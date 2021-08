Vuelta a España stage 2: Jasper Philipsen scores sprint win after frenetic finale

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Fenix) outsprinted Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) to win the opening road stage of the Vuelta a España on Sunday.

The Belgian speedster came through a chaotic finale of the race into Burgos to score his second grand tour victory after also winning in last year’s Vuelta.

Philipsen was motivated to make it count Sunday after finishing on the podium but failing to take the top step six times at the Tour de France last month – and even more so with the memory that he was edged into second-place in the opening sprint of last year’s Vuelta.

“It’s incredible, they put it in the team WhatsApp group chat yesterday,” Philipsen said.

“For sure it’s a dream (to win) but I didn’t want to think about it because then there’s less chance it would be true. But I think this just shows how the team is motivated and dedicated from the first sprint of grand tours. It was a team effort, we can be really proud.”

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) finished in the bunch to retain his overall lead heading into the stage 3 summit finish.

Philipsen took his victory after a dramatic close to the stage.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step and then Groupama FDJ had kept the race under control through the run toward Burgos only for a crash to bring down the back-half of the bunch at 4.2km to go. A number of Bora-Hansgrohe riders came down among the dozen or so fallers, with Patrick Gamper and Jordi Meeus both seeming to be injured and reluctant to remount the bike.

🏁 – 4km | Etapa 2 – Stage 2 | #LaVuelta21 💥 Caída en el pelotón camino al sprint

🇬🇧 Crash in the bunch! 👉https://t.co/zqaO4Bw62K pic.twitter.com/ehRMXbpsFL — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) August 15, 2021

The fall saw the main sprinters come through unscathed and put the pace into the bunch as the race descended into chaos through a series of pinchpoints in the final 2km.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step again took control on one side of the final straight as UAE Emirates bossed the other side of the wide road toward the finish line.

Matteo Trentin unleashed his UAE Emirates teammate Sebastián Molano at around 200 meters to go as Matthews marked the wheel. Philipsen and Jakobsen came up late on either side of the road and came past the charging Molano and Matthews in the final 50 meters, with the Alpecin-Fenix speedster Philipsen edging out Jakobsen with his bike throw.

Philipsen went into the race as one of the sprinters slated for success. He said that Alpecin-Fenix won’t ease off now he’s got one victory in the bag.

“For sure this was a first big goal. I’m really happy it worked out in the first sprint,” he said. “Now we’ll go on and try to get other ones, but not only in the sprints, we have strong guys for other terrain.”

Threat of crosswinds fails to materialize

The peloton had lurked just one to one-and-a-half minutes behind a three-rider breakaway for much of the day.

The all-Spanish escape trio of Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH), Sergio Martin (Caja Rural-Seguros) and Xabier Mikel Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi) were never given much room to breathe as the peloton rode on high-alert for crosswinds in the exposed, open course into Burgos.

GC teams mobbed the road and sprinted into nearly all the corners, but the much-threatened splits never arose and the winds eased in the final hour of the race.

The bunch timed its chase to perfection to catch last-man-standing Rubio at 20 km to go, with Jakobsen punching past Alex Aranburu (Astana-Premier Tech) to win the intermediate sprint just a handful of kilometers afterward.

All roads led toward Burgos from there on as the race reached its long-awaited boiling point.

Summit finish to come Monday

Stage 3 Monday will see the first major GC shakeup of the race.

The classification riders will see their first major climbing test of the race Monday.

Roglič and his rivals will be faced with a fierce summit finish atop the 7.6km, 9.3 percent Picón Blanco in what will make for a taster for the extra-mountainous final week of racing.