Vuelta a España stage 18: Remco Evenepoel wins in dramatic finale on the Alto de Piornal
The red jersey took his second stage win of the race after catching and passing Robert Gesink in the final meters of the stage.
Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) took his second stage victory at the Vuelta a España with a dramatic win on the Alto de Piornal on stage 18, beating Enric Mas (Movistar) in a dash for the line.
Evenepoel attacked several times during the final kilometers of the climb, along with Mas. The Belgian then followed a move from Mas inside the final kilometer that pulled them clear from the other favorites.
The duo caught Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma), who was the last man standing from the earlier breakaway, with just 400 meters to go. The Dutchman had gone into final kilometer with over 20 seconds of an advantage, but Mas’ attack saw his lead demolished.
Gesink kept riding on the front of the three-man group but had no answer when Evenepoel launched his sprint for the line around the final bend. Evenpoel’s was such that he pulled out a two-second advantage on the others, with Mas just pipping Gesink to take second place.
Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) led home the second group of favorites at 13 seconds behind Evenepoel.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 18 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:45:17
|2
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:02
|3
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:02
|4
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:13
|5
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:13
|6
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:13
|7
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:13
|8
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:13
|9
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:13
|10
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:13
|11
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:13
|12
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:26
|13
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:45
|14
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:13
|15
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|1:17
|16
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:19
|17
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:19
|18
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:56
|19
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:14
|20
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:22
|21
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:26
|22
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:33
|23
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:04
|24
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:30
|25
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|3:48
|26
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:08
|27
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:51
|28
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|4:51
|29
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|5:28
|30
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|5:28
|31
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:51
|32
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:55
|33
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:58
|34
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6:29
|35
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6:29
|36
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|6:53
|37
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7:00
|38
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:09
|39
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:36
|40
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|8:57
|41
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|8:57
|42
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:19
|43
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:29
|44
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|10:29
|45
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:29
|46
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|11:23
|47
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:31
|48
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:15
|49
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:15
|50
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|13:15
|51
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|13:33
|52
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|13:33
|53
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|13:33
|54
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:33
|55
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:10
|56
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|16:00
|57
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|16:19
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|69:59:12
|2
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2:07
|3
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:14
|4
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:56
|5
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:49
|6
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|7:14
|7
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|8:09
|8
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:34
|9
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:56
|10
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:03
|11
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:53
|12
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|19:03
|13
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|24:31
|14
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|27:46
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|349
|2
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|149
|3
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|133
|4
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|123
|5
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|107
|6
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|92
|7
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|86
|8
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|74
|9
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|64
|10
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|62
|11
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|60
|12
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|56
|13
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|56
|14
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|55
|15
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|52
|16
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|52
|17
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|51
|18
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|49
|19
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|49
|20
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|47
|21
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|46
|22
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|42
|23
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|42
|24
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|38
|25
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|38
|26
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|37
|27
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|36
|28
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|36
|29
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|35
|30
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|33
|31
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|31
|32
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|31
|33
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|30
|34
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|30
|35
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|36
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|27
|37
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27
|38
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|27
|39
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|24
|40
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|23
|41
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|22
|42
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|21
|43
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|21
|44
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|21
|45
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|21
|46
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|47
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|48
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|49
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|19
|50
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|19
|51
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19
|52
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|18
|53
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18
|54
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|18
|55
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|17
|56
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17
|57
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|17
|58
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17
|59
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|60
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|17
|61
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|16
|62
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|16
|63
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15
|64
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|15
|65
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15
|66
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15
|67
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15
|68
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|13
|69
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|13
|70
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|13
|71
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|13
|72
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|13
|73
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|12
|74
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11
|75
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|11
|76
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|10
|77
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|10
|78
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|79
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|80
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|9
|81
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|7
|82
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|83
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|84
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|6
|85
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|86
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5
|87
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|5
|88
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|89
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4
|90
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|91
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|3
|92
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|3
|93
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|94
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|95
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2
|96
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|97
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|69:59:12
|2
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:14
|3
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:49
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|7:14
|5
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|8:09
|6
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|47:06
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45
|2
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|25
|3
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|23
|4
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|21
|5
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|20
|6
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|19
|7
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|17
|8
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|16
|9
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|13
|10
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|11
|11
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|11
|12
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11
|13
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10
|14
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8
|15
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8
|16
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7
|17
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|18
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|19
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|20
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|21
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5
|22
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|5
|23
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|4
|24
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4
|25
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|26
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|27
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|28
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|29
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|30
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|31
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|32
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|33
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|34
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|35
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|36
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|37
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2
|38
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|39
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|2
|40
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2
|41
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|42
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|43
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|44
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|45
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|46
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1
|47
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|1
|48
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|1
|49
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|50
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|209:11:25
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|48:53
|3
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:11:54
|4
|Movistar Team
|1:13:20
|5
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:22:24
|6
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:27:21
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.