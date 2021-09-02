Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

2021 La Vuelta

Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 18: Miguel Ángel López tops on ‘queen stage’

Primož Roglič padded his advantage a day after he regained the lead of the general classification.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Miguel Ángel López (Movistar Team) won stage 18 of the 2021 Vuelta a España.

“Superman” scored the Spanish squad’s first grand tour win of the season.

“It has been four years since I won in the Vuelta. To do it today in the queen stage makes me proud and motivates me even more. We have offered a nice spectacle,” López said.

Race-leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) put pressure on his competition in the final half-kilometer, padding his lead at the end of a 162.6-kilometer route that featured four categorized climbs, and finished atop the “Spanish Galibier.”

“It was hard — it felt how it should feel. It was a super hard day, especially after yesterday’s effort. I was happy that something was left and I could climb this mountain,” Roglič said.”

How it happened

A breakaway of nearly 30 riders had established itself and looked very strong at 90km to go on the 162.6-kilometer route that featured two category 1 climbs, a category 2 climb, and a finale on a beyond category ascent on roads barely one car-width wide.

Bahrain-Victorious lead the chase, with Jumbo-Visma content to let a different squad to the pacemaking.

From the break, Jens Keukeleire (EF Education Nippo) took the maximum sprint points inside of 85km to go.

Just 10km later, the lead group was fractured when Michael Storer (Team DSM) went to the front. Storer had previously won stages 7 and 10 in this edition of the Spanish tour.

Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Diego Rubio (Burgos BH) both abandoned mid-stage, before the final two climbs.

The Australian Storer built his lead to two minutes through 50km remaining, with Movistar leading the chasing peloton, more than 2:00 behind.

Storer went over the penultimate climb solo, while behind Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel–Euskadi) and Romain Bardet (AG2R-Citroën) in the polka dot jersey went after this move, to score remaining KOM points.

An end to Storer’s long-range gambit

Storer stayed out front through the base of the final climb, ahead of the chasers brought along by Rafał Majka (UAE-Team Emirates).

Bizkarra was brought back at 15km to go, leaving Bardet as the lone man between the head of the race, and the chasing peloton.

Movistar took over the lead of the chase from Bahrain-Victorious at the base of the climb with Jumbo-Visma right behind the two leading squads.

David de la Cruz (Movistar Team) went off the front of the chasers and brought the gap to the front to just 80 seconds with 9km to go. The Movistar rider brought the gap to Storer to 30 seconds with 7.5km of racing remaining, as Intermarché-Wanty-Gober Matériaux took over the lead of the chase for a short time.

Storer finally cracked at 7km from the line and allowed de la Cruz to ride up to him. He hopped on the wheels to get a rest after spending the previous 65km solo.

De la Cruz accelerated and dropped Storer, who was quickly swept up by the chasers. As the road pitched upwards, Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) went to the front where he launched an attack, bringing Roglič and Enric Mas (Movistar Team).

Red jersey on the move

For the second time in as many days, Roglič and Bernal traded attacks. The ultimate outcome was the same on this stage as on the previous stage: The two-time defending Vuelta a España champ dropped the Colombian wearing the white jersey of the best young rider. On stage 18 this was in the final few hundred meters.

Mas did his best to cover Bernal and tried to keep in sight of Roglič.

Ahead of the melee, “Superman” López scored his first Vuelta win in four years, and the team’s first grand tour stage victory in the 2021 season.

Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious) had struggled to hold the wheels in the final 3km, but manage to re-connect to the back of the red jersey group inside of the final kilometer.

Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) also struggled on the very steep finale and lost 4:44 to Roglič.

Storer, for his nearly 65km gambit that took him first across several KOM checkpoints, took control of the polka dot jersey from when Romain Bardet (AG2R-Citroën).

“In my opinion, we could go more easy. It was a hard pace but again, a hard day from the very start to the finish,” observed the overall race-leader. “I think we are all feeling this effort from the last two days and also two or three weeks before. Still, I think some super hard stages to come. Hopefully, we can do our best and finish it off.”

What’s to come


While the two previous stages each had four categorized climbs, stage 19 is not a flat stage either.

The 191.2km route from Tapia to Monforte de Lemos features a category 3 climb and two category 2 climbs in the first 100km before losing elevation. With 40km remaining on the stage, the peloton will have to navigate over a series of climbs before a 20km downhill run-in to the finish.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 18 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team4:41:21
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:14
3MAS EnricMovistar Team0:20
4BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:22
5HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:58
6DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates0:58
7MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:58
8MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:58
9KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:06
10YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers1:07
11KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:57
12BARDET RomainTeam DSM2:49
13LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo3:07
14BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team3:38
15POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious3:57
16DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates4:01
17CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH4:12
18MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:23
19NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange4:47
20MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi5:05
21EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:24
22BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi5:27
23ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange5:27
24HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:33
25CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo6:00
26CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious6:22
27GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe6:49
28CRAS SteffLotto Soudal7:38
29BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo8:02
30ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:14
31OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma8:55
32PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:55
33BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma9:21
34MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH9:21
35SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers10:57
36ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM10:57
37STORER MichaelTeam DSM11:25
38IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech12:11
39ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi12:28
40ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe12:35
41AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA12:37
42PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team13:59
43CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team13:59
44SÁNCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH14:51
45TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM16:00
46MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates16:07
47GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates16:07
48NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH16:07
49GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ16:11
50ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team17:34
51HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange18:15
52CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA21:30
53OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates21:36
54OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH22:43
55PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe25:28
56ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ25:32
57VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix25:40
58FINÉ EddyCofidis, Solutions Crédits25:51
59ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team26:01
60GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma26:01
61OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team26:01
62IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech26:01
63SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange26:01
64HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM26:01
65CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team26:01
66HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:01
67HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:01
68MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi26:01
69CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team26:01
70AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi26:01
71BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA26:01
72TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team26:01
73TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:01
74PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation26:01
75CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo26:26
76ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka NextHash26:56
77VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step27:07
78KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo27:07
79DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team27:14
80SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo27:14
81TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious28:29
82VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma28:29
83POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates28:29
84CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo31:28
85KRON AndreasLotto Soudal31:28
86LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ31:28
87CLAEYS DimitriTeam Qhubeka NextHash31:39
88HAGA ChadTeam DSM31:47
89PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious31:47
90VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech31:47
91PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers32:34
92MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange33:12
93PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Fenix33:42
94BOL JetseBurgos-BH33:42
95NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation33:42
96DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix33:56
97PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers34:05
98KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step34:05
99BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step35:00
100NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo35:00
101CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH35:00
102LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ35:25
103VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team36:02
104TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates36:02
105GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe36:02
106BERWICK SebastianIsrael Start-Up Nation36:02
107THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix36:02
108SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka NextHash36:02
109CUADROS ÁlvaroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA36:02
110LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA36:05
111DENZ NicoTeam DSM36:05
112KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo37:31
113SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo37:31
114HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange37:31
115KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux37:31
116SOTO Antonio JesúsEuskaltel - Euskadi37:31
117VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux37:31
118DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ37:31
119LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka NextHash37:31
120BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe37:31
121BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits37:31
122VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal37:31
123STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange37:31
124MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange37:31
125KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix37:55
126MODOLO SachaAlpecin-Fenix38:23
127BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi39:21
128VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal39:21
129NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech39:23
130LOBATO Juan JoséEuskaltel - Euskadi39:23
131HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash39:23
132MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal39:23
133ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious39:28
134BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka NextHash39:33
135SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ39:54
136ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits39:54
137VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal39:57
138MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe39:57
139DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM40:02
140MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux40:02
141HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma40:05
142ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA40:12
143VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step40:54
144ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step40:54
145SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step40:54
146JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step40:54
147ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step40:54
148LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe40:54
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma 73:24:25
2MAS EnricMovistar Team2:30
3LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team2:53
4HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious4:36
5BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers4:43
6YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers5:44
7KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma6:02
8MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious7:48
9MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:31
10MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:02
11DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates9:24
12EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:15
13GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe13:35
14KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma17:55
15LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo18:03
16BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team36:19
17ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits39:14
18CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team52:15
19CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious55:22
20OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma56:56
21CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH58:57
22BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:07:48
23MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates1:10:14
24CRAS SteffLotto Soudal1:10:38
25VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech1:11:48
26NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange1:12:54
27PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:16:20
28POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious1:20:12
29IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech1:20:52
30BARDET RomainTeam DSM1:21:07
31IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech1:21:31
32NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH1:27:34
33CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:27:52
34HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:32:55
35MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:35:27
36TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM1:37:30
37HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:40:09
38MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi1:40:59
39SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers1:43:06
40ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange1:49:09
41POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates1:54:43
42AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:55:36
43CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team1:56:11
44BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:58:01
45GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates2:01:43
46HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:03:44
47DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates2:04:34
48ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe2:06:47
49STORER MichaelTeam DSM2:08:23
50CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team2:11:56
51ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:17:16
52KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo2:21:34
53PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team2:22:16
54BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi2:26:46
55TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:28:11
56SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange2:28:42
57DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix2:29:58
58CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo2:36:56
59ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team2:37:23
60HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:38:53
61HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange2:42:56
62PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation2:46:05
63ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi2:47:05
64GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma2:47:51
65ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2:47:59
66ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ2:48:51
67PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious2:52:45
68MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH2:52:51
69KRON AndreasLotto Soudal2:54:49
70ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team3:00:00
71CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo3:00:23
72PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers3:01:50
73HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM3:01:57
74CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo3:06:31
75BOL JetseBurgos-BH3:07:18
76LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ3:07:22
77VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step3:08:18
78NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation3:12:06
79VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix3:12:22
80OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates3:13:05
81BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step3:13:11
82DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team3:13:49
83OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH3:13:59
84GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ3:14:10
85OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team3:14:12
86TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team3:16:43
87VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal3:16:52
88MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange3:17:28
89BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3:17:32
90NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech3:18:23
91VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma3:21:48
92SÁNCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH3:23:38
93BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe3:25:44
94BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:26:53
95HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange3:27:15
96TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious3:29:44
97CUADROS ÁlvaroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3:31:21
98KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step3:31:48
99TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates3:33:52
100BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi3:35:18
101FINÉ EddyCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:36:05
102SOTO Antonio JesúsEuskaltel - Euskadi3:36:45
103LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3:38:14
104LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ3:38:25
105GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe3:39:18
106DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ3:43:33
107NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo3:43:36
108VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team3:43:52
109SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:45:46
110MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal3:45:57
111PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers3:47:10
112KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:47:30
113MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange3:48:13
114PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe3:49:49
115VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal3:53:22
116AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi3:53:29
117CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH3:55:30
118PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Fenix3:58:37
119HAGA ChadTeam DSM3:59:02
120ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious4:00:05
121VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal4:01:40
122SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step4:02:06
123STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange4:02:34
124SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ4:03:06
125DENZ NicoTeam DSM4:05:35
126HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma4:06:03
127KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix4:08:17
128MODOLO SachaAlpecin-Fenix4:11:05
129KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo4:11:36
130CLAEYS DimitriTeam Qhubeka NextHash4:13:40
131LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka NextHash4:15:01
132ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4:15:12
133ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:17:14
134SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo4:18:50
135ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step4:22:06
136VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:23:53
137BERWICK SebastianIsrael Start-Up Nation4:23:53
138THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix4:24:05
139SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo4:25:42
140LOBATO Juan JoséEuskaltel - Euskadi4:30:44
141VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step4:34:37
142MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:35:49
143DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM4:36:02
144MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe4:40:53
145JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step4:45:33
146LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe4:45:55
147BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka NextHash4:45:56
148ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step4:55:13
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step250
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma162
3TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates123
4CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo114
5MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange110
6DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM109
7MAS EnricMovistar Team100
8LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team92
9DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ88
10BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers86
11DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team80
12BARDET RomainTeam DSM74
13YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers72
14MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe72
15HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious69
16BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step69
17BOL JetseBurgos-BH65
18ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits65
19STORER MichaelTeam DSM60
20CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team59
21GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe57
22KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma56
23ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA55
24KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma48
25SOTO Antonio JesúsEuskaltel - Euskadi48
26CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious45
27MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux45
28AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA43
29VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech43
30MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates40
31BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi40
32SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers40
33CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team39
34OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates39
35POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates35
36GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates35
37EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux34
38MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH34
39TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux33
40DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates33
41VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step33
42SÁNCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH32
43MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious30
44ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi30
45HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM30
46KRON AndreasLotto Soudal28
47CRAS SteffLotto Soudal26
48ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM25
49VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step25
50PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team24
51PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers23
52BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA22
53LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe22
54TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious21
55NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH20
56KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo20
57LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA20
58PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Fenix20
59VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix20
60HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits19
61MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18
62LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo18
63CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo18
64MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange18
65DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates17
66LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ17
67CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH17
68BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team15
69ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team15
70OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH15
71AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi15
72SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo15
73POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious14
74SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step13
75MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi13
76BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi13
77SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange13
78VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma13
79VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal13
80HAGA ChadTeam DSM13
81VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal13
82LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka NextHash13
83SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo13
84MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits12
85TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM11
86ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ11
87VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team11
88ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step11
89BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma10
90CLAEYS DimitriTeam Qhubeka NextHash10
91BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo9
92ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange9
93GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ8
94TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team8
95MODOLO SachaAlpecin-Fenix8
96LOBATO Juan JoséEuskaltel - Euskadi7
97KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix6
98HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash5
99MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi5
100IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech4
101PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
102ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka NextHash3
103DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix3
104SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka NextHash3
105STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange3
106HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 73:29:08
2MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious3:05
3LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo13:20
4ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits34:31
5CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team47:32
6CRAS SteffLotto Soudal1:05:55
7VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech1:07:05
8CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:23:09
9MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi1:36:16
10SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers1:38:23
11STORER MichaelTeam DSM2:03:40
12PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team2:17:33
13CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo2:32:13
14HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange2:38:13
15ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2:43:16
16PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious2:48:02
17KRON AndreasLotto Soudal2:50:06
18PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers2:57:07
19VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step3:03:35
20OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates3:08:22
21BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step3:08:28
22DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team3:09:06
23GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ3:09:27
24TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team3:12:00
25VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal3:12:09
26NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech3:13:40
27SÁNCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH3:18:55
28BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:22:10
29BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi3:30:35
30FINÉ EddyCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:31:22
31LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3:33:31
32GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe3:34:35
33SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:41:03
34MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal3:41:14
35VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal3:48:39
36AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi3:48:46
37CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH3:50:47
38VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal3:56:57
39STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange3:57:51
40SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo4:14:07
41BERWICK SebastianIsrael Start-Up Nation4:19:10
42DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM4:31:19
43MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe4:36:10
44JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step4:40:50
45BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka NextHash4:41:13
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1STORER MichaelTeam DSM59
2BARDET RomainTeam DSM54
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma48
4CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious33
5MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates33
6LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team28
7HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious23
8KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma19
9MAS EnricMovistar Team17
10BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers16
11SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers16
12TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14
13POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates9
14POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious9
15ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka NextHash9
16CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo8
17KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma8
18AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA7
19ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM7
20CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team6
21CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH6
22HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
23DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates6
24VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix6
25SÁNCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH6
26BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo5
27HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM5
28YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers4
29DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates4
30ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange4
31TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates4
32ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi3
33BOL JetseBurgos-BH3
34CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team3
35BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi3
36SOTO Antonio JesúsEuskaltel - Euskadi3
37MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi2
38TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM2
39GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates2
40CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo2
41PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers2
42LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ2
43BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step2
44MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1
45CRAS SteffLotto Soudal1
46IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech1
47CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1
48HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash1
49PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1
50OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1
51DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team1
52VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1
53DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ1
54VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step-2
55NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH-4
Teams
RankNameTime
1Bahrain - Victorious 220:29:28
2Team Jumbo-Visma4:01
3INEOS Grenadiers15:22
4Movistar Team42:01
5Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux47:23
6UAE-Team Emirates59:36
7AG2R Citroën Team1:42:29
8Trek - Segafredo1:48:39
9Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:55:27
10Astana - Premier Tech2:48:34
11Team DSM2:55:15
12Euskaltel - Euskadi3:22:31
13Burgos-BH3:25:14
14Team BikeExchange3:34:41
15Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3:55:36
16BORA - hansgrohe4:21:16
17Lotto Soudal5:18:03
18EF Education - Nippo5:51:59
19Team Qhubeka NextHash6:14:57
20Groupama - FDJ6:18:32
21Alpecin-Fenix7:59:40
22Deceuninck - Quick Step8:48:55
23Israel Start-Up Nation9:19:58

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic