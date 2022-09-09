Become a Member

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Events Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 19: Mads Pedersen proves best again in bunch sprint

Day's breakaway controlled as GC riders keep powder dry.

Mads Pedersen scooped his third stage win of this year’s Vuelta a España from a big bunch sprint on Friday’s stage 19 to Talavera de la Reina.

The Dane beat British rider Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious) and Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to the line, further adding to his points in the green jersey competition.

Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) and Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) were fourth and fifth, with the general classification contenders also in that bunch. Overall leader Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) maintains his red jersey and realistically only has Saturday’s penultimate stage to worry about before taking his first grand tour win.

He will begin that stage with 2:07 over Enric Mas (Movistar Team) and 5:14 on Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates).

Friday’s twin-mountain stage featured a three-man breakaway by the American Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-EasyPost), and Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH), who went away after about eight kilometers. They built a lead of almost four minutes, with another American Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco) trying unsuccessfully to bridge across.

The trio was ultimately hauled back with 49km remaining, after which the sprinters’ teams worked to keep things together. Pedersen’s Trek-Segafredo did the bulk of the work and their faith was rewarded when he proved best in the finale.

He was glowing in praise for his Trek-Segafredo squad. “It was definitely really hard to control the bunch today, but the team were so impressive,” he said. “Everyone was so dedicated and working really hard. When the three guys went with McNulty it was not an easy break. So we rode really hard to close them as fast as possible.

“Man, everyone on this team was just so, so impressive today. I am really thankful to the boys today. It is definitely a win for them. Without them today, there was no chance I could have sprinted here at the end.”

The party looked under threat when Groupama FDJ’s Miles Scotson launched a huge attack inside the final kilometer. He opened a decent gap but Trek-Segafredo didn’t panic and gradually drew him back in.

“When Miles Scotson attacked, I still had Antonio Tiberi in front of me,” Pedersen explained. “He looks skinny, but he is a powerful little guy. So I was pretty sure he could keep him within a distance where I could still pass Miles in the sprint.

“But it is never easy in a final like this because there are a lot of good guys in the peloton. If one of them is coming in an attack in one of the roundabouts, then I would be the guy to close it, and then it would be hard to sprint. So I was really happy for the speed the boys could keep at the end.”

How it played out

Stage 19 of the Vuelta a España started and finished in the city of Talavera de la Reina. Totaling 138.3 kilometers, the stage comprised two laps of a large circuit taking in the Puerto del Piélago climb.

The category two ascent was just 9.3 km in length and 5.6 percent average gradient, making it difficult for any would-be attackers to try to gain time on race leader Remco Evenepoel. A further complication was the long distance from the top of the mountain to the finish, with 42.2 largely downhill kilometers taking the riders to the line.

Riders started firing off attacks immediately and after a 16-rider group went clear and were then hauled back, three others clipped away. Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-EasyPost), and Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH) had 12 seconds after 10km of racing, quickly gained 1:50, and edged the gap further upwards.

Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco) made a huge effort to get across and had closed to within 35 seconds of the leaders by the top of the first ascent of the Puerto del Piélago, 30.5km after the start, but was eventually brought back in with 75km remaining.

Okamika took the top points at the intermediate sprint at Hinojosa de San Vicente (km 81.7), with Caicedo second and McNulty third. The Bahrain-Victorious led bunch was drawing ever closer and those three were reeled in with 49km remaining.

Building towards a big bunch sprint

The anticipated salvo of attacks amongst the GC riders didn’t happen, with king of the mountains Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) leading Gregor Mühlberger and Enric Mas (both Movistar Team) over the summit. There appeared to be an acceptance that the day would go down to a bunch sprint and the Trek-Segafredo team of Mads Pedersen and the Bahrain-Victorious squad of Fred Wright was working to keep the speed high and fend off any attacks.

Trek-Segafredo continued to do the bulk of the work towards the finish, with Kenny Elissonde, in particular, impressing with his efforts. The other teams started to cluster near the front with just over 5km to go, Jumbo-Visma leading them into the final kilometer.

However, Trek-Segfredo still had more to give and swept forward again for Pedersen. Miles Scotson (Groupama FDJ) launched an early jump but was hauled back, with Pedersen then turning on the jets and holding off Wright for win number three.

He further added to his points total in the green jersey competition but had already done enough to win that classification prior to the stage start. His attention will now turn to the final stage in Madrid, but he feels the pressure is already off.

“Three wins is way more than we came here for,” he said. “That is of course super, super nice. Tomorrow we just have to finish the day, and then we will see in Madrid how it goes. But no matter what, I think we can be happy with these three weeks in Spain.”

Evenepoel is also close to celebrating but needs to maintain his concentration and fend off any surprises on Saturday’s big decider atop the Puerto de Navacerrada.

Final kilometer

 

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 19 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo3:19:11
2WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:00
3VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck0:00
4TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers0:00
5TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma0:00
6KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe0:00
7GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
8GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
9LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
10VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
11BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM0:00
12HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma0:00
13POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates0:00
14RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:00
15VILLELLA DavideCofidis0:00
16OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:00
17SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:00
18TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
19CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
20OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma0:00
21BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
22GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
23NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
24HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
25SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:00
26VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
27CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
28EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH0:00
29HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:00
30TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:00
31BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
32O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:00
33GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
34HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:00
35VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:00
36DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
37ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:00
38MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
39AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:00
40EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
41PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
42MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:00
43ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:00
44MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
45KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
46LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:00
47URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:00
48REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:00
49ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:00
50CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost0:00
51BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
52PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:00
53NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH0:00
54PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
55CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH0:00
56MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck0:10
57MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:13
58MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:16
59GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma0:24
60BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo0:25
61DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma0:32
62SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:34
63GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:38
64DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:46
65VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:46
66VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:09
67MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team1:09
68ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:26
69HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech4:58
70SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious4:58
71CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost4:58
72GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma4:58
73HERRADA JesúsCofidis4:58
74AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi4:58
75MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi4:58
76FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis4:58
77JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:58
78CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:58
79RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic7:50
80PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team7:50
81MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal7:50
82CHAMPION ThomasCofidis7:50
83MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi7:50
84NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM7:50
85BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi7:50
86DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal7:50
87ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious7:50
88FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe7:50
89BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal7:50
90DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH7:50
91LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ7:50
92HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM7:50
93PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost7:50
94OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic7:50
95KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost7:50
96BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech7:50
97OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH7:50
98DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech7:50
99MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates7:50
100IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech7:50
101STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck7:50
102JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team7:50
103ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi7:50
104LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team7:50
105PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team12:43
106FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech12:43
107FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team12:43
108SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost12:43
109CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo12:43
110MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe12:43
111RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team12:43
112ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates12:43
113VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe12:43
114CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi12:43
115LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo12:43
116BOL JetseBurgos-BH12:43
117VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost12:43
118KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo12:43
119CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15:28
120HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15:28
121ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma15:28
122DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM15:28
123MAS LluísMovistar Team15:28
124DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15:28
125GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15:28
126OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates15:28
127MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates15:28
128CIMOLAI DavideCofidis15:28
129PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers15:28
130AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi15:28
131MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic15:28
132JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck15:28
133MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck15:28
134TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck15:28
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 73:18:23
2MAS EnricMovistar Team2:07
3AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates5:14
4LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team5:56
5RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers6:49
6ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates7:14
7ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM8:09
8O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team9:34
9URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost9:56
10HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe12:03
11MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:53
12POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates19:03
13VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team24:31
14CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers28:46
15KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe30:27
16GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers40:36
17LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious42:33
18SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious43:41
19PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ45:00
20MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious47:19
21DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team48:27
22CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH49:28
23PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma53:51
24REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ56:33
25CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost56:45
26BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux58:33
27SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates59:18
28HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe1:00:36
29OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma1:10:42
30MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ1:11:30
31BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:11:51
32CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:16:41
33ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious1:19:50
34OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:19:52
35GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:22:42
36HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma1:22:49
37VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:23:17
38HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech1:24:16
39PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:33:06
40VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:34:25
41MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck1:37:41
42PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost1:41:59
43GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma1:42:43
44DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH1:44:05
45NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH1:57:36
46NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team1:57:42
47FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:58:30
48VILLELLA DavideCofidis1:59:21
49CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:00:14
50ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team2:00:23
51VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers2:02:22
52GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma2:10:19
53JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team2:11:50
54MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:15:11
55MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team2:15:30
56FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis2:15:43
57DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma2:18:25
58GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech2:20:06
59PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team2:25:35
60HERRADA JesúsCofidis2:26:21
61ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2:26:49
62VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:32:03
63MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi2:32:51
64EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH2:36:57
65GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic2:38:00
66WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious2:45:02
67CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost2:45:41
68BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma2:48:48
69MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates2:49:46
70TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team2:49:53
71PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team2:51:11
72TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers2:52:39
73ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma2:54:24
74HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:55:51
75BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech2:57:37
76KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost2:58:00
77MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi2:58:31
78LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team3:01:57
79BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM3:02:27
80DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal3:04:48
81VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck3:09:13
82STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck3:10:44
83CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi3:12:04
84BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo3:17:41
85BOL JetseBurgos-BH3:18:55
86OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic3:19:35
87TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo3:20:58
88BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi3:22:24
89AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi3:22:55
90SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious3:23:49
91LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo3:26:22
92PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers3:28:04
93SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost3:30:47
94CHAMPION ThomasCofidis3:35:22
95AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi3:35:33
96IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech3:36:04
97KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe3:36:38
98OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH3:36:47
99TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma3:40:39
100DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:41:07
101DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech3:41:18
102PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo3:43:22
103ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi3:43:35
104GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma3:45:07
105JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck3:47:02
106CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:53:06
107BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal3:53:51
108NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM3:55:20
109SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ3:55:52
110HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM3:56:56
111DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:00:22
112ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates4:01:55
113GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:06:28
114RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team4:10:07
115FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech4:10:28
116RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic4:10:32
117CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo4:11:51
118HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:13:01
119KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo4:18:45
120MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic4:19:09
121VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe4:20:17
122LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ4:22:24
123FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team4:23:00
124DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM4:25:08
125MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal4:27:33
126MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates4:38:09
127TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck4:39:48
128JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:41:54
129MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe4:42:04
130VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost4:44:11
131MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck4:47:48
132OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates4:48:23
133MAS LluísMovistar Team4:59:04
134CIMOLAI DavideCofidis4:59:54
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo379
2WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious174
3SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates133
4EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team123
5MAS EnricMovistar Team107
6VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe92
7ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates86
8OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH67
9CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco64
10HERRADA JesúsCofidis62
11GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco60
12LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team58
13MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic56
14MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck56
15CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers55
16RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers54
17URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost52
18AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates52
19VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost49
20O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team46
21ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM42
22BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux42
23ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates38
24HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe38
25VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck38
26JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck37
27MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team36
28BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal36
29KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe35
30TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma35
31MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux33
32GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers31
33GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma31
34LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team30
35TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo30
36DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech30
37GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma28
38SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost27
39MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious27
40BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM27
41IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech27
42VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers24
43GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic24
44PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ23
45KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo23
46EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH22
47TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers22
48PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team21
49DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM21
50TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck21
51MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi20
52DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal20
53BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi20
54MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ19
55GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic19
56CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost19
57MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates19
58ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious18
59DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH18
60PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost17
61POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates17
62FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis17
63ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo17
64MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe17
65LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ16
66CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team15
67MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates15
68STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck15
69CHAMPION ThomasCofidis15
70KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe15
71CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15
72RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic15
73GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech13
74HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13
75BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo13
76OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates13
77MAS LluísMovistar Team13
78NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM12
79HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech11
80JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team11
81OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma10
82DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma10
83LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo10
84PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers10
85MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team9
86HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma7
87BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma7
88REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ6
89FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe6
90CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi6
91GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma6
92MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck5
93MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi5
94HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5
95FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team4
96VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team3
97ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team3
98OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2
99VILLELLA DavideCofidis2
100DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team1
101CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 73:18:23
2AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates5:14
3RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers6:49
4ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates7:14
5ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM8:09
6MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious47:19
7PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma53:51
8HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe1:00:36
9CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:16:41
10ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious1:19:50
11PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:33:06
12VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:34:25
13GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma2:10:19
14GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic2:38:00
15WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious2:45:02
16BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma2:48:48
17MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates2:49:46
18TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team2:49:53
19PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team2:51:11
20TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers2:52:39
21ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma2:54:24
22BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM3:02:27
23STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck3:10:44
24CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi3:12:04
25TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo3:20:58
26BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi3:22:24
27AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi3:22:55
28LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo3:26:22
29PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers3:28:04
30CHAMPION ThomasCofidis3:35:22
31GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma3:45:07
32BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal3:53:51
33HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM3:56:56
34GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:06:28
35RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team4:10:07
36FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team4:23:00
37JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:41:54
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers50
2MAS EnricMovistar Team26
3ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM23
4STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck21
5SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates20
6EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19
7JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck17
8LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team16
9PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ13
10HERRADA JesúsCofidis11
11CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11
12FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis11
13MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10
14PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost8
15ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious8
16SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious7
17KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe6
18HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe6
19WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious6
20MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates5
21BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi5
22MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck5
23MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5
24CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost4
25MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ4
26GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma4
27OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH4
28URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost3
29VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost3
30HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe3
31VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers3
32MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team3
33CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo3
34DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2
35AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates2
36ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates2
37O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team2
38POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates2
39OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2
40GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic2
41DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH2
42ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2
43RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers1
44DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team1
45BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
46NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team1
47CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost1
48LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team1
49BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM1
50AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1
51AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi1
52IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech1
Teams
RankNameTime
1UAE Team Emirates 219:08:58
2INEOS Grenadiers48:53
3Bahrain - Victorious1:11:54
4Movistar Team1:13:20
5BORA - hansgrohe1:22:24
6Astana Qazaqstan Team1:27:21
7Jumbo-Visma1:55:05
8EF Education-EasyPost2:01:12
9Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:08:36
10Groupama - FDJ2:18:02
11Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:33:22
12Burgos-BH2:40:10
13AG2R Citroën Team2:56:49
14Equipo Kern Pharma4:00:18
15Euskaltel - Euskadi4:07:20
16Alpecin-Deceuninck4:59:37
17Team DSM5:04:42
18Israel - Premier Tech5:42:29
19Cofidis5:57:39
20Team Arkéa Samsic6:18:27
21Team BikeExchange - Jayco6:40:33
22Trek - Segafredo7:04:03
23Lotto Soudal8:06:01

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

