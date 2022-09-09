Vuelta a España stage 19: Mads Pedersen proves best again in bunch sprint
Day's breakaway controlled as GC riders keep powder dry.
Mads Pedersen scooped his third stage win of this year’s Vuelta a España from a big bunch sprint on Friday’s stage 19 to Talavera de la Reina.
The Dane beat British rider Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious) and Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to the line, further adding to his points in the green jersey competition.
Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) and Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) were fourth and fifth, with the general classification contenders also in that bunch. Overall leader Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) maintains his red jersey and realistically only has Saturday’s penultimate stage to worry about before taking his first grand tour win.
He will begin that stage with 2:07 over Enric Mas (Movistar Team) and 5:14 on Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates).
Friday’s twin-mountain stage featured a three-man breakaway by the American Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-EasyPost), and Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH), who went away after about eight kilometers. They built a lead of almost four minutes, with another American Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco) trying unsuccessfully to bridge across.
The trio was ultimately hauled back with 49km remaining, after which the sprinters’ teams worked to keep things together. Pedersen’s Trek-Segafredo did the bulk of the work and their faith was rewarded when he proved best in the finale.
He was glowing in praise for his Trek-Segafredo squad. “It was definitely really hard to control the bunch today, but the team were so impressive,” he said. “Everyone was so dedicated and working really hard. When the three guys went with McNulty it was not an easy break. So we rode really hard to close them as fast as possible.
“Man, everyone on this team was just so, so impressive today. I am really thankful to the boys today. It is definitely a win for them. Without them today, there was no chance I could have sprinted here at the end.”
The party looked under threat when Groupama FDJ’s Miles Scotson launched a huge attack inside the final kilometer. He opened a decent gap but Trek-Segafredo didn’t panic and gradually drew him back in.
“When Miles Scotson attacked, I still had Antonio Tiberi in front of me,” Pedersen explained. “He looks skinny, but he is a powerful little guy. So I was pretty sure he could keep him within a distance where I could still pass Miles in the sprint.
“But it is never easy in a final like this because there are a lot of good guys in the peloton. If one of them is coming in an attack in one of the roundabouts, then I would be the guy to close it, and then it would be hard to sprint. So I was really happy for the speed the boys could keep at the end.”
💚 💚 💚 💚 💚 💚
🇩🇰 @Mads__Pedersen does it again! The @TrekSegafredo man secures his third stage win of #LaVuelta22.
📽️ Rewatch the last KM thanks to @CarrefourES!#CarrefourConLaVuelta pic.twitter.com/G8vXMSP2CO
— La Vuelta (@lavuelta) September 9, 2022
How it played out
Stage 19 of the Vuelta a España started and finished in the city of Talavera de la Reina. Totaling 138.3 kilometers, the stage comprised two laps of a large circuit taking in the Puerto del Piélago climb.
The category two ascent was just 9.3 km in length and 5.6 percent average gradient, making it difficult for any would-be attackers to try to gain time on race leader Remco Evenepoel. A further complication was the long distance from the top of the mountain to the finish, with 42.2 largely downhill kilometers taking the riders to the line.
Riders started firing off attacks immediately and after a 16-rider group went clear and were then hauled back, three others clipped away. Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-EasyPost), and Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH) had 12 seconds after 10km of racing, quickly gained 1:50, and edged the gap further upwards.
Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco) made a huge effort to get across and had closed to within 35 seconds of the leaders by the top of the first ascent of the Puerto del Piélago, 30.5km after the start, but was eventually brought back in with 75km remaining.
Okamika took the top points at the intermediate sprint at Hinojosa de San Vicente (km 81.7), with Caicedo second and McNulty third. The Bahrain-Victorious led bunch was drawing ever closer and those three were reeled in with 49km remaining.
Building towards a big bunch sprint
The anticipated salvo of attacks amongst the GC riders didn’t happen, with king of the mountains Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) leading Gregor Mühlberger and Enric Mas (both Movistar Team) over the summit. There appeared to be an acceptance that the day would go down to a bunch sprint and the Trek-Segafredo team of Mads Pedersen and the Bahrain-Victorious squad of Fred Wright was working to keep the speed high and fend off any attacks.
Trek-Segafredo continued to do the bulk of the work towards the finish, with Kenny Elissonde, in particular, impressing with his efforts. The other teams started to cluster near the front with just over 5km to go, Jumbo-Visma leading them into the final kilometer.
However, Trek-Segfredo still had more to give and swept forward again for Pedersen. Miles Scotson (Groupama FDJ) launched an early jump but was hauled back, with Pedersen then turning on the jets and holding off Wright for win number three.
He further added to his points total in the green jersey competition but had already done enough to win that classification prior to the stage start. His attention will now turn to the final stage in Madrid, but he feels the pressure is already off.
“Three wins is way more than we came here for,” he said. “That is of course super, super nice. Tomorrow we just have to finish the day, and then we will see in Madrid how it goes. But no matter what, I think we can be happy with these three weeks in Spain.”
Evenepoel is also close to celebrating but needs to maintain his concentration and fend off any surprises on Saturday’s big decider atop the Puerto de Navacerrada.
Final kilometer
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 19 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:19:11
|2
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|3
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:00
|4
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|5
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|6
|KOCH Jonas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|7
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|8
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|9
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|10
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|11
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|0:00
|12
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|13
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|14
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|15
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|0:00
|16
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|17
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|18
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|19
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|20
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|21
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|22
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|23
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|24
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|25
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|26
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|27
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|28
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|29
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|30
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|31
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|32
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|33
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|34
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|35
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|36
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|37
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|38
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|39
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|40
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|41
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|42
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|43
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|44
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|45
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|46
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|47
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|48
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|49
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:00
|50
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|51
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|52
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|53
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|54
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|55
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|56
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:10
|57
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:13
|58
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:16
|59
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:24
|60
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:25
|61
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:32
|62
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:34
|63
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:38
|64
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:46
|65
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:46
|66
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:09
|67
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|1:09
|68
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:26
|69
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:58
|70
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:58
|71
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:58
|72
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4:58
|73
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|4:58
|74
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4:58
|75
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4:58
|76
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|4:58
|77
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:58
|78
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:58
|79
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:50
|80
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:50
|81
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|7:50
|82
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|7:50
|83
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7:50
|84
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|7:50
|85
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7:50
|86
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|7:50
|87
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:50
|88
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:50
|89
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|7:50
|90
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|7:50
|91
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:50
|92
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|7:50
|93
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|7:50
|94
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:50
|95
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|7:50
|96
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7:50
|97
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|7:50
|98
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7:50
|99
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|7:50
|100
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7:50
|101
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|7:50
|102
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:50
|103
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7:50
|104
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:50
|105
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:43
|106
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|12:43
|107
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|12:43
|108
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|12:43
|109
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:43
|110
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:43
|111
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:43
|112
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|12:43
|113
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:43
|114
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12:43
|115
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:43
|116
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|12:43
|117
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|12:43
|118
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:43
|119
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15:28
|120
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15:28
|121
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|15:28
|122
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|15:28
|123
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|15:28
|124
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15:28
|125
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15:28
|126
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|15:28
|127
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|15:28
|128
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|15:28
|129
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:28
|130
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15:28
|131
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15:28
|132
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:28
|133
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:28
|134
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:28
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|73:18:23
|2
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2:07
|3
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:14
|4
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:56
|5
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:49
|6
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|7:14
|7
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|8:09
|8
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:34
|9
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:56
|10
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:03
|11
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:53
|12
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|19:03
|13
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|24:31
|14
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28:46
|15
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30:27
|16
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|40:36
|17
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|42:33
|18
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|43:41
|19
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|45:00
|20
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|47:19
|21
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|48:27
|22
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|49:28
|23
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|53:51
|24
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|56:33
|25
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|56:45
|26
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|58:33
|27
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|59:18
|28
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:00:36
|29
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:10:42
|30
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:11:30
|31
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:11:51
|32
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:16:41
|33
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:19:50
|34
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:19:52
|35
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:22:42
|36
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:22:49
|37
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:23:17
|38
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:24:16
|39
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:33:06
|40
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:34:25
|41
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:37:41
|42
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:41:59
|43
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:42:43
|44
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|1:44:05
|45
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|1:57:36
|46
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:57:42
|47
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:58:30
|48
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|1:59:21
|49
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:00:14
|50
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|2:00:23
|51
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:02:22
|52
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:10:19
|53
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:11:50
|54
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:15:11
|55
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|2:15:30
|56
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|2:15:43
|57
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:18:25
|58
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:20:06
|59
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:25:35
|60
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|2:26:21
|61
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:26:49
|62
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:32:03
|63
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:32:51
|64
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|2:36:57
|65
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:38:00
|66
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:45:02
|67
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:45:41
|68
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:48:48
|69
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:49:46
|70
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:49:53
|71
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:51:11
|72
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:52:39
|73
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:54:24
|74
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:55:51
|75
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:57:37
|76
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:58:00
|77
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:58:31
|78
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:01:57
|79
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|3:02:27
|80
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|3:04:48
|81
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|3:09:13
|82
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|3:10:44
|83
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:12:04
|84
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:17:41
|85
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|3:18:55
|86
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:19:35
|87
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:20:58
|88
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:22:24
|89
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:22:55
|90
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:23:49
|91
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:26:22
|92
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:28:04
|93
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:30:47
|94
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|3:35:22
|95
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:35:33
|96
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:36:04
|97
|KOCH Jonas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:36:38
|98
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|3:36:47
|99
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:40:39
|100
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:41:07
|101
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:41:18
|102
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:43:22
|103
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:43:35
|104
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|3:45:07
|105
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|3:47:02
|106
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:53:06
|107
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|3:53:51
|108
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|3:55:20
|109
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:55:52
|110
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|3:56:56
|111
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:00:22
|112
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:01:55
|113
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:06:28
|114
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:10:07
|115
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:10:28
|116
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:10:32
|117
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:11:51
|118
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:13:01
|119
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:18:45
|120
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:19:09
|121
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:20:17
|122
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:22:24
|123
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:23:00
|124
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|4:25:08
|125
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|4:27:33
|126
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:38:09
|127
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|4:39:48
|128
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:41:54
|129
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:42:04
|130
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:44:11
|131
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|4:47:48
|132
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:48:23
|133
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|4:59:04
|134
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|4:59:54
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|379
|2
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|174
|3
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|133
|4
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|123
|5
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|107
|6
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|92
|7
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|86
|8
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|67
|9
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|64
|10
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|62
|11
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|60
|12
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|58
|13
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|56
|14
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|56
|15
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|55
|16
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|54
|17
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|52
|18
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|52
|19
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|49
|20
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|46
|21
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|42
|22
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|42
|23
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|38
|24
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|38
|25
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|38
|26
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|37
|27
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|36
|28
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|36
|29
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|35
|30
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|35
|31
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|33
|32
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|31
|33
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|31
|34
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|30
|35
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|36
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|30
|37
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|28
|38
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|27
|39
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27
|40
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|27
|41
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|27
|42
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24
|43
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|24
|44
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|23
|45
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|23
|46
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|22
|47
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22
|48
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|21
|49
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|21
|50
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|21
|51
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|52
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|53
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|54
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|19
|55
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19
|56
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|19
|57
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|19
|58
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18
|59
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|18
|60
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|17
|61
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|17
|62
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|17
|63
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|64
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17
|65
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|16
|66
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15
|67
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|15
|68
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15
|69
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|15
|70
|KOCH Jonas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|71
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15
|72
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15
|73
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|13
|74
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|13
|75
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|13
|76
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|13
|77
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|13
|78
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|12
|79
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|11
|80
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11
|81
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|10
|82
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|10
|83
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|84
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|85
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|9
|86
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|7
|87
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|7
|88
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|89
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|90
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|91
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|6
|92
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|5
|93
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|94
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5
|95
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4
|96
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|3
|97
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|3
|98
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2
|99
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|2
|100
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|101
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|73:18:23
|2
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:14
|3
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:49
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|7:14
|5
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|8:09
|6
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|47:19
|7
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|53:51
|8
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:00:36
|9
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:16:41
|10
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:19:50
|11
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:33:06
|12
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:34:25
|13
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:10:19
|14
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:38:00
|15
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:45:02
|16
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:48:48
|17
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:49:46
|18
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:49:53
|19
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:51:11
|20
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:52:39
|21
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:54:24
|22
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|3:02:27
|23
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|3:10:44
|24
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:12:04
|25
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:20:58
|26
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:22:24
|27
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:22:55
|28
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:26:22
|29
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:28:04
|30
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|3:35:22
|31
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|3:45:07
|32
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|3:53:51
|33
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|3:56:56
|34
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:06:28
|35
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:10:07
|36
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:23:00
|37
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:41:54
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|50
|2
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|26
|3
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|23
|4
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|21
|5
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|20
|6
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|19
|7
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|17
|8
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|16
|9
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|13
|10
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|11
|11
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11
|12
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|11
|13
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10
|14
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8
|15
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8
|16
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7
|17
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|18
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|19
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|20
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|21
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|22
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|5
|23
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5
|24
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4
|25
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|26
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|4
|27
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|4
|28
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|29
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|30
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|31
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|32
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|3
|33
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|34
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|35
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|36
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|37
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|38
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|39
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2
|40
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2
|41
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|2
|42
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|43
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|44
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|45
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|46
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|47
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|48
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|49
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|1
|50
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|51
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|52
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|219:08:58
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|48:53
|3
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:11:54
|4
|Movistar Team
|1:13:20
|5
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:22:24
|6
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:27:21
|7
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:55:05
|8
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:01:12
|9
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:08:36
|10
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:18:02
|11
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:33:22
|12
|Burgos-BH
|2:40:10
|13
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:56:49
|14
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4:00:18
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4:07:20
|16
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|4:59:37
|17
|Team DSM
|5:04:42
|18
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:42:29
|19
|Cofidis
|5:57:39
|20
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:18:27
|21
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:40:33
|22
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:04:03
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|8:06:01
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.