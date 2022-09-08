Vuelta a España stage 18: Remco Evenepoel wins in dramatic finale on the Alto de Piornal

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) took his second stage victory at the Vuelta a España with a dramatic win on the Alto de Piornal on stage 18, beating Enric Mas (Movistar) in a dash for the line.

Evenepoel attacked several times during the final kilometers of the climb, along with Mas. The Belgian then followed a move from Mas inside the final kilometer that pulled them clear from the other favorites.

The duo caught Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma), who was the last man standing from the earlier breakaway, with just 400 meters to go. The Dutchman had gone into final kilometer with over 20 seconds of an advantage, but Mas’ attack saw his lead demolished.

Gesink kept riding on the front of the three-man group but had no answer when Evenepoel launched his sprint for the line around the final bend. Evenpoel’s was such that he pulled out a two-second advantage on the others, with Mas just pipping Gesink to take second place.

Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) led home the second group of favorites at 13 seconds behind Evenepoel.

More to come…