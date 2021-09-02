Vuelta a España stage 18: Miguel Ángel López tops on ‘queen stage’
Primož Roglič padded his advantage a day after he regained the lead of the general classification.
Miguel Ángel López (Movistar Team) won stage 18 of the 2021 Vuelta a España.
“Superman” scored the Spanish squad’s first grand tour win of the season.
“It has been four years since I won in the Vuelta. To do it today in the queen stage makes me proud and motivates me even more. We have offered a nice spectacle,” López said.
Race-leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) put pressure on his competition in the final half-kilometer, padding his lead at the end of a 162.6-kilometer route that featured four categorized climbs, and finished atop the “Spanish Galibier.”
“It was hard — it felt how it should feel. It was a super hard day, especially after yesterday’s effort. I was happy that something was left and I could climb this mountain,” Roglič said.”
How it happened
A breakaway of nearly 30 riders had established itself and looked very strong at 90km to go on the 162.6-kilometer route that featured two category 1 climbs, a category 2 climb, and a finale on a beyond category ascent on roads barely one car-width wide.
Bahrain-Victorious lead the chase, with Jumbo-Visma content to let a different squad to the pacemaking.
From the break, Jens Keukeleire (EF Education Nippo) took the maximum sprint points inside of 85km to go.
Just 10km later, the lead group was fractured when Michael Storer (Team DSM) went to the front. Storer had previously won stages 7 and 10 in this edition of the Spanish tour.
Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Diego Rubio (Burgos BH) both abandoned mid-stage, before the final two climbs.
The Australian Storer built his lead to two minutes through 50km remaining, with Movistar leading the chasing peloton, more than 2:00 behind.
Storer went over the penultimate climb solo, while behind Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel–Euskadi) and Romain Bardet (AG2R-Citroën) in the polka dot jersey went after this move, to score remaining KOM points.
An end to Storer’s long-range gambit
Storer stayed out front through the base of the final climb, ahead of the chasers brought along by Rafał Majka (UAE-Team Emirates).
Bizkarra was brought back at 15km to go, leaving Bardet as the lone man between the head of the race, and the chasing peloton.
Movistar took over the lead of the chase from Bahrain-Victorious at the base of the climb with Jumbo-Visma right behind the two leading squads.
David de la Cruz (Movistar Team) went off the front of the chasers and brought the gap to the front to just 80 seconds with 9km to go. The Movistar rider brought the gap to Storer to 30 seconds with 7.5km of racing remaining, as Intermarché-Wanty-Gober Matériaux took over the lead of the chase for a short time.
Storer finally cracked at 7km from the line and allowed de la Cruz to ride up to him. He hopped on the wheels to get a rest after spending the previous 65km solo.
De la Cruz accelerated and dropped Storer, who was quickly swept up by the chasers. As the road pitched upwards, Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) went to the front where he launched an attack, bringing Roglič and Enric Mas (Movistar Team).
Red jersey on the move
For the second time in as many days, Roglič and Bernal traded attacks. The ultimate outcome was the same on this stage as on the previous stage: The two-time defending Vuelta a España champ dropped the Colombian wearing the white jersey of the best young rider. On stage 18 this was in the final few hundred meters.
Mas did his best to cover Bernal and tried to keep in sight of Roglič.
Ahead of the melee, “Superman” López scored his first Vuelta win in four years, and the team’s first grand tour stage victory in the 2021 season.
Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious) had struggled to hold the wheels in the final 3km, but manage to re-connect to the back of the red jersey group inside of the final kilometer.
Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) also struggled on the very steep finale and lost 4:44 to Roglič.
Storer, for his nearly 65km gambit that took him first across several KOM checkpoints, took control of the polka dot jersey from when Romain Bardet (AG2R-Citroën).
“In my opinion, we could go more easy. It was a hard pace but again, a hard day from the very start to the finish,” observed the overall race-leader. “I think we are all feeling this effort from the last two days and also two or three weeks before. Still, I think some super hard stages to come. Hopefully, we can do our best and finish it off.”
What’s to come
While the two previous stages each had four categorized climbs, stage 19 is not a flat stage either.
The 191.2km route from Tapia to Monforte de Lemos features a category 3 climb and two category 2 climbs in the first 100km before losing elevation. With 40km remaining on the stage, the peloton will have to navigate over a series of climbs before a 20km downhill run-in to the finish.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 18 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|4:41:21
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14
|3
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:20
|4
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:22
|5
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:58
|6
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:58
|7
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:58
|8
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:58
|9
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:06
|10
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:07
|11
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:57
|12
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|2:49
|13
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:07
|14
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:38
|15
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:57
|16
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:01
|17
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|4:12
|18
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:23
|19
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|4:47
|20
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5:05
|21
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:24
|22
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5:27
|23
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|5:27
|24
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:33
|25
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:00
|26
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:22
|27
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:49
|28
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|7:38
|29
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:02
|30
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:14
|31
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:55
|32
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8:55
|33
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:21
|34
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|9:21
|35
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:57
|36
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|10:57
|37
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|11:25
|38
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:11
|39
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12:28
|40
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:35
|41
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12:37
|42
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:59
|43
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:59
|44
|SÁNCHEZ Pelayo
|Burgos-BH
|14:51
|45
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|16:00
|46
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16:07
|47
|GIBBONS Ryan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16:07
|48
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|16:07
|49
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:11
|50
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|17:34
|51
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|18:15
|52
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|21:30
|53
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21:36
|54
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|22:43
|55
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25:28
|56
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|25:32
|57
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Fenix
|25:40
|58
|FINÉ Eddy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25:51
|59
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|26:01
|60
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26:01
|61
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|26:01
|62
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|26:01
|63
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|26:01
|64
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|26:01
|65
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26:01
|66
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:01
|67
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:01
|68
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26:01
|69
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26:01
|70
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26:01
|71
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|26:01
|72
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26:01
|73
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:01
|74
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26:01
|75
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|26:26
|76
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|26:56
|77
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|27:07
|78
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|27:07
|79
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|27:14
|80
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:14
|81
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|28:29
|82
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:29
|83
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28:29
|84
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|31:28
|85
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|31:28
|86
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|31:28
|87
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|31:39
|88
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|31:47
|89
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|31:47
|90
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|31:47
|91
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|32:34
|92
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|33:12
|93
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Fenix
|33:42
|94
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|33:42
|95
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|33:42
|96
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Fenix
|33:56
|97
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34:05
|98
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34:05
|99
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|35:00
|100
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:00
|101
|CANAL Carlos
|Burgos-BH
|35:00
|102
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:25
|103
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|36:02
|104
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|36:02
|105
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36:02
|106
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|36:02
|107
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|36:02
|108
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|36:02
|109
|CUADROS Álvaro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|36:02
|110
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|36:05
|111
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|36:05
|112
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|37:31
|113
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|37:31
|114
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|37:31
|115
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|37:31
|116
|SOTO Antonio Jesús
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|37:31
|117
|VAN MELSEN Kévin
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|37:31
|118
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|37:31
|119
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|37:31
|120
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|37:31
|121
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|37:31
|122
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|37:31
|123
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|37:31
|124
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|37:31
|125
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|37:55
|126
|MODOLO Sacha
|Alpecin-Fenix
|38:23
|127
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|39:21
|128
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|39:21
|129
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|39:23
|130
|LOBATO Juan José
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|39:23
|131
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|39:23
|132
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|39:23
|133
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|39:28
|134
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|39:33
|135
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|39:54
|136
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|39:54
|137
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|39:57
|138
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|39:57
|139
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|40:02
|140
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|40:02
|141
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|40:05
|142
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|40:12
|143
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|40:54
|144
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|40:54
|145
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|40:54
|146
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|40:54
|147
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|40:54
|148
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|40:54
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|73:24:25
|2
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2:30
|3
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|2:53
|4
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:36
|5
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:43
|6
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:44
|7
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:02
|8
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:48
|9
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:31
|10
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:02
|11
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:24
|12
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:15
|13
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:35
|14
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:55
|15
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:03
|16
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|36:19
|17
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|39:14
|18
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|52:15
|19
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|55:22
|20
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|56:56
|21
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|58:57
|22
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:07:48
|23
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:10:14
|24
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|1:10:38
|25
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:11:48
|26
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|1:12:54
|27
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:16:20
|28
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:20:12
|29
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:20:52
|30
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|1:21:07
|31
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:21:31
|32
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|1:27:34
|33
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:27:52
|34
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:32:55
|35
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:35:27
|36
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|1:37:30
|37
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:40:09
|38
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:40:59
|39
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:43:06
|40
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|1:49:09
|41
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:54:43
|42
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:55:36
|43
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:56:11
|44
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:58:01
|45
|GIBBONS Ryan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:01:43
|46
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:03:44
|47
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:04:34
|48
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:06:47
|49
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|2:08:23
|50
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:11:56
|51
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:17:16
|52
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:21:34
|53
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:22:16
|54
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:26:46
|55
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:28:11
|56
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|2:28:42
|57
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:29:58
|58
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:36:56
|59
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|2:37:23
|60
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:38:53
|61
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|2:42:56
|62
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:46:05
|63
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:47:05
|64
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:47:51
|65
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2:47:59
|66
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:48:51
|67
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:52:45
|68
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|2:52:51
|69
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:54:49
|70
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|3:00:00
|71
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:00:23
|72
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:01:50
|73
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|3:01:57
|74
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:06:31
|75
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|3:07:18
|76
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:07:22
|77
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:08:18
|78
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:12:06
|79
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:12:22
|80
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:13:05
|81
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:13:11
|82
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:13:49
|83
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|3:13:59
|84
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:14:10
|85
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|3:14:12
|86
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:16:43
|87
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|3:16:52
|88
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|3:17:28
|89
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:17:32
|90
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:18:23
|91
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:21:48
|92
|SÁNCHEZ Pelayo
|Burgos-BH
|3:23:38
|93
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:25:44
|94
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:26:53
|95
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|3:27:15
|96
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:29:44
|97
|CUADROS Álvaro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:31:21
|98
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:31:48
|99
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:33:52
|100
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:35:18
|101
|FINÉ Eddy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:36:05
|102
|SOTO Antonio Jesús
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:36:45
|103
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:38:14
|104
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:38:25
|105
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:39:18
|106
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:43:33
|107
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:43:36
|108
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:43:52
|109
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:45:46
|110
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|3:45:57
|111
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:47:10
|112
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:47:30
|113
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|3:48:13
|114
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:49:49
|115
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|3:53:22
|116
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:53:29
|117
|CANAL Carlos
|Burgos-BH
|3:55:30
|118
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:58:37
|119
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|3:59:02
|120
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:00:05
|121
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|4:01:40
|122
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:02:06
|123
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|4:02:34
|124
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:03:06
|125
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|4:05:35
|126
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:06:03
|127
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:08:17
|128
|MODOLO Sacha
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:11:05
|129
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:11:36
|130
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|4:13:40
|131
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|4:15:01
|132
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4:15:12
|133
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:17:14
|134
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:18:50
|135
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:22:06
|136
|VAN MELSEN Kévin
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:23:53
|137
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:23:53
|138
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:24:05
|139
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|4:25:42
|140
|LOBATO Juan José
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4:30:44
|141
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:34:37
|142
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:35:49
|143
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|4:36:02
|144
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:40:53
|145
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:45:33
|146
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:45:55
|147
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|4:45:56
|148
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:55:13
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|250
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|162
|3
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|123
|4
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|114
|5
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|110
|6
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|109
|7
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|100
|8
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|92
|9
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|88
|10
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|86
|11
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|80
|12
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|74
|13
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|72
|14
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|72
|15
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|69
|16
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|69
|17
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|65
|18
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|65
|19
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|60
|20
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|59
|21
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|57
|22
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|56
|23
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|55
|24
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|48
|25
|SOTO Antonio Jesús
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|48
|26
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|45
|27
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|45
|28
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|43
|29
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|43
|30
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|40
|31
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|40
|32
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|40
|33
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|39
|34
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|39
|35
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|35
|36
|GIBBONS Ryan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|35
|37
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|34
|38
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|34
|39
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|33
|40
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33
|41
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33
|42
|SÁNCHEZ Pelayo
|Burgos-BH
|32
|43
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30
|44
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|30
|45
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|30
|46
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|28
|47
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|26
|48
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|25
|49
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25
|50
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24
|51
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23
|52
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22
|53
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22
|54
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|21
|55
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|20
|56
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|20
|57
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20
|58
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20
|59
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20
|60
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19
|61
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18
|62
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|63
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|18
|64
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|18
|65
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17
|66
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|17
|67
|CANAL Carlos
|Burgos-BH
|17
|68
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15
|69
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|15
|70
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|15
|71
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|72
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|73
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14
|74
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|75
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|76
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|77
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|13
|78
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13
|79
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|80
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|13
|81
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|82
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|13
|83
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|13
|84
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12
|85
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|11
|86
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|11
|87
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11
|88
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|89
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|90
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|10
|91
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|92
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|9
|93
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|94
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|95
|MODOLO Sacha
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|96
|LOBATO Juan José
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|97
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|98
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|5
|99
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|100
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4
|101
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|102
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3
|103
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|104
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3
|105
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|3
|106
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|73:29:08
|2
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:05
|3
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:20
|4
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|34:31
|5
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|47:32
|6
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|1:05:55
|7
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:07:05
|8
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:23:09
|9
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:36:16
|10
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:38:23
|11
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|2:03:40
|12
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:17:33
|13
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:32:13
|14
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|2:38:13
|15
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2:43:16
|16
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:48:02
|17
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:50:06
|18
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:57:07
|19
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:03:35
|20
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:08:22
|21
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:08:28
|22
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:09:06
|23
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:09:27
|24
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:12:00
|25
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|3:12:09
|26
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:13:40
|27
|SÁNCHEZ Pelayo
|Burgos-BH
|3:18:55
|28
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:22:10
|29
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:30:35
|30
|FINÉ Eddy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:31:22
|31
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:33:31
|32
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:34:35
|33
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:41:03
|34
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|3:41:14
|35
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|3:48:39
|36
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:48:46
|37
|CANAL Carlos
|Burgos-BH
|3:50:47
|38
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|3:56:57
|39
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|3:57:51
|40
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:14:07
|41
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:19:10
|42
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|4:31:19
|43
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:36:10
|44
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:40:50
|45
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|4:41:13
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|59
|2
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|54
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|48
|4
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33
|5
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33
|6
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|28
|7
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23
|8
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|9
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|17
|10
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16
|11
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16
|12
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14
|13
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9
|14
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9
|15
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|9
|16
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|17
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|18
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|19
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|7
|20
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|21
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|6
|22
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|23
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|24
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|25
|SÁNCHEZ Pelayo
|Burgos-BH
|6
|26
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|27
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|5
|28
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|29
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|30
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|4
|31
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|32
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|33
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|3
|34
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|35
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|36
|SOTO Antonio Jesús
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|37
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|38
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|2
|39
|GIBBONS Ryan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|40
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|2
|41
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|42
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|43
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|44
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|45
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|46
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|47
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|48
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1
|49
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|50
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|51
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|52
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|53
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|54
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|-2
|55
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|-4
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Bahrain - Victorious
|220:29:28
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:01
|3
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:22
|4
|Movistar Team
|42:01
|5
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|47:23
|6
|UAE-Team Emirates
|59:36
|7
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:42:29
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:48:39
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:55:27
|10
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:48:34
|11
|Team DSM
|2:55:15
|12
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:22:31
|13
|Burgos-BH
|3:25:14
|14
|Team BikeExchange
|3:34:41
|15
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:55:36
|16
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:21:16
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|5:18:03
|18
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:51:59
|19
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|6:14:57
|20
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:18:32
|21
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7:59:40
|22
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:48:55
|23
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:19:58
