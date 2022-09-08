Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Maximize Your Ride

The ultimate mapping app made for mountain biking.

Download Now

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Events Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 18: Remco Evenepoel wins in dramatic finale on the Alto de Piornal

The red jersey took his second stage win of the race after catching and passing Robert Gesink in the final meters of the stage.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) took his second stage victory at the Vuelta a España with a dramatic win on the Alto de Piornal on stage 18, beating Enric Mas (Movistar) in a dash for the line.

Evenepoel attacked several times during the final kilometers of the climb, along with Mas. The Belgian then followed a move from Mas inside the final kilometer that pulled them clear from the other favorites.

The duo caught Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma), who was the last man standing from the earlier breakaway, with just 400 meters to go. The Dutchman had gone into final kilometer with over 20 seconds of an advantage, but Mas’ attack saw his lead demolished.

Gesink kept riding on the front of the three-man group but had no answer when Evenepoel launched his sprint for the line around the final bend. Evenpoel’s was such that he pulled out a two-second advantage on the others, with Mas just pipping Gesink to take second place.

Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) led home the second group of favorites at 13 seconds behind Evenepoel.

More to come…

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 18 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:45:17
2MAS EnricMovistar Team0:02
3GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma0:02
4HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:13
5ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:13
6PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:13
7O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:13
8AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:13
9LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team0:13
10ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:13
11URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:13
12MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:26
13MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck0:45
14MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:13
15DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH1:17
16CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers1:19
17RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers1:19
18LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious1:56
19REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ2:14
20GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic2:22
21MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ2:26
22POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates2:33
23OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma3:04
24CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost3:30
25GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma3:48
26PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team4:08
27SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious4:51
28NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH4:51
29VERONA CarlosMovistar Team5:28
30VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team5:28
31HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech5:51
32HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe5:55
33GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers5:58
34MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi6:29
35BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi6:29
36VILLELLA DavideCofidis6:53
37MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7:00
38BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:09
39ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious7:36
40PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma8:57
41CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH8:57
42CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team9:19
43FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe10:29
44VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team10:29
45KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe10:29
46OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team11:23
47JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team12:31
48VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers13:15
49TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers13:15
50KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost13:15
51CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13:33
52DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma13:33
53SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates13:33
54PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team13:33
55SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious15:10
56SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost16:00
57PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost16:19
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 69:59:12
2MAS EnricMovistar Team2:07
3AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates5:14
4LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team5:56
5RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers6:49
6ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates7:14
7ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM8:09
8O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team9:34
9URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost9:56
10HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe12:03
11MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:53
12POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates19:03
13VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team24:31
14CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers27:46
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo349
2WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious149
3SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates133
4EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team123
5MAS EnricMovistar Team107
6VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe92
7ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates86
8PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ74
9CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco64
10HERRADA JesúsCofidis62
11GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco60
12MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck56
13MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic56
14CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers55
15URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost52
16AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates52
17RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers51
18LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team49
19VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost49
20OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH47
21O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team46
22ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM42
23BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux42
24ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates38
25HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe38
26JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck37
27BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal36
28MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team36
29KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe35
30MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux33
31GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma31
32GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers31
33LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team30
34DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech30
35TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo30
36SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost27
37MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious27
38IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech27
39GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic24
40PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ23
41EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH22
42PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team21
43BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM21
44DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM21
45TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck21
46DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal20
47BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi20
48MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi20
49MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ19
50MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates19
51GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic19
52TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma18
53ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious18
54DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH18
55PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost17
56MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe17
57FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis17
58VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers17
59ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo17
60GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma17
61LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ16
62VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck16
63CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team15
64CHAMPION ThomasCofidis15
65CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15
66STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck15
67RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic15
68POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates13
69MAS LluísMovistar Team13
70HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13
71BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo13
72OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates13
73NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM12
74JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team11
75HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech11
76DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma10
77OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma10
78PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers10
79KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo10
80MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team9
81BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma7
82FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe6
83REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ6
84GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma6
85CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi6
86HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5
87MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck5
88MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi5
89FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team4
90TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers3
91VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team3
92ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team3
93HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma2
94CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost2
95OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2
96DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team1
97CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 69:59:12
2AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates5:14
3RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers6:49
4ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates7:14
5ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM8:09
6MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious47:06
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers45
2MAS EnricMovistar Team25
3ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM23
4STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck21
5SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates20
6EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19
7JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck17
8LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team16
9PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ13
10HERRADA JesúsCofidis11
11FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis11
12CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11
13MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10
14PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost8
15ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious8
16SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious7
17WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious6
18HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe6
19KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe6
20BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi5
21MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5
22MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck5
23GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma4
24CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost4
25MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ4
26URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost3
27VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost3
28HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe3
29PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ3
30VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers3
31CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo3
32DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2
33AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates2
34ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates2
35O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team2
36POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates2
37OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2
38ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2
39DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH2
40GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic2
41RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers1
42DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team1
43LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team1
44NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team1
45BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
46IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech1
47BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM1
48OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH1
49AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1
50AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi1
Teams
RankNameTime
1UAE Team Emirates 209:11:25
2INEOS Grenadiers48:53
3Bahrain - Victorious1:11:54
4Movistar Team1:13:20
5BORA - hansgrohe1:22:24
6Astana Qazaqstan Team1:27:21

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic

promo logo