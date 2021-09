Vuelta a España stage 19: Magnus Cort bests Quinn Simmons for breakaway win

Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) won stage 19 of the 2021 Vuelta a España ahead of Rui Oliveira (UAE-Team Emirates), and Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) in a mad dash for the line.

The all-day break held the pursing peloton by just 18 seconds.

This is Cort’s third stage win in this edition of the Vuelta.

Full results and report to follow.