
155DOCKER MitchellEF Pro Cycling37:10
156WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling37:10
157SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb37:41
158GESCHKE SimonCCC Team37:41
159MARECZKO JakubCCC Team37:41
160CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step38:12
161SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb38:55
162OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling39:09
163SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe39:11
164EDMONDSON AlexMitchelton-Scott39:49
165JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale40:05
166RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation41:34
167SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe41:44
168LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe41:46
169ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe41:48
170MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo43:53
171DELAGE MickaëlGroupama - FDJ43:53
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma45
2CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers34
3MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation32
4SOLER MarcMovistar Team25
5CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott23
6MAS EnricMovistar Team20
7CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling17
8VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team17
9KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma15
10BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma13
11GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe12
12BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step11
13ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ4
14LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ4
15MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling4
16GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma4
17DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates3
18IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team3
19COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates3
20NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott2
21ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2
22ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team2
23CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step1
24RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo1
25HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie1
26HIRT JanCCC Team-5
27MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling-5
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1MAS EnricMovistar Team8:09:58
2BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step1:29
3MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling2:13
4GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ3:03
5VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team5:12
6SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers7:27
7GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal9:43
8ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team10:22
9BARTA WillCCC Team12:06
10EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo16:44
11LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo17:28
12GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA17:41
13RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo19:56
14CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale20:15
15LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits21:23
16CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA22:39
17MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling23:13
18MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal25:02
19STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step25:34
20DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb25:34
21STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott26:48
22ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team26:56
23DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling26:56
24VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma28:42
25ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb29:14
26BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits29:36
27GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale29:36
28STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb30:02
29POWER RobertTeam Sunweb30:04
30WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren30:26
31DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren30:26
32FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie30:26
33GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step30:26
34SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe31:19
35VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal33:01
36GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation33:15
37PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates33:35
38OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH33:44
39DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling33:44
40THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal33:44
41RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation33:44
42INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren33:44
43MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits33:44
44DEWULF StanLotto Soudal33:44
45RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates33:44
46BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren33:44
47KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb34:45
48OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates35:03
49OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates35:20
50VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling36:15
51SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott36:23
52WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - McLaren36:23
53MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH36:53
54PALUTA MichałCCC Team36:53
55SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb37:24
56CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step37:55
57OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling38:52
58MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo43:36
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers14
2KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma14
3WELLENS TimLotto Soudal6
4JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale6
5MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation6
6MAS EnricMovistar Team6
7VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team6
8BOL JetseBurgos-BH4
9BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation3
10ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ2
11VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling2
12ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma1
13CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1
14SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1
15IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team1
16AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers1
17CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1
18SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb1
19HIRT JanCCC Team-2
20MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling-2
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma 24:30:41
2Movistar Team1:00
3UAE-Team Emirates4:36
4Astana Pro Team11:09
5Mitchelton-Scott18:41
6INEOS Grenadiers27:24
7Deceuninck - Quick Step29:19
8Trek - Segafredo30:31
9Cofidis, Solutions Crédits37:45
10Groupama - FDJ38:16
11CCC Team42:27
12NTT Pro Cycling46:30
13Bahrain - McLaren49:22
14Caja Rural - Seguros RGA49:55
15Israel Start-Up Nation53:25
16BORA - hansgrohe55:34
17EF Pro Cycling55:53
18Team Total Direct Energie1:00:51
19Lotto Soudal1:01:12
20Team Sunweb1:15:05
21AG2R La Mondiale1:16:00
22Burgos-BH1:21:31

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

